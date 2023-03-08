Arab League, Muslim World League condemn Israeli attacks on Janeen

RIYADH: The Arab League strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Janeen camp, calling it a bloody massacre that resulted in the killing of six Palestinians and injured dozens on Tuesday.
The General Secretariat of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Wednesday that the massacre in Jenin comes in the context of the open war pursued by the Israeli far-right government, and an extension of the series of continuous and systematic massacres and crimes against the Palestinian people in the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Jericho, and other Palestinian cities and villages since November.
The Arab League called on the international community, especially the Security Council, to intervene immediately to stop these massacres, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people from those attacks.
The Arab Parliament also in a statement condemned the attack and held the Israeli extreme right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the escalation, saying it would lead to an escalation that would destroy all efforts aimed to achieve peace.
The Arab Parliament called on the international community, the Security Council, and the US administration to intervene immediately and urgently to stop the Israeli escalation.
