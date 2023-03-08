Sajaya signs partnership with Bayer and Scientific & Medical Equipment House

Cenomi Retail appoints Dr. Günther Helm as new chief executive officer

Cenomi Retail, a leading retail and lifestyle brand partner in Saudi Arabia, has appointed Dr. Günther Helm as chief executive officer. He will join the company on April 1, spearheading the organization’s continued transformation program, leading its new focused strategy and continuing to drive toward extensive cost optimization and best-in-class retail operations. He will work closely with the company’s leading brand partners across strategic verticals to deliver sustainable growth and excellent customer experiences both in-store and online.

Helm brings more than two decades of global retail industry experience, 15 spent in C-suite level roles. He joins from his position as CEO with Germany’s Müller Holding, the country’s largest multicategory retailer with 850 stores in seven countries, 35,000+ employees and a strong online retail presence. Under his leadership, Müller delivered a company-wide transformation master plan, driving operational efficiency, digitization and cost optimization. The turnaround program was so successful that it resulted in revenues topping 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) while EBIT increased by more than 100 percent after the second year.

In addition, he spent 16 years in leadership roles with HOFER KG and ALDI, the international arm of Germany’s Aldi Supermarket chain. He holds a doctoral study in law and a degree in law from Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria.

Fawaz Alhokair, chairman, Cenomi Retail, said: “We have been looking for the ideal candidate to take on this role at a pivotal time in the company’s growth and transformation journey. Günther’s impressive experience and his clear leadership pedigree, together with his intrinsic understanding of the ways in which to define and grow within the competitive landscape of the multi-faceted retail sector, complement the priorities for the Cenomi Retail business. I would also like to thank Mohamad Mourad, who has been acting CEO as we undertook our search to fill this important role. As board member and chairman of the executive committee for Cenomi Retail, Mohamad will continue to work closely with Günther as he leads the next phase in the company’s growth.”

Helm added: “Saudi Arabia’s retail sector, and economy in general, is a formidable force with vast and exciting opportunities. Cenomi Retail has an extensive and impressive history of leadership and I strongly believe in the value that we add as a brand partner, both in Saudi Arabia and the countries in which we operate internationally.”

I am confident that my experience of working in complex retail environments to deliver multicategory retail experiences to consumers will support the ambitious and existing transformation program that we are delivering at Cenomi Retail. This will be underpinned by an outstanding retail operations network, world-class supply chain management and driving company-wide cost efficiencies.”