You are here

  • Home
  • US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies

US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Jordan’s King Abdullah met on Sunday. (@SecDef)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Jordan’s King Abdullah met on Sunday. (@SecDef)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4rmmn

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Jordan’s King Abdullah met on Sunday. (@SecDef)
  • Pentagon chief is expected to press Israeli leaders to reduce tensions in the West Bank
  • The US has about 30,000 troops in the region and is seen as pivotal in helping counter Iranian influence
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in Jordan to begin a three-country Mideast visit, is aiming to reassure key allies of American commitment to the region despite Washington’s recent focus on Russia and China, officials said.
The Pentagon chief, who arrived in Amman on Sunday, is expected to press Israeli leaders to reduce tensions in the West Bank and work to strengthen ties in talks with Egyptian leaders.
“We’ve demonstrated over and over again that we can rapidly surge capability to any part of the globe that we need to, but especially here in the Middle East, because we’ve operated here for 20-plus years,” Austin told reporters while visiting a joint training center near Amman.
The United States has about 30,000 troops in the region and is seen as pivotal in helping counter Iranian influence.
Retired US Marine Corp. General Frank McKenzie, who headed American forces in the Middle East until last year, said the region is significant to the United States.
“I think this trip is an excellent example of an opportunity to continue to tell people in the theater (region) that they remain important to us,” added McKenzie, now leading the University of South Florida’s Global and National Security Institute.
The United States last week demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repudiate a call by his hard-line Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for a flashpoint Palestinian village to be “erased” — a comment that Netanyahu on Sunday called “inappropriate.” The US State Department has called Smotrich’s comment “repugnant.”
“He (Austin) will also be quite frank with Israeli leaders about his concerns regarding the cycle of violence in the West Bank, and consult on what steps Israeli leaders can take to meaningfully restore calm before the upcoming holidays,” a senior US defense official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The Pentagon said Austin had discussed his concern about the escalation in tensions in the West Bank and Jerusalem during a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday.

Topics: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Jordan US Middle East

Related

Update King Abdullah II meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Amman on March 5, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Jordan’s king tells US defense secretary West Bank violence threatens stability
Princess Iman of Jordan’s wedding date announced by Royal Hashemite Court
Lifestyle
Princess Iman of Jordan’s wedding date announced by Royal Hashemite Court

Iran’s judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code — IRNA

Iran’s judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code — IRNA
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

Iran’s judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code — IRNA

Iran’s judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code — IRNA
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday according to the official IRNA news agency.
Following the death of Iranian Kurdish young woman Mahsa Amini by Iran’s morality police for flouting the country’s strict dress code on Sept. 16, Iran was faced with nationwide protests that represented one of the toughest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran women

Related

Update Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an ‘unforgivable crime’
Middle-East
Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an ‘unforgivable crime’
A woman stands on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Kurdistan.
Middle-East
Female leaders urge international community to back women’s movement in Iran

Tunisian politician’s daughter urges UK to condemn his arrest

Tunisian politician’s daughter urges UK to condemn his arrest
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Tunisian politician’s daughter urges UK to condemn his arrest

Tunisian politician’s daughter urges UK to condemn his arrest
  • Said Ferjani was detained on Feb. 27, has yet to be charged with any offense
  • The 68-year-old lived in London for 20 years before returning to Tunisia in 2011
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has been urged to pressure Tunisia to release a leading politician imprisoned by the government who previously lived in London for 20 years.

Said Ferjani, 68, sought refuge in the UK from the regime of Tunisia’s former leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 1989, having been detained and tortured for his political activities.

Ferjani, a senior figure in the Ennahda party, never applied for dual citizenship in the UK because of his determination to return to his homeland, which he did after the Arab Spring and the ousting of Ben Ali in 2011.

But Ferjani has since been targeted by the government of President Kais Saied, who has clamped down on opposition figures since altering the role of Tunisia’s Parliament to consolidate his power in 2021. Ferjani was arrested on Feb. 27.

His daughter Kaouther Ferjani told The Observer that British politicians need to speak up on behalf of her father and, by extension, Tunisia’s democratic future.

“The fact that he is now being held as a political prisoner under Kais Saied’s regime is alarming and must be condemned by the international community,” she said, adding that “the collapse of the country into a fascistic dictatorship (represents) one of the great tragedies of modern politics.”

She said her father was interrogated and hospitalized shortly after his detention, having gone on hunger strike. He has yet to be charged with any offense.

“As a democratically elected politician and leading figure in Tunisian politics, my dad has played an instrumental role in promoting democracy and human rights in Tunisia since the Arab Spring,” she added.

“His imprisonment, along with at least 16 other political prisoners this month — including politicians, journalists, and judges — is a blatant attempt to suppress opposition voices.

“Tunisia is heading down a very worrying path of authoritarianism and it is important that the UK speaks out strongly against this.”

Saied’s crackdown on dissent has seen a significant drop in popularity, which he in turn has tried to stem with populist rhetoric blaming undocumented black migrants for Tunisia’s ills.

Last week, a large protest was held in the capital Tunis demanding the release of political prisoners, while the US State Department expressed concern at reports that charges had been leveled against Tunisian individuals for holding meetings with American diplomats.

Topics: Tunisia kais Saied

Related

Special Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation
Middle-East
Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation
Tunisians defy protest ban to demand release of Saied critics
Middle-East
Tunisians defy protest ban to demand release of Saied critics

Turkish, Syrian children could face long-term mental health effects from quakes: UK aid worker

Turkish, Syrian children could face long-term mental health effects from quakes: UK aid worker
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Turkish, Syrian children could face long-term mental health effects from quakes: UK aid worker

Turkish, Syrian children could face long-term mental health effects from quakes: UK aid worker
  • ‘We’re doing what we can to reach children with psychosocial support,’ Unicef’s Joe English tells Metro
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Last month’s deadly earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria could have long-term effects on the mental health of children, a UK aid worker has told Metro newspaper.

“I can leave, I can get on a plane at the end of this trip. Many of these families cannot; this is their life,” said Unicef’s Joe English.

He arrived in Turkiye 10 days after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, and worked with children who lost their family homes in the disaster.

After a second earthquake later in February, he traveled to northern Syria to help in aid relief efforts.

The long-term impacts of the earthquakes on local children are compounded by the damage caused by Syria’s civil war, English said.

He praised the significant British aid push that allowed organizations such as Unicef to rapidly roll out aid across Turkiye and Syria.

“We’re doing what we can to reach children with psychosocial support, to give them safe spaces to play, to color in and be with their friends — just to be a child again,” he said.

“I was speaking to an 11-year-old yesterday: His entire life has been set against this backdrop of conflict and displacement.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

UN urges resettlement of quake-hit Syrians
Middle-East
UN urges resettlement of quake-hit Syrians

Four militants escape in Mauritania prison break

Four militants escape in Mauritania prison break
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

Four militants escape in Mauritania prison break

Four militants escape in Mauritania prison break
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

NOUAKCHOTT: Four militant prisoners escaped Sunday night in Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott after an exchange of gunfire at its central prison in which two national guards were killed, the Interior Ministry said.
“The National Guard has tightened its control over the prison and immediately started tracking down the fugitives in order to arrest them as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement published by the official news agency early Monday.
Two guards were also injured, it said. The identities of the escaped prisoners were not given.
After the escape, which the ministry said took place at 9:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) Sunday, it asked people to report any information that might help in arresting the fugitives.
According to a military official speaking on condition of anonymity, two of the prisoners had been sentenced to death, while the other two were awaiting trial for membership of a terrorist organization.
The same person said their vehicle had been found northeast of Nouakchott.
The death penalty has not been enforced in Mauritania since 1987.
There have been no militant attacks in Mauritania since 2011, but the country shares a border with Mali, where a militants insurgency that began in 2012 has spread to other Sahel countries.

Topics: Mauritania

Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an ‘unforgivable crime’

Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an ‘unforgivable crime’
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an ‘unforgivable crime’

Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an ‘unforgivable crime’
  • Over a thousand Iranian girls in different schools have suffered “mild poison” attacks since November
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader said on Monday that poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls in recent months is an “unforgivable” crime amid spread of suspected poisoning across the country with hundreds of girls hospitalized.
“Authorities should seriously pursue the issue of students’ poisoning. This is an unforgivable crime... the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying by state media.
Over a thousand Iranian girls in different schools have suffered “mild poison” attacks since November, according to state media and officials, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls’ education.
The spreading attacks that started in November in the holy Shiite Muslim city of Qom in central Iran have spread to at least 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces, prompting some parents to take their children out of school and hold protests against the establishment. 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran poisoning

Related

A woman stands on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Kurdistan.
Middle-East
Female leaders urge international community to back women’s movement in Iran

Latest updates

US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Jordan’s King Abdullah met on Sunday. (@SecDef)
UAE-based athlete attempts to beat Guinness World Record for the 7 Emirates Challenge
UAE-based athlete attempts to beat Guinness World Record for the 7 Emirates Challenge
Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal
Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal
WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says
WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says
Saudi Arabia ‘model’ for tech investment: expert
Saudi Arabia ‘model’ for tech investment: expert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.