AMEX Saudi Arabia signs golf tournament partnership with AmCham

RIYADH: The American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia signed a partnership with American Express Saudi Arabia to merge communities, spark networking and strengthen business corporations through golf during a signing ceremony at AMEX Saudi headquarters on Sunday.
“I couldn’t be happier to renew this great partnership between American Express and the American Chamber. It’s a win-win situation for us and for American Express, and for the wider Saudi golf and sports community,” said Bill Foster, American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia chair.
The partnership will enable the two entities to collaborate within sports, supporting Saudi golf and the Saudi-American business corporations within the Kingdom.
Through the cooperation, from March 9-10, the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia and American Express have partnered to host the 27th Annual Golf Tournament at the Dirab Golf and Country Club in Riyadh.
Representing American Express is CEO Fahad Al-Guthami, while the American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia will be represented by Foster and Max Andrews, sports committee chairman.
“It really represents a forum for the Saudi and American business communities to continue to work together and strengthen the bond they already have under Vision 2030 enabled by both AmCham and American Express,” said Foster.
Although the focus is on golf, the partnership aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and improve the quality of life through events such as golf tournaments.
“We at American Express Saudi Arabia have a strategy and vision that we really want to be, as they say, ‘glocal’: We are a global brand, but we are present locally here,” said Al-Guthami.
Through the agreement, the two parties will cooperate on creating three upcoming golf tournaments.
“This became a great opportunity for us to work together, and so we have been able to put together three golf tournament series, a three-year partnership,” said Andrews.
One of the tournaments set to be hosted is geared toward ladies and juniors, while the others will be a mixture of fun and competitive events.
“We are talking about golf right now, but these initiatives also go way beyond this because it is all about creating that Saudi sports ecosystem here for Vision 2030. I think this is really a great symbol of what kind of partnerships have to happen if sports are going to thrive and grow in this country. There will have to be more great partners that will come forward like American Express,” Andrews said.
“I have a vision as well that this relationship with American Express is probably going to grow and build even beyond what we are seeing today with all of the amazing initiatives that are happening in this country,” he added.
International conference on justice concludes in Riyadh
Two-day gathering brought together 50 jurists, legal experts, and decision makers from around the world
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice concluded on Monday its inaugural International Conference on Justice in Riyadh.
The two-day gathering brought together 50 jurists, legal experts, and decision makers from around the world to discuss how technology was transforming legal systems and making justice more transparent and accessible to all.
Saudi Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani said: “The past two days have been a huge success, as we were able to exchange knowledge and expertise with the brightest legal minds from around the globe.
“Our hope is that the dialogue and cooperation fostered during this conference will go on to have a significant impact on the future development of digital justice solutions globally.”
Featuring 25 speakers and six main sessions, the conference invited participants to engage under the title, “Facilitating Access to Justice Through Digital Innovation.”
Topics covered ranged from the role of digitalization in enhancing preventative justice to the future of artificial intelligence in the practice of law and the use of mass data to predict judicial outcomes.
Through the conference, the Kingdom sought to provide legal stakeholders globally with an important new platform to exchange expertise on digital transformation and foster international cooperation on the digital future of legal systems.
Since the launch of Vision 2030, Saudi digitalization efforts have established the country as a global leader in digital justice.
More than 90 percent of the Kingdom’s judicial services have now been digitalized, with the Ministry of Justice’s Najiz portal providing users with access to at least 150 judicial e-services.
Over the past year, the Kingdom’s expanding digital services have facilitated more than 2.37 million online hearings, rendered in excess of 1.1 million judgements, and issued at least 5.2 million e-powers of attorney.
RIYADH: As the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, “the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia,” expands its global reach, many abroad may not know about a doctor’s care that drives the organization’s lifesaving assistance.
KSrelief was established by King Salman in 2015 with the aim of “delivering relief and aid to all in the world who are in need.” In April of that year, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, a pediatric surgeon and adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, was appointed its supervisor-general.
This is not the first time that Al-Rabeeah has held public office. He has already served a term as the Kingdom’s health minister, headed a number of its major medical projects and institutions, and for the past 30 years has spearheaded a program that separates conjoined twins born into poor families.
Al-Rabeeah has separated so many children since his first such surgery in 1990 that on the occasions when he gathers them for Saudi Conjoined Twins Program reunion meetings, they can barely fit in one frame of one photo.
In those family photos are children from all over the world, some already adults, who remain in touch with the doctor who for many has become a parental figure as well — one who has given them a new chance in life.
He, too, regards them as his children.
“For me, every twin matters and I can tell you myself, and all of my colleagues, the team, they believe that those children are part of their family,” Al-Rabeeah told Arab News.
Young patients from 23 countries have benefited from his surgical skill.
Conjoined twins are a rare phenomenon, estimated to occur once in every 50,000 to 60,000 births, with a somewhat higher incidence in Southwest Asia and Africa.
Al-Rabeeah and his team have to date separated 55 sets of conjoined twins. Their last surgery took place in January, when they operated on Iraqi toddlers Ali and Omar, who were conjoined at the lower chest and abdomen, sharing a liver, bile ducts and intestines.
The six-phase operation at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital in Riyadh took 11 hours, involving 27 doctors and nurses from different specialties.
Many previous surgeries were much longer and performed by even larger teams, depending on the point of attachment and the internal parts that the children shared.
Each case is different, but the emotional moment at the end of the surgery is always the same.
“After we do this operation, when the parents come running, their tears of happiness, this is truly what touches my heart,” Al-Rabeeah said. “We have seen it basically with every twin. We have seen it with the twins from Poland, from Yemen, from Iraq, from Saudi Arabia, from the Philippines.”
Most doctors try to maintain a distance from their patients, especially in cases when lives are at stake, as they fear their job may become too emotionally overwhelming.
For Al-Rabeeah, distance is impossible, especially when his patients are children. “I’m a strong believer that for a doctor to succeed, they have to treat their patients as part of their family,” he said.
“When you help, either save the life or improve the lives of children, especially conjoined twins, and you see them, how one body has become two bodies, one bed has become two beds ... I don’t think that’s something that you can forget easily. And for me it’s a lifelong bonding.”
Despite his increasing involvement in public service in Saudi Arabia over the years, Al-Rabeeah has never been off duty as a doctor, continuing to perform surgery even while serving as minister.
Medicine and saving lives is his calling — a path Al-Rabeeah would not change even if he could go back four decades to choose a different field.
“When I started studying medicine, I believed in it,” he said, recalling the time he joined the College of Medicine at King Saud University in Riyadh.
“When I selected the specialty of pediatric surgery, I believed in surgery, I believed in children ... When you do something, I always even teach (that) to my children: Don’t do anything unless you believe in it.”
His physician ethics are evident in Al-Rabeeah’s humanitarian work with KSrelief, which since its establishment has provided lifesaving emergency, food and medical assistance in 90 countries.
These interventions, worth more than $6 billion, have over the past eight years positioned Saudi Arabia as one of the world’s most generous humanitarian donors and fastest aid responders.
The substantial and timely nature of the Saudi emergency response was evident when devastating earthquakes hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria last month, killing more than 50,000 people. In some of the affected regions, KSrelief teams were the first foreign rescuers to arrive with emergency aid and medical care.
The humanitarian crisis in Turkiye and Syria has also put KSrelief’s mission of encouraging public participation and support for Saudi relief efforts in the limelight. In the weeks since it launched an online campaign for earthquake victims, KSrelief has collected more than $130 million in private donations.
“With respect to the Saudi (emergency) response in both Syria and Turkiye, I’m proud of it,” Al-Rabeeah told Arab News on the sidelines of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, hosted by KSrelief and the UN in the Saudi capital in late February.
At the conference, Saudi Arabia pushed for strengthening communication between global aid actors and finding solutions to response challenges, at a time when the number of natural and man-made disasters seems to be on the rise.
“We have seen an increasing number of conflicts, disasters and earthquakes, so we have to improve our response and be quicker,” Al-Rabeah said. “Coordination remains an issue, especially when there is an emergency response, and this is an area that has been also discussed — how we can be more coordinated than ever.”
With the number of projects and interventions increasing every year and with the support it enjoys from the Saudi government, KSRelief may in the future lead the way in improving global aid.
“KSRelief is the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia,” Al-Rabeeah said. “I foresee KSRelief in 10 years to be one of the very key and important players in the humanitarian field. Not only to provide aid, because everybody can provide aid, but to be also instrumental in the policymaking of aid, and in improving the quality of aid.”
And there is no overstating his dedication to the cause. “Nothing touches my heart more than helping people in need,” Al-Rabeah said. “I believe in it.”
The ministers exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and regional and international developments
They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between their countries in areas of mutual benefit and common interests
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his British counterpart James Cleverly in London on Monday.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal and the UK’s secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth, and development affairs discussed aspects of the historic partnership between the two kingdoms and ways to strengthen and develop it in all areas.
The ministers also exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, regional and international developments, and efforts exerted with regard to them.
They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between their countries in areas of mutual benefit and common interests, and increasing the level of existing coordination and consultation.
The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar.
Experts shed light on applications of artificial intelligence in justice
Effective use of technology can help reduce burden on courts, Riyadh forum told
RIYADH: Speaking on Monday at the International Conference on Justice in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for planning and development highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in the world of justice.
Yasser Al-Sudais’ remarks came during the conference’s first session, titled “Using AI to enhance justice,” with international experts Francesca Mazzi and Deng Suning.
Al-Sudais discussed the experience of the Ministry of Justice in employing AI to improve justice.
“We have a huge amount of cases that are carrying a heavy load for the courts. So, we want to solve this using AI. There are many ways you can design a system to use AI, by engaging a committee of human experts to take into consideration protecting your public ideologies, ideas and your social norms,” he said.
Mazzi, a researcher specializing in intersections between technology and the arts at the University of Oxford, spoke about AI ethics and protection from algorithmic bias.
HIGHLIGHT
Deng Suning, a researcher at the East China University of Political Science and Law, talked about China’s experience with the applications of AI in justice.
“In every field, including the justice field, AI can be used, but (it) also can create negative consequences. So, the more we have a main event relation that allows us to have control and to direct information that is human-centric, the more we have certainties,” said Mazzi.
Deng, a researcher at the East China University of Political Science and Law, talked about China’s experience with the applications of AI in justice.
The second session, titled “Data analytics for justice enhancement,” featured discussions with Rory J. Radding, Prof. Wang Zhu and other experts in the field.
Radding, a partner in Mobile Cowboy Buds Law Firm, spoke on the different forms of AI, including “generative AI, deep and machine learning, neural networks, prediction, and probabilistic reasoning.”
Radding also gave the presentation: “Artificial intelligence and bias in the field of justice: causes and possible cures.”
He provided an overview of the history of robotics, credited to the father of robotics Ismail Al-Jazari, and possible sectors where AI bias may be introduced.
“Bias means the reliability of the system, such as hardware bias, software bias, and data bias. AI may intensify human bias,” said Radding. “A judge’s decision is biased, and that’s the norm everywhere in the world. AI can’t assist the judge in this case.”
The third session at the conference, titled “The future of alternative dispute resolution in light of digital transformation,” featured Chuan Wee Meng, Gloria Lim, Dr. Zhang Yuntong and Yusuf Al-Ghamdi.
Al-Ghamdi, director of the reconciliation initiative known as Taradhi at the Saudi Ministry of Justice, spoke about the experience of the ministry in remote reconciliation in Saudi Arabia.
“Taradhi is a platform that brings together disputants and mediators digitally, as the platform has been developed to be smooth, easy and flexible, with fast procedures and models,” he said.
Taradhi has contributed to reducing the costs incurred by both parties in a conflict, ensuring the swift resolution of disputes through easy and confidential processes while promoting a culture of amicable settlements.
“Today, more than 1 million disputes are resolved through Taradhi,” he added.
Lim, CEO of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, spoke on how the center has benefited from digital transformation.
“What parties in conflict are looking for is a trusted system that provides them with certainty, predictability, and effective mechanisms to resolve disputes,” she said.
Makkah Brings Us Together entertainment event draws crowds
CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City Eng. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed said that the event aims to improve quality of life in Makkah, including through entertainment, and contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites this week launched the “Makkah brings us together” event, attracting large crowds of residents and visitors.
The 10-day free event features “Harat Al-Tayyibin” at the entrance of the event site, where visitors can see exhibits showcased by more than 30 craftsmen and families, in addition to local products.
Children can also enjoy a special area that offers activities such as theater performances, storytelling, cartoon movies, bicycles, face painting and drawing. The children’s area also includes games, including the cheetah race, ambassador challenge, video games, an arcade and boxing.
CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City Eng. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed said that the event aims to improve quality of life in Makkah, including through entertainment, and contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by enriching the visitor experience and creating opportunities for the events sector.
“What distinguishes the event is that it reflects Makkah heritage’s and the old neighborhood in all its urban and cultural details, in addition to entertainment technology. It is a mix between the past and the present,” Al-Rasheed added.
The event also features a public activity area that includes a wide variety of technical and sports activities such as endurance and strength games, backgammon and billiards, as well as a giant screen displaying movies and visual content. An adventure area where visitors can climb walls and practice zip-lining is also available.
Many team games are also available at the event, such as table tennis, hockey, jenga, XO, golf and challenge Games. The “Hospice” (Takiyyah) area includes places dedicated to shopping, local artifacts, as well as eating and drinking areas.