BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund returned to the top of the Bundesliga table despite a stodgy 0-0 draw away to Union Berlin on Saturday.

Serhou Guirassy had a golden chance to snatch all three points for his side at the end of a match of few opportunities, but headed just wide with 11 minutes remaining to cap a poor game up front for the Dortmund striker.

Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig in Saturday’s final match and can leapfrog Dortmund into top spot with victory.

After starting the season strongly with six wins in a row in all competitions, Dortmund have stalled of late, drawing two and losing one of their last three matches.

Compounding Dortmund’s woes was a serious-looking ankle injury to substitute midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas, who was helped from the pitch just eight minutes after coming on.

It was the first draw between the two sides in their history, with each of their previous 16 clashes in all competitions producing a winner.

Stuttgart were handed a blow just days out from Tuesday’s home Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, going down 1-0 at Hamburg after an 88th-minute Miro Muheim goal.

Stuttgart are languishing in 13th in the Bundesliga with two wins and four defeats but have impressed in Europe this season to sit in fourth spot in the 36-team Champions League table after two matches.

Elsewhere, promoted Elversberg continued their impressive debut season in the top flight, winning 4-3 at home to Augsburg.

Lukas Petkov, Lasse Guenther, Maximilian Rohr and Frederik Schmahl got on the scoresheet as Elversberg, from the smallest town to ever host a Bundesliga side, climbed to sixth in the table.

Niclas Fuellkrug scored for the fifth straight Bundesliga match as his brace helped Werder Bremen come from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Paderborn.

The Germany striker returned to Bremen on loan after an unhappy spell at West Ham but now has seven goals in seven games in all competitions.

A first-half goal for Phillip Tietz was enough for Mainz to win 1-0 at Schalke and climb to fifth in the standings.