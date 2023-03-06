You are here

Tunisians defy protest ban to demand release of Saied critics

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, political committee chief of Tunisia's Amal Party and leader of the opposition National Salvation Front part in a demonstration in Tunis on March 5, 2023, in defiance of a protest ban, demanding the release of prominent figures opposed to the president who were arrested in recent weeks. (AFP)
Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, political committee chief of Tunisia's Amal Party and leader of the opposition National Salvation Front part in a demonstration in Tunis on March 5, 2023, in defiance of a protest ban, demanding the release of prominent figures opposed to the president who were arrested in recent weeks. (AFP)
AFP

  • Issam Chebbi, head of Al Joumhouri party, is among the Saied opponents who have been arrested in the crackdown launched in February
TUNIS: Hundreds of Tunisians rallied Sunday in defiance of a protest ban, demanding the release of more than 20 prominent figures opposed to the president who were arrested in recent weeks.
President Kais Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in a 2021 power grab and imposed sweeping changes to the political system of the sole democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings.
More than 20 political figures have been arrested in the North African country in recent weeks, including members the main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front (NSF) and its main component, the Islamist-leaning Ennahdha party.
“Freedom for the detainees,” chanted the demonstrators, most of them supporters of the NSF, with many waving Tunisian flags and pictures of detainees, AFP journalists said.
Denouncing Saied’s power grab as a “coup,” the protesters defied a ban on demonstrations imposed by Tunis authorities.
Initially dozens gathered by a key bus and tramway station in central Tunis before charging police barricades to then march toward Habib Bourguiba Avenue, where the crowd soon swelled to more than 500, reporters said.
A policeman used a loudspeaker to urge demonstrators to move out of the iconic avenue — the site of repeated protests — and head toward the headquarters of Al Joumhouri party several kilometers away, saying: “Please, the march is banned.”

Issam Chebbi, head of Al Joumhouri party, is among the Saied opponents who have been arrested in the crackdown launched in February.
His brother Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, who heads the NSF, addressed the crowd and charged the arrests were “arbitrary.”
Protester Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, 78, said: “We are defending a national cause and we will not stop until democracy and institutions return.”
Other detainees include senior opposition figures Jawhar Ben Mbarek, businessman Kamel Eltaief, the head of Tunisia’s most popular radio station Mosaique FM, Noureddine Boutar, as well as trade union officials.
Mbarek’s father, Ezzedine Hazgui, who was imprisoned under the dictatorship of ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, attended the rally and denounced Saied in comments to AFP.
“The president has placed all state institutions under his control and has divided the people. The police protects an illegitimate president,” Hazgui said.
Saied has accused those arrested of “terrorism” and causing recurrent food shortages as well as plotting against the state.
Rights group Amnesty International has labelled the arrests a “politically motivated witch hunt.”
The NSF had called for the demonstration, which came a day after more than 3,000 joined a Tunis rally organized by the powerful UGTT trade union.
During that rally, UGTT chief Noureddine Taboubi accused Saied of targeting the union as part of a wider crackdown against critics, and called on him to accept “dialogue.”

 

Topics: Tunisia

Updated 06 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Netanyahu did not appear to condemn the remarks outright and implied that the ally, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, misspoke.
  • Smotrich, without apologizing, said,  "I did not mean harm to innocents when I said that Hawara should be wiped out"
RAMALLAH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the remarks by a key Cabinet ally calling for a Palestinian town to be erased were inappropriate, after the US demanded that he reject the statement.

In a Twitter thread posted in English shortly after midnight, Netanyahu did not appear to condemn the remarks outright and implied that the ally, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, misspoke.

Netanyahu thanked Smotrich for later walking the comments back and “making clear that his choice of words” was “inappropriate.” The bulk of the thread urged the international community to seek condemnations from the Palestinians over attacks against Israelis.

It appeared to be his first public response to Smotrich’s remarks since they were made on Wednesday.

Netanyahu’s Twitter thread underlines how the Israeli leader has had to balance the ideologies of the far-right members of his government with the expectations of Isael’s chief ally, the US. Smotrich is the head of one of several ultranationalist parties that help make up Netanyahu’s government, Israel’s most right-wing ever.

Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank last week rampaged through the Palestinian town of Hawara, where earlier in the day two Israeli brothers were killed in a Palestinian shooting attack. Later in the week, Smotrich said the town should be erased — by Israeli forces and not by private citizens.

Smotrich later backtracked, saying he didn’t mean for Hawara to be erased but for Israel to operate surgically within it against Palestinian militants. Still, his earlier comments sparked an international outcry.

The US called them repugnant and urged Netanyahu to “publicly and clearly reject and disavow them.” The UN, Egypt and Saudi Arabia also condemned Smotrich’s remarks.

In a Hebrew tweet posted around the same time as his English thread, Netanyahu said even foreign diplomats make mistakes, an apparent reference to a report by Israeli Channel 12 that US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides made disparaging remarks about Smotrich ahead of his visit to Washington this week, saying he would “throw him off the plane,” if he could. The US Embassy denied the ambassador had made the remarks.

The White House said Smotrich would not be meeting any US government officials during the upcoming trip.

Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis in Tel Aviv continued for a ninth consecutive week to protest government legal reforms critics see as threatening democracy.

Protests also occurred in Jerusalem and Karmiel near Haifa.

Judicial reform is a cornerstone of Netanyahu’s latest administration, an alliance with ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties which took office in late December.

Topics: Bezalel Smotrich Benjamin Netanyahu Occupied West Bank Hawara

Updated 05 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Col. Shadi Al-Mejzi killed during fighting in Saada province
  • Brig. Gen. Akram Al-Ademi injured while holding off assault in Marib
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: A Yemeni government military commander was killed and another injured in separate clashes with Houthi forces over the weekend.

Col. Shadi Al-Mejzi, commander of Brigade 63’s First Battalion, was fatally wounded on Sunday morning during an assault by the Iran-backed militia in the Baqum district of Saada province, Saada Gov. Hadi Tarshan told Arab News.

Attacks in Saada’s disputed areas, including Rezah, Baqum, Ketaf, Al-Bouqa and Maran, had continued despite the UN-brokered truce as Houthi forces sought to drive government soldiers out of their heartland, he said.

“The Houthi militia breaches the truce on a near daily basis and sporadic clashes persist,” Tarshan said, adding that the Yemeni government and Arab coalition were committed to adhering to the ceasefire.

A second military commander was injured on Saturday night during a Houthi assault on government forces in the central province of Marib.

Brig. Gen. Akram Al-Ademi, commander of the 13th Infantry Brigade, was hurt during heavy fighting on Al-Belaq Al-Sharqi mountain, south of Marib city, a local military officer told Arab News.

Al-Ademi was taken to hospital in Marib after his soldiers had successfully pushed back the Houthis, the person said.

Al-Belaq Al-Sharqi is the closest active battlefield to the city of Marib, which was the target of a massive Houthi military attack that began in early 2021. Despite suspending their onslaught under the April 2 UN-brokered truce, the Houthis have continued to stage occasional advances into the city.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in Marib, which is home to more than 2 million displaced people, since the start of the Houthi offensive.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani has accused the Houthis of seizing property in the Aser and Al-Rawdha areas of Sanaa city, and the Hamadan and Bani Matar districts of Sanaa province.

He said the militia had dispatched personnel and military vehicles to seize vast tracts of land under the guise of being state or endowment lands, adding that the Houthis were attempting to effect a demographic shift by displacing locals and replacing them with their allies.

“We urge the international community, the UN and US envoys to denounce these criminal activities and exert pressure on the Houthi militia to immediately cease the systematic theft of lands and real estate in regions under its control,” he said.

According to a recent report by the UN Panel of Experts, the Houthis have made billions of Yemeni riyals by seizing and selling off property and land belonging to Yemenis in the western province of Hodeidah and elsewhere in the country. Hundreds of local people have lost their homes and livelihoods as a result.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Updated 05 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Tens of thousands of Israelis are demonstrating against PM’s plan to overhaul legal system
  • Israeli Supreme Court has power to annul laws enacted by Knesset against Palestinians, expert says
RAMALLAH: Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel are cautiously watching the escalation of angry mass protests by Israelis.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system, as the government presses on with the proposed changes.

The protesters oppose legislation that Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies hope to pass that would limit the Supreme Court’s powers to rule against the legislature and executive, while giving lawmakers decisive powers in appointing judges.

Supporters of the move say the Supreme Court needs to be reined in from overreaching into the political sphere. But its critics say the plan will weaken the courts, endanger civil liberties and harm the economy, along with Israel’s ties to its Western allies.

Some Palestinians are wary as the policies of the extreme right-wing Israeli government are related to judicial reforms and might affect their political and existential future, while others are optimistic about the protests and support them.

Others consider the demonstrations an internal problem for Israel in which they should not show interest.

However, Palestinians in general agree that everything that happens in Israeli politics directly affects them, be it security, life, economics or even politics, as they live under Israeli occupation.

Esmat Mansour, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, told Arab News: “A large part of the reforms that are intended to be implemented will weaken the Israeli judiciary, which is a destination for Palestinians to file grievances and appeals against the Israeli occupation’s measures against them.”

Some of the laws enacted by the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) and the military decisions taken by the Israeli army against Palestinians in the occupied territories could be annulled by the Israeli Supreme Court, he added.

Most Palestinians do not trust the Israeli judiciary and tend not to go to Israel’s courts to challenge the occupation’s moves against them.

Mansour said Israel’s Supreme Court canceled the deportation of dozens of Palestinians to Marj Al-Zuhur in Lebanon in 1993.

It also supported changing the route of the separation wall that Israel built between it and the West Bank over Palestinian lands and evacuating the random outpost of Amona near the settlement of Ofra, east of Ramallah, four years ago, he added.

Similarly, it evacuated the outpost of Avitar near Jabal Abu Sbeih, south of Nablus, in the fall of last year, Mansour said.

“Therefore, when this extreme right-wing government passes legislation that weakens the Israeli judiciary, this enables the Israeli government, army and settlers to persist in their attacks against the Palestinians.”

Israeli public opinion was the most important audience for the Palestinians because it elected and overturned governments, Mansour said.

Another Palestinian expert agreed, saying that the Israeli protests “leave the Palestinians with some hope that there are those in Israel who oppose the annexation of the West Bank and the elimination of the two-state solution.”

Another observer said that the Supreme Court had in the past responded to a Palestinian petition regarding the deportation of Palestinians abroad and the return of Palestinian bodies Israel was holding.

A senior Fatah leader, who asked not to be named, told Arab News: “We do not want to interfere with their internal disputes, especially since they do not revolve around our situation and our future. The Israeli Supreme Court was established to provide legal cover for the occupation’s crimes against our people.”

Palestinian sources told Arab News that the Israeli organizers of the demonstrations had asked Palestinians in Israel not to join the anti-Netanyahu rallies so as not to intimidate members of the Israeli right-wing who were taking part in them.

The silence of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinians living inside Israel on the demonstrations was due to their desire not to be used by the Israeli right to criticize the protest organizers and weaken their position, sources said.

Topics: Palestinians Israel Protests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Updated 05 March 2023
AP

  • Talks between Iraq’s premier and El-Sisi focused on economic cooperation and security ties between the two countries
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held talks Sunday with Iraq’s prime minister in Cairo as the two countries seek to deepen ties and reinforce a regional alliance with Jordan.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani landed in the Egyptian capital and was greeted at the airport by his counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly. Al-Sudani and Madbouly inspected an honor guard and bands played the national anthems of the two countries.
The Iraqi premier then met with El-Sisi at the presidential palace. Their talks focused on economic cooperation and security ties between the two countries, according to Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.
Fahmy said in a statement that the two leaders also discussed regional issues, including their cooperation with Jordan. The statement did not elaborate. Foreign and trade ministers from both countries attended the talks, Fahmy said.
The trip marked Al-Sudani’s first to Cairo since his Cabinet was approved by the Iraqi parliament in October, ending a yearlong political stalemate. Al-Sudani’s predecessor, former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had forged a close relationship with El-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan.
El-Sisi traveled to Baghdad in June 2021, becoming the first Egyptian head of state to visit Iraq since the 1990s, when ties between the two countries were severed after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.
Egypt, Iraq and Jordan have intensified their ties, with their leaders holding five summits since 2019, most recently at the Dead Sea in Jordan in December to discuss implementing strategic projects. Those include building gas pipelines between Iraq and Egypt through Jordan, and an industrial city on the Iraq-Jordan border, Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram daily reported Sunday.
Al-Kadhimi has also sought to strengthen his country’s standing in the Middle East as a mediator capable of bringing even the staunchest of foes to the negotiating table.

Topics: Egypt Iraq Cairo Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani

Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

  • Meeting reviewed joint frameworks, policies and procedures in various sectors that address cyberthreats
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council Executive Committee for Cybersecurity held its first meeting, with the participation of officials from ministries, agencies and centers concerned with cybersecurity in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.  

During the meeting, officials discussed joint frameworks, policies and procedures in various sectors that address cyberthreats, with the aim of improving cooperation in the field of cybersecurity among GCC countries.

The virtual meeting also discussed developing mechanisms for the exchange of knowledge and experience and in support of the region’s cybersecurity industry.

 

Topics: GCC Cybersecurity

