What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning

Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid makes shortlist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction

DUBAI: The shortlist for the 16th edition of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction was announced on March 1 and Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid made the cut with her novel, “The Highest Part of the Horizon.” Each of the six shortlisted authors will receive $10,000, with the winner announced on May 21 in Abu Dhabi receiving an additional $50,000.

Meet the nominees:

Fatima Abdulhamid

The Jeddah-born author’s novel “The Highest Part of the Horizon” is a satirical black comedy narrated by Azrael, an angel of death.

Al-Sadiq Haj Ahmed

The Algerian author, who is a lecturer in General Linguistics and Linguistic Discourse, wrote “Drought,” which tells the fate of the Tuareg, who fled their lands after the 1973 drought which hit the Sahara.

Zahran Alqasmi

The Omani poet and novelist’s book “The Exile of the Water Diviner” tells the story of a water diviner employed by the villagers to track springs of water hidden beneath the earth.

Najwa Binshatwan

The Libyan academic and author’s “Concerto Qurina Eduardo” is a coming-of-age tale about a young girl in Libya, her extended family and how their lives are affected by politics and war.

Azher Jirjees

The Iraqi journalist and author’s “The Stone of Happiness” shines a light on how children and the weak bear the burden of society disintegrating after war and sectarian struggles.

Miral Al-Tahawy

The Egyptian novelist’s “Days of the Shining Sun” explores migration and upheaval through people trapped between the hardships of their places of origin and the violence of their places of exile.