Ritz-Carlton Riyadh earns prestigious accolade

Paper One Show 2023, which took place last week at Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, drew impressive participation from significant Saudi firms active in the paper industry, exhibiting the latest developments in paper and cardboard products, production equipment and raw materials.
More than 160 companies from 30 countries, including prestigious international and regional paper companies, participated in the eighth edition of the exhibition, benefitting from opportunities to exchange experiences, communicate and conclude deals.
Sami Al-Safran, president of the Arab Federation for Paper, Printing, and Packaging Industries, said that the Paper One Show has maintained its success, solidifying its standing as a leading regional and international event focused on the paper industry.
He added that the exhibition plays a significant role in supporting the growing paper industry in the region, particularly in light of the growing demand in the packaging sector throughout the region and the spread of e-commerce.
Yousri bin Abdul Hamid Al-Bishri, CEO of Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co., said that the company’s participation in the exhibition as a main sponsor for the second time was based on the previous sessions’ great successes.
Al-Bishri said that the previous edition of the event witnessed an attendance of more than 9,000 visitors and provided the company with an opportunity to enhance cooperation with major international companies and discuss developmental aspects of work.
Meanwhile, Medhat Saleh, general manager of Al-Faris Paper Mill, said that the company’s decision to participate in the exhibition was driven by its reputation in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia. Saleh said that the exhibition serves as a regional platform for promoting the company’s products, production lines, and latest technology systems for automatic control of production and quality.
Attendees were also able to take part in the Pulp Week conference organized by Al-Furat Company on Thursday, the last day of the event. The conference, with a regional focus on the Middle East and North Africa, sought to strengthen collaboration among pulp producers, who provide the essential material for the paper industry.