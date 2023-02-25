You are here

Paul vs. Fury 'too close to call' with reputations, undefeated records at stake in 'The Truth' main event

Paul vs. Fury ‘too close to call’ with reputations, undefeated records at stake in ‘The Truth’ main event
Debate remains rife over who will emerge victorious in Sunday night’s boxing match between and Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. (Supplied)
Paul vs. Fury ‘too close to call’ with reputations, undefeated records at stake in ‘The Truth’ main event

Paul vs. Fury ‘too close to call’ with reputations, undefeated records at stake in ‘The Truth’ main event
  • Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz was joined by Derek Chisora, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and boxing legend Mike Tyson at last night’s press conference
  • The quartet formed a special guest panel to discuss fight and future of boxing in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Two days out from “The Truth” and Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, debate remains rife over who will emerge victorious in Sunday night’s mouth-watering encounter. Who wins is a fierce topic of discussion engaging fans, pundits, former champions and active professional fighters alike — escalating the anticipation being felt across Saudi Arabia and the world.

With the stage set for the unmissable spectacle inside the Diriyah Arena on Feb. 26, a special guest panel weighed in on boxing’s biggest grudge match before last night’s fiery press conference at Riyadh’s Al Faisaliah Hotel, where Paul and Fury exchanged more unpleasantries 72 hours before fight night.

“The Truth” promoter and perennial heavyweight contender Derek Chisora and Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, chairman of Skill Challenge Entertainment, were joined by undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion widely considered one of the greatest fighters ever. The quartet discussed the blockbuster match-up and much more, agreeing that the fight is simply too close to call and admitting they cannot wait to watch the drama unfold.

“This is going to be an explosive, entertaining fight and I can’t wait,” said Chisora, the fight-game veteran who twice fought for the heavyweight world championship. “‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul is going to bring it. ‘TNT’ Tommy Fury has trained to destroy him. But what is the truth? Will Jake Paul beat Tommy Fury? Will Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul? We don’t know — it’s that close. We have to wait until Sunday.

“The winner of this fight will not win it in the first half of the fight,” he predicted. “He wins it in the second half in the last four rounds, when they’re tired and begin to make mistakes. That’s when we get the winner. The time for talk is over — and the truth is almost here.”

Sunday sees Paul and Fury finally battle it out for glory and bragging rights following two previous postponements. The war of words and bitter rivalry between the pair dates back several years — and both are under pressure to perform in front of the thousands in attendance and millions watching around the world. With reputations and undefeated records on the line, Paul vs. Fury is destined to be a “Fight of the Year” contender, a sentiment echoed by Prince Khalid.

“Around the world, people are going back and forth in their minds, speculating who will win and how the fight will end,” he said. “This highlights the magnitude of this event. We have two tremendous fighters facing off and it will be an epic contest.”

“Paul vs. Fury has taken a long time and it has finally been made, which is significant for the landscape of boxing in Saudi Arabia,” Prince Khalid added. “We knew we wanted to stage this fight. We knew its potential and knew we could overcome challenges to make it happen. We always raise the bar here in the Kingdom, and I’m proud to say we’re now on the eve of another massive international boxing event.”

History was also made during the special guest panel segment as a new era for Saudi Arabia boxing officially began. Prince Khalid announced the launch of Skill Challenge Entertainment Promotions, a new and exclusive promotional company that will nurture up-and-coming Saudi boxers, guide them through their careers and also work to continue hosting more of the biggest boxing events in the Kingdom.

Mike Tyson praised the vision of Prince Khalid and Skill Challenge Entertainment to ensure everyone in boxing works together to make the best fights happen, while Haney expressed his belief that the promotion will “push boxing much further.” adding that he hopes to fight in Saudi Arabia in the future.

As the latest must-see sports event captivates Saudi Arabians and the world, “The Truth” follows other international boxing events recently hosted in the Kingdom, namely “Clash on the Dunes” in 2019 and “Rage on the Red Sea” in 2022.

The former has been credited as a groundbreaking moment in Saudi Arabia’s boxing and wider sports evolution, with nationwide boxing participation among men and women since increasing by more than 300 percent. The Kingdom’s sports economy has also recorded growth of 174 percent in the last three years alone, inspired by these events.

“The Truth” and Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury promises to be an epic event from Diriyah’s purpose-built arena and is part of Diriyah Season’s second edition, which presents a series of world-class international sports and entertainment events from the birthplace of Saudi Arabia and UNESCO World Heritage site.

Luis Saez lifts International Jockeys Challenge with all-round show

Luis Saez lifts International Jockeys Challenge with all-round show
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

Luis Saez lifts International Jockeys Challenge with all-round show

Luis Saez lifts International Jockeys Challenge with all-round show
  • US-based rider beats Yuga Kawada and Joanna Mason
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A consistent performance from leading US-based rider Luis Saez in Riyadh saw him seal the International Jockeys Challenge, presented by STC, at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Friday.

It turned out to be the ideal culmination for the competition, with five of the 14 riders from around the world still in with a chance of winning by the last of the four legs.

Saez, a visitor to the meeting in the past, ended up winning one race and finishing second in two others, including the Round 4 finale.

“It’s super exciting, I want to say thank you to everybody for this magnificent moment — my family, well, everybody — I’m pretty happy,” he said.

“Over here I don’t understand the form too much, I could only see how my horses ran last time and so I studied every horse, which was a bit difficult,” Saez said. “But I had a good feeling, I have a lot of faith in my horses, I feel like they are going to run good and every horse ran pretty good so I’m pretty happy. 

“I rode the horses like they told me, pretty much. When you break from the gate, when you are in a good position, be kind, be confident and try and win the race.

“This place is very special for me, I really love this course, I love the dirt, I love everything here, the people, I feel like this is home here.”

Saez’s immediate impact in Round 1, the dirt contest over 1,600 meters, proved decisive. Partnering the Mohammed Aldugish-trained trained Wajaab, the Panama-born 30-year-old came with a powerful closing run to pass Joanna Mason and Najm Alenaya close to the line and win by half a length.

The roles were reversed just half an hour later in Round 2, over 1,400 meters. Mason was positive once again with front-running tactics aboard Medbaas, although Saez appeared on her shoulder as the field rounded the home turn.

However, Saez and Kareem could never quite assert their authority and the Bin Khyoot family-owned Medbaas found more for the urgings of the British rider, eventually stretching three lengths clear.

“To come second in the last and win this has been amazing,” Mason said. “I just got told simple instructions, jump out, get to the rail because he likes being in front and push on from the 600 meters, he’s all speed. That’s what he did and he went on again.

“When the horse came to me he pulled out that bit extra. I’m not experienced on the dirt but it rides beautifully, I’ve been on a first and a second, I really can’t complain.”

An amateur rider from as far back as 2006 who has also competed in jump races, Mason has made a striking impression in a couple of full seasons as a professional, steering home 46 winners in the UK last year, and has been clocking up many miles in the car during the current domestic all-weather season.

She continued: “To even be picked to be out here, as much as representing the UK and the rest of the world and the females, to have a second and a winner, I couldn’t have asked for anything better. It’s a dream come true, everyone has been so hospitable.”

The best finish of all came in Round 3, the 1,200 meter turf sprint. Both Frankie Dettori and Aasser, and Bauyrzhan Murzabayev on Hapipi Go Lucky, had looked to have come with perfectly-timed late challenges as Yuga Kawada and Groom began to weaken well inside the last 200 meters.

It was Murzabayev who got the verdict by a head and a neck, with a horse who was a late reserve for his scheduled mount.

“It’s very beautiful, it was Frankie in the finish,” said Murzabayev, the rider from Kazakhstan who has become the dominant force in the German championship.

“My original horse was a non-starter and then I looked at this one and I thought he would have a chance. He turned out to be my best chance today. A lot of things have changed since the last time I rode here and I am delighted to be back and to be riding in this challenge. It’s a great day to be here and it gives me a lot of exposure, which is great.”

Round 4, the 2,100 meter turf event, had seen Saez holding a small lead from Mason, with Joao Moreira, Murzabayev and Kawada still in the hunt. In the end it was a straightforward win for last year’s Japanese champion jockey Kawada, who coasted four and a half lengths clear aboard Starcat, with Saez and Incumbent following them home.

The victory enabled Kawada to finish overall second from Mason in third.
 

Updated 25 February 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Sir Busker well prepared, in the hunt for NEOM Turf glory at Saudi Cup

Sir Busker well prepared, in the hunt for NEOM Turf glory at Saudi Cup
  • British racing’s interest in the Saudi Cup has flourished since the inaugural event in 2020
Updated 25 February 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: One of the horses flying the flag for British racing at this weekend’s Saudi Cup meeting has “definitely got a chance” of claiming a famous victory among a strong field, his trainer William Knight and syndicate chief Sam Hoskins said on Friday.

Sir Busker runs in the Group Three NEOM Turf Cup on Saturday and will face stiff competition from early favorite Missed The Cut, trained by George Boughey, and the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mostahdaf, while the strongest Arab interest will be in White Moonlight, trained by Godolphin’s Saeed bin Suroor.

“Mostahdaf has got very good form in the book,” Knight said. “Missed The Cut looks unexposed, it could do anything, and I know the Boughey team think a lot of him.”

He added: “They are probably the two favorites. They’ll be priced up as such, and they’ve got every right to be so. It’s competitive as any of these big races are, but I definitely think [Sir Busker] has got a chance of being in the first three.

“If he can run to the same form as he did when he won the Group Two at York, as well as his Juddmonte form, he’s got to be there in the shake-up,” he told Arab News.

British racing’s interest in the Saudi Cup has flourished since the inaugural event in 2020, according to Knight, who said the meeting is perfectly timed for horses in between their season breaks.

The potential for competitive racing against highly rated horses without the threat of ruining the rhythm of the regular racing season is what makes the Saudi Cup an alluring prospect, according to Knight.

He said: “It fits well in our calendar, especially if a horse has had a break after the season last year.

“You can get them ready for this [meeting] without necessarily having to rush them there, and it sets them up for the season ahead, so they’re not missing a European campaign.

“It falls in line well with Dubai World Cup night, obviously it coincides with Super Saturday, but it is a nice lead into the Dubai World Cup and when the prize money is so good and you’re running on a track that is very well maintained, it makes total sense.”

Knight commented on the world-class facilities on offer for 7-year-old Sir Busker at Newmarket in the UK before his shipping out to Riyadh, but also praised the setup for the horses, training teams, support staff and owners in Saudi Arabia.

He said: “With the Saudi Cup team over here, it’s all been very smooth; the stabling for Sir Busker over here is good.

“They are looking after my staff well, they’re in nice accommodation, they have great vets out here, so all those things make a difference.”

Hoskins, who runs the Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds syndicate group which owns Sir Busker, was also delighted with the Saudi Cup setup for the horse and believes his three-race stint in Dubai in February and March last year has helped his acclimatization in the Kingdom.

He said: “He’s been very well since arriving in Saudi Arabia. He seemed to settle in like a duck to water, and obviously had the benefit of going out to Dubai last year, so that has stood him in good stead.

“We’re really looking forward [to Saturday]. It’s really exciting for KVT as we’ve got eight people coming out to watch, which is fantastic.

“It’s intriguing and it’s great to bring them out to a country like Saudi Arabia, which they perhaps might not have been visiting. It’s amazing where racing takes you in the world.”

Giving their horse a shot at glory has been the priority for KVT, so while there is huge prize money on offer in the Saudi Cup feature race, the syndicate believes that Sir Busker has the best chance in the NEOM Turf Cup.

Hoskins said: “We did have the option of going for the Saudi Cup, which is obviously worth telephone numbers [of money], but we love Sir Busker and want to do what’s best for him.

“We could win the NEOM, whereas we couldn’t realistically win the Saudi Cup.”

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury trade verbals, vow knockout finishes at pre-fight press conference

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury trade verbals, vow knockout finishes at pre-fight press conference
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury trade verbals, vow knockout finishes at pre-fight press conference

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury trade verbals, vow knockout finishes at pre-fight press conference
  • Both fighters criticized the other and vowed to end their opponents’ boxing career in devasting fashion on Sunday
  • Having initially gained international fame and popularity as an actor and social media personality, Paul (6-0, 4 KO) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of boxing
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The increasing buzz ahead of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury scaled new heights tonight as the pair came face-to-face and exchanged heated words at the traditional pre-fight press conference in Saudi Arabia.

Billed as ‘The Truth’, Paul v Fury is the latest must-see sports event for young Saudi Arabians and the world. Two previous postponements have only intensified the animosity between the bitter rivals, and their back and forth war of words continued at Riyadh’s Al Faisaliah Hotel.

Both fighters criticized the other and vowed to end their opponents’ boxing career in devasting fashion on Sunday, setting the scene for an unmissable spectacle under the lights in Diriyah as one of professional boxing’s greatest rivalries reaches an epic climax. With each fighter promising a knockout finish, the thousands in attendance and millions watching around the world will finally witness the truth come out. Both put their reputations and unbeaten records on the line in one of the most anticipated match-ups in recent history.

“He’s a good boxer, I give him that credit,” stated Paul. “He’s fast, strong, he’s got that length with those inflatable arms — I don’t even know how his arms look like that. But there’s nothing he can do to stop me. He doesn’t have power. He couldn’t knock out Daniel Bocianski. He couldn’t knock out the taxi drivers he’s been put in there with, who have a combined record of 20 wins and 250 losses. He’s never been eight rounds and he’s going to be in the deep waters and drown. I promise that.”

Having initially gained international fame and popularity as an actor and social media personality, Paul (6-0, 4 KO) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of boxing since turning his attentions to sport. Now a global phenomenon, ‘The Problem Child’ did not hold back on his personal feelings toward Fury, giving a scathing assessment in front of the world’s cameras and those in attendance.

“Tommy Fury has no idea what he’s getting himself into. He has delusional confidence right now, but it’s going to be a rude awakening for him on Sunday,” Paul continued. “He’s just a puppet who doesn’t think for himself. His brother and dad tell him what to say and he just acts like them. I really do wish him all the best. I hope he had a good camp and his weight’s good because he’s going to need everything to survive just a couple of rounds. He’s getting knocked out early for sure.”

Previously a reality television star in his native UK, Fury has looked impressive in his professional campaign so far, emerging victorious in each of his eight previous contests to amass a perfect 8-0 record with four wins coming by stoppage. Nicknamed ‘TNT’ because of his huge power and knockout ability, Fury has no doubts about this weekend’s winner and has given his prediction for the fight — an emphatic finish within the scheduled eight rounds.

“It’s a foregone conclusion I win this fight and Jake Paul won’t hear the final bell. As soon as I land flush, it’s over,” said Fury. “Preparations have gone really well ahead of this fight. I’ve trained too hard, sparred too many decent guys and have too much experience for there to be any other outcome. There’s nothing Jake Paul does inside that ring that has me worried. He’s delusional for believing he’s going to win — I’m levels above him and he’s going to find that out the hard way.”

For Fury, the boxing world is following his career with great interest given he comes from the famous fighting family of the same name. The half-brother of Tyson Fury, the unbeaten WBC and lineal heavyweight champion widely considered one of the best boxers of all-time, and cousin of Hughie Fury, a top contender in the heavyweight division, he insists the fans will see his ability to handle expectations with a knockout win on fight night.

“My last name’s Fury, so there’s always pressure and this is no different,” he added. “I handle pressure well and everyone will see that on the night. I’ll soak it up, enjoy the occasion, and get the win within the distance. This is my time now.”

Besides an epic main event, The Truth also features a mouth-watering undercard that promises to deliver an action-packed evening of drama and excitement for all in attendance. Ilunga Makabu puts his WBC cruiserweight world title on the line against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack in evening’s co-main event, with both seeking to emerge with the cruiserweight division’s most coveted prize.

Rising Saudi boxing star Ziyad Almaayouf looks to continue his professional ascension against Ronald Martinez. Almaayouf made his professional debut on the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ undercard last August and is looking to emulate his first round stoppage victory last time out in front of a sell-out crowd.

“I’m certainly taking on a tougher test with an opponent who’s been in a professional ring more times than I have, but I embrace this challenge and welcome the opportunity,” he revealed. “Each fight comes with pressure because I’m representing far more than myself and the sport of boxing, however diamonds emerge when the necessary pressure is applied and I will come through this test on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, history will be made in the evening’s preliminary bouts when Ragad Al-Naimi becomes the first Saudi female boxer to make her professional debut against Perpetual Okaidah. Female participation in boxing has never been higher across the Kingdom and Al-Naimi is proud to be performing on The Truth undercard in front of a home crowd.

“I’m excited to compete professionally for the first time in Saudi Arabia and I’m honored to be a part of this event, which really highlights the sustained efforts of the Ministry of Sport and Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation to grow our sport locally,” she said. “I’ve been training hard twice a day and really pushing myself in the build-up to this fight. I’m confident in my abilities and look forward to seeing my opponent in my ring.”

Having embraced openness and collaboration across the world, the entire Kingdom will be in the corners of their hometown heroes Sunday night. Across the country, sports participation is up from 13 percent to 23 percent in just four years — with the Ministry of Sport now aiming to reach 40 percent by 2030. Impressive displays by Almaayouf and Al-Naimi are sure to support this objective, especially with the Saudi sports industry now providing opportunities to over 22,000 nationals and 48.2 percent of people across the country practicing physical and sporting activities at least 30 minutes a week.

The Truth and Jake Paul v Tommy Fury promises to be an unmissable spectacle from Diriyah’s purpose-built arena and is part of Diriyah Season’s second edition, which presents a series of world-class international sports and entertainment events from the birthplace of Saudi Arabia and UNESCO heritage site.

Earlier tonight, the press conference proceedings also featured a Special Guest Panel including former world heavyweight champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, current undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney, perennial heavyweight contender and The Truth promoter Derek Chisora, and Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of Skill Challenge Entertainment. The quartet discussed the evolution of boxing in Saudi Arabia and what the future holds for boxing in the Kingdom.

Click here to book tickets for The Truth. Tickets are available from SAR 180. For VISA entry information, fans should go to https://visa.visitsaudi.com/ for information on how to apply.

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad
Updated 24 February 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad
  • Substitute Saleh Al-Shehri found space in a central area and fed Marega who fired a shot back across the keeper and into the corner for the winner
  • Foolad’s Sasan Ansari: We deserved to win, played well, and not many teams have put Al-Hilal under pressure like us
Updated 24 February 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal defeated Foolad of Iran 1-0 on Thursday to move into the semifinal of the Asian Champions League to keep alive their hopes of a fifth title — and keep the flag flying for Saudi Arabia.

It was far from an easy game but a late, late goal from Moussa Marega was just enough.

With Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab losing 2-1 to Al-Duhail of Qatar — who now await the winners on Sunday on home soil — the pressure was on Al-Hilal against a team making their first appearance at this stage of the competition.

It was far from a classic performance, but the kind of result that Al-Hilal have ground out on numerous occasions over the years as they have become the most successful team in Asian Champions League history, with four titles.

Ramon Diaz, coach of the defending champions, started captain Salman Al-Faraj following his return from injury. The Argentine was rewarded with domination of possession but few clear chances.

The Iranians were dangerous going forward, despite the resignation earlier in the week of coach Javid Nekounam.

Al-Hilal’s one effort on target in the first half came after 13 minutes with a low shot from Luciano Vietto from just outside the penalty area that was comfortably saved by Austrian goalkeeper Christopher Knett.

Foolad had the better chances and they could have scored three times. First, an unmarked Hamid Bouhamdan headed over from close range, then Ehsan Pahlevan forced a good save from Abdullah Al-Mayouf, before Roberto Torres also went close.

The 18-time Saudi Arabian champions pushed and probed but rarely looked like scoring, and at the break Diaz had much to ponder.

He brought on Saud Abdulhamid and it almost paid immediate dividends as the substitute raced down the right and sent over a perfect low cross that Vietto just failed to convert.

After 64 minutes, Vietto curled a loose ball from the edge of the area toward the left of the Iranian net, but Knett was there to dive and push the ball away.

Foolad went close when Mohammad Hazbavi headed a corner against the crossbar and Aref Aghasi’s follow-up shot was blocked.

Time was running out when, with just three minutes remaining, Al-Hilal found the winner.

Substitute Saleh Al-Shehri found space in a central area and fed Marega who fired a shot back across the keeper and into the corner.

It was cruel on the Iranians who had chances to win but, as many sides have found in the past, Al-Hilal have a knack of winning when not at their best.

Foolad’s Sasan Ansari said after the match: “We deserved to win, played well, and not many teams have put Al-Hilal under pressure like us.

“We had chances and if we had taken them, we would have won the game.”

The Riyadh giants will know that they will have to be better against Al-Duhail on Sunday, but at this stage it is results, not performances, that matter.

Al-Shabab's Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho

Al-Shabab’s Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho
Updated 23 February 2023
John Duerden

Al-Shabab's Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho

Al-Shabab’s Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho
  • The Brazilian striker was carried off in obvious pain early in the second half after his standing foot seemed to twist in the ground as he stretched to reach a cross
  • The 2-1 defeat by Al-Duhail was a blow but the greater concern for Al-Shabab, who are in a 3-way tie at the top of the Roshn Saudi League, will be how long Carlos might be out
Updated 23 February 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Shabab not only lost their Asian Champions League quarter-final 2-1 to Al-Duhail of Qatar on Thursday, but the Riyadh side will be hoping their Roshn Saudi League title prospects have not also taken a tumble after star striker Carlos Carvalho was carried off during the game.

Two late goals from Michael Olunga settled a hard-fought game at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha but the potential loss of their Brazilian goal-getter might prove to be a bigger blow for Al-Shabab.

Carlos was stretchered off early in the second half and while it remains to be seen how serious the injury is, it looked bad enough to raise questions about how much of the remaining domestic league season he might miss.

With almost two-thirds of the campaign over, Al-Shabab sit level with Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at the top of the league on 40 points. Coach Vicente Moreno will therefore want the Brazilian star, the league’s second-top scorer with 12 goals, back on the field as soon as possible.

Carlos had chances to find the net in the first half, as did Al-Duhail’s star goal-getter Olunga. After 12 minutes, the usually prolific Kenyan uncharacteristically shot wide from the edge of the six-yard box from a fine cross delivered by Edmilson Junior.

Three minutes later, Al-Shabab had an even better chance to take the lead. Finding plenty of space behind Al-Duhail’s defence, Fawaz Al-Saqour’s through pass released Carlos in the right side of the area, with just the goalkeeper to beat. But Salah Zakaria stood firm and got a hand to the low shot, sending the ball out for a corner.

Zakaria’s opposite number, Kim Seung-gyu, was also kept busy, saving well from South Korean compatriot Nam Tae-hee and from Olunga.

In the final minute of the first half, Al-Shabab could not believe they were denied when Carlos flicked a whipped, low cross from left-back Moteb Al-Harbi toward the goal from close range, only for Zakaria somehow to save once again.

Eight minutes into the second half, Carlos was carried off. The striker had stretched for a cross in the penalty area and his standing foot seemed to twist in the ground. It was immediately clear he was in a great deal of pain and would play no further part in the game.

Both teams continued to push forward and, just after the hour mark, Al-Shabab’s Fahad Al-Muwallad headed just over the bar. Minutes later he stretched at the far post to connect to a dangerous Ever Banega cross but was unable to direct the ball toward goal.

As the clock ticked down, there were signs of nerves from both teams, neither of which has lifted the ACL trophy before. Al-Duhail’s only previous appearance in the last eight was in 2015 when their run was ended by Al-Hilal, a potential opponent in Sunday’s semi-final.

With the tie so delicately poised, the first goal was always going to be crucial and it was the Qataris who broke the deadlock, in the 77th minute. Kim acrobatically saved a header to send the ball behind but from the resultant Nam set piece, the goalkeeper could do nothing as Olunga powered a header into the bottom corner.

With five minutes remaining Olunga added a second, firing home from inside the area after some fine work from Ismaeel Mohammed.

This late turn of events was harsh on Al-Shabab and, despite a late consolation goal in stoppage time from Saeed Al-Rubaie, there was no coming back. Fans will now be focusing on how quickly Carlos can recover from his injury — their hopes of a first title since 2012 might depend on it.

