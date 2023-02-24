You are here

UEFA opens inquiry into fan attack on Sevilla goalkeeper
Players intervene after a PSV fan, on the pitch, attacked Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, in yellow, during the Europa League playoff second leg match between PSV and Sevilla at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven on Feb. 23, 2023. (AP)
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

UEFA opens inquiry into fan attack on Sevilla goalkeeper
  • Players from both teams surrounded the fan, who was led away as many supporters in PSV Stadium booed
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

NYON, Switzerland: UEFA has opened an inquiry after a fan in Eindhoven ran onto the field and punched Sevilla’s goalkeeper during a Europa League match.
Marko Dmitrović wrestled the fan to the ground after being attacked late in Thursday’s match against PSV Eindhoven.
Players from both teams surrounded the fan, who was led away as many supporters in PSV Stadium booed.
Dmitrović was unhurt and completed the game. Sevilla lost 2-0 to PSV in the second-leg match but advanced 3-2 on aggregate. Six-time champion Sevilla will face Fenerbahce in the round of 16.
UEFA did not make a statement but confirmed Friday that it has opened a case.
Dmitrović said it’s “never nice” to see such incidents and called on authorities to punish the fan.

Topics: PSV Eindhoven Sevilla UEFA

Updated 24 February 2023
AP

Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League
  • United will host the fifth-place Spanish team on March 9 in the first leg at Old Trafford
  • Premier League leader Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon, with the first leg played in Portugal
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

NYON, Switzerland: Manchester United were paired with Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Europa League on Friday, giving the 2017 champions another Spanish opponent after eliminating Barcelona.
United will host the fifth-place Spanish team on March 9 in the first leg at Old Trafford, where Barcelona were beaten 2-1 on Thursday to complete a 4-3 aggregate victory.
“They are a playing team, a skillful team,” Man United manager Erik ten Hag said of Betis, who his team played in a friendly during the mid-season break for the World Cup. “You know what you get from Spanish football. We also played Real Sociedad this season and so we know (that) only when you play your best, you have a chance to survive.”
The last Ukrainian team left in this season’s European competitions, Shakhtar Donetsk, were drawn to face Dutch league leader Feyenoord. Shakhtar will have three defenders suspended for the first leg they will host in neighboring Poland because of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.
Premier League leader Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon, with the first leg played in Portugal.
Arsenal were seeded in the draw because they were among the eight winners of Europa League groups, and those teams play the second leg at home. Unseeded teams hosting the first leg came through the playoff round, which involved Europa League group runners-up and teams which placed third in a Champions League group.
Juventus were paired with Freiburg and six-time champion Sevilla will be at home first against Fenerbahce. Union Berlin will have a reunion with Union Saint-Gilloise after they also met twice in the group stage.
Roma, coached by José Mourinho, will play Real Sociedad, while Bayer Leverkusen were paired with Ferencvaros.
Ferencvaros will host the second leg at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the stadium that will also stage the Europa League final on May 31.
In the round of 16 of the third-tier Europa Conference League, Villarreal — a Champions League semifinalist last season — were paired with Anderlecht while Fiorentina will host the first leg against Sivasspor.
In other matches, West Ham travel to Cyprus for the first leg against AEK Larnaca, Sheriff will host Nice in Moldova, and Lazio are at home first against AZ Alkmaar, potentially on March 7 to avoid a clash at Stadio Olimpico with Roma’s game in the Europa League.
Also, it was: Lech Poznan vs. Djurgarden; Basel vs. Slovan Bratislava; and Gent vs. Istanbul Basaksehir.
The Europa Conference League final is scheduled for June 7 in Prague.

Topics: UEFA Europa League Manchester United Arsenal

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad
Updated 24 February 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad
  • Substitute Saleh Al-Shehri found space in a central area and fed Marega who fired a shot back across the keeper and into the corner for the winner
  • Foolad’s Sasan Ansari: We deserved to win, played well, and not many teams have put Al-Hilal under pressure like us
Updated 24 February 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal defeated Foolad of Iran 1-0 on Thursday to move into the semifinal of the Asian Champions League to keep alive their hopes of a fifth title — and keep the flag flying for Saudi Arabia.

It was far from an easy game but a late, late goal from Moussa Marega was just enough.

With Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab losing 2-1 to Al-Duhail of Qatar — who now await the winners on Sunday on home soil — the pressure was on Al-Hilal against a team making their first appearance at this stage of the competition.

It was far from a classic performance, but the kind of result that Al-Hilal have ground out on numerous occasions over the years as they have become the most successful team in Asian Champions League history, with four titles.

Ramon Diaz, coach of the defending champions, started captain Salman Al-Faraj following his return from injury. The Argentine was rewarded with domination of possession but few clear chances.

The Iranians were dangerous going forward, despite the resignation earlier in the week of coach Javid Nekounam.

Al-Hilal’s one effort on target in the first half came after 13 minutes with a low shot from Luciano Vietto from just outside the penalty area that was comfortably saved by Austrian goalkeeper Christopher Knett.

Foolad had the better chances and they could have scored three times. First, an unmarked Hamid Bouhamdan headed over from close range, then Ehsan Pahlevan forced a good save from Abdullah Al-Mayouf, before Roberto Torres also went close.

The 18-time Saudi Arabian champions pushed and probed but rarely looked like scoring, and at the break Diaz had much to ponder.

He brought on Saud Abdulhamid and it almost paid immediate dividends as the substitute raced down the right and sent over a perfect low cross that Vietto just failed to convert.

After 64 minutes, Vietto curled a loose ball from the edge of the area toward the left of the Iranian net, but Knett was there to dive and push the ball away.

Foolad went close when Mohammad Hazbavi headed a corner against the crossbar and Aref Aghasi’s follow-up shot was blocked.

Time was running out when, with just three minutes remaining, Al-Hilal found the winner.

Substitute Saleh Al-Shehri found space in a central area and fed Marega who fired a shot back across the keeper and into the corner.

It was cruel on the Iranians who had chances to win but, as many sides have found in the past, Al-Hilal have a knack of winning when not at their best.

Foolad’s Sasan Ansari said after the match: “We deserved to win, played well, and not many teams have put Al-Hilal under pressure like us.

“We had chances and if we had taken them, we would have won the game.”

The Riyadh giants will know that they will have to be better against Al-Duhail on Sunday, but at this stage it is results, not performances, that matter.

Topics: Asian Champions League Al-Hilal Foolad Moussa Marega

Al-Shabab’s Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho

Al-Shabab’s Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho
Updated 23 February 2023
John Duerden

Al-Shabab’s Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho

Al-Shabab's Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho
  • The Brazilian striker was carried off in obvious pain early in the second half after his standing foot seemed to twist in the ground as he stretched to reach a cross
  • The 2-1 defeat by Al-Duhail was a blow but the greater concern for Al-Shabab, who are in a 3-way tie at the top of the Roshn Saudi League, will be how long Carlos might be out
Updated 23 February 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Shabab not only lost their Asian Champions League quarter-final 2-1 to Al-Duhail of Qatar on Thursday, but the Riyadh side will be hoping their Roshn Saudi League title prospects have not also taken a tumble after star striker Carlos Carvalho was carried off during the game.

Two late goals from Michael Olunga settled a hard-fought game at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha but the potential loss of their Brazilian goal-getter might prove to be a bigger blow for Al-Shabab.

Carlos was stretchered off early in the second half and while it remains to be seen how serious the injury is, it looked bad enough to raise questions about how much of the remaining domestic league season he might miss.

With almost two-thirds of the campaign over, Al-Shabab sit level with Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at the top of the league on 40 points. Coach Vicente Moreno will therefore want the Brazilian star, the league’s second-top scorer with 12 goals, back on the field as soon as possible.

Carlos had chances to find the net in the first half, as did Al-Duhail’s star goal-getter Olunga. After 12 minutes, the usually prolific Kenyan uncharacteristically shot wide from the edge of the six-yard box from a fine cross delivered by Edmilson Junior.

Three minutes later, Al-Shabab had an even better chance to take the lead. Finding plenty of space behind Al-Duhail’s defence, Fawaz Al-Saqour’s through pass released Carlos in the right side of the area, with just the goalkeeper to beat. But Salah Zakaria stood firm and got a hand to the low shot, sending the ball out for a corner.

Zakaria’s opposite number, Kim Seung-gyu, was also kept busy, saving well from South Korean compatriot Nam Tae-hee and from Olunga.

In the final minute of the first half, Al-Shabab could not believe they were denied when Carlos flicked a whipped, low cross from left-back Moteb Al-Harbi toward the goal from close range, only for Zakaria somehow to save once again.

Eight minutes into the second half, Carlos was carried off. The striker had stretched for a cross in the penalty area and his standing foot seemed to twist in the ground. It was immediately clear he was in a great deal of pain and would play no further part in the game.

Both teams continued to push forward and, just after the hour mark, Al-Shabab’s Fahad Al-Muwallad headed just over the bar. Minutes later he stretched at the far post to connect to a dangerous Ever Banega cross but was unable to direct the ball toward goal.

As the clock ticked down, there were signs of nerves from both teams, neither of which has lifted the ACL trophy before. Al-Duhail’s only previous appearance in the last eight was in 2015 when their run was ended by Al-Hilal, a potential opponent in Sunday’s semi-final.

With the tie so delicately poised, the first goal was always going to be crucial and it was the Qataris who broke the deadlock, in the 77th minute. Kim acrobatically saved a header to send the ball behind but from the resultant Nam set piece, the goalkeeper could do nothing as Olunga powered a header into the bottom corner.

With five minutes remaining Olunga added a second, firing home from inside the area after some fine work from Ismaeel Mohammed.

This late turn of events was harsh on Al-Shabab and, despite a late consolation goal in stoppage time from Saeed Al-Rubaie, there was no coming back. Fans will now be focusing on how quickly Carlos can recover from his injury — their hopes of a first title since 2012 might depend on it.

Topics: Asian Champions League Al-Shabab Al-Duhail Carlos Carvalho

Pickford agrees new contract to stay at Everton

Pickford agrees new contract to stay at Everton
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

Pickford agrees new contract to stay at Everton

Pickford agrees new contract to stay at Everton
  • The 28-year-old, approaching the last 12 months of his contract, had been linked with a move to Tottenham among other clubs
  • Pickford, a $36 million signing from Sunderland in 2017, has made more than 200 appearances for Everton
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has agreed a new contract with Everton to end speculation over a move to a Premier League rival.
The 28-year-old, approaching the last 12 months of his contract, had been linked with a move to Tottenham among other clubs but has agreed to stay at Goodison Park, even though the contract has not yet been signed.
Pickford — a £30 million ($36 million) signing from Sunderland in 2017 — has made more than 200 appearances for Everton and new manager Sean Dyche believes he can continue to improve.
“He’s a very, very good player, a good servant to this football club so far and he’s going to continue to be that for sure,” said Dyche, whose side are 16th in the table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.
“I think it’s a sign that he’s enjoying our new regime and he’s accepting of what we’re looking to offer. He’s been a fantastic player, so we want that to continue.”
Dyche has won both of his home games in charge so far, either side of defeat in the Merseyside derby at Liverpool, and will look to make it three in a row when Aston Villa visit on Saturday.
But neither of the wins over Arsenal and Leeds were seen first-hand by the club’s hierarchy, who have stayed away from Goodison in recent weeks following what the club described as credible threats to their safety.
Dyche said his interactions with the board had been normal since his arrival, but recognized the need to bring all parties together at the club.
“If there is a disconnection we’ve got to try to bring a reconnection,” he said. “The fans are a massively important part of the club, I understand that and I’m learning more and more about that, the energy and passion, it’s got to be respected.
“Can we bring it back together and find the right way to bring it together? Wins help, they bring the feel-good factor. It doesn’t solve everything but it makes it feel better and hopefully brings a new connection.”

Topics: Jordan Pickford everton Premier league

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil
  • Japan, who defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, were runners-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

FRISCO, Texas: Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the US defeated Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year.

Japan, who defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, were runners-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament. All four SheBelieves Cup teams will play in Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Morgan’s curling goal sailed out of reach of Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena. Morgan now has five goals all-time in SheBelieves matches.

It was Morgan’s 14th goal since the birth of her daughter in 2020, giving her the national team record for most goals as a mom.

Swanson scored in the 63rd minute, her fourth goal of the tournament and seventh overall goal this year, matching her total of all of last year.

Swanson, formerly Mallory Pugh, married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.

Ludmila scored in stoppage time for Brazil to avoid the shutout. It was the first goal the US have allowed this year. The US are undefeated in five overall matches.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle started for the US after missing the first two matches of the tournament with a minor injury.

Japan snapped a four-game losing streak with their win over Canada. Japan had not scored in four straight matches, including two SheBelieves games, until Kiko Seike put her team in front with a goal in the 26th minute.

The Canadian players, in the midst of a labor dispute with their federation, again wore purple T-shirts reading “Enough is Enough” for the anthems and they wore purple wristbands during the match.

Players for the US also wore purple wristbands in solidarity with Canada.

The SheBelieves Cup started in 2016. The US have won six of the eight tournaments.

Topics: women football Brazil United States

