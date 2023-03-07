You are here

  Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle

Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle

Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle
Neymar gets injured against Lille at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on Feb. 19, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle

Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle
  • Neymar picked up his latest injury last month in a 4-3 win over Lille in the French league
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

PARIS: Neymar will undergo season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle and will be out for up to four months, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday.

Neymar will miss PSG’s Champions League match at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and will be operated on in the coming days at a hospital in Doha, the Qatari-backed club said.

“Neymar Jr. has presented several episodes of instability of the right ankle in recent years,” PSG said in a statement. “Following his last sprain on Feb. 20, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.”

Neymar picked up his latest injury last month in a 4-3 win over Lille in the French league. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.

Neymar has not played for PSG since the Lille game when he was taken off on a stretcher, but his absence has coincided with his team’s resurgence as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi raised their levels.

Neymar has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining the club for a record &euro;222 million (then $263 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

PSG trail Bayern 1-0 ahead of the second leg in the round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG will travel to Germany with stalwart defender Marquinhos, who trained with his teammates on Monday and was included in the 22-player group.

Marquinhos was doubtful after coming off injured in Saturday’s win over Nantes in the French league. Right back Achraf Hakim was also included after recovering from a hamstring injury despite being issued preliminary charges of rape last week.
 

Toney strikes as Brentford beat London rivals Fulham

Toney strikes as Brentford beat London rivals Fulham
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

Toney strikes as Brentford beat London rivals Fulham

Toney strikes as Brentford beat London rivals Fulham
  • Toney has kept his focus on the pitch and his penalty at the Community Stadium made it eight goals in his last 10 games
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: Ivan Toney extended his hot-streak as the Brentford striker’s 15th Premier League goal this season helped clinch a 3-2 win over west London rivals Fulham on Monday.

Toney has shown no signs of being distracted since he was charged with 262 breaches, dating back to 2017, of the Football Association’s gambling laws.

The 26-year-old recently criticized the FA in an Instagram post over what he alledges are lapses of confidentiality as he prepares to argue his case.

But Toney has kept his focus on the pitch and his penalty at the Community Stadium made it eight goals in his last 10 games.

Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane have scored more than Toney’s tally in the league this term.

Toney’s 15th goal put Brentford back in front after Fulham’s Manor Solomon had canceled out Ethan Pinnock’s opener.

Mathias Jensen netted late on and Carlos Vinicius’s stoppage-time strike was no consolation for Fulham as Brentford extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches.

Brentford, undefeated in the league in 2023, sit ninth, just one point behind seventh placed Fulham in the race to qualify for European competition.

Toney has scored 27 of his 28 career spot-kicks, with his only miss coming while playing for Peterborough in 2018.

“Ivan is the best penalty taker in the world for a few reasons, his strategy, he practices it and he is very cool,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank said.

“He is a special footballer. His character is unique in terms of leadership and driving his team.

“His link-up play and the way he sees his team-mates in terms of combinations and then his ability to score goals. He is an all-around player.”

Given the genteel west London districts that Brentford and Fulham call home, their encounters will never rank among football’s most explosive derbies.

Before 2014, the neighbors had never even met above the third tier of English football.

But after decades in the shadow of local rivals Chelsea, both clubs are enjoying a golden period and have climbed above the spluttering Blues this season.

Brentford quickly looked more likely to finish as west London’s preeminent club this term as they laid seige to the Fulham goal.

Brentford’s early blitz paid off in the sixth minute as Pinnock’s strike from the edge of the area took a wicked deflection off Tim Ream and fizzed past the wrong-footed Bernd Leno.

Despite being battered for the opening half an hour, Fulham equalized in the 39th minute.

Andreas Pereira’s free-kick smacked down off the bar and Solomon alertly headed into the empty net from close-range.

It was a fifth goal in his last five games for the Fulham winger, who signed on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk last year.

Solomon is the first Israeli to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.

That milestone became just a footnote when Brentford regained the lead in the 53rd minute.

Jensen’s long throw wasn’t cleared by Fulham and Issa Diop’s raised boot caught Christian Norgaard, conceding a penalty that Toney converted with minimal run-up and maximum composure.

Jensen ensured Brentford’s enterprising display would earn three points in the 85th minute when the Dane turned in Kevin Schade’s cross from close-range.

Vinicius flicked home after David Raya spilled Pereira’s shot but it was too late for a Fulham escape act.

Topics: football

Spurs face uncertain future despite Conte return for AC Milan clash

Spurs face uncertain future despite Conte return for AC Milan clash
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

Spurs face uncertain future despite Conte return for AC Milan clash

Spurs face uncertain future despite Conte return for AC Milan clash
  • Tottenham need Conte to lift their spirits ahead of a defining night in their season
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: Antonio Conte’s uncertain future threatens to ruin Tottenham’s spluttering season as the Italian returns to the bench for Wednesday’s decisive Champions League showdown against AC Milan.

Conte is set to be back in charge of Tottenham after missing the last four games as he recovered from gallbladder surgery.

Watching on television back home in Italy while remaining in contact with his assistant Cristian Stellini, Conte saw Tottenham endure a choppy period that encapsulated the club’s inconsistent form throughout his reign.

A pair of 2-0 wins against West Ham and Chelsea suggested Tottenham were on course to clinch a top four place in the Premier League with a flourish.

But that optimism was punctured by a dismal 1-0 loss at second tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round and another drab league defeat by the same score at Wolves on Saturday.

Conte has walked back into Tottenham’s plush training complex this week to find a club not exactly in crisis — they still sit fourth in the Premier League for now — but once again drifting seemingly without direction toward an anti-climactic end to the season.

The north Londoners haven’t won a major trophy since 2008 and even a manager of Conte’s pedigree has been unable to break the drought.

While Jurgen Klopp memorably referred to his Liverpool players as “mentality monsters” during the peak of their success under the German, Tottenham’s often limp response to pressure has made them look more like “mentality midgets.”

Conte has portrayed Tottenham’s problems as beyond his control, subtlely hinting at frustration with the transfer policy of chairman Daniel Levy without completely condemning him in public.

But the 53-year-old is taking his share of the blame from Tottenham fans, who have grown tired of his conservative tactics and questionable substitutions.

Stellini’s run of three successive wins prior to the FA Cup defeat made some Tottenham devotees wonder what the future would look like without Conte.

The former title winner at Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus has yet to sign an extension to a contract that expires at the end of this season and would surely be in demand from Serie A clubs if he was available.

Even if Tottenham finish in the top four to guarantee a return to the Champions League, it would be little surprise if Conte and Levy decided a parting of the ways was the only option in May.

Against that troubled backdrop, Tottenham host Milan in the last 16 second leg looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first meeting at the San Siro.

Tottenham need Conte to lift their spirits ahead of a defining night in their season.

Crashing out against a mediocre Milan would be another sign of Tottenham’s malaise, but victory could serve as the springboard for a more uplifting finale.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies acknowledged the significance of Conte being present for the Milan clash.

“It’s been a while now but we have a huge game on Wednesday and it is very important he is with us,” he said.

Conte has cut a disgruntled figure on the touchline this season, but Stellini echoed Davies’s hope that Tottenham can be revived by their manager’s return.

“Antonio will be a massive boost for us until the end of the season,” Stellini said.

“It is important that Antonio is back. The team show to Antonio it is alive. They want to win, they want to dominate the game.”

Topics: football Tottenham Hotspur AC Milan

Champions League: Benfica heavy favorites against Brugge

Champions League: Benfica heavy favorites against Brugge
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

Champions League: Benfica heavy favorites against Brugge

Champions League: Benfica heavy favorites against Brugge
  • There aren't many teams in Europe in as good a form as Benfica, who are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

LISBON: Thriving and facing an opponent in crisis, Benfica couldn’t be in a better position to keep their good run going in the Champions League.

The Portuguese side will defend a 2-0 lead from the round-of-16 first leg against Club Brugge at home on Tuesday. Benfica are looking to reach the quarterfinals for a second straight season, a feat they last accomplished more than five decades ago. Last year, they were eliminated by eventual runner-up Liverpool in the final eight.

There aren’t many teams in Europe in as good a form as Benfica, who are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions. They have won 10 of those matches. They didn’t lose in the group stage of the Champions League, winning the group ahead of powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Benfica also comfortably lead the Portuguese league.

“At the moment, we’re having a really good season but the judgment comes at the end of the season when we see what we have achieved,” Benfica coach Roger Schmidt said on Monday. “It’s now the final straight in the league and Champions League so we have to be fully focused.”

Brugge, meanwhile, have won only twice in 11 matches since English coach Scott Parker took over in December. They plunged deeper into crisis after losing at relegation-threatened Oostende 3-0 in the Belgian league on Friday, prompting fans to ask players for explanations and Parker to acknowledge his job was in jeopardy.

“We come here with one huge challenge ahead of us, a challenge that we are relishing as a team and as a football club,” Parker said. “We’ll go and give everything we’ve got in this second leg (and) we’ll enjoy this occasion.”

The Belgian champion was one of the surprises of the group stage, finishing second to Porto and ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid. They made it to the knockout round for the first time in 10 attempts.

The last 45 times a team won the first leg by two or more goals on the road, only once has it failed to advance — PSG against Manchester United in 2019.

Benfica, champion twice in the 1960s, have been eliminated after winning the first leg only three times in 31 attempts. They last made it to the quarterfinals in consecutive seasons in 1968 and 1969.

Schmidt is not likely to take any risks with some of his players who are not fully fit, including Gonçalo Guedes, who is nursing a left knee injury. Also out injured are Julian Draxler, Chiquinho and Mihailo Ristic.

The coach may debut two recently signed players, Casper Tengstedt and Andreas Schjelderup.

Topics: champions league Benfica Club Brugge

Man City launch 6th annual 'Same City Same Passion' campaign to mark International Women's Day

Man City launch 6th annual ‘Same City Same Passion’ campaign to mark International Women’s Day
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Man City launch 6th annual ‘Same City Same Passion’ campaign to mark International Women’s Day

Man City launch 6th annual ‘Same City Same Passion’ campaign to mark International Women’s Day
  • Limited-edition footballs will be sent to girls nominated on the website, to promote global participation of women in the sport
  • Last year, 315 young females from the UAE received a soccer ball and the club hosted events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi featuring top female players
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

MANCHESTER: To mark the upcoming International Women’s Day, Manchester City has announced the launch of its sixth annual “Same City Same Passion” campaign, to promote inclusivity and female participation in football.

The aim of the campaign is to inspire girls around the globe to get involved in the sport by sending them limited-edition footballs. Individuals are invited to nominate, through the Man City website, a girl who is passionate about the game and a free ball will be sent to her to inspire and encourage her to play.

Since 2018, the Premier League club has sent more than 6,000 footballs to girls worldwide as part of the initiative. Last year, 315 young females from the UAE received one. In addition, Man City hosted exclusive pop-up events at Expo 2020 Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, featuring appearances by former and current women’s first team players Karen Bardsley, Esme Morgan and Laura Coombs, who met fans to help inspire a new generation of female participation in the sport in the region.

Also as part of its celebrations for International Women’s Day the club have launched a unique kit range, the design of which was inspired by Mancunian suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, as Puma joins forces with the club’s charity initiative, City in the Community, to improve access to girls’ football across Greater Manchester.

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally each year on March 8.

Topics: Manchester city 'Same City Same Passion' International Women's Day

Chelsea's expensive recruits face Champions League moment of truth

Chelsea’s expensive recruits face Champions League moment of truth
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

Chelsea’s expensive recruits face Champions League moment of truth

Chelsea’s expensive recruits face Champions League moment of truth
  • Club is languishing in 10th in Premier League and crashed out early in both domestic cups to Man City
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea have one final shot to save their season when Borussia Dortmund visit Stamford Bridge in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday defending a 1-0 first leg lead.

Despite an all-time record investment of over £500 million ($603 million) in one season by the Blues’ new owners, Chelsea are languishing in 10th in the Premier League and crashed out early in both domestic cups to Manchester City.

Graham Potter stopped the rot with a 1-0 victory over Leeds on Saturday to end a six-game winless run.

But the manner of victory failed to quash doubts that Potter’s job could be on the line against the German giants.

Dortmund travel to London on the back of a 10-game winning run that has taken Edin Terzic’s men into a share of the Bundesliga lead alongside Bayern Munich.

Chelsea, by contrast, are looking up at Brentford, Brighton and Fulham after three wins in their last 16 games.

Scoring goals has been the biggest problem for Potter’s men, with the pressure on their expensive new recruits to start delivering.

Champions League rules meant only three of Chelsea’s January signings could be registered for the knockout stages with the attacking trio of Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk making the cut.

Fernandez broke the British transfer record when he joined from Benfica for £107 million.

But the Argentine World Cup winner is yet to have the desired impact in providing a creative spark from midfield and was found wanting by Karim Adeyemi’s searing pace for Dortmund’s winner in the first leg three weeks ago.

Chelsea spent £10 million just to have Felix on loan for the final few months of the season, but there will be little left to play for should they fail to turn the tie around.

At least Potter has tended to use Fernandez and Felix when available, unlike Mudryk.

Chelsea gazumped Arsenal to sign the Ukrainian from Shakhtar Donetsk for an initial €70 million ($74 million), rising to €100 million in add-ons.

But Mudryk has not started in the last three games and was an unused substitute against Leeds despite Potter making all five available changes.

Chelsea scored a first goal in four games at the weekend, but it came from a defender in France center-back Wesley Fofana, who powered home a corner.

“We have to attack better as a team,” said Potter. “That’s my responsibility. It’s too easy to zoom in on individuals and blame them. It’s a collective, we have to create more, do better, and that starts with me.

“Helping the team get better chances, more chances. I don’t doubt the quality of the players.”

Despite an injury-disrupted first season at Stamford Bridge, Raheem Sterling remains Chelsea’s joint top scorer this season with six in all competitions.

Sterling has not netted since Jan. 1, but Potter believes he could provide the spark his side need against Dortmund.

The England international scored 24 goals in 67 games for Manchester City in Europe’s premier club competition prior to his £50 million move last summer.

“His goalscoring record in the Champions League speaks for itself,” added Potter.

“He’s a proven campaigner in that competition. We’re delighted with that, we’re looking forward to having him on the pitch on Tuesday, hopefully enjoying his football.”

Topics: Chelsea Enzo Fernandez champions league

