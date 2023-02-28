Messi and Putellas voted best players at FIFA awards

You are here

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi poses on stage after receiving the Best FIFA Men’s Player award during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris on February 27, 2023. (AFP)
Spain and Barcelona forward Alexia Putellas poses on stage after receiving the Best FIFA Women’s Player award during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris on February 27, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

  • Messi beat Mbappé — who was seeking his first best player award from FIFA — to the Golden Ball trophy
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

PARIS: World Cup winner Lionel Messi edged Kylian Mbappé again, this time to take FIFA’s best men’s player award on Monday.
The best women’s player was Spain’s Alexia Putellas for a second straight year.
After steering Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against Mbappé’s France last year in Qatar, Messi won the best player vote against Mbappé and Karim Benzema to secure the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years.
The three players made the final shortlist in voting by a global panel of national team captains and coaches, selected journalists in each of FIFA’s 211 member countries, plus fans online.
The 35-year-old Messi also beat Mbappé — who was seeking his first best player award from FIFA — to the Golden Ball trophy awarded by FIFA for the World Cup’s best player.
Putellas won her award from Alex Morgan of the United States and Beth Mead, who led England to the European Championship title in 2022.
Barcelona playmaker Putellas made the top three again despite being injured days before the Euro and missing the tournament.
Mead was the joint top scorer at the Euro, and was named the tournament’s best player. She sustained a serious knee injury in November while playing for Arsenal and could miss the Women’s World Cup in July in Australia and New Zealand.
Morgan, who was second in the 2019 vote to teammate Megan Rapinoe, was player of the tournament when the US won the CONCACAF W Championship last year. She was also the joint top scorer.
 

Updated 28 February 2023
AP

  • Scaloni’s contract as the national team coach is extended to the end of the 2026 World Cup
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

PARIS: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was voted FIFA men’s coach of the year on Monday after leading his team to the World Cup title in December.
The women’s coach award went to Sarina Wiegman, who led the England to the title at the Women’s European Championship.
Scaloni took over Argentina at the end of 2018 on an interim basis, and was widely criticized for lacking experience as he had never coached a professional team. Earlier Monday, his contract as the national team coach was extended to the end of the 2026 World Cup.
The other coaches on the shortlist were Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.
The women’s goalkeeper award was given to Euro winner Mary Earps of England, and the best men’s goalkeeper was Argentina’s World Cup winner Emiliano Martínez.
The event in Paris was marked by tributes to Pelé, who died late last year at age 82 following a battle with colon cancer. Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, received a trophy honoring the soccer great from the hands of former Brazil striker Ronaldo.
“I have three words to say to God, who gave us Edson, to Edson, who gave us Pelé, and to the world, who received them so well: ‘Grateful, grateful and grateful,’” she said.

Updated 27 February 2023
ARAN NEWS

  • The Magpies boss said he was proud of his players’ efforts despite the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final
Updated 27 February 2023
ARAN NEWS

LONDON: Eddie Howe admits the pain of defeat makes him even more determined to end Newcastle United’s long wait for a trophy.

The Magpies came up short at Wembley as a Casemiro strike and a Sven Botman own-goal saw the Red Devils lift the Carabao Cup.

And while defeat hurts for Howe, he has vowed to make sure this kind of event — reaching the finals of competitions — becomes the norm rather than exception.

“Nothing is guaranteed in football. You have to earn the right to get to these latter stages of the competitions,” said the head coach after the Magpies’ 2-0 loss.

“We have to do that in the league to finish where we want to finish. The work starts again but I hope we’re a different Newcastle and improving continually. Certainly in terms of the players’ efforts and what they’ve given me, I can’t criticize them at all this season. We’re going to need that, and more, to continue to be successful.

Howe said that despite the disappointment of defeat, he is already looking ahead to bringing success to the club.

“We’re desperate to get back here and win a trophy,” he said. “To see the supporters who have been absolutely incredible for us this season disappointed at the end hurts badly. The motivation and thoughts are already to how we can come back here and win the trophy they deserve.”

While the result did not go United’s way, Howe has no regrets about his selections and preparation — and says that he could not be prouder of the efforts of his men in black and white.

“We played really well between both boxes today, we gave everything but we just didn’t get those breaks at both ends. We should have defended the free kick better (for Casemiro’s goal) and then the second goal is a killer,” Howe said.

“We did everything to get back in the game. We had chances but couldn’t take them and that’s why we lost,” he added. “No complaints with how we played, obviously the scoreline doesn’t say that, and that’s where football can be cruel.”

“Individually and collectively, I thought we played well but it just didn’t happen in the box and we need to work on that.

Howe said that he can’t take any positives from losing, but he can from the performance.

“They’ve been committed and give everything for the club,” he said. “I’m sorry we couldn’t deliver for the fans today.”

“The competition we are in now is at a very high level and we need to bridge that gap,” Howe said. “Games are decided by small margins so we need to improve and hopefully we can enjoy more days like this.”

Updated 27 February 2023
AP

  • Mbappé tops the league’s scoring charts outright with 17 goals
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Lionel Messi got the other goal as the World Cup final stars combined to give French league leader Paris Saint-Germain a 3-0 win at title challenger Marseille.
Mbappé tops the league’s scoring charts outright with 17 goals, and he matched Edinson Cavani’s PSG club-record tally of 200 in the process on Sunday.
What better place to do it than at bitter rival Marseille, where PSG lost in the French Cup earlier this month without the injured Mbappé in the team? This time, PSG was without the injured Neymar but didn’t miss the Brazil star.
A win would have moved second-place Marseille within two points of defending champion PSG. Instead, Marseille trails by eight points with only 13 rounds remaining.
“Everyone put in the right effort,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.
Galtier is from Marseille and played for the club as a gritty defender, which means some Marseille fans are simply unable to understand why he is coaching PSG.
Galtier had to be restrained after the final whistle as he went over to confront an irate Marseille fan leaning over and heckling him near the dugout.
Mbappé became only the second player to score a hat trick in a World Cup final when France lost on penalty kicks to Argentina last December, with an inspirational Messi netting twice in a thrilling final.
This time they combined on each other’s goals to quieten a Stade Velodrome crowd full of belief after the recent cup win against a PSG side reeling from five defeats in its 12 previous games.
But after Nuno Tavares missed a great chance for Marseille, an exquisite pass from Messi near the halfway line sent Mbappé sprinting through for a typically clinical finish in the 25th minute.
“He’s a player from another planet,” Marseille coach Igor Tudor said about Mbappé.
Four minutes later Mbappé found space down the left and picked out Messi — who saved PSG with an injury-time free kick in a 4-3 win against Lille last weekend — for a close-range finish.
Having scored his 12th league goal, Messi set up Mbappé again with a looping pass in the 55th, moments after veteran striker Alexis Sanchez missed a great chance to pull a goal back for Marseille.
The only negative for PSG on an emphatic night was losing central defender Presnel Kimpembe to injury in the 18th. He was stretchered off after falling unchallenged to the ground and lying on his face for several moments, although the nature of his injury was not immediately clear.
Defeat means Marseille is now only two points ahead of third-place Monaco and fourth-place Lens, which both have 50 points.
It could have been worse for Marseille had Monaco not lost 3-0 at home to Nice earlier Sunday in the Riviera derby.
Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored twice in the first 25 minutes and midfielder Khéphren Thuram — son of France great Lilian Thuram — added the third just before halftime as Nice climbed to seventh spot.
OTHER MATCHES
Fifth-place Rennes won 1-0 at Nantes with a goal from Belgium winger Jérémy Doku, and Reims easily beat Toulouse 3-0 in a midtable scrap.
Relegation-threatened Auxerre won 1-0 at Lorient while fellow struggler Ajaccio enjoyed a 2-1 home win against 19th-place Troyes.
Also, Clermont drew 1-1 at home to Strasbourg.

Updated 27 February 2023
AP

  • The unexpected defeat on Sunday came after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Three days after exiting the Europa League, Barcelona had a rare setback in the Spanish league after losing at Almeria 1-0 on Sunday.
Barcelona headed to southern Spain after second-place Real Madrid was held 1-1 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday and had the chance to add to its seven-point lead at the top over its fierce rival. Instead, Barcelona flopped to its first-ever loss to Almeria in their 16th meeting.
The leaders were unable to mount a credible fightback despite having ample time to respond to striker El Bilal Touré’s goal in the 24th minute.
For Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, his team’s “worst game of the season” came just when it could have dealt a serious blow to Madrid’s bid to defend its Spanish title.
“It was a difficult game and a tough day for us,” Xavi said. “We are still leaders at seven points ahead, but we did not play like we should have. It was our worst game of the season. I think we had some fatigue, that is why we rotated our starting lineup, but we missed a golden chance to go up 10 points.”
Barcelona hadn’t lost in 13 league games, with only one draw and 12 wins going back to its last defeat at Madrid in October.
The unexpected defeat on Sunday came after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League — after it had failed to advance from the Champions League group phase for a second consecutive year. The exit from Europe’s second-tier competition left Barcelona with the Spanish league and domestic cup titles to play for as it tries to make good on its investment in new players last summer using cash it generated from the sale of future television revenues and other assets.
Barcelona will now have to regroup for Thursday’s visit to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.
Almeria moved out of the relegation zone after earning one of its biggest wins.
Almeria coach Rubi Ferrer credited his players for “working, working, working” and restricting Barcelona’s movement.
“We did an extraordinary job,” Rubi said about his team that withstood a final bombardment of crosses by Barcelona. Goalkeeper Fernando Martínez had surprisingly little work to do.
“Our game plan worked to perfection,” Rubi said. ¨We are going to remember this game for a long time.”
Nestled between trips to United and Madrid, the game at a modest Almeria side that was promoted this season seemed like a good opportunity for Xavi to rest some of his first-choice players.
Defenders Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo and Alejando Balde and forward Raphinha began the game on the bench. Sergi Roberto, Éric García, Jordi Alba and Ferrán Torres started in their place.
Barcelona still had Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong on the field from kickoff along with Gavi, back from a one-game suspension that meant he missed the game at Old Trafford.
The result, however, was a third-rate performance.
After a complacent start by Barcelona, Almeria struck on a quick attack after an inspired Rodrigo Ely tackled Gavi in the hosts’ area and booted a long ball forward for Touré to control. The 21-year-old Mali forward exchanged quick passes with Luis Suárez and blasted a powerful strike over Marc-Andre ter Stegen and in off the crossbar.
Almeria pressed the initiative and almost got a quick second goal when Leo Baptistao hit the post in the 27th.
Xavi sent Raphinha on at halftime, with Araújo and Marcos Alonso soon following, but his team did not play much better as Almeria held firm in defense.
Gavi’s shot blocked by Ely in the 59th and a shot by substitute Pablo Torre in the 82nd easily grabbed by Fernando ended up being the most that a disappointing Barcelona could muster.

Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

  • Stunning win means the reigning Asian champions will take on on Urawa Reds of Japan in the two-legged final
Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

DOHA: If there was any doubt that Al-Hilal are the best team in Asia, it was removed on Sunday as the Saudis roared into the final of the AFC Champions League with a 7-0 thrashing away at Qatar’s Al-Duhail in the semi-final.

Odion Ighalo bagged four goals as the defending champions blew away the Qatar league leaders in one of the most impressive results in the history of the tournament.

The four-time winners will take on Urawa Reds of Japan in the two-legged final in April and May, the third such meeting between the two teams in the space of just over five years. 

In this form, the Blues, who earlier this month reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup only to lose 5-3 to Real Madrid, will be very much the favorites.

The home fans were stunned, as was Al-Duhail coach Hernan Crespo who could only shake his head on the sidelines. 

In a measure of how dominant this display was, VAR ruled out a Moussa Marega goal just before half-time in what was the tightest of decisions. 

Al-Hilal merely shrugged their shoulders. They were already five goals clear in a game that was expected to have been nervy after the Qataris had defeated Al-Shabab 2-1 three days earlier.

Ighalo scored twice in the first 10 minutes as Ramon Diaz’s men took advantage of the high defensive line used by Crespo.

Mohamed Kanno made it happen inside the first 90 seconds, winning possession 30 meters out, lobbing the ball over the head of a desperate Duhail defender and then squaring the ball for Ighalo to head home from the six-yard line.

Then, after 10 minutes, Michael cut inside on the right and the Brazilian’s smart pass bypassed two defenders and fell into the path of Ighalo on the edge of the six-yard box. The former Manchester United striker skipped past the goalkeeper and squeezed the ball over the line.

It was a dream start but the 18-time Saudi champions did not sit back. Four minutes later Moussa Marega converted a low cross from the left wing by Salem Al-Dawsari to make it three.

At that point, the game was won. No team in Asia comes back from three goals down against the Saudi Arabian powerhouse. Al-Duhail, who defeated Al-Hilal’s Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab three days previously, were shell-shocked.

Just how much was demonstrated just before the half-hour. A goal kick from Al-Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf was allowed to bounce all the way through the Qatari defense and there was Marega again with time to control the ball, pick his spot and then shoot home from the edge of the area.

After that, the Malian turned provider. His beautiful backheel from inside the area gave Al-Dawsari the chance to curl into the net from just inside the area and the Saudi Arabian international, who scored a similarly spectacular goal against Argentina in the World Cup in November, did not need asking twice. 

It was very nearly six before the break before VAR’s intervention but, regardless, this was one of the most stunning halves of football in Asian club football history.

The game was over as a contest. The only question remaining after the break was whether Al-Hilal would continue to score almost at will or whether Al-Duhail would bring some respectability to the scoreline.

The early stages of the second half suggested the former. If there was a tiny sliver of hope for the Qataris then it was extinguished in the 48th minute as Ighalo grabbed his hat-trick. Al-Dawsari slipped the ball through a wide-open backline and the Nigerian scooped it over the goalkeeper. 

Just after the hour, Ighalo got his fourth. Abdullah Al-Hamdan slipped the ball through to Ighalo inside the area who then made no mistake. That made it seven.

The game, understandably, petered out a little. Al-Duhail were keen to avoid further humiliation while for Al-Hilal it was a case of job done, and spectacularly so. They now return home to focus on the domestic title race having done Saudi Arabian football proud. 

It was a match that will enter Al-Hilal folklore and make the rest of Asia sit up and take notice. If they did not know before, they do now: Al-Hilal are not only the most successful team in the history of Asian club football but, at present, they are also the best. This was a stunning result.

