You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan

KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan

KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan
The agreement between KSRelief and the Sudanese Ministry of Health was signed in RIyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvrk7

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan

KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan
  • Agreements signed with WHO and Sudanese Ministry of Health during Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid is to provide medical oxygen for children in Somalia and Sudan, according to deals signed at the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

The first was agreed with the World Health Organization and aims to reduce the number of deaths caused by pneumonia and other respiratory infections. The oxygen will be produced by solar power generation stations spread across 25 health centers, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Under the terms of the agreement, KSRelief and WHO will also distribute antibiotics and other medicines to chronic disease patients, as well as provide ambulances. 

The $2 million agreement will benefit 230,127 people directly, the SPA said. 

A second agreement was signed with the Sudanese Ministry of Health to help El Obeid Specialized Pediatric Hospital establish an oxygen station to benefit approximately 25,000 people. 

The two agreements are part of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian projects delivered through KSRelief to meet the basic needs of medical sectors in countries in need.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Aleppo
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Aleppo

EU Crises commissioner calls for expansion of humanitarian donor base

EU Crises commissioner calls for expansion of humanitarian donor base
Updated 28 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

EU Crises commissioner calls for expansion of humanitarian donor base

EU Crises commissioner calls for expansion of humanitarian donor base
Updated 28 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: European Union crisis management commissioner, Janez Lenarcic urged for wider expansion of the groups of global humanitarian aid donors to create fair and sustainable assistance during his visit to the Delegation of the European Union to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

“We need to expand the donor base, the group of donors which at the moment is quite narrow, quite small in the sense that 10 biggest humanitarian donors give more than 80 % of the humanitarian aid globally so this is not entirely fair and sustainable,” Janez Lenarcic, European Union crisis management commissioner told Arab News.

“We believe that others who could do more should do more and assume a greater share of responsibility which is the humanitarian assistance to people who need it” he added.

Lenarcic attended the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum that took place on Feb. 20 where he discussed the ‘exploding humanitarian needs’ around the world and the response needed along with the roles of the international donor and humanitarian community.

During his visit, Lenarcic also met with Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to discuss issues of common interest related to relief and humanitarian affairs.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the 10 biggest humanitarian donors as is the European Commission, European Union meaning the commission and its member states is the second largest donor of humanitarian aid,” Lenarcic said.

“This being among the largest donors makes us (KS Relief and European Union) naturally allies and collaborators in what we see (as) growing humanitarian needs worldwide and we want to discuss with Saudi Authorities how we can address this growing funding gap and how to encourage others in the region and elsewhere to do more, those who are not yet doing their fair share,” he explained.

During the interview, Lenarcic cited ongoing conflicts as the major source of humanitarian crises.

“We need to work harder to stop the ongoing conflicts and prevent the new ones because the conflicts are still the biggest source of humanitarian crises worldwide, "he said.

Lenarcic also highlighted the European Union’s humanitarian efforts following the earthquake that affected Türkiye and Syria on February 6th.
“This was a very powerful earthquake, once in a century you get such an earthquake,” he said.

“We have immediately received a request for assistance from Turkiye and then two days later also from Syria, we have immediately responded to these requests for assistance through what we call Union Civil Protection Mechanism.”

Established in 2001 by the European Commission, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism strengthens cooperation between the states on civil protection to improve preparedness and response to disasters.

"At the beginning, the request for assistance was about search and rescue teams it was the number one priority because what needed to be done immediately was to save the people that were trapped under the rubble but in parallel both Turkiye and Syra also requested emergency shelter items tents, blankets, beds, heaters."

“We sent medical teams but in parallel we also stepped-up humanitarian assistance in both Turkiye and Syria,” he said.

The commissioner highlighted that among the humanitarian aid actions, the EU activated the European strategic reserve called rescEU to manage emerging risks in both Turkiye and Syria.

“We also activated our emergency humanitarian response capacity which means these are stockpiles that we maintained in several locations in the world. We have mobilized those stockpiles, notably shelter items, and dispatched them to both Syria and Turkiye."

Along with the EU, during the first stages of the earthquake, the Kingdom’s KS Relief was among the largest active donor, with more than 4,200 Saudi medics registered to aid survivors in Turkiye and Syria.

KSrelief Supervisor-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeah announced $49 million of aid to help house survivors and provide health care along with establishing an air bridge to send plane-loads of aid to both countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Forum highlights KAUST’s role in shaping Kingdom’s future

Forum highlights KAUST’s role in shaping Kingdom’s future
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Forum highlights KAUST’s role in shaping Kingdom’s future

Forum highlights KAUST’s role in shaping Kingdom’s future
  • University’s research ‘rooted in the community where we live,’ president says
  • Event will ‘explore new directions for research,’ vice president says
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is dedicated to serving the people of Saudi Arabia and the world, its president said.

Speaking at the second KAUST Research Open Week in Thuwal, a four-day event that ends on Thursday, Dr. Tony Chan highlighted the close links between the institution and the Kingdom.

“KAUST research is rooted in the community and unique environment where we live,” he said.

“It is anchored to KAUST’s vision and mission to serve the people of the Kingdom and the world, and is committed to making an impact.

“The Kingdom is now more focused than ever to realize Saudi Vision 2030 through its newly adopted national research, development and innovation mandates.”

The open week, which this year has the theme “Research for the Future of Saudi Arabia,” seeks to highlight KAUST’s research contribution to shaping the Kingdom through education, community engagement and scientific discoveries.

It also provides a platform for the university’s faculty, researchers, government officials and industry leaders to network and share ideas. The event attracts experts from around the world in the fields of energy, water, environment, food and health and technology.

Pierre Magistretti, vice president for research, said the inaugural open week in 2021 was held against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the outbreak, the world has been rapidly adapting and transforming. It embraces a post-pandemic future, measuring the impressive impact that science, technology and innovation have recently had in saving human lives, maintaining human interactions, and preserving our lives and vital social activities,” he said.

At this year’s event, experts from around the world would convene to “explore new directions for research that could contribute toward the realization of national impact aspirations,” Magistretti added.

“The forum will serve as a platform to showcase the many projects we have with our partners and collaborators in the Kingdom, and will also be a great opportunity to network with universities, industry, government leaders, faculty, researchers and students.”

Topics: KAUST

Related

The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Open Week (KROW 23) opened on Monday
Saudi Arabia
Research event KROW23 kicks off at KAUST
The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST forges new partnerships, showcases smart initiatives and innovations

Saudi Arabia affirms human rights commitment

President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Hala Al-Tuwaijri addresses a meeting in Geneva. (SPA)
President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Hala Al-Tuwaijri addresses a meeting in Geneva. (SPA)
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia affirms human rights commitment

President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Hala Al-Tuwaijri addresses a meeting in Geneva. (SPA)
  • Al-Tuwaijri highlighted the significant reforms the Kingdom is undergoing as part of Vision 2030
  • The Kingdom has made significant strides recently in the field of women’s empowerment, she said
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Hala Al-Tuwaijri affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing and protecting human rights, as well as respecting cultural diversity and equality among peoples, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Addressing high-level meetings of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Al-Tuwaijri, who headed the delegation representing the Kingdom, said: “Today marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which serves as the foundation for all human rights. As we recall this historic event, let us affirm that the promotion and protection of human rights require relentless and continuous efforts and the realization of transformations on the ground.

“We, in Saudi Arabia, are witnessing historical changes due to numerous reforms and advancements in a range of human rights areas that have significantly influenced growth and quality of life.”

She highlighted the significant and unprecedented reforms the Kingdom is undergoing as part of its development Vision 2030.

Al-Tuwaijri also said that the Kingdom has worked to develop its legislative system by issuing and amending numerous laws, including the law of evidence and the personal status system, and that work is taking place concerning two initiatives on civil transactions law and the penal code for discretionary sanctions.

According to Al-Tuwaijri, between 2016 and 2022, the Kingdom had a considerable drop in the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 5.8 percent. In order to eradicate any discrimination in this field, a national policy was also released to promote equal opportunity and equal treatment in the labor market.

The Kingdom has made significant strides recently in the field of women’s empowerment, as a strategic goal of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 was adopted to increase their participation in the labor market in addition to establishing a gender balance center in 2021, she said.

“Women’s participation in the labor force increased from 17 percent to 37 percent between 2017 and 2022, and their rate of economic participation increased from 28.6 percent to 39 percent between 2017 and 2021. Women’s representation in high and middle administrative positions also increased during this time, from 21.2 percent to 34.7 percent,” she said.

Al-Tuwaijri highlighted the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts to help earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria, with total aid so far exceeding $160 million.

She said that the Kingdom is sparing no effort in supporting humanitarian issues, including its keenness to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis in addition to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s mediation in the release of a number of prisoners.

She expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of the burning and destruction of copies of the Holy Qur’an by a number of extremists in a number of EU states, asserting the Kingdom’s affirmation of the need to abide by the principles and regulations outlined in international human rights standards, which forbid any promotion of national, racial, or religious hatred that would constitute an incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.

Al-Tuwaijri emphasized the Kingdom’s keenness of the need to give all human rights the same amount of attention so that no focus is placed on rights at the expense of others.

She urged the Human Rights Council to carry out its duties toward improving the global human rights situation in an atmosphere of constructive dialogue, commitment to transparency and objectivity, and the promotion of a culture of tolerance.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi human rights commission Hala Al-Tuwaijri

Related

Saudi human rights body hosts talk on religious moderation, coexistence
Saudi Arabia
Saudi human rights body hosts talk on religious moderation, coexistence

Mawhiba, ALECSO to celebrate winners of Gifted Arabs initiative second session

Mawhiba, ALECSO to celebrate winners of Gifted Arabs initiative second session
Updated 28 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Mawhiba, ALECSO to celebrate winners of Gifted Arabs initiative second session

Mawhiba, ALECSO to celebrate winners of Gifted Arabs initiative second session
Updated 28 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Mawhiba, or The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, will announce the results of the Gifted Arabs initiative during a ceremony on Wednesday. 

In its second session (2022- 2023), the initiative is implemented by the National Center for Performance Management, to discover, nurture and empower young Arab talents. 

The ceremony will be held in Burj Rafal in Riyadh in cooperation with Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization “ALECSO”. 

It will celebrate winners from 1131 male and female students from 16 Arab countries that participated in the initiative, namely; Jordan, Emirates, Bahrain, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania and Yemen.

The initiative aims to reveal the latent abilities and skills of the gifted and creative, through a number of dimensions that include mental flexibility, mathematical reasoning, spatial, scientific and mechanical inference, linguistics and reading comprehension. 

It was developed in a way that suits the diverse Arab environment and culture, relying on a scientific methodology, based on the best international educational practices.

Mawhiba will also hold the Spring Training Forum from March 3 to 14, to qualify 217 talented men and women for international participation. 

In partnership with the Ministry of Education the forum will see the participation of 148 male and 69 female students, from 19 educational administrations from the general education stages.

Over the span of ten days, students will attend an average of eight hours of training per day, and a total of about 80 training hours during the days of the Forum.

The forum is based on training the participants, through 20 male and female trainers of the best national and international competencies, and they are supervised by 10 male and female supervisors of national cadres and expertise.

Students were nominated in a number of scientific fields, of which the share of mathematics was 32, informatics 68, chemistry 30, physics 23, biology 26, and science 38.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi textiles industry investments exceed $1bn: MODON CEO 
Business & Economy
Saudi textiles industry investments exceed $1bn: MODON CEO 
Staff sell tickets at the first Saudi cinema in Jeddah. (REUTERS)
Media
VOX Cinemas lowers Saudi ticket prices

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed food and shelter aid to people affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, the Saudi Press Agency said Monday.

KSRelief distributed aid in Koylu, Adana, Türkiye, where over 6,000 individuals have been displaced. 

In Syria, KSRelief distributed 2,264 blankets and 2,264 mattresses in the Jindires town, Aleppo Governorate, in Syria, to 3,142 individuals who were affected by the recent earthquake.

Elsewhere, the Saudi charity has continued its efforts to distribute food parcels to people affected by floods and the neediest families in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, a thousand food parcels were distributed in Mihtarlam, Laghman Province, Afghanistan, benefiting 6,000 people.

In Yemen, KSRelief dismantle 882 mines planted by the Houthi militia in various Yemeni regions during the third week of February.

KSRelief has a project called “Masam” aimed at clearing Yemeni lands of mines.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Saudi Arabia

Related

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Aleppo
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Aleppo

Latest updates

KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan
KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan
Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
OPEC oil output rises in February as Nigeria rebounds further
OPEC oil output rises in February as Nigeria rebounds further
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone announced as Qatar Airways ambassador
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone announced as Qatar Airways ambassador

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.