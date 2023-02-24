You are here

EU condemns Iran over death penalty for German
Tehran’s Revolutionary Court convicted Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, on Tuesday on charges of playing a role in a deadly 2008 mosque bombing. (AFP)
Updated 24 February 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU has condemned a death penalty imposed by an Iranian court on an Iranian German dual national and expressed concern about the increasing number of EU citizens in Iran’s jails.

Tehran’s Revolutionary Court convicted Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, on Tuesday on charges of playing a role in a deadly 2008 mosque bombing.

His family says he was kidnapped by the Iranian security services while in transit in Dubai and then taken to Iran for a show trial.

The EU “condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable sentencing to death of Jamshid Sharmahd,” the bloc said in a statement supporting a stance taken by EU member Germany.

“We are in close touch with the German authorities. We will make every effort to advocate for a judicial review in full respect of due process rights and the right of appeal. Consular access has to be granted.”

The statement said the bloc had a united position on EU citizens detained in Iran and opposed the use of the death penalty anywhere, in any circumstance.

“The increasing number of EU citizens currently detained by Iran on spurious grounds is of great concern,” it said, amid concerns that Iran, under pressure from an internal revolt and international sanctions, is resorting to hostage-taking.

Germany on Wednesday said it was expelling two Iranian diplomats in response to the death sentence against Sharmahd, who is also a US resident.

Iran is holding at least 17 Western citizens, most of them dual nationals, including Sharmahd.

Rights groups and supporters say they are part of a policy of hostage-taking by Iran to extract concessions from foreign governments.

Meta on Thursday said that tens of millions of people in Iran were using Instagram despite the regime’s efforts to block the service due to months-long protests.

Top White House aide in Middle East amid concern over Israel, West Bank violence

Top White House aide in Middle East amid concern over Israel, West Bank violence
  • McGurk expressed concern over a surge in violence in Israel and the West Bank
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the Middle East is in the region for meetings with Egypt, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, the White House said on Thursday.
The official, Brett McGurk, is traveling as part of a multiple-agency trip to the region as Washington has expressed concern over a surge in violence in Israel and the West Bank, which the Palestinians want as the core of a future state.

EU eases Syria sanctions to speed up quake aid

EU eases Syria sanctions to speed up quake aid
  • Measure will last for six months and was taken in light of the "humanitarian crisis in Syria exacerbated by the earthquake"
BRUSSELS: The European Union said Thursday it is temporarily easing sanctions on Syria to speed up aid deliveries to the country two weeks after a devastating earthquake.
Aid organizations will no longer need to seek permission from EU member state governments before sending supplies and services to sanctioned entities in Syria, the European Council representing the bloc’s countries said in a statement.
The measure will last for six months and was taken “in view of the gravity of the humanitarian crisis in Syria exacerbated by the earthquake.”
The massive 7.8-magnitude quake on February 6 has killed more than 42,000 people in Turkiye and more than 3,600 in Syria.
The EU pointed out that it and its member states are at the forefront of donors of humanitarian aid to conflict-torn Syria, having contributed a total 27.4 billion euros ($26 billion) to that country and to refugee-hosting neighbors such as Turkiye since 2011.
Post-quake, the EU provided 3.5 million euros for urgent humanitarian needs in Syria.
Syria’s government and businesses linked to it have been under EU sanctions because of Damascus’s violent repression, making European aid contributions tricky.
The EU sanctions, imposed in 2011, target 291 individuals and 70 entities for asset freezes and a travel ban.
The change made Thursday means “the EU has waived the need for humanitarian organizations to seek prior permission from EU member states’ national competent authorities to make transfers or provide goods and services intended for humanitarian purposes to listed persons and entities,” the statement said.
The UN’s World Health Organization said Wednesday it was taking advantage of a post-earthquake pause in sanctions to move badly needed health supplies and equipment into war-torn Syria.
But activists and emergency teams in Syria’s northwest have decried the UN’s slow response to the quake in rebel-held areas, contrasting it with the planeloads of humanitarian aid that have been delivered to government-controlled airports.

Regional integration is key to food and energy security, says US envoy

Jose W. Fernandez participates in Oman-US Strategic Dialogue. (@State_E)
Jose W. Fernandez participates in Oman-US Strategic Dialogue. (@State_E)
  • Jose W. Fernandez said Washington is working with Oman, the UAE and India to develop projects that benefit the region and beyond
  • Efforts to tackle climate change were also on the agenda when he visited the UAE and Oman this week
WASHINGTON: In an effort to encourage and support regional cooperation in efforts to combat climate change and improve food and energy security, the US is working with Oman, the UAE and India to develop projects that benefit the region and the wider international community, a leading American official said on Thursday.

Speaking during a briefing at the end of official visits to the UAE and Oman, Jose W. Fernandez, the US under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, said he had discussed projects related to food security, clean energy and space with government officials and business leaders from both countries.

He added that his visit is part of Washington’s efforts to build on the Abraham Accords — US-sponsored agreements by the UAE and Bahrain to normalize relations with Israel, which were followed by a similar move by Morocco — and encourage further normalization efforts by Arab states.

Fernandez said the primary aim of his visits was to promote and facilitate cooperation between countries in the wider region, including India and Israel, in the development of, and investment in, projects related to solar and wind energy, agriculture and food security.

About 850 million people in the world suffer from hunger and are in need of more food, he added, and US President Joe Biden’s administration has allocated billions of dollars for programs worldwide that promote food security and help countries establish their own food and agricultural programs.

His visit to Oman was very productive, Fernandez said. He praised the “historic” and “strategic” ties between the nations and noted that bilateral trade had increased by 30 percent in recent years.

As he encouraged greater regional cooperation between India, Israel and the UAE as part of I2U2 Group, of which the US is also a member, Fernandez said India is a key partner in efforts to develop strategic projects critical to food and energy security.

I2U2 is a joint initiative that aims to develop and invest in regional projects in sectors related to water, energy, transportation, health and space.

“India is bringing a lot to the group,” Fernandez said. It is building a “food corridor” and a major energy project in the state of Gujrat, he added, that will be essential to regional integration and global food and energy security.

Fernandez also praised the UAE for its efforts to address climate-related issues, especially given its role as a major supplier of energy and source of emissions.

“We are encouraged by the efforts taken by the UAE to combat climate change” he said.

The UAE will host the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, toward the end of this year.

West must support Iranian democratic revolution: UK MPs

West must support Iranian democratic revolution: UK MPs
  • Britain must proscribe Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, cross-party parliamentary meeting told
  • MP Steve McCabe: ‘The Iranian people see only one way forward to liberty and human rights, and that is an Iran under genuine popular rule’
LONDON: Iran’s democratic revolution must be supported by Western countries, including the UK, according to a cross-party panel of MPs and peers.

The meeting in the UK Parliament on Wednesday argued that a significant number of Iranians reject the regime and would support the establishment of a free, democratic and secular republic, but not a return to the country’s previous system of monarchy.

But in order for Iranians to overcome the “brutal autocracy” that has clamped down on months-long nationwide protests, the UK must take measures to assist demonstrators, including proscribing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and supporting the resistance movement, MPs said.

The meeting backed the National Council of Resistance of Iran as a “viable democratic alternative to the regime.”

Led by Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI has put forward a 10-point reform plan for the democratic future of Iran and is supported by thousands in the diaspora.

Former Scottish MEP Struan Stevenson, who serves as coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change, urged the UK government to cut ties with Tehran and provide support to the NCRI.

“During the current protests, the mullahs have begun to use a different tactic, trying to link the opposition to the monarchy, to discourage people from joining the protests,” he said.

“But in defiance of this new trick, protesters can routinely be heard yelling ‘down with the oppressor, be it the shah or the supreme leader,’ and ‘no to the shah, no to the mullahs,’ in towns and cities across Iran. (Former Shah) Reza Pahlavi does not represent the Iranian diaspora.”

At the meeting, Stevenson showcased his new book “Dictatorship and Revolution: Iran — A Contemporary History,” which outlines the country’s political past and reveals its most pressing future issues.

MP Steve McCabe, who serves as co-president of the British Committee for Iran Freedom, said: “As Struan explains in his book, the Iranian people see only one way forward to liberty and human rights, and that is an Iran under genuine popular rule, a democratic republic.

“The people reject the shah and the mullahs since they are the antithesis to democracy and popular rule.”

McCabe noted similarities between the Iranian regime’s use of the IRGC to maintain power, and Pahlavi’s employment of secret police agency Savak to terrorize dissenters.

MP Bob Blackman, co-president of the International Committee of Parliamentarians for a Democratic Iran, said: “For a majority of the people in Iran, the shah and the mullahs are synonymous with totalitarian dictatorship.

“That is why generations of Iranians have paid the highest price to secure a free and democratic Iran for as long as it takes.”

Baroness Verma, a member of the House of Lords, said women are playing a “prominent role” in Iran’s protest movement, and are the “driving force for change” as well as the “guarantor of democracy” in the country.

She stressed the importance of UK support for the NCRI’s 10-point plan, which aims to promote complete gender equality in Iranian society.

“Women have played a prominent role in the struggle for democracy in Iran that has been going on since the constitutional revolution almost a century ago,” Verma said.

“Today, women and girls of Iran have a popular movement and a democratic platform, presented by the NCRI and Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan, which ensures the following for women in the future Iran after the mullahs are overthrown: Complete gender equality in the realms of political, social, cultural and economic rights, and equal participation of women in political leadership.

“That is why women are at the forefront of the uprising for a new revolution and leading the resistance movement. They are the driving force for change and guarantor of democracy in Iran.

“So I agree with the other speakers on the recommendations put forward, today, especially on the need for our government to proscribe the IRGC.”

Palestine FM dismayed by ‘timid, weak’ global reaction to Nablus deaths

Palestine FM dismayed by ‘timid, weak’ global reaction to Nablus deaths
  • Number of Palestinian casualties and timing of Israeli raid an embarrassment for Palestinian Authority, analyst tells Arab News
  • More deaths inevitable as long as Israelis act with impunity, Palestinian govt spokesperson warns
RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the low-level international response to what it described as a “heinous massacre” carried out by the Israeli government and its army in Nablus on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Territories witnessed a comprehensive strike on Thursday to mourn the deaths of 11 Palestinians killed by Israeli armed forces in the Nablus operation.

The Foreign Ministry termed the foreign response as “timid, weak reactions and statements ... repetitive and routine general formulas.”

Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki instructed the ambassadors of the Palestinian Authority to urgently address the ministries of foreign affairs, decision-making centers and public opinion in the host countries and in the UN to mobilize the broadest international pressure on the Israeli government to stop its illegal unilateral measures.

The minister said that ambassadors should demand effective global responses and steps to ensure Israel halts its comprehensive aggression against the Palestinians.

Thursday’s strike closed stores, schools and banks, while some main streets in the West Bank cities were empty of people and vehicles.

The strike called by Palestinian forces extended to East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian forces called for protest marches and resistance to Israeli armed forces in the West Bank in a strongly worded condemnation of the Nablus killings.

Israeli armed and police forces raised the state of alert and preparedness for Palestinian revenge attacks against Israeli targets in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

At the same time, the Palestinian Authority renewed its determination to sue Israel at the International Criminal Court.

Minister Ibrahim Melhem, spokesperson for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that another murder was inevitable as long as the Israelis acted with a sense of impunity.

The US and the UN must intervene immediately to stop targeted Israeli killings of Palestinians, he said.

Prominent Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that the number of Palestinian casualties and the timing of the operation constituted a great embarrassment for the Palestinian Authority, especially after it postponed submitting a project to the UN Security Council against Israel in response to US pressure and mediation.

The results of the Israeli military operation in Nablus damaged the status and credibility of the Palestinian Authority in the eyes of the Palestinians, said Al-Khatib.

“It became clear that Israel does not care or consider the existence of the Palestinian Authority on the ground or its nonexistence when it decides to operate in the West Bank militarily,” Al-Khatib told Arab News.

He accused the coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to export its internal crises by creating another arena of conflict in which he could achieve victories.

Netanyahu had found that killing Palestinians, and weakening and embarrassing the PA was the best way to do so, he said.

Esmat Mansour, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, told Arab News that the Israeli government was delivering one slap after another to the Palestinian Authority, despite the existence of mediation efforts and understandings sponsored by the US.

“Netanyahu is trying to convey a clear message that any understanding must keep the hand of the Israeli army free to operate and do whatever it wants at any time and place and that the Palestinians are the only side that has to abide by the understandings, not Israel,” Mansour added.

The situation in the West Bank has become complicated, he told Arab News.

The Palestinian Authority’s ability to maneuver has declined to zero after what happened in Nablus on Wednesday, said Mansour. 

He claimed that the Israeli army was aware that its offensive operations in Nablus would cause heavy losses among Palestinians.

“But as long as the losses are on the Palestinian side only, the Israeli army considers their side effects as something normal and expected.”

Hazem Qassem, the Hamas spokesman, said that “the valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip will always be present to defend our people, as it is its shield.”

Qassem said the movement was monitoring every detail of the Israeli crime against the Palestinian people, adding that its patience was running out.

Tariq Selmi, spokesman for the Islamic Jihad Movement, said: “Our people have the right to defend themselves and their land, and to confront the occupation’s aggression and terror.”

Selmi warned that the situation might explode and lead to an escalation if the occupation failed to stop its aggression.

Palestinian officials said almost 500 people were injured in the Israeli raid.

“Our teams dealt with 488 injuries during the occupation forces’ invasion into Nablus, including 103 injuries of live bullets taken to hospitals in Nablus,” the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Other injuries included tear gas inhalation and shrapnel wounds.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the numbers.

The raid, which the Israel Defense Forces said was targeting three militants, left at least 11 Palestinians dead, Palestinian officials said.

