TABUK: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, or MODON, has announced an investment opportunity worth more than SR14 million ($3.7 million) to develop and operate 15 ready-built factories in Tabuk Industrial City.

The project will cover a total area of 15,000 sq. meters and is expected to target an internal rate of return of 10 percent or higher, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The opportunity comes amid growing demand for ready-built factories in Tabuk Industrial City, where the number of applications submitted to benefit from them has exceeded 45 over the past three years.

The city currently has eight ready-built industrial units, with an occupancy rate of 100 percent, reflecting strong demand for this type of industrial product.

The investment opportunity aims to increase the capacity of ready-built factories, provide suitable investment options for investors, accelerate the launch of industrial activities and projects, and leverage the integrated infrastructure and services provided by Tabuk Industrial City.

The initiative is part of MODON’s efforts to strengthen its partnership with the private sector, expand the industrial investment base, and develop investment products and services, supporting the growth of the industrial sector and contributing to economic development in the Tabuk region.

MODON called on businessmen, investors, and those interested in the industrial sector to review the details of the investment opportunity and submit applications through the authority’s industrial opportunities portal.