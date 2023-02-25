Saudi fashion on display at Saudi Cup

RIYADH: Fashion has taken center stage at the Kingdom’s annual international horse race, the Saudi Cup.
From one-of-a-kind pieces tailor-made for celebrities and influencers to eye-catching eccentric ensembles, guests are dressed to the nines.
And the accompanying Saudi 100 Brands exhibition, organized by the Fashion Commission in Saudi Arabia, offers visitors the chance to check out the latest in Saudi fashion.
Saudi 100 Brands is a traveling exhibition of a curated selection of work by 100 clothing and accessory designers whose pieces reflect Saudi heritage and culture.
Maghareeb by Saudi Brand KAF by KAF, for example, adopts an abstract approach to the folk art of Al-Qat Al-Asiri, translating it into modern fashion. In this piece, triangular shapes become the main storyteller, linked together to create a floor-length gown.
Nawara, by Skytten Couture, looks to the bright future of Saudi Arabia as its main source of inspiration. The design features an embroidered skyline of landmarks including the Kingdom Tower and Faisaliah Tower along its hem.
Ghayda Majdaly’s Revive, meanwhile, radiates the essence of the Queen of Hearts — the iconic character from “Alice in Wonderland.” The avant-garde dress revives a love story encapsulated in the Nabateean temple Qasr Al-Bint, in AlUla’s Madain Saleh.
Of course, no ensemble is complete without the right accessories.
Meral Jewelry quite literally flips traditional men’s headwear, the Magsab, on its head, creating a unique luxury neck piece, while designer Sarah Faisal makes a traditional Sadu pattern the focal point of her Sadu Melange handbag, using shades of purple to add a modern twist.
The exhibition is part of a wider program that mentors the designers and provides them with opportunities for them to showcase their work internationaly. Throughout the one-year program, the designers receive advice from fashion experts around the world through one-to-one mentorship and workshops on topics including design, innovation, marketing and sales strategies.
Other brands on show at the Saudi Cup include Mona Alshebil, Adnan Akbar, Heba Al-Qurashi, Amarah, Foz Couture, Anno Boutique, Jim Jewelry, Atelier Hekayat, NA Designs, RMRM, Sajas, Yasmeen Marzouq, and Yousra Jewelry.