You are here

  • Home
  • Girls cannot break the damaging cycle of self-criticism alone

Girls cannot break the damaging cycle of self-criticism alone

Dr. Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education and CEO/principal, GEMS World Academy, Dubai.
1 / 4
Dr. Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education and CEO/principal, GEMS World Academy, Dubai.
Girls cannot break the damaging cycle of self-criticism alone
2 / 4
Girls cannot break the damaging cycle of self-criticism alone
3 / 4
Girls cannot break the damaging cycle of self-criticism alone
4 / 4
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jspa

Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Girls cannot break the damaging cycle of self-criticism alone

Dr. Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education and CEO/principal, GEMS World Academy, Dubai.
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

A study conducted by youth mental health charity stem4 found that three out of four children as young as 12 dislike their bodies and are embarrassed by the way they look. Fourteen percent are experiencing eating difficulties such as extreme restrictive eating, binge eating and vomiting. The study analyzed the impact of social media on the mental health of youths. As an educator for over 15 years, I’ve had a front row seat to the consequences of these evolving challenges facing our young girls. I’ve witnessed how they are affected academically, socially and personally.

And although schools cannot offer the complete solution, there is much we can and should do better to support, alongside families. Part of that is being able to identify and prevent side-effects of these insecurities as and when they manifest.

One such consequence, one that needs urgent attention, is negative self-talk. The harmful influences of our heavily digitized and interconnected world — where reality is filtered and comparison is rife — are not shrugged off when girls put down their devices. Instead, they can lead girls and young women to fall into damaging cycles of self-criticism. This negative self-talk and low self-esteem can follow women for life, dragging down their confidence and holding them back from reaching their full potential. And often, the negative thought patterns women carry with them take root in childhood, when they’re still developing their sense of self, are more impressionable, and are especially vulnerable to external criticism.

Once again, girls and women are more susceptible to negative self-talk than boys and men.

Women are more susceptible to negative self-talk

In studies, women report greater repetitive negative thinking when compared to men and have been found to criticize themselves 1,460 times per year — an average of four times every day. Meanwhile, given the power thoughts exert over us, the damage of negative self-talk extends far beyond our emotional state. Results from a survey showed 50 percent of women believe self-advocating would have advanced their careers. Just as some are gifted with the enviable ability to talk themselves into fortuitous positions, others are prone to talking themselves out of pursuing rewarding opportunities.

Thankfully, it is possible for society to short-circuit the habits and thought patterns that lead to negative self-talk early in a girl’s life. Education — in school and at home — is the key to this.

Breaking the cycle

Certain hurdles do compound the challenge of addressing negative self-talk among girls. To understand this, we commissioned a survey of more than 2,300 girls across GEMS Education schools. The survey found that just 4.1 percent admit to engaging in negative self-talk publicly. However, 77.5 percent of respondents state they’ve heard their friends saying negative things about themselves in public. Meanwhile, more than one quarter of respondents (27.8 percent) haven’t discussed the long-term benefits of self-advocating, and almost one quarter (21.5 percent) said they believe self-advocating would help them to feel more confident in the future.

There is evidently a need across society to continue teaching the importance of recognizing, contextualizing, and preventing negative self-talk so we can all help each other to break out of harmful cycles of self-criticism. Sometimes, we are not even aware we’re caught in these cycles.

Recognizing negative self-talk and low self-esteem requires parents, peers and teachers to identify the red flags that signal an entrenched lack of self-esteem in a certain area of life. Meanwhile, contextualizing takes specific moments of negativity and reframes them to create healthier reflections. For example, when sporty girls compare their athleticism to their peers, contextualizing is to remind them that everyone’s path to success is different, and that consistent progress toward a defined goal is what’s most important. Prevention, meanwhile, is a consequence of sustained identification and contextualization of damaging self-talk, where positive thought patterns are built and negativity is replaced by affirmations.

The role of education

The negative consequences of our digitized and interconnected world cannot be reversed overnight, but they are now being confronted. Although education cannot fix these consequences, it can address one of their most damaging outcomes — negative self-talk. As the CEO and principal of a school following the International Baccalaureate — a learning pathway that prioritizes the holistic growth of students — I’m reminded each day of the importance of transforming negative self-talk into powerful self-advocacy. Educating young girls, in the classroom and at home, is the surest way of achieving the same, so they learn how to move through life as confident and assured individuals equipped with the resilience to weather life’s challenges.

-  By Dr. Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education and CEO/principal, GEMS World Academy — Dubai.

 

Sajaya signs partnership with Bayer and Scientific & Medical Equipment House

Sajaya signs partnership with Bayer and Scientific & Medical Equipment House
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Sajaya signs partnership with Bayer and Scientific & Medical Equipment House

Sajaya signs partnership with Bayer and Scientific & Medical Equipment House
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Sajaya Medical Care Services has signed a partnership agreement with Bayer International, and Scientific and Medical Equipment House for radiological services. The partnership is the largest of its kind in the Saudi market with an initial investment of SR41 million ($10.93 million).

The collaboration aims to provide exceptional diagnostic services in radiology by offering the latest contrast media and autoinjectors for contrast media application.

Sajaya and Siemens Healthineers had previously announced the signing of the largest contract in the Saudi private market, with an initial investment of SR162,500 million.

Sajaya, which has adopted an innovative healthcare model, recently opened its first and biggest branch in Riyadh. It provides full diagnostic services, such as nuclear medicine imaging, MRI, women's imaging suite, CT scans, BMD, interventional radiology, and bone density measurement, along with specialized clinics, such as lifestyle and family medicine.

Ericsson, stc to explore cloud RAN, 5G deployment in KSA

Ericsson, stc to explore cloud RAN, 5G deployment in KSA
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Ericsson, stc to explore cloud RAN, 5G deployment in KSA

Ericsson, stc to explore cloud RAN, 5G deployment in KSA
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Ericsson and stc have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore deployment options and future network architectures for delivering 5G services. Signed at Mobile World Congress 2023, the MoU seeks to support stc in its goal to seamlessly evolve toward cloud-native technologies and open network designs, thus increasing the flexibility of stc’s 5G infrastructure to accelerate delivery of services while scaling up 5G offerings.

Under this MoU, stc and Ericsson will also examine how future network architectures will enable a variety of new 5G use cases in Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s national objectives to build cutting-edge digital infrastructure. 

stc aims to implement open, resilient, and secure network designs by exploring novel 5G deployment models and different network architectures. This involves driving cloud radio access network discussions and providing the latest Ericsson Fronthaul 6000 solutions. Cloud RAN is a cloud-native software solution that handles compute functionality in the RAN. 

Bader Abdullah Allhieb, infrastructure sector VP, said: “In our journey to provide enhanced 5G services to individuals and businesses across Saudi Arabia in line with Saudi Vision 2030, we are constantly exploring future network architectures based on the principles of openness, intelligence, automation and security. In particular, the cloudification of RAN opens exciting opportunities for us and our customers. We look forward to collaborating with Ericsson to explore new models for network performance while ensuring the operational excellence that our customers expect from stc.” 

Håkan Cervell, vice president and head of customer unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “We are pleased to sign the memorandum of understanding with stc, to explore how the adoption of cloud RAN solutions can help stc optimize their 5G bandwidth, operate networks more efficiently, and improve overall network performance. We look forward to collaborating with stc to identify new ways of deploying cloud-native networks virtually everywhere, on any cloud, and any server platform for increased network flexibility, faster delivery of services and greater scalability.” 

Ericsson and stc started collaborating on 5G technology in 2019 and continue today with the goal of rapidly promoting the adoption of 5G in the region and accelerating the Kingdom’s digital age.

Indian airline Vistara commences services to Dammam

Indian airline Vistara commences services to Dammam
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Indian airline Vistara commences services to Dammam

Indian airline Vistara commences services to Dammam
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Vistara, an Indian full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has inaugurated its daily non-stop service between Mumbai and Dammam. This is Vistara’s second destination in Saudi Arabia, complementing its 7x weekly connectivity between Mumbai and Jeddah. Deploying its A320neo aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration and enhanced features, Vistara is the only airline to offer travelers the choice of premium economy cabin, in addition to business and economy class on this route. 

Vinod Kannan, chief executive, Vistara, said: “We are delighted to commence operations to Dammam, a major administrative hub in Saudi Arabia and home to a large Indian diaspora. The addition of Dammam to our growing international network is in line with our goal to further strengthen our presence in the Middle East. Dammam will be the fifth Vistara destination in the region — after Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat. We are certain that Vistara, with its award-winning product and services, will be a preferred carrier on the Mumbai-Dammam route.”

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdviser, and it has been the winner of several “Best Airline” awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The airline has recently been featured among the world’s top 20 airlines while being recognized as the “Best Airline in India and Southern Asia” for the second time in a row, “Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia” for the fourth consecutive year, “Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia” for the second time in a row and “Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia” at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. Vistara also recently received the ch-aviation Asia’s “Third Youngest Airline Fleet” award for the second consecutive year.

Cenomi Retail appoints Dr. Günther Helm as new chief executive officer

Cenomi Retail appoints Dr. Günther Helm as new chief executive officer
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Cenomi Retail appoints Dr. Günther Helm as new chief executive officer

Cenomi Retail appoints Dr. Günther Helm as new chief executive officer
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Cenomi Retail, a leading retail and lifestyle brand partner in Saudi Arabia, has appointed Dr. Günther Helm as chief executive officer. He will join the company on April 1, spearheading the organization’s continued transformation program, leading its new focused strategy and continuing to drive toward extensive cost optimization and best-in-class retail operations. He will work closely with the company’s leading brand partners across strategic verticals to deliver sustainable growth and excellent customer experiences both in-store and online.

Helm brings more than two decades of global retail industry experience, 15 spent in C-suite level roles. He joins from his position as CEO with Germany’s Müller Holding, the country’s largest multicategory retailer with 850 stores in seven countries, 35,000+ employees and a strong online retail presence. Under his leadership, Müller delivered a company-wide transformation master plan, driving operational efficiency, digitization and cost optimization. The turnaround program was so successful that it resulted in revenues topping 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) while EBIT increased by more than 100 percent after the second year.

In addition, he spent 16 years in leadership roles with HOFER KG and ALDI, the international arm of Germany’s Aldi Supermarket chain. He holds a doctoral study in law and a degree in law from Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria.

Fawaz Alhokair, chairman, Cenomi Retail, said: “We have been looking for the ideal candidate to take on this role at a pivotal time in the company’s growth and transformation journey. Günther’s impressive experience and his clear leadership pedigree, together with his intrinsic understanding of the ways in which to define and grow within the competitive landscape of the multi-faceted retail sector, complement the priorities for the Cenomi Retail business. I would also like to thank Mohamad Mourad, who has been acting CEO as we undertook our search to fill this important role. As board member and chairman of the executive committee for Cenomi Retail, Mohamad will continue to work closely with Günther as he leads the next phase in the company’s growth.”

Helm added: “Saudi Arabia’s retail sector, and economy in general, is a formidable force with vast and exciting opportunities. Cenomi Retail has an extensive and impressive history of leadership and I strongly believe in the value that we add as a brand partner, both in Saudi Arabia and the countries in which we operate internationally.”

I am confident that my experience of working in complex retail environments to deliver multicategory retail experiences to consumers will support the ambitious and existing transformation program that we are delivering at Cenomi Retail. This will be underpinned by an outstanding retail operations network, world-class supply chain management and driving company-wide cost efficiencies.”

American Express KSA adds 600 ATMs with Bank AlJazira

American Express KSA adds 600 ATMs with Bank AlJazira
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

American Express KSA adds 600 ATMs with Bank AlJazira

American Express KSA adds 600 ATMs with Bank AlJazira
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

American Express Saudi Arabia and Bank AlJazira have successfully signed a new partnership agreement to provide American Express cardmembers access to more than 600 ATMs across the Kingdom.

The agreement supports American Express Saudi Arabia’s commitment toward expanding the number of locations in which its cardmembers can access its services. By making access to ATM withdrawal transactions more convenient, American Express seeks to strengthen its presence within the Kingdom and diversify value offerings to its cardmembers.

“Our agreement with Bank AlJazira signifies a considerable effort to provide convenient services to our cardmembers,” said Fahad Mubarak Al-Guthami, chief executive officer at American Express Saudi Arabia. “Providing convenience, accessibility, and more choices to new and existing cardmembers is one of our key priorities. We are excited to expand our network and partnership with Bank AlJazira and offer our cardmembers more locations from which they can use ATM withdrawals with convenience.”

Applauding the agreement, Naif A. Al-Abdulkareem, chief executive and managing director at Bank AlJazira, said: “We are pleased to work alongside American Express Saudi Arabia to help further extend its ATM coverage area. The agreement directly aligns with our objectives at Bank AlJazira to grow in a sustainable manner in line with Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and continually bring value to our customers.”

American Express Saudi Arabia is a joint venture company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) B.S.C. and The Saudi Investment Bank. The company owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in the Kingdom.

Even though American Express products have been available to customers, merchants and corporations in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years, the formation of American Express Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express brand in the Kingdom. 

Combining the resources and expertise of American Express with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

Latest updates

KSrelief continue aid efforts in Yemen and Sudan
KSrelief continue aid efforts in Yemen and Sudan
KSrelief Participates in 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries
KSrelief Participates in 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries
Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s daughters show off their Arabic in Saudi Arabia 
Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s daughters show off their Arabic in Saudi Arabia 
Girls cannot break the damaging cycle of self-criticism alone
Dr. Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education and CEO/principal, GEMS World Academy, Dubai.
Sajaya signs partnership with Bayer and Scientific & Medical Equipment House
Sajaya signs partnership with Bayer and Scientific & Medical Equipment House

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.