Saudi rowing team wins international bronze medal

Saudi rowing team wins international bronze medal
The medal was won by the quad of Hassan Qadri, Khaled Shaker, Faten Mirza and Eman Rafik. supplied
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi rowing team wins international bronze medal

Saudi rowing team wins international bronze medal
  • British coach Matthew Tarrant chose 28 male and female rowers who participated in 24 different categories
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The Saudi rowing team won the bronze medal in the mixed relay category at the World Indoor Rowing Championships, which concluded Sunday in Mississauga, Canada.

The medal was won by the quad of Hassan Qadri, Khaled Shaker, Faten Mirza and Eman Rafik, after they came third with a time of 05:50:03.

British coach Matthew Tarrant chose 28 male and female rowers who participated in 24 different categories, in which they were able to achieve advanced numbers and positions.

The chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Rowing Federation, Ali Hussein Ali Reda, expressed his happiness at the Saudi team’s achievement, extending his congratulations to the rowers and the technical and administrative bodies.

“We are proud of this achievement and we look forward to further hard work to achieve the best results and championships during the coming period, within the strategic plan that we have developed,” he said.

He also extended his thanks to the Kingdom’s leadership, and minister of sports and president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and his deputy Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, for their continuous support for sports and athletes, especially the Saudi Rowing Federation.

The executive director of the federation, Youssef Wael Jelaidan, confirmed that this medal came due to the hard work of the rowers and coaches during the last period, and wished future success to all Saudi rowers in upcoming competitions.

Topics: Saudi Rowing Federation World Indoor Rowing Championships

Saudi Arabia beat Thailand by 9 wickets in ACC Men’s Challenger Cup

Saudi Arabia beat Thailand by 9 wickets in ACC Men’s Challenger Cup
Updated 27 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia won the toss and elected to field, offering the host country to bat first

Saudi Arabia beat Thailand by 9 wickets in ACC Men’s Challenger Cup
  • Saudi Arabia won the toss and elected to field, offering the host country to bat first
Updated 27 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team have beaten Thailand convincingly, defeating the host country by nine wickets in the 4th match of the 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok on Monday.

“Saudi Arabia clinches a commanding 9-wicket victory over Thailand with over 34 overs to spare in the #ACCChallengerCup! An outstanding performance by the Saudi team places them in an advantageous position in the tournament. Congrats on the big win!” tweeted the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Saudi Arabia won the toss and elected to field, offering the host country to bat first.

Batting first, the host country were bundled out poorly in 25.2 overs in the 50 overs match, scoring just 80 runs.

Chasing the low total, the Men in Green scored the winning run on the fourth ball of the 16th over with just one wicket down.

Waqar Ul-Hassan was the top scorer for the Saudi side scoring 34 on 35 balls hitting two fours and two over the fence. Saad Khan was second highest scorer with 27 on 35 balls, whereas Abdul Waheed-Baladraf was caught lbw, he scored 16 on 24 balls.

The only Saudi wicket was claimed by Thailand bowler Jandre Coetzee.

Zain Ul Abidin was best bowler from the Saudi side claiming three-wickets in 6.2 overs conceding just 18 runs in his impressive spell.

Atif-Ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Ahmed, and Abdul Wahid took two-wickets each.

Only two Thailand players: Akshay Yadav (19) and Narawit Nuntarach (13) could cross the single digit score.

The tournament, which runs until March 5, is played in a round robin format with eight teams split into two groups of four. The top two from each group will progress to the semifinals in the knockout stages.

The 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup is the inaugural edition of the Men’s Challenger Cup, with the matches to be played in List A Cricket (50 overs) format.

While Thailand being the hosts of the tournament, this challenger cup is part of the qualification pathway towards Asia Cup to be hosted by Pakistan in September 2023.

On Feb 9 this month, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the schedule of the tournament with 8 teams taking part in it including the host Thailand and Bahrain, Bhutan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Maldives, Iran and Myanmar.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Thailand

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18
The 38-year-old Portuguese star of Al-Nassr rated 9.1. supplied
Updated 27 February 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Goalkeeper Silviu Lung of Al-Raed was the only star of his category

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18
  • Goalkeeper Silviu Lung of Al-Raed was the only star of his category
Updated 27 February 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted the Roshn Saudi League player of the week by statistical website Sofascore after an incredible performance and hat-trick in round 15 of the season.

The 38-year-old Portuguese star of Al-Nassr rated 9.1 as he scored all the goals in the 3-0 victory against Damac. 

Goalkeeper Silviu Lung of Al-Raed was the only star of his category.

Boris Godal from Al-Adalah, Hassan Kadesh from Al-Taawoun and Abdulelah Al-Amri from Al-Nassr were the best defenders.

In midfield, Alvaro Medran of Al-Taawoun, Faycal Fajr from Al-Wehda, Igor Coronado from Al-Ittihad, Carlos Junior from Al-Shabab and Knowledge Musona from Al-Tai ranked top of their categories.

Anthony Nwakaeme of Al-Fayha and Cristiano Ronaldo were the best performers in the forward line.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Roshn Saudi League Alvaro Medran

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship
Saudi karate team won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals. supplied
Updated 27 February 2023
SPA

The medals were awarded in the junior, youth and Olympic categories

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship
  • The medals were awarded in the junior, youth and Olympic categories
Updated 27 February 2023
SPA

Fujairah: The Saudi karate team won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the International Karate Championship Youth League at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, UAE.

The medals were awarded in the junior, youth and Olympic categories.

For the junior category, Saad Al-Saif in the -57 kg category, Abdullah Al-Qahtani in the -70 kg category and Fazaa Al-Sayari in the +70 kg category all won gold medals, while Mahdi Al-Munajim in the -57 kg won a silver medal.

In the youth category, Sultan Al-Qahtani won a gold medal in the -61 kg category, Ali Makri took silver in the -68 kg category, while Rayan Al-Atwi won bronze in the -55 kg category.

In the Olympic category, Sanad Sufyani won gold in the +84 kg category and Abdullah Al-Salem won bronze in the +67 kg category.

The Saudi federation is aiming to take part in a greater number of international competitions and build male and female champions across all age groups and weight classes.

Topics: karate Saudi Karate Federation International Karate Championship Youth League

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba
  • 8-under round by Charles Howell III spearheaded emphatic victories for player and team in Mexico season-opener of new league
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

PLAYA DEL CARMEN: Fueled by one of Charles Howell III’s most impressive rounds in his 23 years as a professional golfer, Crushers GC captured both the individual and team trophies in resounding fashion on Sunday at LIV Golf Mayakoba, the season opener of the new LIV Golf League.

Howell’s bogey-free 8-under 63 was the lowest score of any player this week, and his first eight holes were even more impressive, as he produced six birdies to overtake 36-hole co-leaders Peter Uihlein (Smash GC) and Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC). He eventually finished at 16 under, four strokes better than Uihlein, who shot a 68. Stinger GC’s Branden Grace was third at 10 under after shooting 67.

It is Howell’s fourth worldwide victory of his career, and his first at El Camaleon, a course he first competed on in 2007 and was playing for the 14th time this week.

“Obviously, I don’t think you ever see a win coming,” said the 43-year-old Howell. “I’ve played in a lot of golf tournaments in my life, and I haven’t won a lot of them, and you have the doubts and the feelings, will you ever win again?

“To do it against this competition with these guys standing up here is more than I could ever dream of. I’m extremely thankful.”

Certainly his fellow Crushers teammates were thankful to have Howell going so low. Last season during the beta-test LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Crushers finished second twice and also had a third-place finish in the five regular-season events after Bryson DeChambeau became captain and stabilized his roster with veterans Howell, Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri.

That consistency led to a No. 2 seed at the Miami Team Championship, but the Crushers did not make it to the final day. Now they have started the new season with a huge breakthrough victory, nine shots ahead of last year’s dominant team and defending champs 4Aces GC (17 under). Torque GC finished third at 13 under.

“I knew it would happen,” DeChambeau said of his team winning. “I just didn’t know when it would happen. To start off the year with a crushing victory . . . How much more can you ask for a statement piece? The 4Aces, OK, yeah, great, they won a lot last year. But it’s a different year. It’s 2023.”

To support Howell’s low round, DeChambeau contributed a 3-under 68 while Casey ­— the first-round co-leader — added a 70. For the captain, it was the first round this week that counted. Lahiri had contributed in the first two rounds.

“Not counting the first few days for me, it was pretty rough last night, so I gave myself a kick in the butt and played a little better today,” DeChambeau said.

In the end, Howell’s 16 under score was almost enough to beat the 4Aces by himself. Casey, who didn’t look at a leaderboard until he reached the final green, was shocked to see the wide margin by which his team was leading. He then asked his caddie about Howell. The response: “He’s crushing it.”

Added Lahiri: “There will be days like this where you kind of ride the hot round, and Charles pulled it through for us.”

Howell had started the final round one stroke off the lead, but while he was producing birdies the co-leaders kept finding trouble. Uihlein’s errant approach shot at the third hole led to bogey, although he bounced back with a birdie and eagle. Gooch had two bogeys on the front, and then struggled down the stretch. When Uihlein triple-bogeyed the 12th, the tournament was essentially in Howell’s hands.

“He won it on the front,” Uihlein said. “He did a heck of a … There wasn’t any pressure on him, and he did exactly what he needed to do, and he executed. He’s a worthy champion.”

Topics: golf LIV Golf

Al-Attiyah sets early pace as championship leader Loeb makes steady start at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Al-Attiyah sets early pace as championship leader Loeb makes steady start at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi was fourth fastest on the day in a Toyota

Al-Attiyah sets early pace as championship leader Loeb makes steady start at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
  • Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi was fourth fastest on the day in a Toyota
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: World Rally-Raid Championship leader Sebastien Loeb gave Bahrain Raid Xtreme a comfortable start to the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge on Sunday as the second round of the series got underway in the UAE.

Partnered by Fabian Lurquin in his BRX Prodrive Hunter, Loeb set the third fastest time on the 6.76 km Prologue at Al-Dhannah, which was won by his big W2RC title rival, Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Driving another Prodrive Hunter, 2009 Desert Challenge winner Guerlain Chicherit recorded the second quickest time in partnership with Alex Winocq, just four seconds adrift of the Qatari’s Toyota.

Marking his 49th birthday, Loeb was only six seconds further away, and knows the battle starts in earnest tomorrow when the rally begins a five-day passage taking in the towering dunes of the Rub Al Khali.

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi was fourth fastest on the day in a Toyota, with Argentina’s Sebastian Halpern in a Mini and Czech Martin Prokop’s Ford Raptor completing the top six.

Loeb and Chicherit are looking to reproduce the form that gave the Prodrive Hunter nine victories in 14 stages of January’s Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, a record six of those in succession for the nine-time World Rally Champion.

Loeb finished the Prologue to say: “It was difficult to optimize everything because we had the motor bike line and it was really soft. We tried to cut in some places, and I think some of the other guys cut even more. But it was OK — no problem at all. It was a good stage overall.”

Chicherit, lying third in the W2RC, said: “It was great. It’s always good to start to find the right speed right away. Even if it’s less than 7 km. Almost a perfect stage, apart from when we went left, instead of right, when it was really dusty and we lost a few seconds.”

This is the first time that Al-Dhannah has hosted the Desert Challenge, and the Prologue got under way after the rally competitors and support crews had made the 250-km transfer from Abu Dhabi in the morning.

Monday brings the first of five demanding stages through the desert of the Al-Dhafra region in a route of 2,170 km leading to the rally finish back in the UAE capital on Friday afternoon.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

