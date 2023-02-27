KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Aleppo

The market is well-known for selling the famous locally woven textile known as mshaleh
Updated 27 February 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Makkah: Al-Ahsa, one of Saudi Arabia’s most-popular tourist destinations, is renowned for its landscapes, its oasis, and its rich history. It is also home to one of the Kingdom’s oldest markets — Qaisariah — which hosts more than 400 shops.
The market, located in Hofuf’s Al-Rifaa neighborhood, was built in 1822. At the time, according to local historian Dr. Abdul-Ilah Al-Mulla, it sold only staple foods and household products, before expanding to include fabrics, clothing and ornaments.
Visitors to the market will be transported back in time by its traditional architecture — lanterns light the corridors, the shops have carved wooden doors, and the ceilings are covered in painted wooden slabs.
Vendors often sit outside their shops, showcasing samples of their products. Local artisans can be seen working on shoes, sadu, copperware, scarves, and leather products in their shops beside the market’s numerous food booths.
The market is well-known for selling the famous locally woven textile known as mshaleh, which is used to make abayas.
Al-Mulla said that the market has been restored and rebuilt several times over the centuries, most notably during the reign of King Abdulaziz. Ibrahim Al-Gosaibi, whose ancestors built the market originally, suggested to the king that it should be revamped in 1920. Two years later, King Abdulaziz himself reopened the newly refurbished market.
In 2000, a fire destroyed around 80 percent of the market. It took many years, but eventually it was rebuilt and reopened to the public. Today, Qaisariah Market stands as a reminder of both local heritage and resilience.
Uzbekistan unveils never before seen Quran pages at the Islamic Arts Biennale
Visitors will have an opportunity to witness the treasure trove of Uzbekistan artifacts brought in for the first time at the first ever Islamic Arts Biennale
Updated 27 February 2023
Jasmine Bager
JEDDAH: The darkened hall at gallery 5 at the Islamic Arts Biennale at the Hajj terminal in Jeddah offers visitors plenty of ambiance to see the artifacts from a dozen respected institutions. One highlight is by the Republic of Uzbekistan, a country in Central Asia, roughly a six-hour flight away.
Visitors will have an opportunity to witness the treasure trove of Uzbekistan artifacts brought in for the first time at the first ever Islamic Arts Biennale.
The Uzbek team carved out a beautiful and integral part within the Islamic Arts Biennale by showcasing 17 ethnography and textiles of the Islamic period. The collections on display came in from the State Museum of Arts of Uzbekistan, the State Museum of History of Uzbekistan, the Samarkand Museum-Reserve, as well as the original book “Al-Jami as-Sahib” by Imam al Bukhari. But most of all, the true gems were two legible pages of one of the oldest Uzbek Qurans. They make their world premiere at the Islamic Arts Biennale.
Soft spoken, eloquent and elegant, Gayane Umerova, the executive director of the Art and Culture Development Foundation under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan has eyes glistening as bright as the golden threads in the garments on display.
The Katta Langar Quran from the eight century is one of the oldest manuscripts in the Islamic World and is named after an Uzbek village. The Quran has a significant place in this exposition, as 13 pages were restored recently in cooperation from specialists of the Louvre Museum in Paris. At the Islamic Arts Biennale, four of those pages will be showcased, two of which will be seen by the public for the very first time ever.
“It's the first time I would say those pages are shown outside of Uzbekistan. It was kept in quite bad shape before it was restored—it was really kept not as an object to be shown at art institutions, it was more used as an object of research,” Umerova told Arab News.
“For us it was a great success what we did in Paris but also was very privileged to bring it here to Saudi, as we consider it the cradle of Islamic culture. It was very important for us also to have our own kind of saying in this exhibition,” she told us.
“It took us four years. We signed all the papers with the French colleagues in 2018. And then we started working for two years, but then it was a pandemic,” she said.
The pandemic served as a blessing in disguise as the restoration stage was forced to be temporarily halted. This allowed the pages to be pressed for nearly a year longer than planned since nobody was allowed near the facility which housed the delicate pages.
At the Islamic Arts Biennale, those pages were among the first pieces to be inserted into the Biennale upon arrival to hot and humid Jeddah, as it was fragile and needed to be installed in the climate and light controlled clear box.
The 17 chosen objects of ethnography and textile will represent the Islamic period in the arts and crafts of Uzbekistan. In addition to the Katta Langar Quran, ceramic jugs and mugs from Samarkand and Afrasiyab of the 10th-12th centuries and a selection of flamboyant menswear, boots and other unique artifacts are on display.
“The Biennale of Islamic Art is an important international event that gives the platform to showcase projects centered around Islamic culture. Uzbekistan has a rich and complex history, a big part of which is deeply connected to the traditions of Islam. We are presenting a selection of various objects that will serve to promote these vital traditions globally,” Umerova said.
The curatorial team of the Biennale of Islamic Art in Jeddah includes experts from Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US and South Africa.
“It was very important to show different angles of the culture. From the oldest piece that we bring, the Quran, to the youngest, the men’s garments because it's considered to be 19th century,” she said.
“We really tried to not to forget about our kind of Islamic heritage because we are a secular state, but we're very close to the Islamic culture,” Umerova said.
Many in Hejaz have Uzbek roots and this offers them a glimpse to see something authentic from their origins.
“There is not so many events in the world happenings where we can feel brotherhood or sisterhood, you know, in a way. And I think this is a great cultural event,” Umerova conducted.
She appreciated how this Islamic Arts Biennale combined contemporary art because that style can be transformative and engage visitors. She hopes to continue to connect with the organizers and said she extended a formal invite to the organizing foundations to join her in Uzbekistan in 2024.
Umerova has been invested and connected to this sphere for decades. She started her career as a senior curator at the Art Gallery of Uzbekistan in 2008. In 2012, she joined Sotheby’s as research assistant at the Russian department. In 2013, she was awarded a prize for the Artists’ Union of CIS countries art confederation for “Observations of the Unseen World” project discovering Islamic ornamental system in art of Central Asia. She worked for Christie’s for one year ending in 2015 before being appointed as deputy executive director of the Art and Culture Development Foundation. In 2020, she was promoted to her current positions and has initiated ambitious projects for the foundation abroad and in Uzbekistan. In 2011 she curated the 6th Tashkent International Biennale of Contemporary Arts in Uzbekistan. She is also the secretary general of the National Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan for UNESCO.
Organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Arts Biennale hopes to connect “the past, present, and future” by showcasing a vibrant display of Islamic artistry.
The biennale will be held on the territory of the Hajj Terminal. An additional 70,000 square meter space will also be created for the biennale, to host exhibition areas, a theater, a mosque, workshops, shops and restaurants.
Created under the decree of the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Art and Culture Development Foundation, under the cabinet of ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan was founded in 2017. Its aim is to foster international cooperation and promotes the culture of Uzbekistan on the international stage. It initiated the exhibit found at the Gallery 5, called AlMadar. The area aims to engage with international and local institutions, showcasing tangible and intangible traditions of the Islamic World. In collaboration with various stakeholders, AlMadar aspires to become a global network for thought-provoking dialogue, exchange of practices and innovative research. The Uzbek program includes public talks, music performances and workshops that bring the cultural heritage of the Islamic period of Uzbekistan to life. Also a screening of the 1924 silent film ‘The Minaret of Death’ in addition to workshops in suzani, which is a type of embroidered and decorative tribal textile made from countries such as Uzbekistan.
According to Umerova, the Islamic Arts Biennale is an important international event that allows for the showcasing of projects related to Islamic culture and an opportunity for Saudi visitors to be immersed in the theme. Uzbekistan has a rich and multifaceted history, most closely connected with Islam’s traditions, and the selection of exhibits presented by Uzbekistan is designed to interest the visitors at the Islamic Arts Biennale and Saudi community.
Saida Mirziyoyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Art and Culture Development Foundation of the Republic of Uzbekistan said in a statement: “It is a great honor for us to present priceless exhibits from Uzbekistan at the Islamic Arts Biennale. An important task of the Foundation is to disseminate and demonstrate the rich heritage of our country to an international audience, as well as to establish strong international cooperation.”
Hosted by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Culture, The 17 objects will be on display until April 23 when the Islamic Arts Biennale concludes.
Saudi Arabia’s Najran restores, preserves ancient mud houses and palaces
“A plastic layer is used as an isolator, preventing water from leaking inside the mud cavity, to preserve it for as long as possible”
Updated 26 February 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Najran is aiming to become a rural tourism destination of the future as it bids to preserve its national heritage by restoring mud houses, castles, and palaces in 33 of its ancient villages.
Owners of the ancient residencies and local people have taken charge of the restoration projects as a patriotic initiative to preserve the valley’s authentic history and identity.
Nasser Al-Souqour, who is in charge of restoring the palaces and castles in Najran, told Arab News: “Najran is rich in palaces, such as Al-Aan Palace, in addition to other palaces belonging to Najran families and tribes, which have significantly contributed to the evolution of the Arabian Peninsula.”
Al-Souqour added that restoration was of pivotal importance to the buildings as some of them were on the verge of collapsing after extreme erosion over the last two decades.
Nasser Al-Souqour
Nasser Al-Souqour
He said: “It prompted us to realize the importance of restoring them in order to preserve heritage in the country.
“Therefore, a group of youths considered transforming the mud palaces and castles into rural inns to highlight the tourism heritage of the region.”
Al-Souqour said that the restoration involved a contractor studying the project in depth before identifying the damage, preparing a plan, and placing the order for supplies such as clay, stone, hay, mud and wood.
The contractor has to make sure that the repair is undertaken with similar materials to those originally used.
Al-Souqour added: “The contractor must check the quality of the sand as much as possible and use pillars with wood that is extracted from the same trees from the region, such as wild jujube, tamarisk, palm trees and branches.
“A plastic layer is used as an isolator, preventing water from leaking inside the mud cavity, to preserve it for as long as possible.”
Some of the old houses, known as darb, can be identified by striking geometric architectural features. They consist of between seven and nine stories, with the roof comprising a single room that normally has a view of the ocean and is usually reserved for the head of the family. There is a well present at the entrance of the house.
Mud buildings have different names, shapes, and construction methods.
There are also U-shaped buildings consisting of two or three floors, with rooms that have a view onto the main entrance.
There are also U-shaped buildings consisting of two or three floors, with rooms that have a view onto the main entrance.
Some structures have three stories and a courtyard, the ground floor being used as a living room and a storage room.
‘To bridge digital divide, prioritize global cooperation over individual efforts,’ urges Deemah AlYahya, Saudi head of DCO
Digital economic boom requires global cooperation to be inclusive, accessible, equitable, AlYahya said on “Frankly Speaking” talkshow
Youth and women must be encouraged to enter science, technology and communications fields in digital age, she said
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: For billions worldwide, the internet has become a vital part of daily life, with two-thirds of the world using it. Aside from communication with friends and family, the World Wide Web has established itself as the new economic platform and the volume of global e-commerce is growing by leaps and bounds every year.
Research by the Digital Cooperation Organization, an international body founded by Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, says that 70 percent of growth in the global economy over the next decade will be digitally based.
But as Deemah AlYahya, former Microsoft executive and current secretary-general of DCO, says, cooperative efforts must be made to ensure that the digital transformation of the world’s economy is inclusive and equitable.
“Over the past two decades, the digital economy has been growing at an unprecedented rate, becoming the backbone of our societies, bringing people together, offering infinite economic possibilities,” she said in the latest episode of the Arab News current-affairs talkshow “Frankly Speaking.”
“A thriving digital economy is critical to achieving sustainable economic development.”
Although technology presents great opportunities, 2.7 billion people around the world have no access to the internet, which can widen the economic gap and leave some behind.
The DCO’s goal is “to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy across countries, advance their digital transformation and strengthen the collaborative efforts of our member states and the global digital economy.”
AlYahya said that the sharing of knowledge and practices combined with the establishment of proper digital infrastructure within the DCO’s member states, as well as the introduction of policies and legislations, can enable the building of “an inclusive, equitable digital economy, within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive.”
She said that the DCO recently became an observer at the UN, further enabling the initiative to improve international and regional collaboration.
The DCO has launched several programs to spur the digital economy. In 2022, it partnered with the World Economic Forum to implement projects which will help grow digital foreign direct investments, or FDIs, with the first project taking place in Nigeria.
The same year, it launched the Elevate 50 initiative, which aims to create 50,000 business opportunities in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa by helping small and medium businesses set up e-commerce platforms to sell products online.
AlYahya believes suitable policies and regulations are critical for regulating digital economic growth given it is based on both intangible and tangible assets.
“We find that nations and several entities and continents are working on having harmonized policies and regulations that will enable innovators to create the new technologies which will empower the citizens,” she told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”
“Therefore, it is important to work with other organizations like the United Nations, for instance, and ITU at OECD, and also work with member countries themselves to try to bring in that unified message and unified policies and regulation that will help innovators to cross borders, as well as for nations to start sharing data.”
AlYahya, however, pointed out that the cost of getting online can be prohibitive even in countries eager to accelerate digital growth.
“It’s not enough that we’re connected. We do also have a big challenge, which is the affordability of the devices and services as well. We look at several countries that are … 98 percent connected, but we find that utilization of the service is only 3 percent. And that’s because of the high cost of either the devices or the services,” she said.
AlYahya noted that cost and accessibility are influenced by three factors: Proper data for investment, growth opportunities and a stimulating business environment for youth and policies and regulations.
The private sector can provide the data for appropriate investment to stimulate the economy, thereby providing “the right jobs and also the right growth opportunities for the youth,” she said.
“And by having that business environment, we will reach a balance when it comes to the cost of services and also devices.”
AlYahya believes policy and regulation recommendations will enable flexibility for cross-border expansion for businesses. “By removing these barriers to expansion, that will accelerate the availability of technologies in the countries,” she said.
With the DCO acting as a facilitator between the government and the private sector, communities can reach the right balance between cost and availability, AlYahya said.
As the online economy grows, so do concerns about data breaches, security and privacy. According to the Identity Theft Research Center’s 2022 Data Breach Report, more than 400 million people in the US were victims of data breaches or exposures last year.
AlYahya said the DCO has major concerns over the privacy of vulnerable populations in developing nations new to the technological revolution.
“It’s very important that we build that trust within the nation itself — between the citizens and the governments, as well as the governments together,” she said. “That, by itself, is important; that will enable the placement of any policies and regulations that are harmonized and where member countries, or the globe approves.
“The DCO has adopted a data-privacy statement and a call for action for AI, and is working with other governments on several projects. Chief among them is creating governance and standards and norms around the data flows, and data sovereignty as well.”
AlYahya added that engaging the private sector and governments together was critical for building trust and protecting both governments and citizens.
The DCO’s Digital FDI Initiative, launched in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, also contributes to building trust and a digital-friendly environment, according to her.
“We study the environment and the ecosystem of each of our member countries, and we see where are the sectors that really need and demand that investment. Also, what kind of technologies are missing, that need to be adapted and attracted to come into the country,” she said.
She said the DCO had already launched the initiative in Pakistan and Rwanda, with plans to launch in all member countries soon. She added that investment will bring with it new skills, knowledge, experience and jobs.
As the first secretary-general of the DCO and the first Saudi woman to work as an executive director for Microsoft, AlYahya is a trailblazer in her own right. She stressed the importance of encouraging the involvement of more women in science and technology.
She recalled meeting a woman in Taif, a Saudi city known for its rose farms, while working for Microsoft.
“She created products from these roses. She was a widow with six kids, and she used to sell these products in just the city or the village that she was in. She came looking for training and learning programs to help her create an e-commerce platform,” AlYahya said.
“So, we supported her with that, and we gave her that knowledge. In three months’ time, she had her e-commerce solution up online with the payment gateway and value chain. And after a couple of years now, she has created jobs for more than 80 women, and she sells to more than 100 cities (around) the world.”
Saudi Arabia in particular has made great strides toward female participation in science and tech. Saudi Vision 2030, a series of economic diversification initiatives announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016, has helped bring the percentage of female employees in the information and communications technology sector from 16 to 35 percent.
AlYahya pointed out that more than half of all ICT graduates in Saudi Arabia are female, adding that is “something that is very unique when the world is facing a challenge of attracting more women and girls to science and technology.”
The government of Saudi Arabia has worked with the private sector to bolster its digital infrastructure over the past five years, she said, including increasing internet connectivity in remote areas and the adoption of 5G mobile data networks.
While working as executive manager of Misk Innovation, a Saudi initiative which aims to encourage creativity and innovation among Saudi youth, AlYahya has overseen initiatives to teach coding and other computer skills to young Saudis, and to girls in particular. She believes a female perspective is critical to the development of digital tools.
“Just imagine an AI with only a man’s perspective — that would be dangerous in the future. We have to have both perspectives,” she said.
“So, we do have to increase the number of women scientists in AI and involve more women in the development of these innovations and creations. Universal access to the internet is almost fundamental for these issues. And that’s just the beginning, which is providing the right access to women.
“It scares me when I read reports that 350 million women will not have access to the internet by 2030. That by itself is a huge lost opportunity, not only socially but also economically.”
To minimize this lost opportunity, AlYahya recommends the teaching of skills such as coding, which “supports and helps in adapting and critical problem solving — analytical thinking — and therefore it gives a broader perspective than just providing that skill and teaching (them) how to fish.”
She added: “I really do believe that we have to work with our youth to enable them with the right skills first, then to create new fishing tools and expand their perspective and their mindset to other solutions and how to analyze problems to create the right solutions.”