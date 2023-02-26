Ritz-Carlton Riyadh earns prestigious accolade

GIB’s meem and MRSOOL launch co-branded debit and credit cards

meem, the retail banking arm of Gulf International Bank, and MRSOOL, one of the largest delivery platforms in the Kingdom, have launched co-branded debit and credit cards following a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022. The launch of these co-branded digital products and services is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve digital transformation across the banking and consumer consumptions sectors. This strategic partnership aims to offer customers of both parties digitally enabled products and services to simplify their lifestyles whilst allowing them to earn rewards along the way. Both debit and credit cards provide customers the opportunity to earn points against transactions, which can be redeemed as cash on MRSOOL e-wallet. It also enables customers of both brands to access wider financial and commercial services provided on their respective platforms.

Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, group CEO of GIB, said that the technological advancements and digital services that the bank has made available via meem, are aligned with national efforts toward achieving digital transformation and financial inclusion in the Kingdom. He said that the ongoing support and attention given to the banking sector by the government of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Central Bank, has enabled banks to innovate digitally to provide customers with enhanced products and services on par with international standards, whilst contributing to the growth and development of the Kingdom’s banking sector and the economy at large.

Ayman Al-Sanad, co-founder and CEO of MRSOOL, said that his company is committed to offering its clients a wide range of innovative digital services that cater to customers’ needs and expectations whilst keeping the customer experience at the forefront of everything they do. He expressed confidence that the partnership with meem will make it easier for their customers to enjoy value-added benefits from the MRSOOL application and provide them access to a broad range of financial services through meem.

Mohammed Al-Ajmi, GIB Group head of retail banking — meem, said the launch of the co-branded products has established a solid foundation for a successful partnership between meem and MRSOOL. “meem Digital Banking will witness significant developments in the expansion of its products and services in addition to the overall customer and user experience through its mobile banking app in 2023,” he added.

The launch of these co-branded cards is the result of the MoU establishing the strategic partnership between the two brands that was signed during a ceremony held by meem in Riyadh in March 2022. The ceremony was attended by officials from the Saudi Central Bank, MRSOOL, Visa, members of GIB’s board of directors, senior management, staff and meem clientele. The MoU was signed by Al-Ajmi on behalf of meem, and Al-Sanad, representing MRSOOL.