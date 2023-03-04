You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Departure of third relief plane carrying 30 tons of aid from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine

The third relief plane carrying 30 tons of aid from Saudi Arabia to the people of Ukraine departed from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
  Last week, the Kingdom signed MoU to provide additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
RIYADH: The third relief plane carrying 30 tons of aid from Saudi Arabia to the people of Ukraine departed from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The plane left on Saturday morning for Rzeszow Airport in Poland, near the Ukrainian border.

The freight, which includes shelter materials, electric generators and medical supplies, will be delivered across the Polish border into Ukraine.

Last week, the Kingdom signed an agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth $400 million, which includes humanitarian aid worth $100 million.

The Kingdom previously provided urgent medical and shelter aid worth $10 million for refugees fleeing Ukraine to neighboring countries, notably Poland, in coordination with the Polish government and UN organizations.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Saudi Arabia Ukraine Russia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have managed to put out a fire that broke out in one of the largest iron factories in Dammam Industrial City in the Eastern Province, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Friday.
The Kingdom’s Civil Defense said that a team had managed to control the spread of the blaze and is continuing their efforts to extinguish it, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.
“The fire was brought under control before it completely devoured the factory and did not spread to neighboring factories,” an Ekhbariya reporter confirmed around midnight local time.
He added that three teams from the Red Crescent and four teams from the Civil Defense took part in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 5:00 p.m. local time.
Video footage earlier showed huge plumes of black smoke covering the skies surrounding the factory.
Ekhbariya said it was used to manufacture “air-conditioners, and there were pieces of wire and flammable materials that exacerbated the fire,” adding that the area of ​​the factory is 10,000 square meters, and it is located between Dammam and Khobar.

Saudi Arabia fire Dammam Eastern Province Saudi Civil Defense

Saudi project cleared 4,811 explosive devices from Yemen in February

Saudi project cleared 4,811 explosive devices from Yemen in February
  Masam, a humanitarian landmine clearance project launched by the Kingdom in 2018, said it has now cleared a total of 389,706 devices placed by the Houthis
RIYADH: Nearly 5,000 mines and other explosive devices were cleared from Yemen in February, according to statistics released by Masam, a Saudi humanitarian landmine clearance project.

Its monthly report reveals its teams dismantled 809 anti-tank mines, 61 improvised explosive devices, 29 anti-personnel mines, and 3,912 other items of unexploded ordnance, all within an area of 789,942 square meters.

Since it was founded in 2018, Masam has removed a total of 389,706 mines and other unexploded ordnance randomly placed by the Houthis across Yemen, according to the project’s media office.

Masam carried out three main operations in February to destroy 3,670 devices, to help ensure the safety of Yemeni civilians and humanitarian teams working in the country.

Representatives from the project also participated in the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum on Feb. 20 and 21. Other participants at the event, which was organized by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, included leaders, donors, workers and researchers involved in humanitarian efforts.

The aim of the forum was to highlight and discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector, with the goal of developing innovative, sustainable and effective solutions for humanitarian responses, while supporting efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Masam family includes teams that pledged a purely humanitarian pact to meet the humanitarian call in Yemen with unlimited generosity,” Osama Al-Gosaibi, Masam’s project manager, told delegates at the forum.

“Assisted in this noble mission by an elite group of experts in the field of mine clearance, (they) constantly provide the Masam teams with qualitative knowledge that guides them with high professionalism and contributes to the success of their field missions.”

Saudi Arabia Yemen MASAM Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) Houthis

Saudi Arabia welcomes Sudan’s cooperation with international human rights mechanisms

Saudi Arabia welcomes Sudan’s cooperation with international human rights mechanisms
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the Sudanese government’s “positive cooperation” with international human rights mechanisms, the Kingdom’s mission to the UN in Geneva said on Friday.
The Kingdom in particular welcomed its work with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in order to fulfill its obligations to achieve security and stability and improve the human rights conditions of all its citizens despite the challenges it faces.
The statement was made by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Abdul Mohsen bin Khathila, during an interactive dialogue at the Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in Sudan.
He called on the international community to continue providing support to the Sudanese government in order to move forward in achieving political, economic and social stability for the Sudanese people.

Saudi Arabia saudi mission in UN Sudan Human Rights Council human rights

Saudi Arabia and Monaco establish diplomatic relations

Saudi Arabia and Monaco establish diplomatic relations
PARIS: Saudi Arabia and the Principality of Monaco on Friday signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations as part of efforts to enhance bilateral ties and joint cooperation.
The statement was signed by the Saudi Ambassador to France, Fahd Al-Ruwaili, and the Ambassador of Monaco to France, Christophe Steiner.
The two ambassadors said that signing the joint statement was part of both governments’ efforts to bolster bilateral relations and widen the scope of cooperation in all fields.

Saudi Arabia Monaco

Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo

Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo
Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo

  Haiba, a company that focuses on regional and national markets for men's fragrances and footwear, showcased a range of exclusively designed items
RIYADH: Emerging brands have made their presence felt alongside established names at a Men’s Fabrics and Accessories Expo featuring more than 700 exhibitors at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Haiba, a company that focuses on regional and national markets for men’s fragrances and footwear, showcased a range of exclusively designed items in natural leather.

“This is our second participation. We participated last year, and it was a wonderful experience. The impact of the experience was not limited to the days of the exhibition only, but extended throughout the year,” Abdul Qadir Al-Fifi, business development manager at Haiba, told Arab News.

Haiba specializes in oriental shoes, with a focus on traditional and contemporary styles. The brand primarily targets customers in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, with youth-oriented and affordably priced fashions.

Another participating brand, Burra, is known for its eye-catching men’s accessories, such as rings and rosary beads, as well as special designs in silver and precious metals.

“We design jewelry for both men and women at Burra, but we are concentrating on men’s items right now. Our products are of the highest quality, and we have a factory in Saudi Arabia.” Abdulrahman Al-Budairah, owner of Burra, said.

According to Al-Budairah, Saudi men’s interest in accessories is growing, as they follow modern design trends and seek out high-quality items.

The expo showcased offerings by both emerging and established companies, such as Haik, an Eastern Province brand that has specialized in men’s fabrics for more than four decades.

“This is the first time we have participated in Riyadh, and the turnout is great. We have a branch in Al-Aqiq neighborhood here in Riyadh,” Ibrahim Al-Idrisi, a salesman at Haik, told Arab News.

According to Al-Idrisi, Haik is distinguished by its men’s Japanese fabrics and thob designs produced with the help of German machines.

Muqrin Al-Nashmi, exhibition executive director, told Arab News that the 2nd edition of the expo also featured training workshops on product design, marketing, and protection of intellectual property rights, as well as sessions outlining government initiatives to help the textile sector.‎

The expo, which ended on Thursday, allowed companies to communicate directly with customers as well as distributors seeking to open franchises and branch offices in the Kingdom.

Other big names in men’s fabrics and accessories to participate in the exhibition included Al-Bassam, Sayyar, Richy, Haibah, Al-Ajlan & Bros. and Al-Mojahli.

Saudi Arabia fashion Saudi fashion commission

