Greening the learning agenda is the future of education, experts tell FESCIOF

A panel discussion, titled "Greening the Agenda: Future of Education," was moderated by Arab News journalist Rawan Radwan.
A panel discussion, titled “Greening the Agenda: Future of Education,” was moderated by Arab News journalist Rawan Radwan.
  • Experts discussed measures that could be taken by schools, government and nongovernment organizations to promote action for the ecosystem
RIYADH: An inaugural panel discussion explored the outlook for education and sustainability globally at the Future of Education, Science and Culture International Organizations Forum (FESCIOF) on March 8 in Riyadh.

The panel discussion, titled “Greening the Agenda: Future of Education,” was moderated by Rawan Radwan, journalist and deputy section editor of Spotlight and the special projects department at Arab News.

Experts discussed measures that could be taken by schools, government and nongovernment organizations to promote action for the ecosystem.

In the panel, Asha Kanwar, president and CEO at Commonwealth of Learning, said the green learning agenda has three dimensions: skills for green jobs, green life skills, and skills for a green transformation.

Kanwar said that institutions should transition to green jobs to support the move to a low-carbon economy.

An example of green life skills is teaching youth about climate literacy.

“I think we can galvanize the youth if we really want to make a difference, because every day, over a billion children go to primary and secondary schools. If these children were to become champions of climate action and climate change and environmental conservation, we would really have a major impact globally,” said Kanwar.

He also discussed the Green Teacher program by the National Teachers Institution in Nigeria, with 100,000 teachers enrolling and inculcating environmental concerns in students from an early age.

Kanwar said that skills for a green transformation rely heavily on climate justice.

“We do need to address the issue of how marginalized people deal with a climate crisis. It’s always the poor who get it,” he said.

Mathieu Denis, head of the Center for Science Futures at the International Science Council, said that leadership and research play an essential role in fulfilling the goals of green transformation.

“We need to inject those dimensions in our departments, in our teaching, and also in the research,” Denis said.

Denis said that universities globally should take advantage of implementing research on the environment.

“It is mind blowing to see how little our own universities are taking advantage of the research they’re producing within their walls to change their own practices,” he said.

Abdullah Ali Alqataee, CEO of the National Center for Assessment, said that assessments are needed to measure growth in education to evaluate the curriculum in schools.

Rami Eskander, director of the Education Department at the Arab League Educational Cultural and Scientific Organization, spoke about Saudi Arabia’s work toward a greener future.

“Saudi Arabia now is taking the lead and it has expertise. It has also many entities and institutions. So if they start to implement the Clean Green Initiative plans, they will assure us a sustainable development,” Eskander said.

  • “The internet has become a lifeline, making societies more resilient,” Oliveira said
  • She warned of unequal access to connectivity, but said that there were careful digital solutions
Updated 7 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Local and international experts discussed upskilling the workforce, international collaborations and digitization at a panel discussion on Wednesday at the the Future of Education, Science, and Culture International Organization forum. 

The panel discussion was titled “The Future is Digital – Building Capacity in Organizations.”

Marielza Oliveira, UNESCO’s director for partnerships and operational program monitoring, said there had been a surge in internet users in the wake of COVID-19, with 782 million people going online. 

“The internet has become a lifeline, making societies more resilient,” Oliveira said.  

“Digital solutions can promote quality lifelong learning, job creation, poverty reduction, inclusion, and ways to address scarcity of critical resources such as water and food.”

She warned of unequal access to connectivity, but said that there were careful digital solutions. 

“They also must mitigate the risks created by digital ecosystems and platforms, such as erosion of freedom of expression and the right to privacy; AI algorithms that exclude vulnerable groups; cybersecurity risks, including data breaches, cyberbullying, hate speech and disinformation.” 

Oliveira also highlighted UNESCO’s framework on challenges that come with digitalization adopted by 44 countries.

She said 4,500 judicial operators had been trained in 139 countries on artificial intelligence and the rule of law, who can alert judges to cases that need human input.

Sarah Al-Husseini, head of government affairs and public policy at Google, spoke about her firm’s collaboration with UNESCO to promote and preserve culture. 

“Our Google arts and culture not-for-profit works to digitize preservation of cultural sites and documents,” Al-Husseini said.  

She participated in an eight-year project with the government of Mali and UNESCO to digitize more than 40,000 manuscripts.  

“With projects like these, we can bring culture and heritage not only to the fingertips of people, but really help drive the preservation globally,” she said.

Al-Husseini also shared initiatives on developing online skills for economic benefits, and to help with reaching a zero-carbon future. 

“One of the programs that we’re most proud of is … where we’ve trained over 94 million people globally on digital marketing skills … how to use YouTube for monetization,” said Al-Husseini, whose firm owns the video platform. 

“We aim to operate on carbon-free energy around the clock in our data centers … some of which are coming to the region soon in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.” 

Rob Thurner, founder and CEO of digital transformation consultancy Burn the Sky said that organizations and ministries must focus on “customer experience” and collaboration to succeed.  

He praised Saudi platforms, such as Sahaty, Mujaz, Najiz, and Asher, which he said understood their customers and were developed so that they could integrate with other services.

  • Vulnerable groups hardest hit by pandemic, Kingdom’s UNESCO representative says
  • World Bank report suggests literacy rates among young children in decline
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Greater emphasis should be placed on educating refugees to ensure inclusivity and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, as per the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural Future of Education, Science and Culture International Organizations Forum, Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin said that no one should be forgotten in the global effort to end extreme poverty and promote peace.

“There should be more focus on refugee education, because we want to leave no one behind. And those no ones are increasing,” she said.

The UN Development Program’s SDGs are a collection of 17 interlinked objectives designed to serve as a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity both now and in the future. SDG 4 aims to ensure equitable quality education for all, though recent studies suggest refugee children are missing out.

The COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated the situation as poor and vulnerable groups, like refugees, had been unable to attend virtual classes, Princess Haifa said.

“There is need for capacity building to meet the gap. There is a need to provide proper education in those areas.”

She urged regional organizations and the private sector to engage in infrastructure building.

Dr. Said Ould Voffal, head of education surveys at UNESCO, said that COVID-19 had had a huge impact on the education system, affecting more than 1.5 billion students around the world and especially in less privileged areas.

Between February 2020 and February 2022 the global average for how long schools were fully closed was 20 weeks, but in South Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean the figure was between 35 and 37 weeks, he said.

The closures also deprived many poorer people of other services, such as school-based healthcare and support, and the opportunity for social interaction, he added.

Voffal said that in 2019, 52 percent of children around the world were unable to read by the age of 10. But according to a World Bank report from last year, that figure had likely risen to 64 percent.

Speaking at the forum, which is being held at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh, Dr. Allan E. Goodman, CEO of the Institute of International Education, highlighted the need for shared commitment.

“If every university in the world today is committed to take one refugee of displacement we would be on the road to preventing a lost generation,” he said.

  • Younger generations can drive collaboration, former UNESCO chief says
  • New technology provides medium for greater youth engagement, Metaverse Institute CEO says
RIYADH: Engaging young people in the business of finding solutions to global challenges like climate change is one of the key themes of the inaugural Future of Education, Science and Culture International Organizations Forum, which opened in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The topic of youth engagement is at the forefront of several panels at the two-day conference, including sessions on “The Future is Digital — Building Capacity in Organizations,” “Youth and Inclusion in the Education, Science, Technology and Culture Sectors” and “Greening the Agenda — Future of Education.”

“The global and regional organizations that have staged this forum have the same mandate across several continents,” Irina Bokova, from the International Science Council and a former director general of UNESCO, told Arab News.

“We have different challenges in achieving the same sustainable development goal, which is universal, not just for the Global South, but for everybody. While listening to the debate this morning, I am even more convinced that nowadays, we should go beyond our discussions about cooperation and collaboration. We need to find synergies.”

Bokova said that young people around the world were key to building such synergies and must be educated in the art of collaboration so as to bring people closer together, especially in scientific fields.

“I sincerely hope that concrete partnerships or ideas will emerge from this conference,” she said.

“Placing an emphasis on science and research is something that I want to happen, particularly in the Arab world because it can provide great access to education for young people as well as others," Bokova added.

“Technology is also crucial and we know that it is very unevenly distributed across the Arab region. I hope from this conference we can find ways to bridge the gaps.”

Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, CEO and founder of The Metaverse Institute in the UK, highlighted how new technology could help to boost youth engagement.

“I think all the latest technology to do with Web3 and the Metaverse can really provide an unprecedented level of opportunity for the younger generation to have greater and better opportunities to become involved in solving various key issues in society,” she told Arab News.

While policy decision-making had traditionally taken a top-down approach, with the help of new technology there was now the opportunity for other generations and segments of society to get involved in major decisions that affect our planet,” Yan said.

She cited the development of Smart Cities as an example.

“Our young people can actually see how their future city will look like in five and 10 years’ time by navigating the metaverse,” she said.

“They can also see if they will be able to reduce their own carbon footprint by 20 percent each day and how it will be visualized in 3D in their city to create a really sustainable future.”

According to the UN Development Program, 75 percent of the more than 120 countries that have signed up to its Climate Promise scheme now prioritize youth in developing their nationally determined contributions — the plans they have to reduce emissions and adapt to the impact of climate change.

RIYADH: The World Trade Organization General Council has selected Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to WTO Saqer Abdullah Almoqbel to chair its Trade Policy Review Body for 2023-2024. 

Almoqbel is the first Arab ambassador to the WTO to preside over the TPRB. 

The TPRB aims to facilitate the efficient operation of the multilateral trading system by increasing the transparency of WTO members’ trade policies. All members are subject to review every two to six years under the mechanism. 

Periodically, the agency releases reports on the global economy, including detailed chapters examining the trade policies and practices of each member, as well as descriptions of the trade policymaking institutions and the macroeconomic environment. 

Saudi Arabia’s new position at TPRB reinforces its leadership position within the WTO. In addition to being the organization coordinator for the Arab group, the Kingdom has chaired the Council for Trade in Services, the Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, the Working Group on Transfer of Technology, and the Committee for Balance of Payments Restrictions in previous years.

 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s decades of involvement with Formula One motorsports has been brought to the big screen with the premiere of a documentary charting the restoration of a Saudi-sponsored car that scored famous victories in the 1980s.

The “Return of a Winner” documentary was screened at the Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah earlier this week, in a collaboration between the Saudi Motorsports Company and Saudia airline. 

The English documentary tells the story of the Williams FW07, a 40-year-old car sponsored by Saudia, and the race against time to restore it to celebrate its 1980 F1 World Championship-winning feats before last year’s Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Saudia’s investment drove the Williams team, then known as the Albilad Saudia Racing Team, with the Saudi logo printed on the car’s body in 1979, making the Kingdom the first Arab nation to get financially involved in Formula One.

The sponsorship lasted until 1984, giving international recognition and acknowledgement to Saudia in every race for eight F1 seasons. Williams achieved great success and incredible wins with the FW07, including the 1980 F1 World Championship result with 15 wins and 300 points to its name.

Post the Saudia-Williams era, the race car was settled into the archives of its owner for the next four decades, where it collected dust and rust.

However, the idea of bringing the forgotten legend back to life again was sparked when the owner realized the car’s significance to the Kingdom. He made the promise to bring the car from Riyadh to restore it and run it on the fastest street track possible, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Restored to former glory

The restoration of the FW07 took intensive work by a brilliant British team of professional heritage race car specialists from the Williams Grand Prix Engineering Company, who took on the challenge of having it ready for the Grand Prix in Jeddah in 2022.

Facing major challenges and technical difficulties Chris Mellors, the team principal of Fifteen Eleven Design, said in the documentary, “When we first looked at the car and tried to decide how we were going to do it, we were slightly concerned. (We had a) very tight timescale of about six weeks to get it ready for the Grand Prix, and some of the challenges were mountainous.”

Ben Mellors, Chris’s son and the head engineer of the company, said that the first time he saw the car it had an inch of sand and dust and he could not believe that a car in such a state won the 1980 championship. “It was quite clear that the task in front of us was going to be a large one,” he added.

With an empty shell engine, missing gearbox and parts, and serious mechanical concerns to deal with, the Fifteen Eleven Design team carefully packed the car and took it to their headquarters in the UK.

And so the magic began. Working around the clock on a mission that could not be rushed, the team restored the car while preserving its history, ensuring to use techniques and materials that were available in the 80s. 

“It would have been very easy for us to start using modern materials to speed the process up, but you then start losing the essence of the 1980s F1 Grand Prix car,” Ben said.

Once the engine was restored, the FW07 went through a test to make sure it was powerful enough and had no technical issues. With 500 brake horsepower, 480 kg weight and iconic green skirts that suck the car to the ground improving aerodynamics, and a chassis with the logos on it printed again, the team effort was a success.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Ben Mellors said he took great satisfaction from restoring the car. But driving it for the first time was probably the best part of the whole journey. 

Show time

To celebrate the successful restoration of the FW07, a race was held a few days before the Grand Prix in Jeddah between one of Saudia’s passenger planes and the FW07 at the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The Sports Minister and former racer Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal was the man behind the idea of bringing the race car to reality again during the Grand Prix, where he had the chance to drive it. 

He said: “It’s been a dream come true ... the amount of power and cheer, the energy you feel inside the car is amazing.”

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, told Arab News that the restoration gave the car a bright future.

“It’s a special moment for us … the support that Williams got from the Saudi companies gave him the opportunity to win his first championship. We played a big role in the past, and now we are very proud of our past,” he said. 

“And we want to bring back all the memories together and showcase them to the world … we are going to make history again, like what we made with the Williams and Saudia car.”

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, the CEO of Saudia, told Arab News that “Return of a Winner” represents Saudia not only as an airline but also as a nation: “When they (the Williams team) partnered with Saudia, they say it was part of their success, and this was the golden age of Saudia. 

“And I think this is really what we are going back to. We have a young generation, and we are engaging to get the world to visit Saudi Arabia. The sporting events … connecting the world to Saudi Arabia, via the airports and our network is growing.

“This really represents something more than just the event itself. Rather than just the restoration, it is more of a vision.”

Khaled Tash, group chief marketing officer of Saudia told Arab News that the documentary tells the Saudi story to the world.

“Saudia, as an airline has been for the greater part of its history, an airline that takes Saudis to the world to study, to go on vacation, or for business, but now the agenda and opportunities are different. 

“We now have a country that is full of opportunities for tourism, entertainment and business, and we want to bring people to Saudi Arabia.”

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is undergoing preparations to host the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the third international racing event hosted by the coastal city, which will be held on March 17-19 amid global anticipation for one of the biggest racing events of the year.

The documentary has been added to Saudia’s in-flight entertainment, giving passengers the chance to enjoy the 35-minute film by Patrick Head, Frank Dernie and Neil Oatley.

