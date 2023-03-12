You are here

SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members

Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SABB, and Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing and product management at Saudia.
Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SABB, and Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing and product management at Saudia.
Updated 12 March 2023
Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi British Bank have announced the revamping of SABB Alfursan Mastercard credit card with an array of value-packed benefits for its cardholders.

The agreement will allow Alfursan members to earn 50 percent tier miles on Saudia’s domestic and international flights, which will feature a fast-track to Alfursan Silver Tier and 100,000 bonus miles for new card customers. This is in addition to earning 1 reward mile for every SR3 ($0.80) spent on domestic and international transactions using SABB Alfursan Mastercard credit card. Moreover, the card will provide its holders unlimited access to airport lounges, free travel insurance and more benefits.

The agreement will allow Alfursan members to earn 50 percent tier miles on Saudia’s domestic and international flights, which will feature a fast-track to Alfursan Silver Tier and 100,000 bonus miles for new card customers.

Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing and product management at Saudia, said: “The Saudi British Bank is one of our leading partners in the Alfursan program, offering some of the best co-branded financial services in the Kingdom. Our partnership with SABB continues to develop innovative services to adapt to the needs of our loyalty program members. We look forward to continuing this partnership while providing even greater value to our Alfursan members.”

Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SABB, said: “We are very proud to partner with the Kingdom’s leading carrier Saudia Airlines to offer the best-in-class travel focused credit card in the market. SABB Alfursan credit card is part of our flagship proposition that provides customers with benefits that make their travel experience rewarding and comfortable. We are delighted to announce the new unique features that the card will offer that will surely be appreciated by the customers. We are committed to continue enhancing our products and services and maintain our leadership position in the market.”

 

Real estate adviser Savills Middle East has announced the opening of a new office in Jeddah to cater to rising demand in the country for professional property services. This is the second office for the firm in the Kingdom, with the first being located in Riyadh.
The Jeddah office will provide a suite of offerings such as commercial agency services including tenant and landlord representation, building and project consulting, property management, facilities management, strategic consultancy and international residential, serving as an extension to the Riyadh operations. Through both locations, Savills aims to cater to the needs of its varied audience base spread across the breadth of the Kingdom.

I am very excited to take on the new role at Savills in the dynamic market of Saudi Arabia, which is abound with growth opportunities.

Philip Paul, Head of Jeddah Office, Savills

The Jeddah office will be helmed by Philip Paul, a real estate industry veteran with more than 30 years of professional property and management experience in the public and private sectors in the UK and Middle East, largely in Oman. Paul earlier led the Oman operations for Savills Middle East when it was Cluttons, and was instrumental in shaping the business in the sultanate. Paul is a registered valuer and during his expansive career has undertaken valuations for a wide range of property types. He has also built consultancy experience through development appraisals, financial feasibilities, best use and research studies for a range of project types.
“I am very excited to take on the new role at Savills in the dynamic market of Saudi Arabia, which is abound with growth opportunities,” Paul said.
He added: “Increasingly more businesses are setting up here who wish to engage with professional property consultants with regional but also global expertise, and Savills is perfectly positioned to offer this combined advantage. The appetite for growth in Jeddah is evident and is only set to increase with the range of projects underway on the northwestern coast of the Kingdom, and we aim to capture this demand through our well-rounded solutions.”

 

The Bühler Group supports Saudi Arabia’s aim to achieve national food security, considering also the international challenges impacting this vital sector. “We provide unique and innovative solutions, aligning the highest technical standards and sustainable developmental concepts in line with the national goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said country manager Mohamed Jebabra. Projects developed to date cover staple food products like wheat, rice and other grains, and extend to the feed industry.
Bühler has a long heritage in Saudi Arabia and claims it is well positioned to assist with the national food security drive by the government. It was established in 1978 in Jeddah, partnering with a local company to gain insight into the grain, mill and silo sector.

Bühler has developed a three-year technical program to equip Saudi youth with the necessary qualifications and training to enter the labor market.

Barely a decade later, Bühler relocated to the capital Riyadh and qualified for a foreign investment license in 2001. It quickly became recognized as an essential partner in food security projects in the Kingdom.
From a global perspective, Bühler has more than 145 branches and offices worldwide. It is a family business established 160 years ago, with the fourth generation of founders still on the board. “Our heritage and passion is to serve society and industry, supplying high-quality products that comply with global specifications,” said Jebabra.
Bühler’s high-capacity equipment ranges from extruders to mixers, grinders, coolers, plansifters, conveyors, belts and hammers. The group has collaborated with some of the biggest private sector companies in Saudi Arabia, including Arabian Agricultural Services Company and Al-Marai for their value chain from grains to meat production and other food products.

We have a social responsibility to uplift and empower Saudi society.

Mohamed Jebabra, Country manager at buhler Group, Saudi Arabia

“For many years, General Food Security Authority (formerly known as SAGO) was our main and biggest customer in the Middle East and Africa in terms of grain terminals and modern mills, operating with the highest production parameters, modern technologies and best quality,” said Jebabra. This relationship has seen Bühler being responsible for more than 60 percent of SAGO projects.
From the early stages of any project, Bühler assembles an experienced team to determine the project requirements and specifications. It designs and delivers high-quality machines and installs and commissions all equipment. It provides a manager to oversee any after-sales requirements and 24/7 maintenance.
The group also contributes to youth training and skills development in the Kingdom and developing the capabilities of local citizens. “We have a social responsibility to uplift and empower Saudi society,” said Jebabra. Bühler has developed a three-year technical program to equip the youth with the necessary qualifications and training to enter the labor market.

 

DARCO Real Estate is participating in the Restatex Real Estate Expo in Riyadh as a diamond sponsor. The event is running from March 7-10 under the patronage of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. DARCO’s pavilion features models of its largest projects that are currently being implemented, and information about its megaprojects that have been completed and deserve recognition. The pavilion is witnessing the presence of many prominent figures and VIPs from the economic, social, sports and technical fields, who wish to know about the new projects of DARCO.

In its capacity as the official sponsor of Al-Ittihad Club, the company displayed the Saudi Super Cup at its pavilion on Wednesday, in the presence of Al-Ittihad Club’s Mohammed Noor.

Dr. Omar Al-Qahtani, CEO of DARCO Real Estate Company, said: “We are always keen to be present in such distinguished exhibitions along with a group of local and international companies that have become keen to be present and interact with all the events taking place in the Kingdom after the great shift witnessed by our country in various fields in light of Vision 2030 launched by His Highness the Crown Prince — may God protect him. The exhibition, however, is an ideal opportunity to meet our customers, not only to inform them of our new projects and updates but also to listen to their views and impressions, which we pay full attention to in our work.”

Regarding DARCO’s plans for the next phase, Al-Qahtani said: “We are proud of the confidence of customers and investors after the successful launch of the first DARCO Real Estate Fund through AWAED Platform, which has been covered in a record period, and we are currently working on many projects, including a project under implementation in the city of Riyadh, in which we will have a greater presence during the coming period, God willing, as well as in the rest of the cities of the Kingdom.”

The CEO of DARCO welcomed visitors to the DARCO Pavilion to learn about the new projects of the company, pointing out that the company’s expert team is on hand to listen to customers and answer their inquiries.

 

Uber has announced the latest rider trends that reveal the top five destinations visited by riders in the Kingdom during Riyadh Season. Trips completed via the ride-hailing app show Boulevard Riyadh City as the Kingdom’s go-to destination during the annual entertainment festival.

According to Uber, between Oct. 21, 2022 and March 2, more than 70,000 riders have taken a trip to Boulevard Riyadh City, accounting for 50 percent of Riyadh Season’s journeys taken via the app. More than 43,000 riders booked trips to Riyadh Front, making the state-of-the-art business and leisure development the second most visited Riyadh Season hotspot.

Attracting 9,000 riders, Winter Wonderland was the third-most visited, with Riyadh Zoo and Al-Murabba — the historic neighborhood and home of Al-Murabba Fort — ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, on the tech company’s list of preferred Riyadh Season destinations.

Other popular destinations include the Groves and Little Riyadh, Qariat Zaman, and Suwaidi Park. Riyadh Imagination Park, as well as Riyadh Sky, Souq Al-Zal, Via Riyadh, and Fan Festival, were also popular among the Kingdom’s riders.

All in all, over the course of 132 days, a total of 170,000 Riyadh Season trips were made by 141,000 riders via the Uber app.

Norhen Ali, head of communications for the Middle East and North Africa, Uber, said: “Underlining the entertaining nature of Riyadh Season and the Saudi capital’s attractions, our data reveals a growing demand for engaging leisure experiences that bring families and communities together. With each passing year, the Kingdom takes more active steps to cater to this demand, delighting citizens and residents across the country.”

Ali added: “In line with Vision 2030, we are fully committed to helping people move reliably, safely and comfortably. We are determined to play our part in steering the Kingdom’s growth and development.”

Abdul Latif Jameel Finance and Careem, the region’s leading multi-service platform, have announced the launch of a financing program designed specifically to allow Saudi Careem Captains in the Kingdom to finance their own cars. Abdul Latif Jameel Finance is opening the door for the Captains to continue earning an income in a reliable manner, by providing a financing solution that allows them to obtain a new vehicle. 

The financing program illustrates Abdul Latif Jameel Finance’s commitment to providing innovative financing solutions to more members of the community. The program provides Careem Captains, many whose main source of income is through the ride-hailing app, with flexible payment plans and installments to obtain any new model from several brands including Toyota, Lexus, Kia, Hyundai, Geely, Suzuki and MG vehicles. 

This financing program is also in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 goals and initiatives to support employment rates and improve living standards in the Kingdom.

Dr. Khalid D. Al-Karimy, CEO, Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, said: “At Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, we continuously endeavor to find ways to support our community. We are aware of the various challenges facing self-employed Captains, which is why we have worked on developing this innovative program that will help them reap the full benefits from their work.”

Ahmad Arrabi, general manager of Careem Saudi Arabia, said: “We are excited to cooperate with Abdul Latif Jameel Finance to make it easier for Careem Captains to obtain new models of Toyota, Lexus, Kia, Hyundai, Geely, Suzuki and MG vehicles. This cooperation will enable more Saudi nationals to access flexible earnings through the Careem platform.” 

Careem offers Captains in Saudi Arabia 24-hour technical support, special discounts on car cleaning, and in-ride insurance coverage. Careem launched in Saudi Arabia in 2013, commencing operations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran and Alkhobar before expanding to reach 29 cities across the Kingdom. More than 194,000 Saudi Careem Captains use the app to earn a flexible income and over 75 percent of the Captains in the Kingdom own their cars. To date, Careem Captains have completed more than 250 million trips. In 2022, earnings for Captains in Saudi Arabia totaled over SR529 million ($141 million).

