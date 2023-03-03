You are here

  • Home
  • UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants

UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants

UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants
Ministers will make it easier to deport claimants and convicted criminals, with higher burden of proof required. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8w3we

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants

UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants
  • Ministers will make it easier to deport claimants and convicted criminals, with higher burden of proof required
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

The UK is to change its laws on modern slavery to prevent migrants from making spurious claims to avoid deportation.

Under the proposals, foreign criminals who spend more than a year in prison or are convicted of serious offenses will be deported, even if they claim to be victims of modern slavery, as will immigrants who make repeated false claims in order to be granted asylum.

The changes will also increase the threshold at which claims of modern slavery can be considered, which currently allows applications based on a “suspicion” of victimhood. In future, firm evidence, such as medical reports, will be required to support claims.

The Home Office received a record 17,000 cases of people claiming to be victims of modern slavery in 2022, up 33 percent on the previous 12 months.

In the same period, at least 45,728 people crossed the English Channel illegally in small boats.

The largest number of claimants came from Albania, with 4,659 alleged cases, or 27.5 percent of the total. 

In a bid to deter spurious cases, the UK earlier this year signed an agreement with the government in Tirana that will allow people to be deported to Albania while their applications for asylum based on being victims of modern slavery are processed.

Currently only around 10 percent of applications for asylum made by Albanians claiming to be victims of modern slavery are rejected in the UK, but ministers believe that number will increase with the proposed changes to the law.

The UK government is also set to unveil a new bill next week that will automatically prevent people who enter the country illegally via the English Channel from claiming asylum.

Those who are caught doing so will be detained and deported to their home country or another safe country while their asylum application is processed.

The UK has already received 2,950 people via the English Channel this year, up from 1,484 in the same period in 2022. The largest number making the journey come from Afghanistan, followed by growing numbers from India. 

As many as 85,000 people could attempt the journey this year, the Home Office believes.

Topics: UK crime Slavery

Related

UK vows to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul
World
UK vows to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed
Lifestyle
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed

Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy

Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy

Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy
  • Hayashi stated that the stable supply of LNG from Oman is extremely important.
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad AlBusaidi met with his Japanese counterpart HAYASHI Yoshimasa in India on Friday and the two ministers agreed to promote further cooperation in the field of clean energy, including renewable energy, hydrogen and ammonia.

Hayashi is visiting India to participate in the Japan-Australia-India-US (Quad) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Minister Hayashi stated that the stable supply of LNG from Oman, which has been a reliable partner for Japan for many years, is extremely important.

The two ministers exchanged views on collaboration within the international community in the wake of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed issues in the Middle East, including the situation in Yemen and Iran.

Hayashi stated that ties between Japan and Oman, who marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, have developed steadily in a wide range of fields, and that he would like to further develop relations in a many areas, including in the energy sector, under the Comprehensive Partnership between Japan and Oman.

Topics: Japan

Related

Japanese gaming experts discuss the industry and its opportunities
Saudi Arabia
Japanese gaming experts discuss the industry and its opportunities
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday
World
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with International Space Station after technical issue

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with International Space Station after technical issue
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with International Space Station after technical issue

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with International Space Station after technical issue
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

Dubai:  Space X Crew 6 encountered a software problem minutes before docking with the International Space Station (ISS) NASA reported on Friday.

 

 

SpaceX Crew 6 mission docked at the ISS approximately 24 hours since its launch on Thursday.

On board Crew 6 is Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi who is the second Arab to carry out lengthy space mission.

NASA's Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russia's Andrey Fedyaev all boarded the station about two hours later from docking, the livestream showed.

The crew will spend six months on the station, where they will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations, according to SpaceX.

The mission was the first space flight for Neyadi, Hoburg and Fedyaev.

Neyadi, 41, is the fourth astronaut from an Arab country and the second from the oil-rich UAE to journey to space.

Fedyaev is the second Russian cosmonaut to fly to the ISS aboard a SpaceX rocket. NASA astronauts fly regularly to the station on Russian Soyuz craft.

Space has remained a rare venue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the Russian offensive in Ukraine placed them in sharp opposition.

The Crew-6’s Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, lifted off at 12:34 a.m. EST on Thursday March 2, 2023, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The first attempt to launch them was called off Monday at the last minute because of a clogged filter in the engine ignition system.
They will replace a US-Russian-Japanese crew that has been up there since October.

The other station residents are two Russians and an American whose six-month stay was doubled, until September, after their Soyuz capsule sprang a leak.

A replacement Soyuz arrived last weekend.
Al-Neyadi, a communications engineer, served as backup for the first Emirati astronaut, Hazzaa Al-Mansoori, who rode a Russian rocket to the space station in 2019 for a weeklong visit. The oil-rich federation paid for Al-Neyadi’s seat on the SpaceX flight.

Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman was the first Arab in space, launching aboard shuttle Discovery in 1985. He was followed two years later by Syrian astronaut Muhammed Faris, launched by Russia. Both were in space for about a week.

(With AFP)

Topics: NASA SpaceX

Related

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded
World
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district

Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district

Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district
  • The structure’s exterior walls were blackened and parts of its scaffolding appeared shaky
  • People staying in three buildings close to the scene had to be evacuated
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong firefighters battled a huge blaze Friday that broke out overnight at a construction site in a popular shopping district and forced 170 people in nearby buildings to evacuate.
No deaths or injuries have been reported after the fire erupted at the Mariners’ Club redevelopment project in the densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district at about 11 p.m. Thursday. Multiple floors of the structure — including scaffolding — were on fire, and burning debris floated in the air.
The Empire Group’s redevelopment plan was to build a 42-story architectural landmark to house the historic Mariners’ Club and a new hotel, the firm’s website said.
The fire was largely put out by 8:30 a.m. and authorities were still investigating the cause, deputy chief fire officer Keung Sai-ming said. Firefighters had battled the blaze for about nine hours.
When firefighters arrived at the scene Thursday night, flames were seen on multiple floors of the building but only temporary firefighting equipment was available, Keung said.
“The building is still under construction, so firefighting equipment commonly found in other buildings is not ready for use yet,” he said. “We needed a large number of people to supply water to the very high floors to fight the fire, so we faced many challenges.”
The construction materials there, including wooden boards and metal bars, also made it difficult for fire crews to move around, he added.
The site is surrounded by a shopping center, several hotels and some residential and commercial buildings. Earlier in the night, crowds of onlookers gathered on the street to watch the operation that involved 250 firefighters and paramedics.
“Yesterday night was quite windy. The burning debris was blown toward five buildings by our count,” Keung said. “Two of the buildings, namely a hotel and a commercial building, saw part of their balconies catch on fire. Fortunately, our officers on standby quickly extinguished them.”
As dawn broke, the fire was less serious than it had been hours earlier, although flames could still be seen on multiple floors. The structure’s exterior walls were blackened and parts of its scaffolding appeared shaky.
People staying in three buildings close to the scene had to be evacuated, police said.
One person who stayed in a nearby building was startled and felt sick, and was later sent to a hospital, authorities said. Another resident also felt sick near the scene and went to the hospital, they added.
Tsim Sha Tsui is a tourist and shopping area in Kowloon, and is famous for its skyscrapers and an iconic view of the city’s Victoria Harbor.

Topics: Hong Kong fire

Related

Abby Choi. (Video grab)
Offbeat
Hong Kong model butchered over money dispute, four arrested
Saudi, Hong Kong bourses sign MoU to explore listing opportunities
Business & Economy
Saudi, Hong Kong bourses sign MoU to explore listing opportunities

ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis, says Malaysia’s prime minister

ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis, says Malaysia’s prime minister
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis, says Malaysia’s prime minister

ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis, says Malaysia’s prime minister
  • Human rights groups and the UN have accused Myanmar’s military of carrying out atrocities as part of a crackdown on its opponents
  • Some members of ASEAN have grown increasingly frustrated at the junta’s failure to honor a peace plan agreed earlier
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

MANILA: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during a visit to the Philippines that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must prove it is “relevant” in helping to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.
In a pre-recorded interview with Philippine news channel ANC aired on Friday, Anwar said that ASEAN, which is leading diplomatic efforts to bring peace, needed to be more assertive and noted that his country was shouldering 200,000 displaced people from Myanmar.
“We can’t see this as a purely internal issue, so I have appealed to friends in ASEAN to say, look we have to be tougher,” Anwar said. “If necessary engage with the armed forces of this country because sometimes the military junta do not understand the civilian narrative.”

Myanmar has been beset by social, political and economic chaos since its military overthrew an elected government in 2021.
Human rights groups and the United Nations have accused Myanmar’s military of carrying out atrocities as part of a crackdown on its opponents. The junta labels its opponents “terrorists” seeking to destroy the country.
“The atrocities, we cannot condone,” Anwar said. “We have to find an amicable solution which is difficult. We have tried all. ASEAN has to prove it is relevant and able to ease some of problems.”
Some members of ASEAN, which has a long-held principle of staying out of its members’ sovereign affairs, have grown increasingly frustrated at the junta’s failure to honor a peace plan agreed with the generals shortly after the coup.
While the 10-member bloc has barred Myanmar’s generals from attending its high-level meetings, Malaysia, a vocal critic of the junta, has called for tougher action. Myanmar’s military rulers have reacted angrily to what they call interference by ASEAN members.

Topics: Myanmar ASEAN Anwar Ibrahim

Related

Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns
World
Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns
US and allies mark anniversary of Myanmar coup with more sanctions
World
US and allies mark anniversary of Myanmar coup with more sanctions

Strong earthquakes, cyclones rattle Vanuatu

Strong earthquakes, cyclones rattle Vanuatu
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

Strong earthquakes, cyclones rattle Vanuatu

Strong earthquakes, cyclones rattle Vanuatu
  • Pacific Red Cross spokesman Soneel Ram saidno casualties had so far been reported
  • Vanuatu is ranked as one of the countries most susceptible to earthquakes, storms, flooding and tsunamis
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

PORT VILA, Vanuatu: The South Pacific Ocean nation of Vanuatu was under a state of emergency on Friday after being hit by a succession of earthquakes and cyclones.

An initial 6.5-magnitude quake struck at 1804 GMT off the island of Espiritu Santo in the north of the archipelago at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.
An aftershock with a magnitude of 5.4 rocked the island shortly after.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was “no tsunami threat” from the initial quake.
With Cyclone Kevin also raging, government spokesman Joe Harry Karu told AFP a state of emergency had been declared by the council of ministers.

Pacific Red Cross spokesman Soneel Ram told AFP no casualties had so far been reported.
When the earthquakes struck Friday, locals were hunkering down as fierce winds from the cyclone tore roofs from buildings and uprooted trees.
Only two days earlier, Cyclone Judy had lashed Vanuatu with winds up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour.
Torrential rain had flooded roads while electricity and communications are still affected across the island nation, home to 320,000.
Dickinson Tevi, secretary-general of the Vanuatu Red Cross Society, warned of the possibility of significant damage.
“People on (Espiritu) Santo felt the earthquake, but couldn’t go outside to assess the damage because of the high winds,” Tevi told AFP from the capital Port Vila.
“They told me they didn’t sleep well as the earthquake hit when they were already awake from the cyclone.”
He said parts of Port Vila have been without power for two days.
“Once the winds have died, we will assess the situation, but there is likely to be significant damage as Cyclone Judy had already damaged many structures.”
In January, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake also struck off Espiritu Santo, sending villagers fleeing to higher ground but causing no major damage.
Vanuatu is in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide, and experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.
It is ranked as one of the countries most susceptible to natural disasters like earthquakes, storm damage, flooding and tsunamis, according to the annual World Risk Report.
 

Topics: Vanuatu Pacific Ocean US Geological Survey Pacific Tsunami Warning Center

Related

Dozens of Bangladesh migrants trafficked to Vanuatu stuck in limbo
World
Dozens of Bangladesh migrants trafficked to Vanuatu stuck in limbo
Vanuatu steps up evacuation as volcano spews ash
World
Vanuatu steps up evacuation as volcano spews ash

Latest updates

UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants
UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 2 million Captagon tablets
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 2 million Captagon tablets
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed
World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency
World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency
Christie’s launches the Art+Tech summit at Art Dubai 
Christie’s launches the Art+Tech summit at Art Dubai 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.