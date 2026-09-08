- Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasizes the country's commitment to resist aggressors until they feel regret.
- He asserts that the Islamic Republic has consistently opposed war, prioritizing the preservation of people's interests and regional security.
DUBAI: Iran will continue its resistance with strength until "aggressors" become regretful and its rights are defended, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday, pointing to a less conciliatory tone from Tehran.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been against war and has considered the preservation of people's interests and regional security to lie in refraining from conflict. However, just as it has boldly risen to defend against aggression up to this day, it will continue this resistance with strength until aggressors become regretful and will remain guardian of people's rights," Pezeshkian posted on X.