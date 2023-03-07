Israeli military reservists refuse to return to service in protest at new far-right government

LONDON: Israel’s military reservists are increasingly refusing to return to service in protest at the country’s new far-right government, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Reservists play an important role in the Israeli military and are summoned to serve for as many as 60 days a year.
All but three of the 40 reservist pilots in Israel’s elite 69 Squadron said that they would not report for training on Sunday, arguing they will not serve a “dictatorial regime,” The Guardian reported.
The F-15I pilots form a strategically crucial squadron capable of flying long-range missions.
Security officials are reportedly concerned that their opposition may lead to insubordination within the ranks of the serving military.
“It is inconceivable for me that I would ever do something like this. I was in the air force for 31 years, 16 of those were under Netanyahu, even though I never voted for him,” former F-15 fighter jet navigator Omer Denk, 51, told the Guardian.
Although pilots and intelligence operatives have participated in boycotts over issues such as Gaza disengagement and the second Lebanon war, the growing number of these types of incidents is unprecedented.
Denk added: “This isn’t about politics or policy. This is about a crisis in trust in a leadership that wants to destroy Israel as a liberal democracy.”
Thousands across Israel are taking part in protests against the government’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.
Critics, which include influential business leaders and former military figures, say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing the country toward authoritarian rule and has a clear conflict of interest in targeting judges as he stands trial on corruption charges.
Anti-government protests in Israel turned violent on Wednesday for the first time as police fired stun grenades and a water cannon at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway.
Netanyahu on Monday called the reservists’ refusal to report for duty unacceptable and an “existential” threat, The Guardian reported.
He has also shared a picture of his military ID to social media, with the caption: “When we’re called for reserve duty, we always turn up. We are one nation.”
Former military officials have expressed concern that the proposed judicial changes may subject them to international prosecution, The Guardian reported.
Israel is not a member of the International Criminal Court, claiming that its own legal system adequately investigates allegations of wrongdoing by the armed forces.
Palestinians and human rights organizations have long claimed that the very low number of indictments in Israeli investigations amounts to nothing more than a whitewash of the occupation.
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran announced Tuesday it had made the first arrests in a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls that has affected more than 5,000 pupils since late November.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had called Monday for the perpetrators of the “unforgivable crime” to be tracked down “without mercy” as public anger mounts.
The interior ministry said in a statement on Tuesday “a number of people” suspected of manufacturing hazardous substances had been arrested in six provinces, including a pupil’s parent.
Iran’s deputy interior minister, Majid Mirahmadi, told state television earlier on Tuesday that the “intelligence agencies” had made several arrests, “and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation.”
Scores of Iranian schools have been hit by poisonings since late November, with pupils suffering symptoms ranging from shortness of breath to nausea and vertigo after reporting “unpleasant” odours on school premises. Some have been treated in hospital.
“Twenty-five (out of 31) provinces and approximately 230 schools have been affected, and more than 5,000 schoolgirls and boys poisoned,” Mohammad-Hassan Asafari, a member of the parliamentary fact-finding committee, told the ISNA news agency on Monday.
“Various tests are being carried out to identify the type and cause of the poisonings. So far, no specific information has been obtained regarding the type of poison used.”
The mystery poisonings have triggered a wave of anger and demands for action from the authorities.
According to the interior ministry statement, arrests had been made in Khuzestan, West Azerbaijan, Fars, Kermanshah, Khorasan and Alborz provinces.
One of those arrested had allegedly used their child to insert the “irritant” into the school, and then recorded videos of sick students which were sent to “hostile media” to “create fear... and close schools,” the statement said.
It added three suspects have criminal records “including involvement in the recent riots,” a term used by the Iranian authorities to describe the protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody.
Amini, 22, had been arrested over an alleged violation of strict dress rules for women and died on September 16.
President Ebrahim Raisi tasked the interior and intelligence ministries last week with providing continuous updates on the poisoning cases, dubbing them “the enemy’s conspiracy to create fear and despair” among the people.
“In less than five percent of the students transferred to hospital, irritant materials were found which led to their ill-health,” the interior ministry said on Monday.
“Fortunately, so far, no toxic or dangerous substances have been found in any of the students transferred to medical centers.”
Deputy health minister Saeed Karimi said symptoms included “respiratory irritation, stomach ache, weakness and lethargy.”
“These inhaled irritants may not necessarily be a gas but may be in the form of a powder or paste or even a liquid, which when poured over a heater or vaporized by heat can cause complications,” he added.
The latest case — reported by the ISNA news agency — involved 40 pupils, all of them female, in the restive southeastern city of Zahedan on Tuesday.
The White House called Monday for a “credible independent investigation” into the poisonings.
The first cases were reported in Iran’s Shiite clerical capital of Qom in late November, a month after the Amini protests that later spread to universities and schools.
On Tuesday, Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi warned “those who spread lies and rumors” about the poisonings that “they will be dealt with decisively and legally,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.
“In the past week, court cases and charges have been filed against the managers of the Hammihan, Rouydad 24 and Shargh media, as well as several individuals,” Salehi added.
BEIRUT: : Israeli warplanes killed three people in a raid on Syria’s Aleppo airport Tuesday, a war monitor said after the strike which, according to a Syrian official, halted earthquake aid flights.
The airport has been a major conduit for relief flights since a February 6 earthquake devastated swathes of southeastern Turkiye and neighboring Syria.
A transport ministry official in Syria said the aid flights were among those brought to a stop from Aleppo, Syria’s second city.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources in war-torn Syria, said “a Syrian officer” and two people of unknown nationality were killed in the air strike.
Syria’s defense ministry said the strike occurred at 2:07 am (2307 GMT Monday).
“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the Mediterranean west of Latakia targeting Aleppo international airport,” a ministry statement said.
It added that the damage forced authorities to close the airport to all flights.
More than 80 aid flights have landed in Aleppo over the past month with relief supplies for quake-hit areas, transport ministry official Suleiman Khalil told AFP.
“It is no longer possible to receive aid flights until the damage has been repaired,” he said, adding the strike had put the runway out of service.
Aid deliveries have been diverted to Damascus and Latakia airports, a ministry statement said.
State news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses had gone into action against “enemy missiles.”
An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the reported strike.
The Observatory said the airport was expected to reopen in a few days after repair work.
Syria’s foreign ministry decried a “double crime,” saying the strike targeted “a civilian airport... and one of the key channels for the arrival of humanitarian aid” to victims of the quake which killed around 6,000 people in Syria.
It marked the second Israeli attack on government-held areas since the 7.8-magnitude quake that killed more than 50,000 people in the two countries.
On February 19, an Israeli air strike killed 15 people in a Damascus district housing state security agencies, the Observatory said.
Damascus ally Iran condemned the latest strike as “a “crime against humanity.”
“While the Syrian earthquake victims in Aleppo are experiencing difficult conditions, the Zionist regime (Israel) is attacking Aleppo airport,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
Israel has attacked Aleppo and Damascus airports several times in recent years.
A strike on the Aleppo facility last September put it out of service for a few days. That attack targeted a warehouse used by Iran-backed militias, the Observatory said at the time.
Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air raids against its neighbor, primarily targeting positions of the Syrian army and its Iranian and Hezbollah allies.
The Israeli military rarely comments on individual strikes against Syria, but has vowed repeatedly to keep up its air campaign to stop arch foe Iran consolidating its presence.
DUBAI: In the midst of conflicts and natural disasters, women are often viewed as a particularly vulnerable and even helpless demographic. In fact, UN statistics show that women and children are 14 times more likely to die in natural disasters than men.
Nevertheless, recent natural disasters, such as floods in Pakistan and earthquakes in both Turkiye and Syria, have shown how women’s empowerment has enabled them to take on leading roles in their communities after destructive catastrophes.
Even in societies in which there are social restrictions on women’s movement, women have risen to the challenges presented by these tragedies.
In the wake of the Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Turkiye and northern Syria, which left tens of thousands dead and hundreds of thousands homeless, dozens of women joined relief workers who rushed to disaster zones. Other women volunteered to help with the distribution of food and aid, working with organizations and even creating their own ad-hoc groups.
Other women work tirelessly to prepare hot meals in the cold weather for the victims of the quake, such as Turkish Social Gastronomy Chef Ebru Baybara Demir.
When news arrived of the earthquake that laid waste to large areas of Turkiye, Demir was attending business meetings in Istanbul. Her city, Mardin, was hard-hit by the quake.
Almost immediately, Demir and her colleague and fellow chef Turev Uludag began cooking to feed people in the earthquake-stricken city of Osmaniye. A soup kitchen was established at the dormitory kitchens of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the city, and the team of volunteers cooked 25,000 meals on the first day alone.
“The first day, we worked in a serious hurry,” Demir told Arab News. “Volunteers for cooking, washing, preparing food as well as food ingredients were needed, so we started to make announcements. Our friends, chefs, and volunteers from different cities began to come. Brands have started to support food and logistics and other materials that we need. Sustainability of support was very important.”
Once the cooking system was well established in the city, the two chefs moved to three other cities damaged by the earthquake: Kahramanmaras, Iskenderun and Adiyaman. In total, nearly 350,000 meals are being distributed every day in the four cities.
“Women, men, children, and old and young people are working hand in hand to help everyone together. But I know that women will save this world,” Demir said.
The earthquake killed about 42,300 people in Turkiye, with economic losses in the country estimated at $25 billion.
In neighboring Syria, women are also playing an important role in saving their communities.
“For me, there is a big change (happening),” Syrian nurse midwife Najah Khaled told Arab News. After the earthquake struck her country, Khaled volunteered to offer medical services to those in need as part of a team that consists of two medical doctors, two nurses, and a pharmacist.
After the earthquake, Khaled put her medical studies in her native Azaz, north of Aleppo, on hold to travel daily to the earthquake-hit Jinderis, a town in the Afrin region in the country’s northwest.
“In life, there are things that become much more important than chasing your own personal interests, or asking about things that become unimportant in difficult times,” she said.
“Women know exactly what kind of problems families face. Women do sense problems that other women, particularly those who are in a weaker position, suffer from. Such problems frustrate women and make them lose their ability to make decisions.”
Nearly 9 million people in Syria have been affected by the earthquake, which completely or partially destroyed 7,400 buildings, according to UN figures. The natural disaster, which coincided with a harsh winter in the region as well as a cholera outbreak, added to the challenges of humanitarian aid provision in a country destroyed by more than a decade of war.
“If we really support women’s empowerment, then this is the time to act,” E.A., a Syrian female aid worker who asked to remain anonymous due to her belief that good deeds are not for publicity, told Arab News.
“For the first time in Syria, there are women among the members of the civil defense teams that carry out the rescue operations and pull people from under the rubble,” she said.
E.A. was forced to halt her pursuit of higher education because of the Syrian war, and started working on programs to build confidence among women and teach them skills to help them generate income for their families.
“I have been working with women (for the past several years), and if at this stage if I don’t assist women in having what they need, then honestly there is no need for me in normal times,” said E.A, who lives in the Afrin region and travels daily to Jinderis to volunteer and assist others.
“I feel I have a responsibility toward those who were affected. Afrin was also hit by the earthquake, but I wasn’t affected by it, so I feel I have to help those in need,” she said.
E.A leads a team of seven young women and men who are funded by individual donations from inside and outside Syria. The group provides basic needs to earthquake victims, including clothes, medication, and sanitary pads.
The group searches for individual cases that slip under the radar of aid initiatives as well as those who do not explicitly ask for help. They also assist in setting up tents, building bathrooms near tents erected by those left homeless by the earthquake, and offer cash assistance to those who need to repair their damaged homes. Other groups work on providing basic services, such as electricity and water.
“However, the most difficult thing, I believe, is that people who lost their beloved ones don’t have time to grieve, and they don’t have any place to go,” E.A. said. “Women try to be strong and show strength.”
DUBAI: Layal, a 36-year-old Syrian Palestinian refugee, lives in a dilapidated building on the outskirts of Beirut city. Born to a Syrian father and Palestinian mother, she fled with her family from the brutal war in Syria to neighboring Lebanon in 2014.
Layal and her family are among many in an already impoverished society of Syrian and Palestinian refugees now facing extraordinary hardships daily.
She is one of thousands of young women sharing the same story. Living in war-torn nations, these Palestinians, Iraqis and Syrians — and many others living in devastating conditions — still find ways to be responsible members of their communities.
On International Women’s Day, females from all walks of life are celebrated for their resilience, endurance, patience and love through giving back to their communities.
Lebanon’s economy continues its freefall into steep decline. The currency has lost more than 95 percent of its value since 2019, with the dollar currently trading at 98,000 Lebanese lira and 80 percent of people living beneath the poverty line.
Refugees struggle to find adequate work due to their status, and many lack official papers and legal residency, which restricts their choices and, at times, their movement.
“Our men are getting restless and angry. They feel less than for not being able to provide food on the table. Kids are going hungry to bed,” Layal told Arab News.
“I often go to have coffee at my neighbor’s who is a dear friend. We have been feeling powerless and restless ourselves; we ended up coming up with the idea of cooking and distributing meals to the community.”
Layal and two female friends meet three times a week to cook meals for more than 12 families. Each woman brings what she can spare from her household; sometimes, they receive food or donations from people.
Although living in an impoverished area, Layal and her friends provide meals to those less fortunate, an example of female resilience that is celebrated on International Women’s Day.
“We feel empowered that we’re feeding our community, that kids aren’t going to bed hungry every night. Fathers and mothers have a little less to worry about in the doom and gloom that is Lebanon right now,” Layal said.
It is a tale as old as time, women rising to the challenge of caring for their communities, and even those far away from them.
Less than an hour away, in Ghazir, Jeanne Azar, a 50-year-old Lebanese woman, has turned her home into a school for children between the ages of 8-11.
Azar says she feels blessed that her children are studying abroad in France, but she sees the misery of struggling parents around her, some of whom had to take their children out of school due to financial struggles.
“I live in a large house, my husband travels often. I decided to have children come to my house four times a week to teach them basic maths, basic French and some history,” she said.
The children visit five times a week for up to four hours daily.
Some are children of blue-collar workers and janitors, while some parents have lost their jobs and been forced to remove their offspring from school.
Women and girls continue to bear the brunt of gender inequality and gender-based violence. Girls are married off at an early age in some cases due to economic hardship. The parents see no other choice and find marriage a solution. This often leaves girls susceptible to abuse and health complications.
For years, women have been the driving force behind the widespread protests in Lebanon, fighting for the rights of children and women.
For struggling families, women such as Layal and her friends and Jeanne Azar are godsends for their communities.
With neither meals nor education politicized, Layal and Azar offer services to those in need, regardless of creed or affiliations.
“I see it in my community a lot, girls in their early teens married off because the parents now have one less mouth to feed. The fact that something so simple as providing a meal can end up saving a girl’s future is surreal to me,” Layal said.
Jeanne Azar also provides tea, cookies, and snacks to the children she teaches.
“I have a few boys in my classes; it has been a pleasure to teach them about the importance of respect toward women, be it their sister, mother or friend. That girls are equal to them. I only hope they keep those lessons to heart and enlighten the boys around them, be it their families or friends who might have a dark view on females which is passed on by their surroundings or from the Internet by the likes of Andrew Tate.”
International Women’s Day is the result of hundreds of years of women campaigning to assert themselves and secure their rights: From the suffragettes who marched for their political rights in 1913 America to Jordanian women obtaining their right to run for elections in 1974, to the Syrian women who called for freedom from oppression in 2011, to the likes of Layal and Jeanne Azar today who are seen as heroes by their communities for the services they provide.
Affected by war for more than a decade, many Syrian women living in impoverished areas find ways to survive difficult circumstances. Only the so-called “lucky ones” find their way out.
Waad Al-Kateab, the creator of the Emmy-winning documentary “For Sama,” chronicled her time in Aleppo during fierce bombardment by the Assad regime.
Al-Kateab was pregnant with her first daughter Sama at the time. Her story resonated worldwide with mothers and shed light on what Syrian women were going through — and continue to go through.
She has since founded “Action for Sama,” a campaign to spread awareness of civilian hardship during the war and to stop the attacks on health care facilities in an already fragile country.
The campaign also seeks accountability for war crimes.
Al-Kateab, an established journalist for many years, now lives in the UK with her family and mentors young female journalists via the Marie Colvin Journalists’ Network. She continues to work on projects that shed light on the horrors of the Syrian war.
Aliyah Khalaf Saleh, an Iraqi woman honored by Melania Trump in 2018, saved 58 young men from the terrorist militant group Daesh.
Known as Um Qusay, she hid Christian, Kurdish and Yazidi men from certain death if the militia caught them. For Shiite Iraqi men, she taught them how to recite prayers in the Sunni way, and for those at risk of recruitment, she obtained university cards.
Um Qusay often hid the men on her farm and smuggled them to safety whenever possible.
In honor of her bravery, she was granted the International Women of Courage award by the US State Department and was even awarded a high religious Shiite honor despite being a Sunni.
Um Qusay remains in touch with the men that she saved.
On International Women’s day, we honor those who continue to fight for themselves and the lives of their communities. As the late writer Maya Angelou said: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.”
LONDON: Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotic pills into a prison in the north of the country by hiding them inside sunflower seeds.
A 25-year-old Lebanese man who tried to deliver three bags of the seeds to an inmate at Batroun Prison, south of Tripoli, has been arrested, officials said on Tuesday. The sunflower seeds had been removed from their husks and replaced with captagon and Artane (benzhexol) pills that were split in half. The security forces shared on Twitter a short video showing the seized drugs.
The date of the incident and the amount of pills seized were not immediately revealed. The intended recipient of the delivery and an alleged accomplice have been referred to anti-drugs authorities in Tripoli for investigation, officials said.
The latest announcement came a day after the Internal Security Forces revealed it had thwarted two plots to smuggle a total of 960,000 captagon pills and 208 kilograms of hashish.
Saudi Arabia imposed a ban on Lebanese imports of fruit and vegetables in April 2021 after customs officials at Jeddah Islamic Port seized more than five million captagon pills hidden inside pomegranates. All imports from Lebanon were banned later that year amid a diplomatic row.
In October 2022, Lebanese customs seized about 160,000 captagon pills at Beirut’s international airport that officials said were destined for Oman via the Qatari capital, Doha.
