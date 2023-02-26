You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The calculus of war: Tallying Ukraine toll an elusive task

People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP)
People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP)
People shop at a local market in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, February 11, 2023. (REUTERS)
A woman cries in front of the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP)
People attend a demonstration supporting a so called 'Manifesto for Peace' in Berlin, Saturday, Germany, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP)
  Estimates of the casualties, refugees and economic fallout from the war produce an incomplete picture of the deaths and suffering
GENEVA: Quantifying the toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine remains an elusive goal a year into the conflict.
Estimates of the casualties, refugees and economic fallout from the war produce an incomplete picture of the deaths and suffering. Precize figures may never emerge for some of the categories international organizations are attempting to track.
UN human rights experts count civilians killed and wounded, but know their tally falls significantly short. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has provided an updated accounting of their troop losses.
Even the scope of the weaponry that Western countries have sent Ukraine is murky.
Here’s a look at some of the numbers as Friday marks one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, with no end to the war in sight.
THE EVOLUTION OF AN INVASION
Roughly 5,000 missile strikes, 3,500 airstrikes and 1,000 drone strikes: Firepower that Russia has launched against Ukraine over the past year, according to Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Hromov, a senior official in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
18: The percentage of total Ukrainian land controlled by Russian forces as of Thursday, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank. That’s down from 27 percent on March 23, before Ukrainian counteroffensives recaptured vast swaths of land — but up from the 7 percent held by Russia and Russia-aligned separatists before Feb. 24, 2022, as part of an armed rebellion in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014, and Russia’s annexation of Crimea that year.
71,905: Potential Russian war crimes — killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings and sexual assaults — that are under investigation by Ukraine’s prosecutor-general. Reporting by The Associated Press and “Frontline,” recorded in a public database, has independently verified 639 incidents that appear to violate the laws of war.
 

THE CASUALTIES
8,006: Confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, through Feb. 15, according to the UN human rights office. The office uses strict methodology and says verification of thousands of reported casualties is still pending in Russian-occupied cities such as Mariupol, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk.
3,382: Civilian deaths in Ukraine recorded by the UN rights office for March 2022, the highest number for a single month of the war.
13,287: Civilians injured in the conflict over the last year, according to the UN
5,937: Russia’s most recent count, from September, of its troops killed in Ukraine since February 2022.
Around 200,000: Western Estimate of Russian troops killed and wounded. Britain’s Ministry of Defense has estimated 40,000-60,000 Russian troops have died fighting in Ukraine.
9,000 : Ukraine’s most recent count, of its troops losses since the invasion provided in August by Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.
More than 100,000: Estimate of Ukrainian troops killed or wounded, according to Western officials.
REFUGEES AND DISPLACED PEOPLE
8.1 million: Refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion, based on figures provided by national governments. The number includes more than 5.2 million in over 40 European and central Asian countries, including nearly 1.6 million in Poland, over 880,000 in Germany and nearly 2.9 million who went to Russia, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR.
5.4 million: People who were driven from their homes but stayed inside Ukraine, according to a Jan. 23 count by the International Organization for Migration. The number of internally displaced people peaked in early May 2022, when IOM reported there were more than 8 million.
5.6 million: Ukrainians who have returned to their homes, either from within Ukraine or abroad, according to the latest IOM figures.
17.6 million: People in Ukraine needing humanitarian aid, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
ECONOMIC COST
$138 billion: The total damage caused to Ukraine’s infrastructure due to the war, according to the latest Kyiv School of Economics figure from Jan. 24.
33 percent: Minimum drop in Ukraine’s gross domestic product in 2022 expected by the International Monetary Fund. Final numbers are pending.
2.2 percent: Expected decline in Russia’s GDP in 2022, according to the IMF.
30 percent: Decline in the value of Ukrainian exports in 2022, as reported by the World Trade Organization
16 percent : Increase in the value of Russian exports in 2022, according to the WTO. It noted that the volume of Russian exports may have declined slightly, but the value was up because of price increases for fuels, fertilizers and cereals that Russia produces.
INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
$113 billion: Emergency funding for the Ukraine response approved by US Congress last year. Includes about $62 billion to be provided through the Defense Department, nearly half of it for weapons, training and other “direct security assistance,” and $46 billion through the State Department and US Agency for International Development, according to the Pentagon and an inter-departmental report issued last month.
$78 billion: Total US commitments made directly to Ukraine over most of last year and through Jan. 15, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The Germany-based institute says its figure excludes funds that were over-reported, have gone unused, or actually go to Ukraine’s neighbors or to US domestic programs. Its tally doesn’t include more recent US pledges to Ukraine, such as for 31 M1 Abrams tanks.
$59 billion (55 billion euros): Total commitments to Ukraine from European Union member nations and EU institutions, according to IFW Kiel.
$14 billion (13 billion euros): Pledges and allocations from non-country donors, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
50 percent: Rough estimate by IFW-Kiel of aid disbursed as a percentage of commitments made by various donors.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan
Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan
  50 percent of Israeli dates are exported to Europe, where the UK, Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy import huge quantities of the dried fruit, Friends of Al-Aqsa says
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Muslims across Europe are being encouraged to check fruit labels and avoid buying Israeli dates this Ramadan to make sure they are not breaking their fasts with the “taste of apartheid,” organizers of a new boycott said on Saturday.

“By choosing not to buy Israeli dates this Ramadan, the Muslim community can send a clear and powerful message of condemnation of Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine,” said Shamiul Joarder of the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA), who have launched the campaign.

“Israel is the world’s largest producer of Medjoul dates, with 50 percent of Israel’s dates exported to Europe, FOA said in a statement. “These dates are then sold in major supermarkets as well as local shops across the continent.

FOA added that 50 percent of Israeli dates are exported to Europe, where the UK, Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy import huge quantities of the dried fruit. In 2020 the UK imported over 3,000 tons of dates from Israel, worth roughly £7.5 million ($8.9 million).

It also noted that so far this year, Israel has killed at least 62 Palestinians including 13 children — the equivalent of one child every five days.

“The Israeli government is increasing home demolitions at an alarming rate and has promised to expand illegal settlements at an unprecedented level,” it added.

FOA stressed that international leading human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, “have said that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid, but European states are failing to impose sanctions on Israel and uphold international law.”

Joarder said: “It’s time to renew our commitment to BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) this Ramadan. We must remember that as a community we are powerful — we can make our voices heard through the simple act of putting Israeli dates back on the shelf.”

He added: “All we need to do is #CheckTheLabel and not buy dates from apartheid Israel.”

A Day of Action to encourage Muslims to “check the label” has been called at UK mosques on March 17, the last Friday before Ramadan. There will also be an online awareness drive on the final weekend before the holy month.

Topics: Ramadan Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) Dates Muslims

Pregnant Russians flock to Argentina seeking new passports
Pregnant Russians flock to Argentina seeking new passports
  Some 22,200 Russians entered Argentina over the last year, including 10,777 women — many of whom were in the advanced stages of pregnancy
  All children born in Argentina automatically receive citizenship and having an Argentine child speeds up the process for the parents to obtain residency permits
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Shortly after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, Alla Prigolovkina and her husband, Andrei Ushakov, decided they had to flee their Sochi, Russia, home.
Ushakov had been detained for holding up a sign that read “Peace,” and Prigolovkina, a pregnant ski instructor, feared he would soon be drafted and potentially killed, leaving their baby fatherless.
The original plan was to stay in Europe, but anti-Russian sentiment discouraged them.
“We chose Argentina because it has everything we needed: Fantastic nature, a large country, beautiful mountains,” Prigolovkina, 34, told The Associated Press inside the home her family is renting in Argentina’s western Mendoza province. “We felt it would be ideal for us.”
They were hardly alone.
Over the past year, Argentine immigration authorities have noticed flights packed with dozens of pregnant Russians. But whereas Prigolovkina said her family intends to build a life here at the foot of the Andes mountains, local officials believe many of the other recent Russian visitors are singularly focused on receiving one of Argentina’s passports.
All children born in Argentina automatically receive citizenship and having an Argentine child speeds up the process for the parents to obtain residency permits and, after a couple of years, their own passports.
Crucially, the navy blue booklets allow entry to 171 countries without a visa, a backup plan that Russians believe could come in handy in the ever-uncertain future. Due to sanctions, Russians have also had trouble opening bank accounts in foreign countries, something an Argentine passport could solve.
According to official figures, some 22,200 Russians entered Argentina over the last year, including 10,777 women — many of whom were in the advanced stages of pregnancy. In January, 4,523 Russians entered Argentina, more than four times the 1,037 that arrived in the same month last year.
After an investigation, Argentine officials concluded that Russian women, generally from affluent backgrounds, were entering the country as tourists with the plan to give birth, obtain their documentation and leave. More than half of the Russians who entered the country in the last year, 13,134, already left, including 6,400 women.
“We detected that they don’t come to do tourism, they come to have children,” Florencia Carignano, the national director for migration, said during a meeting with international media.
Although Argentina generally has a relatively permissive immigration process, the recent arrest of two alleged Russian spies who had Argentine passports in Slovenia raised alarms in the South American country, where officials reinforced immigration controls.
“We canceled residencies of Russians who spent more time outside than in,” Carignano said, expressing concern the Argentine “passport will cease to have the trust it enjoys in all countries.”
Immigration authorities have also called on the justice system to investigate agencies that allegedly offer assistance to Russian women who want to give birth in Argentina.
It’s unclear how many women have left Russia to give birth in the last year, but the issue is big enough that lawmakers in Moscow this month raised the question of whether those who choose to give birth abroad should be stripped of the so-called maternity fund that all Russian mothers receive — a financial benefit of almost $8,000 for the first child and about $10,500 for the second.
There is no discussion on whether to cut off access to the maternity fund for Russian mothers who give birth abroad, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
The phenomenon also is not entirely new. Prior to the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian women were part of a wave of “birth tourists” in the US and many paid brokers tens of thousands of dollars to arrange their travel documents, accommodations and hospital stays, often in Florida.
Embarking on a long journey during an advanced pregnancy can be particularly perilous, and Russians in Argentina insist that their decision to leave their homes goes beyond a new passport. Despite the government’s claims, some at least seem eager to make Argentina their new home.
In spite of the language barrier and the unfamiliar, stifling summer heat, Prigolovkina and Ushakov have quickly adopted Argentine customs since their July move. Prigolovkina said they especially enjoy spending time in the park with their dogs. And while the family may not have been interested in soccer in Russia, they happily cheered when their newly adopted country won the World Cup late last year.
Still, she also concedes that obtaining a passport for their newborn son, Lev Andrés, was a motivating factor for the move: “We wanted our baby to have the chance to not just be Russian and have a single passport.”
Some experts say a country in which migrants once made up as much as 30 percent of the population should be particularly sensitive to the plight of Russians trying to start a new life. The South American country was transformed in the late 19th and early 20th century by the influx of millions of European migrants, including many from Italy and Spain.
“Given our history of migration, a country like ours should empathize more with the humanitarian dimension” of these recent immigrants, Natalia Debandi, a social scientist and migrations expert who is a researcher at the publicly funded CONICET institute, said. “They are not terrorists, they are people.”
A study by immigration agents based on interviews with 350 newly arrived Russians concluded that most are married and largely well-off professionals who have remote jobs in finance and digital design or live off savings.
Days before giving birth to a boy named Leo, 30-year-old Russian psychologist Ekaterina Gordienko lauded her experience in Argentina, saying “the health care system is very good, and people are very kind. My only problem is Spanish. If the doctor doesn’t speak English, I use the (Google) translator.”
Gordienko arrived in the nation’s capital of Buenos Aires in December with her 38-year-old husband, Maxim Levoshin. “The first thing we want is for Leo to live in a safe country, without a war in his future,” Levoshin said.
In Mendoza, Prigolovkina is excited for her family’s new life in Argentina and optimistic they will be able to give back to the country that has welcomed them.
“We have left everything behind to live in peace. I hope that Argentines understand that Russians can be very useful in different areas of life, in business, the economy, in science,” she said. “They can help make Argentina better.”
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Argentina Vladimir Putin

'London can offer Gulf states expertise for economic diversification,' Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons tells Arab News
'London can offer Gulf states expertise for economic diversification,' Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons tells Arab News
  Ambassador for City of London and UK's financial and professional-services sector kicks off Gulf tour on Sunday
  Nicholas Lyons wants to put UK's vast pension pot to work in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE
LONDON: London can offer Gulf states the expertise they are looking for as they seek to diversify their economies and showcase their commitment to net zero in the build-up to COP28 in the UAE, the Lord Mayor of the City of London told Arab News prior to his visit to the region.

Nicholas Lyons kicks off his tour of the Gulf on Sunday, looking to expand not only investment into the UK but also assessing ways in which the City of London can put the country’s vast pension pot to work in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“There’s an ongoing, vibrant relationship between the UK and the Gulf. We’ve seen successive lord mayors make trips there, so the relationships that are there are very strong and are held at very senior positions,” he said.

“I expect my trip will relate to fintech, green and sustainable finance, but also a conversation about pension systems because there are a lot of countries that are beginning to look at their pension systems and ask whether or not they’re fit for purpose.”

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) poses for a picture with City of London Mayor Nicholas Lyons during a banquet in honor of the outgoing mayor on November 28, 2022. (AFP)

Noting that the UK has some £4 trillion ($4.8 trillion) worth of pension assets, Lyons said the Gulf offers opportunities for this money to be deployed more actively, meaning the investment opportunities are not all one way.

He was critical of the way the UK administers its pensions savings, describing the country as “very much underinvested,” with only 7 percent of the pot in productive assets compared to an average of 19 percent for the next seven largest pension pots in the world.

“This money needs to be deployed more actively in productive assets (because) we have the second-largest pension pot in the world, and when you look at places likes Australia and Canada, they’re putting 25-30 percent to work,” he said.

Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons on Waterloo Bridge with the City of London financial district in the background. (Supplied)

“We’re very much underinvested in this area. I’d say we’re significantly underinvested and missing a chance, and the fact that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are here (already investing in the UK) is strong corroboration of the opportunities that are there for us.”

Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf states have been pushing heavily to diversify their economies away from hydrocarbons.

Lyons, whose one-year tenure as the 694th Lord Mayor of the City of London began at the end of 2022 — replacing Vincent Keaveny — said he is “very conscious” of London’s reputation as a leading location for asset management and financial services.

 
The City of London financial district, including the Gherkin (C) and the 'Walkie Talkie' (L) is seen from City Hall under a cloudy sky in London. (AFP file)

“The Gulf states are looking at financial services as offering one potential avenue for growth, and there’s real expertise in London on this front that they’re looking to access and discuss — our close relations mean there’s a level of trust to have open discussions,” he said.

“I think as Saudi Arabia looks to develop its financial services, there’s expertise that we can bring to the insurance and pensions industries in Saudi Arabia, with there being other underdeveloped industries that could also benefit from the help of UK companies.”

Financial services are not the only areas of expertise that Lyons will be seeking to talk up. Noting that the UK boasts four of the top 10 and seven of the top 20 universities in the world, he said there will be an emphasis on the innovation taking place in the country.

“With that university quality we’ve built up a very strong entrepreneurial culture, and this is seen in the great early-stage businesses in tech, fintech, life sciences and biotech, with (the UK government’s chief scientific adviser) Sir Patrick Vallance doing great work promoting the country as a science superpower,” Lyons said.

 Skyscraper office blocks, including Tower 42 (L), the Leadenhall Building, commonly called the "Cheesegrater" (C), 30 St Mary Axe commonly called the "Gherkin" (centre R), and 52–54 Lime Street, commonly called the "Scalpel" (R) are pictured from inside the Sky Garden in London. (AFP)

“Countries like Saudi Arabia have recognized the significant investment opportunities here, and have made investments in things like synthetic aviation fuel. And there’s the great work also being done in renewable technologies.”

Talk on technology to address climate change follows the world’s largest economy, the US, having just passed its Inflation Reduction Act, which will pump some $360 billion in subsidies into domestic companies to stimulate growth in renewable technology.

FASTFACT

Nicholas Lyons is the 694th Lord Mayor of the City of London and ambassador for the City and UK's financial and professional services sector.

But Lyons said renewables have become incredibly pressing for Gulf states’ efforts to diversify their economies and play their part in getting to net zero, with Dubai serving as this year’s host of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference.

“It’s really, really important that COP28 is being held in a hydrocarbon economy such as the UAE because it basically confirms that there’s engagement from these countries, that they want to make the transition and want to be part of the global solution,” he said.

“They also bring the particular advantage of having accumulated substantial amounts of money through the sale of these hydrocarbons, and have shown that they’re now keen to redeploy those profits into renewable technologies.

A picture shows Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames in London on October 25, 2020 with the City of London financial district in the background. (AFP)

“I think COP28 will prove to be a very important COP, and I think it will be a very practical one that will look very carefully at both what’s already going on but also at the potential solutions.”

In anticipation of the conference, the City of London — together with the COP Egyptian presidency of 2022 — is hosting its own Net-Zero Delivery Summit, with an eye to holding financial services companies to targets and showcasing the expertise that it can bring to the debate.

That debate, Lyons said, must emphasize a “just” transition that considers that while this is a global problem, it will be necessary to look at it on a “country-by-country” basis, and the path to net zero “won’t be linear.”

He added that during his regional tour, “we’ll be looking very carefully at how the Gulf plans its transition to net zero between now and its target of 2060, but with milestones along the way, including 2030.”

 

Topics: Nicholas Lyons COP28 Editor's Choice City of London

Philippines boosts efforts to tap into GCC food market through 'healthy convenience'
Philippines boosts efforts to tap into GCC food market through 'healthy convenience'
  Philippines is preparing a special trade mission for Saudi Arabia
  Special Philippine trade tour of Gulf states ran from Feb. 11 through Feb. 25
MANILA: The Philippines has identified healthy convenience food as a potential opportunity in the GCC market, officials told Arab News as a special trade mission ended its tour of the region on Saturday.
The Outbound Business Matching Mission from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry began in Bahrain on Feb. 11 and covered Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, culminating in Dubai this weekend during Gulfood 2023 — the world’s largest annual food and beverage expo.
A total of 21 Philippine exporters of halal-certified food, and personal-care and cosmetic products joined the mission to look for opportunities in the $3 trillion global industry and identify a potential niche for themselves.
“The strongest trend is for what they call ‘healthy convenience,’” said Glenn G. Peñaranda, who is in charge of the Trade Promotions Group at the Department of Trade and Industry.
As one of the world’s top producers of agricultural products, especially fruit, and with more than 2.2 million Filipinos living and working in the region, the Philippines already has a major presence in GCC markets.
“Wherever Filipinos are, there is a captive market ... But then we also want to share these tasty, safe and convenient products with the mainstream,” Peñaranda told Arab News.
“The Philippines is really reaching out to new markets and new partners. There’s a lot of opportunity (in the GCC) ... as resources in this area are being redirected and they’re also looking for partners to help them do that.”
The food sector, in particular, provides a number of opportunities, he said, as Gulf countries have been focused on ensuring stable supplies since the beginning COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure that it can be a part of that process, the Philippines is focusing on making its products compliant with local regulations and halal-certified.
“We can play a role in being their partner ... I’m very excited about the prospects for us,” Peñaranda said.
Food products are the Philippines’ main export to the GCC and in 2022, exports increased by 8 percent to a value of $223 million. The country hopes to add an additional $100 million to that sum annually.
While the special trade mission was focused on GCC countries, it has yet to visit the largest, Saudi Arabia.
Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, commercial attaché at the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai, said that promotion efforts in the Kingdom require a separate roadshow.
“Saudi is much bigger than the rest of the GCC countries. When we do our Saudi run it’s always three legs — we have Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam,” she told Arab News.
“It really requires a dedicated effort ... You’ll have a different and dedicated project for them in the coming months.”

Topics: Philippines GCC Saudi Arabia Food

Saudi chain Kim's brings taste and aroma of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital
Saudi chain Kim's brings taste and aroma of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital
  With 33 branches in Saudi Arabia, brand opened first cafe in Islamabad in November 2022
  Site serves herb-infused Arabic coffee as well as Western cappuccinos, lattes
ISLAMABAD: Even while standing outside the building of Kim’s, a Saudi coffee chain now open in the heart of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, the aroma of freshly roasted coffee and riffs of Arabic songs are hard to miss.
Inside the bustling cafe, shiny traditional Middle Eastern pots are on display on a busy coffee station next to an espresso machine dripping a thick brown brew. The wall toward the left of the spacious coffee shop displays a mural painted with notable monuments from the different countries where Kim’s has branches, including Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the UK, Egypt and now Pakistan.
In recent years, many Middle Eastern eateries and cafes have opened in Islamabad.
The UAE’s Shaghf cafe chain opened a branch in Islamabad last month. A small coffee shop called KAF has been serving up Arabic qahwa since 2021, launched by three Pakistani friends born and raised in Gulf countries. Arz Lebanon in Islamabad’s upscale Jinnah Super Market is one of the most popular restaurants in the capital, while Serai Bistro in the city’s diplomatic quarter has been serving up Lebanese, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes for years. And of course, the Iranian restaurant Omar Khayyam is considered an Islamabad institution.
Now, Kim’s, with 33 branches in Saudi Arabia, has also entered the Middle Eastern food and beverage scene in the Pakistani capital, opening a cafe in Islamabad in November 2022.
Like Shaghf and KAF, Kim’s too has a specialty: Arabic coffee, locally known as qahwa, a staple drink in Middle Eastern culture, traditionally prepared with a mix of herbs like cardamom, cloves and saffron, served in a traditional coffee pot called a dallah, with a side of dates.
“Our coffee beans are produced, roasted and prepared in Saudi Arabia and brought here. It’s the process of roasting that brings out the taste in the coffee,” Zaid Iqbal, general manager of Kim’s coffee in Islamabad, told Arab News at the cafe, whose walls are covered in large neon signs, and which carries a modern vibe.
Though the interior of Kim’s is meticulously designed, it is the aroma and taste of the coffee that many customers said had drawn them in.
“Honestly, when we went upstairs, we realized that the aroma here was quite nice and we thought we might as well try this place,” said Amna, a mother of four. “We didn’t know this was an Arabic or Turkish coffee house.”
Muhammad Saifullah, a coffee connoisseur in his 20s who had come to Kim’s to taste authentic Middle Eastern blends, praised the qahwa’s unique flavor, saying it was the hint of saffron that he enjoyed the most.
“This Arabian qahwa has different spices like saffron and cardamom added to it, and it’s served with a side of dates which makes it different from the European style of coffees that we are used to drinking here in Pakistan,” Saifullah said, adding that he was pleased to have found the cafe as there were “very few places in Pakistan serving authentic Arabic coffee.”
Rumman Khan, a young barista at Kim’s, said that he had been trained in preparing the Arabic qahwa by Kim’s staff, who came to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia. Explaining the process of preparing the qahwa, he said it took much longer to prepare than coffee brewed in an espresso machine.
The coffee beans used for cappuccinos, lattes and other Western coffee drinks were ground in a grinder machine, Khan said, pointing to the machine behind him.
“But Arabic coffee is prepared in this pot by boiling it in water. That one (qahwah) is totally different from this (Western) coffee.”
Besides the signature Arabic coffee, Kim’s menu also includes western blends, lattes, cappuccino, mochaccino and flavored teas from around the world, with beverage prices ranging between 300 Pakistani rupees ($1.1) to 600.
A variety of food options like sandwiches, burgers and steaks are also available.
“It is healthy, it’s organic and very light on the stomach,” said Al-Hassan, a young businessman who said that he liked stopping by at Kim’s after work.
“The qahwa is a little stronger than the coffee I’m used to drinking, but the dates help with the taste.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kim Saudi coffee Islamabad

