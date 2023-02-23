Scuba Military Industries to be the main partner of the World Defense Show 2024 

RIYADH: Scuba Military Industries Co. will be the main partner of the World Defense Show 2024 set to take place in Riyadh next year, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Andrew Pearcey, the CEO of the World Defense Show, and Fawaz Al-Aqeel, the group CEO for Defense and Security Sector of Scuba’s mother company Ajlan & Bros. signed the deal at the pavilion of the General Authority for Military Industries at the International Defense Exhibition 2023 currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Pearcey revealed that the exhibition plans to develop partnerships with national entities operating in the fields of military, defense and security.

He added that this shows the advancement of the defense industry, and will attract major international companies into the Saudi market.

The previous WDS attracted 600 exhibitors, over 100 military delegations, and 85 participating countries and witnessed an attendance of more than 65,000 visitors overall.

Following the successful inaugural edition in 2022 that saw SR29.7 billion ($7.916 million) worth of deals being signed, the second WDS will be held on Feb. 4 to 8, 2024.

Under the title “Equipped for Tomorrow,” the 2024 gathering will showcase the future of air, land, sea, space, and security defense technologies.

The show, founded by the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries, is dedicated to creating a global business-to-business defense industry event.

At the announcement of the event’s return, Pearcey said: “The incredible feedback we received from the industry, following the success of our first edition, has propelled us to continue growing and enhancing the offering of the show.

“It is crucial that we work alongside all our partners to ensure we continue to evolve all areas of the show.”

It offers the chance for participants to network, find new opportunities, and explore live demonstrations in an expanded venue for 2024.

Hosting exhibitors from 45 countries, WDS 2024 will aim to provide a platform for the global defense industry, highlighting the future of defense, and contributing to a more collaborative sector.

It will also offer a pathway for government entities and the private sector to work together toward localizing 50 percent of domestic defense equipment and services expenditure in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.