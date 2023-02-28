You are here

  • Home
  • WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
Turkiye Syria Earthquake
Turkiye Syria Earthquake

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
Rescuers carry on search operations among the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Yesilyurt district of Malatya on February 27, 2023 after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkiye, killing two and wounding dozens others. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsuvd

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
  • “From WHO side, we will support in any way possible based on the issues observed or documented and based on the priorities of the (health) ministry,” Tedros said
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

ADANA: The World Health Organization (WHO) will support Ankara in its response to massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, as the death toll from the latest aftershock rose to two.
The massive earthquakes that struck Turkiye’s southeast and neighboring Syria in the last three weeks have injured more than 108,000 in Turkiye, leaving millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.
The latest substantial aftershock, with a magnitude of 5.6, hit on Monday, killing two and injuring 140 people, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, adding that 32 people had been rescued from the rubble.
Turkiye is “doing its best” but still needs international support to help the victims of the earthquake, Tedros said, describing the destruction as “really massive” for modern history.
In a news conference alongside Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in Antakya, one of the most affected cities, Tedros said the two had discussed the health situation in camps.
“These are like respiratory infections, GI infections, especially mental health problems — because many people are really traumatized — and people who need rehabilitation services, especially orthopaedic service,” he said.
“From WHO side, we will support in any way possible based on the issues observed or documented and based on the priorities of the ministry,” Tedros added.
More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkiye by the disaster, the worst in the country’s modern history.
President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year but it will still be many months before thousands can leave tents or shipping containers and daily queues for food and move into permanent housing, key to gaining the sense of normalcy and safety they lost.
The earthquakes have struck months ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held by June, which present the biggest political challenge to Erdogan in his two-decade rule.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye WHO

Related

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Damaged buildings collapse after fresh quake in eastern Turkiye
Middle-East
Damaged buildings collapse after fresh quake in eastern Turkiye

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

AMMAN: The Syrian opposition-run civil defence said on Tuesday 22 people had died from an outbreak of cholera in the northwestern region in the aftermath of the devastating quake that hit Turkey and Syria.
The Western-backed main rescuer in the border region that has been hardest hit within Syria, which cited medical bodies, said there were also another 568 cases of infection as a result of the widespread damage to water systems and infrastructure.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Cholera outbreak

Related

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser
World
UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser

New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema

New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema

New Classical Film Museum in Abu Dhabi will honor pioneers of Arab cinema
  • It is part of a cultural program being organized by Anassi Media and the Paris-based Arab World Institute
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A Classical Film Museum celebrating the pioneers of Arab cinema is being planned for Abu Dhabi.

The launch of the project was announced by the UAE Cultural Ambassadorship at the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization during an event in Paris on Monday, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The museum is part of a cultural program being organized by Anassi Media and the Paris-based Arab World Institute. The participants in Monday’s event included Jack Lang, president of the AWI, Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al-Khaili, the Emirati ambassador to France, along with other Arab and foreign diplomats and artists.

Lang thanked ALECSO for choosing the Arab World Institute to organize this cultural event honoring pioneering Arab filmmakers.

Topics: Classical Film Museum Abu Dhabi Arab cinema ALECSO

Related

Adel Emam: The biggest star in Arab cinema
Lifestyle
Adel Emam: The biggest star in Arab cinema
‘A milestone for Arab cinema’ — director and stars discuss ‘Perfect Strangers’
Lifestyle
‘A milestone for Arab cinema’ — director and stars discuss ‘Perfect Strangers’

Lebanon security chief’s term to end after authorities skip on renewal

Lebanon security chief’s term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Lebanon security chief’s term to end after authorities skip on renewal

Lebanon security chief’s term to end after authorities skip on renewal
  • Lebanon is already in an unprecedented constitutional crisis — with the presidency vacant and cabinet acting in a caretaker capacity since last year’s parliamentary elections
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: The term of Lebanon’s powerful General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim is set to end this week as neither cabinet nor parliament have discussed a measure that would allow him to stay on after reaching the legal retirement age.
Ibrahim, who hails from southern Lebanon, has headed the General Security directorate since 2011 and is considered a key regional interlocutor who has good ties with the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and links with Western governments.
On Thursday, he will turn 64, which is the legal retirement age in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities have in the past issued exceptional exemptions for top officials to stay on past 64 if a vacuum in their post is seen as risking instability.
But Lebanon’s caretaker cabinet did not discuss an extension at its meeting on Monday. Information Minister Ziad Makary told reporters after the meeting that cabinet “can do nothing” and that the decision was to be taken by the interior minister.
Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Al-Mawlawi, whose ministry manages General Security and some other security forces, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Lebanon’s caretaker premier Najib Mikati said in an interview last week that the issue should be dealt with by parliament as it involved legal amendments. Parliament has not met and no session is scheduled before Ibrahim is set to retire.
A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that the group had tried to “throw its full weight” behind a parliament session to extend Ibrahim’s term but was unable to secure enough support.
Mawlawi is expected to name an acting chief once Ibrahim’s term ends. Lebanon is already in an unprecedented constitutional crisis — with the presidency vacant and cabinet acting in a caretaker capacity since last year’s parliamentary elections.
Ibrahim is seen as close to Hezbollah and authorities in neighboring Syria, but he has also regularly traveled to Washington and Paris to meet top officials there.
As a result, he has been seen as an important interlocutor, involved in cases from the missing US reporter Austin Tice to US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel on their maritime border, which was delineated last year.
He was charged earlier this year by Tarek Bitar, the Lebanese judge investigating the catastrophic August 2020 Beirut port explosion, but remained in his post. Ibrahim declined to comment on the charges at the time.

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon’s caretaker PM tells cabinet
Middle-East
Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon’s caretaker PM tells cabinet
Fresh chaos in Lebanon as central bank boss charged with fraud and embezzlement
Middle-East
Fresh chaos in Lebanon as central bank boss charged with fraud and embezzlement

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament

Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament
  • Inclusion of Avi Maoz in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government shook Israel’s once-dominant secular liberals
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: An ultra-conservative Jewish politician on Monday said he was resigning from his role in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government after failing to advance his agenda, but that he would still support the coalition in parliament.
Avi Maoz, whose Noam party had one of the Knesset’s 120 seats, was made a deputy minister in Netanyahu’s office as part of the coalition sworn in on Dec. 29, with responsibilities for encouraging stringent observance of Jewish law in the country.
His inclusion shook Israel’s once-dominant secular liberals, who have been holding weekly mass-demonstrations against reforms sought by Netanyahu to curb the power of the Supreme Court.
“To my amazement, I discovered that there is no serious intent to implement the coalition agreement regarding the administration of national Jewish identity,” Maoz said in a resignation letter circulated to Israeli media.
“I will fulfil my duty as a regular Knesset member in the coalition,” he added.
Netanyahu commands a 64-seat parliamentary majority. But cracks have appeared in the support of his powerful far-right partners, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Both chafed at Netanyahu envoys’ undertaking, at a Jordania-hosted security meeting with Palestinians on Sunday, to hold off on any new announcements regarding Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank in the coming months.

 

Topics: Israel

Related

Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
Israeli-American motorist killed in West Bank after settlers rampage against Palestinians
Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief
Middle-East
Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief

Israeli-American motorist killed in West Bank after settlers rampage against Palestinians

Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Israeli-American motorist killed in West Bank after settlers rampage against Palestinians

Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
  • Foreign mediators seek to tamp down tensions that surged after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regained power at the head of a hard-right coalition
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

HAWARA, West Bank: Suspected Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli-American motorist in the occupied West Bank on Monday after Jewish settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village in a burst of violence that defied US efforts to prod the sides to cooperate on security.
Israeli officials said in the latest incident Palestinians carried out several drive-by shootings on a highway near Jericho, killing an Israeli in his car before fleeing. The US State Department said the person killed was also a US citizen.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility by any Palestinian groups. The State Department did not identify the person killed.
Israel reinforced its West Bank garrisons after two brothers from a Jewish settlement were shot dead on Sunday, triggering the rampage by settlers in which a Palestinian was killed, scores were hurt and dozens of cars and homes were torched.
With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Jewish Passover festival weeks away, foreign mediators have sought to tamp down tensions that surged after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regained power at the head of a hard-right coalition.
The events cast doubt on Netanyahu’s ability to walk a diplomatic tightrope between Washington — pushing for a lasting compromise — and his own cabinet that includes hard-line settlers demanding tough action against Palestinian attacks.
At a regular briefing for reporters, State Department spokesperson Ned Price condemned attacks by both sides and welcomed statements by Netanyahu calling for a cessation to what Price described as “vigilante violence” by settlers.
“We expect the Israeli government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these attacks, in addition to compensation for the lost homes and property,” Price said.
On Sunday, Jordan, with US envoys, hosted a rare meeting where Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged a slowdown in Jewish settlement announcements by the Netanyahu government and reaffirmed past peace accords.
Diplomacy stalled in 2014. Israel now rules out West Bank handovers to the Palestinians, who are themselves divided between the internationally-backed administration of President Mahmoud Abbas and Islamists opposed to peacemaking.
The Islamist militant Hamas said through its spokesman, Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, that Monday’s attack was a natural response to Israeli attacks.
“The crimes conducted by the occupation and the herds of settlers will not be met but with stabbing, shooting and car ramming,” Qanoua said in a statement.

’DIFFICULT DAYS’
“We expect difficult days ahead of us,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters as he toured the largely empty streets of the village of Hawara, site of Sunday’s violence, under a heavy security detail.
Abbas blamed the Israeli government for the Hawara rampage.
Lamar Abusarees, a 10-year-old Palestinian girl, said her house was among those set alight by settlers: “My mother moved us to a corner because there was no safe place, they broke all the windows while we were inside.”
Israeli police said they had arrested two people for the rampage. In parliament, Netanyahu said security forces were closing in on the gunman who had killed the Israeli brothers.
Four extra army battalions and two border police companies were posted to the West Bank since Sunday as reinforcements, the Israeli military said.
“I call on everyone to restore calm,” Gallant said. “We cannot allow a situation in which citizens take the law into their hands.”
Sixty-three Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in 2023, Palestinian officials say. Palestinian attacks have killed 13 Israelis, one of them a policeman, and a Ukrainian tourist, Israel says.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief
Middle-East
Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief
Special Global outrage over killing of Palestinian civilians by Israel video
Middle-East
Global outrage over killing of Palestinian civilians by Israel

Latest updates

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
OPEC oil output rises in February as Nigeria rebounds further
OPEC oil output rises in February as Nigeria rebounds further
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone announced as Qatar Airways ambassador
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone announced as Qatar Airways ambassador
TASI recovers after seven straight session losses, closes 101 points higher 
TASI recovers after seven straight session losses, closes 101 points higher 
French federation head Le Graet quits amid harassment allegations
French federation head Le Graet quits amid harassment allegations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.