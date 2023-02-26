You are here

  • Home
  • Ritz-Carlton Riyadh earns prestigious accolade

Ritz-Carlton Riyadh earns prestigious accolade

Ritz-Carlton Riyadh earns prestigious accolade
Short Url

https://arab.news/npq3v

Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Ritz-Carlton Riyadh earns prestigious accolade

Ritz-Carlton Riyadh earns prestigious accolade
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, has awarded The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh with a new Five-Star award.

The world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality recently announced its 2023 Star Awards and The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh is the latest addition to its illustrious annual star rating list.

Forbes Travel Guide’s anonymous professional inspectors evaluate luxury hotels based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences.

The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through their independent inspection process.

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh is one of the region’s most respected five-star hotels, featuring 492 guest rooms and suites, seven dining outlets, luxurious spa amenities, and expansive event spaces, built over 52 acres surrounded by lavishly landscaped gardens situated at the heart of the city

GIB’s meem and MRSOOL launch co-branded debit and credit cards

Mohammed Al-Ajmi, GIB Group head of retail banking — meem
Mohammed Al-Ajmi, GIB Group head of retail banking — meem
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

GIB’s meem and MRSOOL launch co-branded debit and credit cards

Mohammed Al-Ajmi, GIB Group head of retail banking — meem
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News

meem, the retail banking arm of Gulf International Bank, and MRSOOL, one of the largest delivery platforms in the Kingdom, have launched co-branded debit and credit cards following a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022. The launch of these co-branded digital products and services is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve digital transformation across the banking and consumer consumptions sectors. This strategic partnership aims to offer customers of both parties digitally enabled products and services to simplify their lifestyles whilst allowing them to earn rewards along the way. Both debit and credit cards provide customers the opportunity to earn points against transactions, which can be redeemed as cash on MRSOOL e-wallet. It also enables customers of both brands to access wider financial and commercial services provided on their respective platforms. 

Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, group CEO of GIB, said that the technological advancements and digital services that the bank has made available via meem, are aligned with national efforts toward achieving digital transformation and financial inclusion in the Kingdom. He said that the ongoing support and attention given to the banking sector by the government of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Central Bank, has enabled banks to innovate digitally to provide customers with enhanced products and services on par with international standards, whilst contributing to the growth and development of the Kingdom’s banking sector and the economy at large. 

Ayman Al-Sanad, co-founder and CEO of MRSOOL, said that his company is committed to offering its clients a wide range of innovative digital services that cater to customers’ needs and expectations whilst keeping the customer experience at the forefront of everything they do. He expressed confidence that the partnership with meem will make it easier for their customers to enjoy value-added benefits from the MRSOOL application and provide them access to a broad range of financial services through meem.

Mohammed Al-Ajmi, GIB Group head of retail banking — meem, said the launch of the co-branded products has established a solid foundation for a successful partnership between meem and MRSOOL. “meem Digital Banking will witness significant developments in the expansion of its products and services in addition to the overall customer and user experience through its mobile banking app in 2023,” he added.

The launch of these co-branded cards is the result of the MoU establishing the strategic partnership between the two brands that was signed during a ceremony held by meem in Riyadh in March 2022. The ceremony was attended by officials from the Saudi Central Bank, MRSOOL, Visa, members of GIB’s board of directors, senior management, staff and meem clientele. The MoU was signed by Al-Ajmi on behalf of meem, and Al-Sanad, representing MRSOOL.

Paper One Show 2023 draws major Saudi participation

Paper One Show 2023 draws major Saudi participation
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Paper One Show 2023 draws major Saudi participation

Paper One Show 2023 draws major Saudi participation
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Paper One Show 2023, which took place last week at Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, drew impressive participation from significant Saudi firms active in the paper industry, exhibiting the latest developments in paper and cardboard products, production equipment and raw materials.

More than 160 companies from 30 countries, including prestigious international and regional paper companies, participated in the eighth edition of the exhibition, benefitting from opportunities to exchange experiences, communicate and conclude deals.

Sami Al-Safran, president of the Arab Federation for Paper, Printing, and Packaging Industries, said that the Paper One Show has maintained its success, solidifying its standing as a leading regional and international event focused on the paper industry.

He added that the exhibition plays a significant role in supporting the growing paper industry in the region, particularly in light of the growing demand in the packaging sector throughout the region and the spread of e-commerce.

Yousri bin Abdul Hamid Al-Bishri, CEO of Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co., said that the company’s participation in the exhibition as a main sponsor for the second time was based on the previous sessions’ great successes. 

Al-Bishri said that the previous edition of the event witnessed an attendance of more than 9,000 visitors and provided the company with an opportunity to enhance cooperation with major international companies and discuss developmental aspects of work.

Meanwhile, Medhat Saleh, general manager of Al-Faris Paper Mill, said that the company’s decision to participate in the exhibition was driven by its reputation in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia. Saleh said that the exhibition serves as a regional platform for promoting the company’s products, production lines, and latest technology systems for automatic control of production and quality.

Attendees were also able to take part in the Pulp Week conference organized by Al-Furat Company on Thursday, the last day of the event. The conference, with a regional focus on the Middle East and North Africa, sought to strengthen collaboration among pulp producers, who provide the essential material for the paper industry.

Garrard opens new store in Riyadh’s Kingdom Centre

Garrard opens new store in Riyadh’s Kingdom Centre
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Garrard opens new store in Riyadh’s Kingdom Centre

Garrard opens new store in Riyadh’s Kingdom Centre
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Garrard, the British jewelry house founded in 1735, has announced the opening of a new store in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Platinum Sands. The first Garrard store in the Kingdom, a standalone boutique, is located in the exclusive Kingdom Centre in Riyadh, home to the world’s leading luxury brands.

The new boutique perfectly expresses the world of Garrard, with an ambiance of refinement and luxury created through the curves of the velvet furniture, the tactile walls in warm hues and signature motifs giving a subtle nod to Garrard’s heritage.

A carefully curated selection of pieces from Garrard’s iconic collections, including Fanfare and Wings, will be showcased alongside bold, new Blaze creations — a highly charged collection of colored gemstone jewels that are both playful and empowering. As worn by Garrard’s brand ambassador Olivia Cooke, star of HBO’s award-winning House of the Dragon, the jewels masterfully invert Garrard’s iconic cluster setting and combine vivid gemstones in an electrifying synergy of color and texture. 

For the official opening, Creative Director Sara Prentice will be welcoming guests and sharing the rich history of Garrard, including its close connections to the British royal family and the crown jewels, with local media and clients.

The new Kingdom Centre boutique builds on Garrard’s existing presence in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

“The new boutique is part of our ambitious expansion plans for the region and underlines our commitment to the Middle East. We are thrilled that we will now be able to welcome our Saudi Arabian clients locally,” said Joanne Milner, CEO of Garrard.

The house was the official crown jeweler for more than 160 years, starting in 1843, and has created some of the most famous jewelry the British royal family has worn.

Nestlé Nutrition Institute gathers global experts in Saudi Arabia to discuss pediatric nutrition

Nestlé Nutrition Institute gathers global experts in Saudi Arabia to discuss pediatric nutrition
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Nestlé Nutrition Institute gathers global experts in Saudi Arabia to discuss pediatric nutrition

Nestlé Nutrition Institute gathers global experts in Saudi Arabia to discuss pediatric nutrition
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Global forum convenes in Saudi Arabia for the first time to discuss the latest trends and future directions for early childhood nutrition

The 99th Nestlé Nutrition Institute workshop will be hosted for the first time in Riyadh. Experts and healthcare professionals from clinical science, research and the field of pediatrics will convene from Feb. 24-25 at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel to explore the latest trends and future directions of pediatric nutrition. 

The conference will be hosted in cooperation with Saudi medical societies with an aim to create an open dialogue on the latest research, studies, and advances in pediatric nutrition, among select high-caliber experts from the region and across the world.

Discussions will be themed around “The Changing Landscape of Pediatric Nutrition,” delivered by expert panels of international specialists and key speakers from across Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Philippines, and Switzerland. 

The Day 1 agenda will include sessions highlighting early nutrition and life-long health, recent developments in food allergy, and gut microbiome shaping health from infancy to adulthood. Day 2 will touch upon new directions in nutrition over the globe, topics for future research, and developments in technology and clinical practices.

The Nestlé Nutrition Institute is a not-for-profit association established in 1981 with the goal to advance the science of nutrition, deliver nutrition science updates, and provide education to healthcare professionals around the world.

 

BIDAYA simplifies homeownership for expatriates in Kingdom

BIDAYA simplifies homeownership for expatriates in Kingdom
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

BIDAYA simplifies homeownership for expatriates in Kingdom

BIDAYA simplifies homeownership for expatriates in Kingdom
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

BIDAYA Home Finance, a Riyadh-based non-bank provider of real estate financing products, has launched its latest digital home financing product targeting residents in the Kingdom. The company’s line of fully digital home and real estate finance services now includes BIDAYA Home Finance for Residents. The expatriates’ home financing solution is designed specifically to meet the demands of Saudi Arabia’s growing expatriate community. It enables all eligible residents in the Kingdom to own a home in three simple steps.

More and more talent from around the world is lured to the Kingdom as the country intensifies its efforts to achieve the lofty Vision 2030 goals. Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that expatriates are a crucial component of Saudi Arabia’s development story and that as the country’s economy becomes more sophisticated and varied, both the quantity and quality of expatriates would likely improve. But because of the rich culture and abundant job prospects in Saudi Arabia, many of the Kingdom’s visitors already see the nation as their second home. 

Under the direct supervision of the Saudi Central Bank, BIDAYA provides distinctive solutions, such as Ready Unit and Off-plan Unit Financing, Residential Land Financing, and Buy and Lease Back, which answer particular preferences and wants. The business has introduced its first corporate services, including financing for the purchase of residential and commercial land, financing for the development or completion of real estate projects, and financing for buy-and-leaseback transactions.

The entire product line is built on BIDAYA’s robust and cutting-edge digital platform, which speeds up the application and approval processes and has already made financing easier for thousands of Saudi consumers of BIDAYA’s home financing products. In recognition of the company’s dedication to digital transformation, the Global Business Review Magazine named BIDAYA Home Finance “Saudi Arabia’s Best Islamic Digital Financing Company” for 2022.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Najran restores, preserves ancient mud houses and palaces
Najran is aiming to become a rural tourism destination of the future through restoration of old houses and palaces.
Australia win Women’s T20 World Cup for 3rd straight title
Australia win Women’s T20 World Cup for 3rd straight title
Egyptian student dies from heart attack after being bullied at school by classmates
Egyptian student dies from heart attack after being bullied at school by classmates
First cargo ship docks at Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port
First cargo ship docks at Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port
Al-Hilal storm into AFC Champions League final with 7-0 thrashing of Al-Duhail
Al-Hilal storm into AFC Champions League final with 7-0 thrashing of Al-Duhail

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.