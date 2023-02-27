You are here

Tanmiah Food Company and Tyson Foods strengthen partnership
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi-based Tanmiah Food Company and US-based Tyson Foods Inc. met this week in Jeddah to recognize their strategic partnership made in 2022, including the potential growth opportunities across the Kingdom and the broader Middle East.

The event was organized by Amr Al-Dabbagh, chairman of Tanmiah Food Company, and joined by Saudi officials including Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, in addition to Faris Asad, US consul general in Jeddah, and Julie LeBlanc, commercial consul, and a number of senior public and private sector officials.

The partnership is well positioned to help sustainably meet the growing demand for poultry in the Kingdom, while also supporting Saudi food security goals and economic growth. 

As one of the world’s leading food companies, Tyson Foods is committed to providing protein to a growing population across the Middle East.

The companies discussed the growing halal food market and the opportunities it presents to unlock future growth for the partnership. 

Both companies also discussed future expansion plans to increase the processing capacity of the Supreme Foods Processing Company. 

As per the partnership agreement, Tyson Foods and Tanmiah will be jointly investing in the expansion of further processing capacity. 

The expansion is anticipated to increase the total production capacity of Supreme Foods Processing to nearly 100,000 metric tons annually.

Zulifqar Hamadani, CEO, Tanmiah Food Company, said: “It was an honor to welcome our partners at Tyson Foods to the Kingdom as we build momentum following the recent signing of our strategic partnership that will unlock growth across the Kingdom and improve access to high-quality processed poultry products. 

“We also believe the partnership strengthens our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s food security and self-sufficiency goals.”

Ahmed Osilan, executive board member and managing director, said: “This partnership will contribute to food security goals and bring global expertise, standards and technology to the Saudi poultry market, supporting the Kingdom’s non-oil economy while also generating hundreds of jobs.”

Amy Tu, president, international and chief administrative officer, Tyson Foods, said: “Tyson Foods is pleased to be partnering with Tanmiah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address the importance of food security. 

“A key part of our strategic plan is to meet the growing global demand for protein and to serve customers and consumers with products tailored to the local market and region. 

“Our partnership with Tanmiah Food will allow us to address that plan, especially the growing demand for halal food. We are excited to build a long-term partnership and drive future economic activity in the Kingdom.”

Tan Sun, president, Tyson Foods Asia Pacific, said: “We are committed to working together to drive operational excellence and deliver high-quality poultry products across the region. We are aligned on the need for future expansion across the value chain and improvements to production processes. We look forward to further collaboration.”

