You are here

  • Home
  • Arab League, Muslim World League condemn Israeli attacks on Janeen

Arab League, Muslim World League condemn Israeli attacks on Janeen

Arab League, Muslim World League condemn Israeli attacks on Janeen
Attack resulted in the killing of six Palestinians and injured dozens on Tuesday.(AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2r9m

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Arab League, Muslim World League condemn Israeli attacks on Janeen

Arab League, Muslim World League condemn Israeli attacks on Janeen
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab League strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Janeen camp, calling it a bloody massacre that resulted in the killing of six Palestinians and injured dozens on Tuesday.
The General Secretariat of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Wednesday that the massacre in Jenin comes in the context of the open war pursued by the Israeli far-right government, and an extension of the series of continuous and systematic massacres and crimes against the Palestinian people in the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Jericho, and other Palestinian cities and villages since November.
The Arab League called on the international community, especially the Security Council, to intervene immediately to stop these massacres, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people from those attacks.
The Arab Parliament also in a statement condemned the attack and held the Israeli extreme right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the escalation, saying it would lead to an escalation that would destroy all efforts aimed to achieve peace.
The Arab Parliament called on the international community, the Security Council, and the US administration to intervene immediately and urgently to stop the Israeli escalation.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Israeli forces kill six Palestinians including wanted militant in Jenin raid
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill six Palestinians including wanted militant in Jenin raid
Update World condemns Israeli minister’s ‘racist’ Palestine comments
Middle-East
World condemns Israeli minister’s ‘racist’ Palestine comments

US defense secretary: Egypt partnership ‘essential pillar’

US defense secretary: Egypt partnership ‘essential pillar’
Updated 9 sec ago

US defense secretary: Egypt partnership ‘essential pillar’

US defense secretary: Egypt partnership ‘essential pillar’
Updated 9 sec ago
CAIRO: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that America’s defense partnership with Egypt is an “essential pillar” of Washington’s commitment to the Middle East.
Austin made the remark on Twitter after touching down in Cairo on the latest leg of his Middle East tour. He was greeted by senior Egyptian military officials at the Cairo airport.
Austin is expected to hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and other high-ranking officials before departing later Wednesday for Israel. His previous stoops on the tour included Jordan and Iraq. He was in Baghdad on Tuesday on an unannounced visit, days before the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.
Egypt is one of the largest recipients in the Mideast of American economic and military aid and an abiding US ally in the region. But in recent years, US lawmakers have sought to condition that aid on human rights improvements and reforms.
Since coming to power in 2013, El-Sisi’s government has overseen a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands. Officials have targeted not only Islamist political opponents but also pro-democracy activists, journalists and online critics.
“The US-Egypt defense partnership is an essential pillar of our commitment to this region,” Austin posted on Twitter. ‘’I’m here to strengthen our coordination on key issues and to pursue opportunities to deepen our long-standing bilateral partnership with Egypt.”
Egypt has also played a key role in brokering numerous cease-fire agreements between Israeli and Palestinian leaders over recent years. Austin’s trip comes as violence has surged across the occupied West Bank to its highest levels in years.
Both the United States and Egypt are also currently engaged in cross-party talks seeking to end enduring political crises in neighboring Libya and Sudan.

Four dead in Syria drone strike: monitor

Four dead in Syria drone strike: monitor
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Four dead in Syria drone strike: monitor

Four dead in Syria drone strike: monitor
  • SANA published photographs of the aftermath of the blast which showed extensive damage to a building and a truck.
  • There was no immediate word on who carried out the strike in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP
Beirut: A drone strike killed four people in government-held eastern Syria on Wednesday in an area controlled by Iran-backed factions, a war monitor said.
“Four people were killed and eight wounded in a drone strike near a weapons factory belonging to Iran-backed groups and near a truck loaded with weapons,” Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.
There was no immediate word on who carried out the strike in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor or whether the dead were fighters or civilians.
The strike targeted a part of the city that is home to residences of top Iranian commanders and senior officers of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement as well as an Iranian hospital to treat cholera patients, Abdel Rahman said.
Pro-Iran factions aligned with the Syrian government, including Hezbollah, are heavily deployed south and west of the Euphrates River which bisects Deir Ezzor province.
Israel has carried out repeated air and missile strikes against government forces and their Iran-backed allies. A US-led coalition has also carried out strikes.
State media said a land mine planted by “terrorists” exploded in the same neighborhood, causing casualties.
“A number of citizens were killed and wounded when a land mine planted by terrorists exploded in the Al-Hamidiya neighborhood of Deir Ezzor,” state news agency SANA reported.
SANA published photographs of the aftermath of the blast which showed extensive damage to a building and a truck.
Wednesday’s attack followed a series of unclaimed drone strikes on January 30 that targeted a suspected Iranian weapons convoy in the province and killed 11 people, including a pro-Iranian commander, the Observatory said at the time.
The conflict in Syria started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful protests and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The war has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Israeli forces kill six Palestinians including wanted militant in Jenin raid

Israeli forces kill six Palestinians including wanted militant in Jenin raid
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Israeli forces kill six Palestinians including wanted militant in Jenin raid

Israeli forces kill six Palestinians including wanted militant in Jenin raid
  • Israeli troops enter refugee camp and surround a house as a group of militants fought back
  • It is the most recent in a string of fatal military operations in the Palestinian territory
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops on Tuesday killed six Palestinians in Jenin including an alleged militant accused of killing two Israelis, the latest deadly raid in a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian health ministry said six men had been killed, one aged 49 and the rest in their 20s, in clashes that the army said included soldiers launching shoulder-fired rockets amid ferocious gunfire.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, called the use of rockets in the Jenin refugee camp — the scene of frequent clashes in the northern West Bank — an act of “all-out war,” Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Witnesses said Israeli troops entered the camp and surrounded a house as a group of militants fought back, with the army reporting “explosive devices and blocks” were hurled at their soldiers.
An AFP photographer saw thick plumes of smoke rising from the building.
The Jenin Brigade, a militant group in the camp, said on one of their Telegram channels that their gunmen fought “violent clashes” with Israeli forces.
Among those killed was Abdel-Fatah Hussein Khroushah, 49, who the Israeli army called a “terrorist operative” from the Islamist movement Hamas and accused of killing two Israeli settlers in the Palestinian town of Hawara on February 26.
At least 26 Palestinians were wounded during Tuesday’s raid, the Palestinian health ministry said, three of them with serious injuries. The army said two soldiers were lightly wounded.
Sirens rang out Tuesday night in Nir Am, a small Israeli town just a few kilometers from the Gaza Strip, after a rocket was fired from the Hamas-controlled territory, the Israeli military said.
“A rocket launch was identified which seems to have exploded inside the Gaza Strip,” the army said in a brief statement.
It is the most recent in a string of fatal military operations in the Palestinian territory, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.
After fighting stopped, an AFP journalist who entered the wreckage of the house where Khroushah had been saw blackened walls riddled with bullet holes and entire walls blasted down.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message troops had “eliminated the abhorrent terrorist,” referring to Khroushah.
“Our brave soldiers acted with surgical precision in the heart of the murderers’ lair,” Netanyahu added. “Whoever harms us will pay the price.”
The Palestinian presidency spokesman Abu Rudeineh said Israel was “responsible for this dangerous escalation which threatens to inflame the situation and destroy all efforts aimed at restoring stability.”
Last month, Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged in a joint statement to “prevent further violence” and “commit to de-escalation” following talks in neighboring Jordan.
On Tuesday, Jordan foreign ministry spokesman Sinan Majali condemned what he called Israeli “aggression,” warning it “will lead to further deterioration (and) widen the cycles of violence.”
Hamas condemned the killing of the six Palestinians, which it said would only make Palestinians “more determined to confront the Israeli occupation and Israeli settler militias.”
Islamic Jihad and Abbas’ Fatah movement issued similar condemnations, but also hinted that Palestinian security forces took part in the fight against Israeli troops.
The Israeli army and Shin Bet domestic security agency said Tuesday they had carried out a separate raid in a refugee camp in the city of Nablus and arrested two of Khroushah’s sons “suspected of aiding and planning in the terror attack.”
Witnesses in Nablus, south of Jenin, said three men had been arrested.
The Israeli raids came amid celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim and against a backdrop of rising tensions since the beginning of the year, coinciding with Netanyahu’s hard-right government taking office in December.
Some fear further violence, particularly around Jerusalem’s holy sites during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which begins in late March, and the Jewish holiday of Passover in April.
The killing of the two settlers — brothers Yagel Yaniv, 20, and Hallel Yaniv, 22 — in Hawara took place hours after the Jordan summit.
Hundreds of rampaging Israeli settlers later torched Palestinian homes and cars in the West Bank town.
Since the start of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 71 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.
Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

Palestinians denounce unprovoked killing of woman in Jenin
Middle-East
Palestinians denounce unprovoked killing of woman in Jenin

Iran arrests school poisoning suspects as cases top 5,000

An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Iran arrests school poisoning suspects as cases top 5,000

An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
  • Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier called for the perpetrators to be tracked down ‘without mercy’
  • Scores of Iranian schools have been hit by poisonings since late November
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran announced Tuesday it had made the first arrests in a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls that has affected more than 5,000 pupils since late November.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had called Monday for the perpetrators of the “unforgivable crime” to be tracked down “without mercy” as public anger mounts.
The interior ministry said in a statement on Tuesday “a number of people” suspected of manufacturing hazardous substances had been arrested in six provinces, including a pupil’s parent.
Iran’s deputy interior minister, Majid Mirahmadi, told state television earlier on Tuesday that the “intelligence agencies” had made several arrests, “and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation.”
Scores of Iranian schools have been hit by poisonings since late November, with pupils suffering symptoms ranging from shortness of breath to nausea and vertigo after reporting “unpleasant” odours on school premises. Some have been treated in hospital.
“Twenty-five (out of 31) provinces and approximately 230 schools have been affected, and more than 5,000 schoolgirls and boys poisoned,” Mohammad-Hassan Asafari, a member of the parliamentary fact-finding committee, told the ISNA news agency on Monday.
“Various tests are being carried out to identify the type and cause of the poisonings. So far, no specific information has been obtained regarding the type of poison used.”
The mystery poisonings have triggered a wave of anger and demands for action from the authorities.
According to the interior ministry statement, arrests had been made in Khuzestan, West Azerbaijan, Fars, Kermanshah, Khorasan and Alborz provinces.
One of those arrested had allegedly used their child to insert the “irritant” into the school, and then recorded videos of sick students which were sent to “hostile media” to “create fear... and close schools,” the statement said.
It added three suspects have criminal records “including involvement in the recent riots,” a term used by the Iranian authorities to describe the protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody.
Amini, 22, had been arrested over an alleged violation of strict dress rules for women and died on September 16.

President Ebrahim Raisi tasked the interior and intelligence ministries last week with providing continuous updates on the poisoning cases, dubbing them “the enemy’s conspiracy to create fear and despair” among the people.
“In less than five percent of the students transferred to hospital, irritant materials were found which led to their ill-health,” the interior ministry said on Monday.
“Fortunately, so far, no toxic or dangerous substances have been found in any of the students transferred to medical centers.”
Deputy health minister Saeed Karimi said symptoms included “respiratory irritation, stomach ache, weakness and lethargy.”
“These inhaled irritants may not necessarily be a gas but may be in the form of a powder or paste or even a liquid, which when poured over a heater or vaporized by heat can cause complications,” he added.
The latest case — reported by the ISNA news agency — involved 40 pupils, all of them female, in the restive southeastern city of Zahedan on Tuesday.
The White House called Monday for a “credible independent investigation” into the poisonings.
The first cases were reported in Iran’s Shiite clerical capital of Qom in late November, a month after the Amini protests that later spread to universities and schools.
On Tuesday, Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi warned “those who spread lies and rumors” about the poisonings that “they will be dealt with decisively and legally,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.
“In the past week, court cases and charges have been filed against the managers of the Hammihan, Rouydad 24 and Shargh media, as well as several individuals,” Salehi added.

 

Topics: Iran Iran school poisoning

Related

Poisoning probe after Twitter video shows schoolgirls in Iran gasping for air, forcing their way out of classrooms
Media
Poisoning probe after Twitter video shows schoolgirls in Iran gasping for air, forcing their way out of classrooms
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
Middle-East
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings

Three dead in Israel strike on Syria’s Aleppo airport: monitor

Three dead in Israel strike on Syria’s Aleppo airport: monitor
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Three dead in Israel strike on Syria’s Aleppo airport: monitor

Three dead in Israel strike on Syria’s Aleppo airport: monitor
  • Syria’s foreign ministry decried a “double crime,” saying the strike targeted “a civilian airport... and one of the key channels for the arrival of humanitarian aid” to victims of the quake which killed around 6,000 people in Syria
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: : Israeli warplanes killed three people in a raid on Syria’s Aleppo airport Tuesday, a war monitor said after the strike which, according to a Syrian official, halted earthquake aid flights.
The airport has been a major conduit for relief flights since a February 6 earthquake devastated swathes of southeastern Turkiye and neighboring Syria.
A transport ministry official in Syria said the aid flights were among those brought to a stop from Aleppo, Syria’s second city.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources in war-torn Syria, said “a Syrian officer” and two people of unknown nationality were killed in the air strike.
Syria’s defense ministry said the strike occurred at 2:07 am (2307 GMT Monday).
“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the Mediterranean west of Latakia targeting Aleppo international airport,” a ministry statement said.
It added that the damage forced authorities to close the airport to all flights.
More than 80 aid flights have landed in Aleppo over the past month with relief supplies for quake-hit areas, transport ministry official Suleiman Khalil told AFP.
“It is no longer possible to receive aid flights until the damage has been repaired,” he said, adding the strike had put the runway out of service.

Aid deliveries have been diverted to Damascus and Latakia airports, a ministry statement said.
State news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses had gone into action against “enemy missiles.”
An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the reported strike.
The Observatory said the airport was expected to reopen in a few days after repair work.
Syria’s foreign ministry decried a “double crime,” saying the strike targeted “a civilian airport... and one of the key channels for the arrival of humanitarian aid” to victims of the quake which killed around 6,000 people in Syria.
It marked the second Israeli attack on government-held areas since the 7.8-magnitude quake that killed more than 50,000 people in the two countries.
On February 19, an Israeli air strike killed 15 people in a Damascus district housing state security agencies, the Observatory said.
Damascus ally Iran condemned the latest strike as “a “crime against humanity.”
“While the Syrian earthquake victims in Aleppo are experiencing difficult conditions, the Zionist regime (Israel) is attacking Aleppo airport,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
Israel has attacked Aleppo and Damascus airports several times in recent years.
A strike on the Aleppo facility last September put it out of service for a few days. That attack targeted a warehouse used by Iran-backed militias, the Observatory said at the time.
Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air raids against its neighbor, primarily targeting positions of the Syrian army and its Iranian and Hezbollah allies.
The Israeli military rarely comments on individual strikes against Syria, but has vowed repeatedly to keep up its air campaign to stop arch foe Iran consolidating its presence.

 

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Smoke plumes billow during an Israeli army raid in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank.
Middle-East
At least 6 Palestinians killed during Israeli West Bank raid
Syria: Israeli airstrike puts Aleppo airport out of service
Middle-East
Syria: Israeli airstrike puts Aleppo airport out of service

Latest updates

Arab League, Muslim World League condemn Israeli attacks on Janeen
Arab League, Muslim World League condemn Israeli attacks on Janeen
Call to arms: Foreign investors set sights on Saudi shooting sector
Call to arms: Foreign investors set sights on Saudi shooting sector
US court convicts two men in 2012 journalist kidnapping in Somalia
US court convicts two men in 2012 journalist kidnapping in Somalia
Second Rally Jameel kicks off on International Women’s Day
Second Rally Jameel kicks off on International Women’s Day
Saudi fish farmer’s secret to success in local water
Saudi fish farmer’s secret to success in local water

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.