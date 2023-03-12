SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi British Bank have announced the revamping of SABB Alfursan Mastercard credit card with an array of value-packed benefits for its cardholders.

The agreement will allow Alfursan members to earn 50 percent tier miles on Saudia’s domestic and international flights, which will feature a fast-track to Alfursan Silver Tier and 100,000 bonus miles for new card customers. This is in addition to earning 1 reward mile for every SR3 ($0.80) spent on domestic and international transactions using SABB Alfursan Mastercard credit card. Moreover, the card will provide its holders unlimited access to airport lounges, free travel insurance and more benefits.

HIGH LIGHT The agreement will allow Alfursan members to earn 50 percent tier miles on Saudia’s domestic and international flights, which will feature a fast-track to Alfursan Silver Tier and 100,000 bonus miles for new card customers.

Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing and product management at Saudia, said: “The Saudi British Bank is one of our leading partners in the Alfursan program, offering some of the best co-branded financial services in the Kingdom. Our partnership with SABB continues to develop innovative services to adapt to the needs of our loyalty program members. We look forward to continuing this partnership while providing even greater value to our Alfursan members.”

Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SABB, said: “We are very proud to partner with the Kingdom’s leading carrier Saudia Airlines to offer the best-in-class travel focused credit card in the market. SABB Alfursan credit card is part of our flagship proposition that provides customers with benefits that make their travel experience rewarding and comfortable. We are delighted to announce the new unique features that the card will offer that will surely be appreciated by the customers. We are committed to continue enhancing our products and services and maintain our leadership position in the market.”