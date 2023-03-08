Sajaya signs partnership with Bayer and Scientific & Medical Equipment House

Global technology brand Honor unveiled its new human-centric approach to technology, “Tech to Inspire,” at Mobile World Congress 2023. During the event, Honor brought its dual-flagship strategy to life and also announced the global availability of the Magic5 Series and the Magic Vs, which are the latest iterations to the Honor Magic Series lineup.
“Committed to addressing the real needs of customers, Honor adopts a human-centric approach to product innovation, offering intuitive technology solutions to improve the daily lives of everyone,” said George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co, Ltd. “The Honor Magic5 Pro, our latest flagship all-rounder, and the Honor Magic Vs, our first foldable flagship to be launched in the global market, push industry benchmarks in every aspect of smartphone user experience, in line with our vision to enable a smarter life for everyone.”
Magic5 Pro
Packed with a whole host of significant upgrades, the all-round flagship Magic5 Pro boasts breakthroughs in design, display, photography and performance, beating several industry benchmarks to deliver a best-in-class user experience.
Adhering to the “Eye of Muse” iconic design, the Magic5 Pro evolves the concept, redesigning and introducing the Star Wheel Triple Camera system. Paying tribute to Antoni Gaudi, the Magic5 Pro features symmetry dual-curved ultra-narrow bezels on both sides and a Star Wheel Triple Camera Design sitting as the centerpiece on the back cover, blending the beautiful curves found in natural landscapes and modern architecture into the design of the cutting-edge device, demonstrating the harmonious combination of art and technology.
Magic Vs
As Honor’s very first foldable flagship to debut outside of China, the Magic Vs boasts exceptional design, display, and performance upgrades, taking the foldable smartphone experience to the next level.
The Magic Vs is exceptionally slim and lightweight, measuring just 12.9 mm thin when folded and 267 g in weight. Despite its compact form factor, the Magic Vs features a 5,000 mAh battery, the largest battery capacity among foldable smartphones under 270 g that are available today.
To help boost productivity to the max, the Magic Vs features a user-friendly 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. When unfolded, the Magic Vs delivers a tablet-like experience with an extra-wide 7.9-inch internal display, enabling users to multitask and view content with remarkable ease.
The Magic Vs is equipped with a rear triple camera system comprising a 54 MP IMX800 main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide and macro main camera and an 8 MP 3X optical zoom camera, delivering an exceptional photography experience, no matter the shooting scenario.