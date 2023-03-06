Mauritania president arrives in Madinah

Experts shed light on applications of artificial intelligence in justice
Effective use of technology can help reduce burden on courts, Riyadh forum told
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Speaking on Monday at the International Conference on Justice in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for planning and development highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in the world of justice.
Yasser Al-Sudais’ remarks came during the conference’s first session, titled “Using AI to enhance justice,” with international experts Francesca Mazzi and Deng Suning.
Al-Sudais discussed the experience of the Ministry of Justice in employing AI to improve justice.
“We have a huge amount of cases that are carrying a heavy load for the courts. So, we want to solve this using AI. There are many ways you can design a system to use AI, by engaging a committee of human experts to take into consideration protecting your public ideologies, ideas and your social norms,” he said.
Mazzi, a researcher specializing in intersections between technology and the arts at the University of Oxford, spoke about AI ethics and protection from algorithmic bias.
“In every field, including the justice field, AI can be used, but (it) also can create negative consequences. So, the more we have a main event relation that allows us to have control and to direct information that is human-centric, the more we have certainties,” said Mazzi.
Deng, a researcher at the East China University of Political Science and Law, talked about China’s experience with the applications of AI in justice.
The second session, titled “Data analytics for justice enhancement,” featured discussions with Rory J. Radding, Prof. Wang Zhu and other experts in the field.
Radding, a partner in Mobile Cowboy Buds Law Firm, spoke on the different forms of AI, including “generative AI, deep and machine learning, neural networks, prediction, and probabilistic reasoning.”
Radding also gave the presentation: “Artificial intelligence and bias in the field of justice: causes and possible cures.”
He provided an overview of the history of robotics, credited to the father of robotics Ismail Al-Jazari, and possible sectors where AI bias may be introduced.
“Bias means the reliability of the system, such as hardware bias, software bias, and data bias. AI may intensify human bias,” said Radding. “A judge’s decision is biased, and that’s the norm everywhere in the world. AI can’t assist the judge in this case.”
The third session at the conference, titled “The future of alternative dispute resolution in light of digital transformation,” featured Chuan Wee Meng, Gloria Lim, Dr. Zhang Yuntong and Yusuf Al-Ghamdi.
Al-Ghamdi, director of the reconciliation initiative known as Taradhi at the Saudi Ministry of Justice, spoke about the experience of the ministry in remote reconciliation in Saudi Arabia.
“Taradhi is a platform that brings together disputants and mediators digitally, as the platform has been developed to be smooth, easy and flexible, with fast procedures and models,” he said.
Taradhi has contributed to reducing the costs incurred by both parties in a conflict, ensuring the swift resolution of disputes through easy and confidential processes while promoting a culture of amicable settlements.
“Today, more than 1 million disputes are resolved through Taradhi,” he added.
Lim, CEO of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, spoke on how the center has benefited from digital transformation.
“What parties in conflict are looking for is a trusted system that provides them with certainty, predictability, and effective mechanisms to resolve disputes,” she said.
Makkah Brings Us Together entertainment event draws crowds
CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City Eng. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed said that the event aims to improve quality of life in Makkah, including through entertainment, and contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites this week launched the “Makkah brings us together” event, attracting large crowds of residents and visitors.
The 10-day free event features “Harat Al-Tayyibin” at the entrance of the event site, where visitors can see exhibits showcased by more than 30 craftsmen and families, in addition to local products.
Children can also enjoy a special area that offers activities such as theater performances, storytelling, cartoon movies, bicycles, face painting and drawing. The children’s area also includes games, including the cheetah race, ambassador challenge, video games, an arcade and boxing.
CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City Eng. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed said that the event aims to improve quality of life in Makkah, including through entertainment, and contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by enriching the visitor experience and creating opportunities for the events sector.
“What distinguishes the event is that it reflects Makkah heritage’s and the old neighborhood in all its urban and cultural details, in addition to entertainment technology. It is a mix between the past and the present,” Al-Rasheed added.
The event also features a public activity area that includes a wide variety of technical and sports activities such as endurance and strength games, backgammon and billiards, as well as a giant screen displaying movies and visual content. An adventure area where visitors can climb walls and practice zip-lining is also available.
Many team games are also available at the event, such as table tennis, hockey, jenga, XO, golf and challenge Games. The “Hospice” (Takiyyah) area includes places dedicated to shopping, local artifacts, as well as eating and drinking areas.
Saudi aid agency chief meets new GCC head in Riyadh
Albudaiwi praised the pioneering Saudi efforts under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in providing all aspects of relief and humanitarian support to the 90 countries
Arab News
RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser to the Saudi Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Secretary-General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh on Monday.
Al-Rabeeah congratulated Albudaiwi on assuming his duties as secretary-general of the GCC, wishing him further success in his career. He also briefed Albudaiwi on the humanitarian and relief projects and programs offered by the Kingdom through the center to many needy and affected countries.
He explained that KSrelief has helped 90 countries through 2,286 projects with a value of over $6 billion in cooperation with 175 international, regional, and local partners that include various relief and humanitarian sectors.
Albudaiwi praised the pioneering Saudi efforts under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in providing all aspects of relief and humanitarian support to the 90 countries, which reflects Saudi Arabia’s approach of extending a helping hand to the needy around the world by providing assistance with accurate monitoring mechanisms and advanced transportation methods, directly or via partnerships with UN organizations and international and local NGOs.
During the meeting, the two parties discussed many issues of common concern, including strengthening cooperation between KSrelief and the GCC General Secretariat through the Gulf Aid Coordination Office, over humanitarian relief projects provided by the GCC countries to Yemen.
Who’s Who: Reema Aref, Ernst & Young Law Saudi Arabia leader
Arab News
Reema Aref was recently appointed Ernst & Young Law Saudi Arabia leader. The accomplished Saudi-licensed lawyer with a focus on tax, corporate and commercial law has a solid track record of success.
In her new position, Aref leads the EY legal practice across the Kingdom that provides clients with comprehensive corporate and commercial legal advice including mergers and acquisitions, joint venture agreements and other types of corporate transactions, financial services, energy and infrastructure projects, foreign direct investment and entity establishment.
Previously, Aref held the post of director of corporate and tax law at EY, where she established the first legal tax controversy team by bridging the gap between lawyers and accountants to better understand and interpret laws.
She managed preparations for hearings and settled disputes out of the semi-judicial committee by negotiating favorable resolutions through the Internal Dispute Resolution Committee. She also evaluated the legal tax implications of company activities and developed strategies to minimize tax disputes.
Prior to joining EY, Aref worked as a tax appeal specialist at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. Heading a team of 12 legal professionals, she was involved in the implementation of the value-added tax law, tax policies and changes in company income tax in the Kingdom.
Aref started her career as a general corporate and commercial lawyer with a focus on corporate legal investigations at Saudi Aramco. Her responsibilities included drafting, reviewing and advising on legal agreements, leading the team to present briefings on investigation matters and trends to the leadership, and advising organizational members on specific legal issues and precedents.
Aref received a Bachelor of Laws degree in law from the University of Leeds in the UK in 2011. In 2021, she obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from IE Business School in Spain, followed by an Executive Master of Laws degree from Northwestern University in the US in the same year.
ThePlace: Wadi Qanuna Dam, a largest barrages in Saudi Arabia
The site is a popular tourist destination, especially during winter, and the valley is characterized not only by its running water and natural beauty, but also unique rock formations and archaeological inscriptions, plus bankside Habasha market
Arab News
With a capacity of 79.2 million cubic meters of water, the Wadi Qanuna Dam is considered one of the Kingdom’s largest barrages.
The structure, which is 326 meters long and 70 meters high, contains a water purification plant with a daily production capacity of 18,000 cubic meters. Once treated, the water travels to the beneficiary areas.
Located within Qanuna Valley, one of the country’s most beautiful areas, water flows from the dam through the valley all year round, with farms, palm and perennial trees spread along its sides.
The site is a popular tourist destination, especially during winter, and the valley is characterized not only by its running water and natural beauty, but also unique rock formations and archaeological inscriptions, plus bankside Habasha market.
A road runs along the sides of the dam allowing visitors the chance to view the breathtaking scenery.
Al-Ardyat is one of Makkah region’s governorates and is in the far south between Al-Baha and Asir in the Tihama area. It has a rich cultural heritage and a rapidly developing tourism sector.