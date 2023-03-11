You are here

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title

Exclusive Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title
Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (R) shoots the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title
  • Arsenal stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, as well as coach Arteta, are looking to break their former club’s hold on the league title
  • The reigning champions visit Crystal Palace on Saturday night for their latest Premier League fixture
Updated 11 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Where some have questioned the desire of Manchester City’s players to claim more silverware after a period of dominance, this is often the time they show the fight to prove doubters wrong.

And, according to Bernardo Silva, even if that means disappointing old friends and the man they expected to replace Pep Guardiola as manager.

The City midfielder was not alone in being sad last summer when the popular Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus left to join an Arsenal side led by Mikel Arteta, who was Guardiola’s former assistant at the Etihad.

But Bernardo and his team-mates will put sentiment to one side to try to overhaul the table-topping Gunners and win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

“They are very special players, big friends,” he told Arab News exclusively. “Personally I was very sad to see them go and especially to a rival — and knowing that Arsenal were growing, getting better.

“You also know the manager that is there is so, so good because he worked with us. You could see from the beginning how special Mikel was — and he is showing it now,” the Portuguese international said ahead of City’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.

“We know how good he is and when you add to that young team, players with that kind of energy of Zinchenko and Gabriel, and it’s not going to be good for us.”

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in 2019 and has transformed them into title challengers.

Bernardo, who joined City in 2017 from Monaco and has won four league titles, added: “Mikel was very close to us. Apart from his knowledge of the game, he’s a very good guy and very demanding as well. 

“It’s not easy with him. If you don’t do things properly he will shout at you and tell you the good way to do things. But he’s the right kind of manager that you want to have in this game.

Bernardo said that the City dressing room at the time felt that if one day Guardiola left, it would be Arteta who would take over.

“Mikel was very special to us and you could see how he understood the game in the same way as us, the players,” he said “So he would still be the perfect fit for when Pep leaves one day, although now it’s not so easy — with both Vincent Kompany and him.”

“Mikel’s doing very well and I’m happy for him — but I hope he doesn’t win it this season at least.”

It was about this time a year ago when City embarked on a run that would culminate in a dramatic final-day title triumph.

They won nine of their last 12 league games and pipped Liverpool by a point with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, having been 2-0 down with 14 minutes left.

With City below-par at times this season, it has been suggested excessive success has seen the players drop their high standards.

Arsenal haven’t won the title since they went the entire 2003-04 campaign without losing a league game.

But Bernardo denied City were not hungry for more honors as he added: “That doesn’t make any sense, it’s not true.

“The dressing room, the players, we want it. We know how beautiful it is to win this competition and we’ve been fighting for it for six seasons since I arrived,” he said. “Personally, for as long as I stay here I will fight with all my strength to win as many as possible.”

“Our job is just to control what we can do on the pitch, do as best as possible. We know we have had some bad moments this season, some weird moments, weird games where we’ve dropped points where we shouldn’t,” Bernardo said.

He added that the City players have been in this position before and know they have a fight on their hands when chasing the leaders.

“It can help us because we have more experience of this situation, but then some people say it can help Arsenal because they are more hungry.

“It can go both ways. We are going to fight for sure and we are going to try to win it again.”

City host Arsenal at the Etihad on April 26 and Bernardo knows they cannot afford to drop points in the run-in.

“We know it’s going to be tough because Arsenal are doing very well,” he said.

“You need to control what you can control, which is your games and forget about Arsenal, and just win our games,” Bernardo said. “We have slipped a few times, weird games and we have been sloppy and we want to get to that momentum again.”

“We have to win every game. You get to the end of the season and you feel if you drop more points then you won’t have a chance of fighting for this title.”

While Bernardo was surprised about Zinchenko and Jesus going to the Emirates Stadium, he was less so when five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December after leaving Manchester United.

The pair were team-mates for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar and Bernardo said: “I’d heard some rumors, my agent was his agent at the time and we were together in the national team and we spoke a few times about that. So I wasn’t completely surprised Cristiano went there.

“It was his choice and all the best to him. It’s a different reality. I don’t follow enough of the Saudi league to know the level that he’s playing at, and to know how he can make an impact, but for sure Cristiano is a good example in terms of the career he has made so far and experience he has had.”

Bernardo said that Ronaldo’s new team-mates will benefit and learn from his presence.

“Definitely you can see how he works every day, he’s got his own plan, own physio, his own thing, and you see he is just very focused on trying to be as perfect as possible in terms of his game. His level of ambition is very high.”

The same can be said of Bernardo and City too.

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3
  • David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LILLE, France: Lille striker Jonathan David notched a hat trick to become the top scorer in the French league and Lyon substitute Alexandre Lacazette netted two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw on Friday.

David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Lille remained in sixth place, level on points with Rennes in the last European spot, while Lyon moved into eighth place on goal difference.

David put the hosts ahead in the 46th minute by converting a low cross from Jonathan Bamba.

The Canada striker dedicated his goal to Tiago Djalo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Lens last weekend, by holding up his teammate’s shirt to the crowd.

David then doubled the lead with a penalty in the 61st after Rayan Cherki’s cynical foul on Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Lyon capitalized on a poor clearance from Benjamin Andre to pull one back in the 64th when Bradley Barcola fired home a diagonal strike.

David restored Lille’s two-goal lead by sending Lyon goalkeeper Remy Riou the wrong way from another spot kick in the 79th after Lacazette moved his arm to block a free kick from Remy Cabella.

In his return from a hamstring injury, Lacazette redeemed himself by heading a cross from Sael Kumbedi into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 in the 83rd.

The former Arsenal striker equalized in the 89th by guiding the ball into the top corner after Barcola’s cutback.

It could have gone either way in the closing minutes. Lacazette volleyed wide in the second minute of stoppage time and Lille had a penalty canceled in the last seconds after a video review showed minimal contact between Bamba and Kumbedi.

On Saturday, league leader PSG visits Brest and Rennes faces Auxerre. ___

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LA SPEZIA, Italy: It was a tale of three penalties at Stadio Alberto Picco where Inter Milan surprisingly lost to relegation-threatened Spezia 2-1 in a slice of Serie A history on Friday.

After Lautaro Martínez’s first-half penalty for Inter was saved, substitute Daniel Maldini, the son of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, gave Spezia the lead in the 55th minute. Maldini is also on loan from Milan.

Inter looked to have rescued a point when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty seven minutes from time but M’Bala Nzola scored from another spot kick.

Spezia’s first victory over the Nerazzurri lifted them six points clear of the drop zone.

Inter remained second but were just two points ahead of Lazio and three ahead of Roma and Milan, with all three still to play this weekend.

Simone Inzaghi’s team will have to recover quickly ahead of a tough week. They visit Porto on Tuesday in the last 16 of the Champions League, protecting a 1-0 advantage from the first leg. Then they host fierce rival Juventus in Serie A the following weekend.

Inter dominated Spezia but home goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski kept his team in the match with fine saves, the most important of which was to keep out Martínez’s penalty in the 14th minute.

The penalty was awarded after a tackle by Mattia Caldara on Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Lukaku gestured toward the bench in surprise as to why he was not taking the penalty. He’d scored all 16 of his previous penalties for Inter. Martínez missed for the fourth time in his last eight spot kicks.

Spezia didn’t have an attempt on goal during the first half — although Kevin Agudelo had a cross deflected onto the crossbar — but it took the lead with its first shot.

Drągowski sent a long goal kick to Nzola, who burst into the area and controlled with his back to goal before rolling across for an unmarked Maldini to slot.

Inter was awarded a second penalty late on when Salva Ferrer fouled Denzel Dumfries.

This time, Lukaku stepped up and drilled into the bottom right corner.

But less than two minutes later, Spezia was awarded a penalty when Dumfries crashed into the back of Viktor Kovalenko. Nzola didn’t miss either.

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best

Eddie Howe backs misfiring Newcastle United frontman to get back to pre-World Cup best
  • Callum Wilson backed by boss Howe to re-find form
  • Alexander Isak a possibility to step in, despite injury woes
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Having scored just one goal in 12 appearances since the Qatar World Cup, it is fair to say it has not been the best second half of the season for England and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

And for the first time in his three-year stay on Tyneside, the No. 9 is coming in for some criticism from the Geordie faithful, especially with club record buy Alexander Isak waiting in the wings to replace him.

However, head coach Eddie Howe believes it is only a matter of time before Wilson — who also played for him when he was Bournemouth boss — gets back to his best. And while criticism is part and parcel of the game, he knows Wilson has the mindset not to let that bother him.

Howe said: “I’ve had conversations with Callum all through my time working with him, in good moments and bad moments. That doesn’t change and shouldn’t change.

“I’m always in regular communication with my players in the pursuit of excellence. It’s not just about lifting someone up if they feel as though they need a lift, it’s about the pursuit of greatness.

“Callum has an incredible mindset, he has that already. He is pushing himself all the time. In your playing career, you are going to have good spells and bad spells but you need that inner belief always that you are the best and I think Callum has got that.”

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad in the coming weeks ahead of an international break later in the month. It is the first squad announcement since Wilson’s surprise late call to the World Cup setup, having not been considered for more than three years.

Wilson will be hoping to be named, but his form may go against him after scoring only seven goals in his 25 games to date this campaign.

Howe said: “I see him as an international player and I want that for him.

“I’ve never really had long conversations with players about international dreams, my focus is Newcastle. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had conversations about international football because that is part of their DNA and a lot of players are motivated hugely by what they do on the international scene.

“I know Callum’s World Cup dream was very strong in his mind and he used it as a big motivational tool. But Callum has always been about more than that. It’s not just short-term targets, he has this vision that he wants to be the best in his field. He is well motivated on every level.

“I don’t see that [the World Cup] as being a big down from that experience. If anything, it was a big high. It left him wanting more. I would say international football is still a big driver for him.”

Isak is seen by many as Wilson’s obvious replacement in the side, despite his own debut season being blighted by injury. The forward is now breathing down Wilson’s neck, but Howe has questioned whether the player is ready to play a full 90 minutes for the Magpies.

Howe said: “He wants to play, like every player. It’s been about keeping him fit after his serious injury and building his confidence levels and training levels, to the level he can play at.

“I feel he is there, but is he 100 percent ready to play 90 minutes on a consistent basis? Probably not. I have been delighted by his attitude. I think he’s in a good place.”

When asked whether he believes Isak could be a starter for Newcastle against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Howe said: “Alex will decide that by how he performs. He did very well when he came on last week and has trained well this week.

“On his position, I don’t see that as an issue. We will utilize him in various roles; we will utilize him in different roles. He is a top talent who can play in different roles, he is not one dimensional. He is not defined by one position, but whatever position he plays, he has to play well.”

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha
  • The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha”
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

PARIS: Neymar underwent season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain said.
The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha,” the Qatari-backed club said in a statement.
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.
“The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment,” PSG said.
Neymar was injured on Feb. 19 in a 4-3 win over Lille. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.
The Brazilian has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG for a record 222 million euros (then $262 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts

FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts

FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts
  • The 2022 World Cup in Qatar showcased a push by FIFA and Collina to give fans more entertainment by having referees add accurate amounts for stoppages
Updated 10 March 2023
AP

GENEVA: FIFA wants full stoppage time added even in blowouts though its refereeing chief said Thursday a “mercy rule” that baseball uses at some levels could be debated in the future to end games at 90 minutes.

Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of Manchester United on Sunday had only three minutes added at the end despite six-second-half goals, FIFA head of refereeing Pierluigi Collina told reporters in a briefing.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar showcased a push by FIFA and Collina to give fans more entertainment by having referees add accurate amounts for stoppages such as goal celebrations, substitutions, injuries and time-wasting.

It led to so-called 100-minute games and meant Spain’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the group stage had eight minutes of added time, Collina said. It let Alvaro Morata score the seventh goal.

Though Morata’s goal was not crucial in the final Group E standings, Spain did advance ahead of Germany on the tiebreaker of goal difference.

“In some competitions the goal difference in the entire competition may be decisive at the end for the ranking,” Collina said. “So even one goal scored or not scored could make the difference.”

In 1989, Arsenal won the English league title over Liverpool on the tiebreaker of goals scored with the teams’ goal difference identical. The teams met in the last game of the season and Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Liverpool was sealed by a goal in second-half stoppage time.

Collina acknowledged that lengthy added time in games such as Liverpool’s lopsided win last weekend could be viewed as “something not really understandable,” though he suggested consistency was key.

“At the World Cup people knew what to expect,” said the former top match official, who refereed the 2002 final. “Where there is consistency on the field of play every decision is better.”

FIFA and soccer’s rule-making panel known as IFAB want World Cup-style timekeeping to be adopted globally next season so 100-minute games should become routine in domestic leagues.

Still, Collina did suggest soccer could one day look for inspiration from baseball to control the length of games.

Baseball’s “mercy rule,” used at international tournaments and at some US collegiate levels, ends a game when one team builds a big lead after a certain number of innings.

“Maybe in the future we may consider within the laws of the game to say that additional time has not to be given at the end of the match if there is a difference of ‘x’ goals between the teams,” Collina said.

“At a certain stage we need to consider what is common sense or what is not.”

