What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning

What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning

What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Gary Tomlinson 

What is meaning? How does it arise? Where is it found in the world?

In recent years, philosophers and scientists have answered these questions in different ways. Some see meaning as a uniquely human achievement, others extend it to trees, microbes, and even to the bonding of DNA and RNA molecules.

In this groundbreaking book, Gary Tomlinson defines a middle path. Combining emergent thinking about evolution, new research on animal behaviors, and theories of information and signs, he tracks meaning far out into the animal world.

What We Are Reading Today

Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid makes shortlist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid makes shortlist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid makes shortlist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid makes shortlist for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The shortlist for the  16th edition of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction was announced on March 1 and Saudi author Fatima Abdulhamid made the cut with her novel, “The Highest Part of the Horizon.” Each of the six shortlisted authors will receive $10,000, with the winner announced on May 21 in Abu Dhabi receiving an additional $50,000.

Meet the nominees:

Fatima Abdulhamid  

The Jeddah-born author’s novel “The Highest Part of the Horizon” is a satirical black comedy narrated by Azrael, an angel of death.   

Al-Sadiq Haj Ahmed  

The Algerian author, who is a lecturer in General Linguistics and Linguistic Discourse, wrote “Drought,” which tells the fate of the Tuareg, who fled their lands after the 1973 drought which hit the Sahara.  

Zahran Alqasmi  

The Omani poet and novelist’s book “The Exile of the Water Diviner” tells the story of a water diviner employed by the villagers to track springs of water hidden beneath the earth.  

Najwa Binshatwan 

 

The Libyan academic and author’s “Concerto Qurina Eduardo” is a coming-of-age tale about a young girl in Libya, her extended family and how their lives are affected by politics and war.  

Azher Jirjees  

The Iraqi journalist and author’s “The Stone of Happiness” shines a light on how children and the weak bear the burden of society disintegrating after war and sectarian struggles.   

Miral Al-Tahawy  

The Egyptian novelist’s “Days of the Shining Sun” explores migration and upheaval through people trapped between the hardships of their places of origin and the violence of their places of exile.   

Topics: Fatima Abdulhamid International Prize for Arabic Fiction

What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning
What We Are Reading Today: The Machines of Evolution and the Scope of Meaning
WHO chief visits rebel-held Syria for first time after quake
WHO chief visits rebel-held Syria for first time after quake
Nigeria’s president-elect extends hand to rivals disputing vote
Nigeria’s president-elect extends hand to rivals disputing vote
For the love of youth: Warhol exhibition draws crowds in AlUla
For the love of youth: Warhol exhibition draws crowds in AlUla
DiplomaticQuarter: New Malaysian envoy aims to expand, diversify Saudi-Malaysia corporations
DiplomaticQuarter: New Malaysian envoy aims to expand, diversify Saudi-Malaysia corporations

