Newcastle United
Eddie Howe lays down Bruno Guimaraes marker as he looks to next phase of Newcastle United project

Newcastle United's midfielder Bruno Guimaraes gestures to the fans after their English League Cup final football match with Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London on February 26, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

  • Guimaraes is said to be the next in line to be rewarded with new terms, in a clear attempt to ward off lofty admirers, namely Real Madrid
NEWCASTLE: Bruno Guimaraes has to be the blueprint for the next phase of Newcastle United’s development — that’s the view of head coach Eddie Howe.

The Brazilian has been the diamond in the middle of Newcastle’s charge to the Carabao Cup final and Champions League contention, from a low base of relegation battlers when the former Lyon man arrived.

And while Guimaraes has not been the sole catalyst for success on Tyneside, in many ways he represents a direct window into what Howe and Magpies’ fans want from their players as the club heads into its next phase of the project — becoming real silverware challengers.

“That is the profile of player,” said Howe about future signings, referencing Guimaraes’ transformational prowess at St. James’ Park.

“Because Bruno has gone on to do brilliant things for the team, for the club, and we hope there are many more of those moments to come. Finding players like that who are affordable and all the other things that go into a transfer is not easy.”

Talk this month has been of contract extensions for key players, following on from new deals for Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron.

Guimaraes is said to be the next in line to be rewarded with new terms, in a clear attempt to ward off lofty admirers, namely Real Madrid.

“Not to my knowledge,” said Howe in a coy manner when asked about a new deal for his talisman. “I’ve been preparing for the game. I’m not sure on that.”

Guimaraes has formed a South American duet with compatriot Joelinton in the heart of Newcastle’s midfield this season, but will have to do without his partner-in-crime for the next two games, due to the No. 7s suspension.

Howe will likely hand Joe Willock a place back in the side, but it does leave the Magpies light in a key area against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sun.

“It’s a big blow for us. Joe has been very consistent for us this year. In and out of possession, I think he’s been very good, and his game has gone onto another level,” said Howe.

“He’s played various roles and has a great mentality. He wants to win in every moment, compete in training and games, and is very consistent with his attitude. A big blow, a big miss.”

Newcastle took the unusual step of allowing Jonjo Shelvey to leave in January, further depleting a department which was already, on paper, light.

Howe added: “Yeah, we are light in midfield. I don’t think it was a risk I took, it was a decision I didn’t want to take. It wasn’t a premeditated decision by me to take that risk. It was 99 percent out of my hands that Jonjo was going to leave. We are left with a bit of a hole without his presence, but it’s happened and now we have to make the best out of the situation.”

One man’s misfortune — Joelinton — is likely to be someone’s else’s blessing. And while Willock appears to be the man tasked with filling the big Brazilian’s boots, Elliot Anderson is also waiting in the wings for a call.

“It’s a chance for someone else to grasp that shirt and try to make sure they don’t come out the team themselves,” said Howe.

“It’s been a real shame for him (Anderson) because he had that opportunity to impress against Liverpool and had to be taken off (when Nick Pope was sent off) in the first half. One of the most disappointing things is we did not get to see how good Elliot could have been in that game. Elliot is going to be a very, very good player. He has got things to improve, which we are currently working on with him. But he has the capability for sure.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are again set to head to Dubai for a spring training camp, as confirmed by the Dubai Sports Council.

Speaking of the trip, Howe said: “That’s the plan. We’ll have quite a few players away so I think we’ll have quite a small group, but that is the plan as we currently stand.”

Real Madrid clip Espanyol 3-1, eye Liverpool and clasico

Real Madrid clip Espanyol 3-1, eye Liverpool and clasico
AP

  • Carlo Ancelotti’s team reduced Barcelona’s lead to six points before the front-runner visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday
BARCELONA: Vinicius Junior sparked Real Madrid’s 3-1 comeback win over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Saturday, keeping leader Barcelona within reach before the rivals meet next weekend.

Joselu Mato put Espanyol ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu in the eighth minute. But Vinicius equalized in the 22nd and Eder Militao headed Madrid in front for good minutes before halftime.

Substitute Marco Asensio added a third goal in stoppage time as Madrid ended a three-game winless run across the league and the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team reduced Barcelona’s lead to six points before the front-runner visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Karim Benzema missed the game as he rested to recover from an ankle problem. Before the game, Ancelotti said he expected his striker to be ready to face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday. Madrid holds a 5-2 advantage from the first leg of the round of 16.

Madrid will then visit Barcelona on March 19 in a clasico that will likely weigh heavily on the title fight.

“It was a game we had to win at any cost,” Ancelotti said. “This week is important with the Champions League and the clasico, and now we can face it with good momentum.”

Ancelotti insisted his players quickly turn their focus on Liverpool. Even though his team has a three-goal cushion, the coach said the rematch of last season’s European final could be a game “full of traps.”

MERCILESS MADRID

Espanyol, who were left in 13th place, took the lead when Joselu scored with a fine touch of his left boot. Joselu became the league’s second-leading scorer, along with Getafe’s Enes Unal, with 12. Only Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski has more at 15.

But when Madrid’s Vinicius got going, Madrid never gave Espanyol much of a chance to pull off the upset.

The Brazil forward looked hemmed in by Espanyol when he received the ball on the left side of the area. But a quick change of direction toward the center opened up just enough of a window for him to thread a shot between four defenders before it went in off the post.

“We were calm enough to come back from a goal down,” Vinicius said after his team-best 19th goal across all competitions.

When Madrid had Espanyol scrambling again, Militao jumped over his marker at the near post to head in a short cross by Aurélien Tchouameni.

Diego Martinez sent on extra attackers for Espanyol in the second half, but Madrid went closest to another goal when Rodrygo struck a free kick off the crossbar in the 75th.

Asensio rounded off the win after defender Nacho Fernandez dribbled forward and set him up.

“We were in the match until the final minutes,” Joselu said. “We gave it all we had, but Real Madrid shows no mercy.”

DOWN TO EIGHT

Last-placed Elche grabbed a point in stoppage time when Tete Morrente scored to draw 1-1 against a Valladolid that finished with eight players.

Cyle Larin struck in the fourth minute for his fourth goal in seven appearances for Valladolid since the Canada forward arrived in January.

But Valladolid lost their hold on the game when Darwin Machis was injured and had to leave after coach José “Pacheta” Rojo made all his substitutions.

After Morrente scored, two Valladolid players — Roque Mesa and Martin Hongla – were sent off for second bookings.

Iago Aspas scored his 10th and 11th league goals to lead Celta Vigo to 3-0 over Rayo Vallecano. His second goal was superbly executed by a touch of the outside of his left foot to float the ball over the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Justin Kluivert’s goal in the 74th minute gave Valencia a 1-0 win over Osasuna and helped to lift it out of the relegation zone. Osasuna Sergio Herrera goalie saved a penalty by Hugo Duro in injury time

Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit

Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

  • Despite an unconvincing performance, the result allows PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe broke away to score a last-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 2-1 on Saturday, a result that will go a small way toward healing the wound of their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

PSG have been left with just the Ligue 1 title to play for in the remaining months of the season after the Qatar-owned club were knocked out of Europe’s elite club competition in the last 16 with a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

They took the lead on their trip to Brittany in the 37th minute when Carlos Soler followed in to score after Mbappe’s shot had been parried by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

Yet the home side, battling to avoid relegation, drew level before halftime through Franck Honorat and it looked like they would hold on for a precious point in their fight to avoid relegation.

But then Mbappe, who had just been booked for kicking Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla in the back of the calf, was sent through on goal by Lionel Messi and rounded Bizot to score.

Despite an unconvincing performance, the result allows PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points over nearest challengers Marseille, who face Strasbourg on Sunday.

“People can say it is a little victory but it is a victory. Not everything was perfect but we had lots of chances and we shouldn’t let the fact we needed a last-minute winner hide that,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Canal Plus.

“To come here and win three days after our disappointment against Bayern was very important. We are in a fight for the title. The context is obviously not favorable but winning was the main thing.”

PSG, who are chasing what would be a French record 11th league title and a ninth in the Qatar era, were missing a host of players at the Stade Francis-Le Ble, including Neymar.

The Brazilian is recovering after undergoing an operation on damaged ankle ligaments in Doha and is not expected to play again this season.

Spanish international Soler was one of three players brought into the Paris line-up following Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat in the second leg of their tie against Bayern in Germany.

The former Valencia player almost opened the scoring early on, but his powerful shot from a Messi assist was tipped onto the post by Bizot.

Soler did then open the scoring, only for Honorat to control a long ball forward by Romain Del Castillo and hold off Sergio Ramos and Timothee Pembele before firing in the equalizer.

Bizot saved well from Messi in the second half but the Dutch goalkeeper could not prevent Mbappe scoring the winner as the France superstar took his tally for the season to 31 in all competitions for his club.

He is level at the top of the Ligue 1 scorers’ charts on 19 goals with Canada’s Jonathan David, who scored a hat-trick for Lille in their 3-3 draw with Lyon on Friday.

Rennes, who are fifth, drew 0-0 at Auxerre in Saturday’s other game.

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title

Updated 11 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

  • Arsenal stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, as well as coach Arteta, are looking to break their former club’s hold on the league title
  • The reigning champions visit Crystal Palace on Saturday night for their latest Premier League fixture
Where some have questioned the desire of Manchester City’s players to claim more silverware after a period of dominance, this is often the time they show the fight to prove doubters wrong.

And, according to Bernardo Silva, even if that means disappointing old friends and the man they expected to replace Pep Guardiola as manager.

The City midfielder was not alone in being sad last summer when the popular Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus left to join an Arsenal side led by Mikel Arteta, who was Guardiola’s former assistant at the Etihad.

But Bernardo and his team-mates will put sentiment to one side to try to overhaul the table-topping Gunners and win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

“They are very special players, big friends,” he told Arab News exclusively. “Personally I was very sad to see them go and especially to a rival — and knowing that Arsenal were growing, getting better.

“You also know the manager that is there is so, so good because he worked with us. You could see from the beginning how special Mikel was — and he is showing it now,” the Portuguese international said ahead of City’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.

“We know how good he is and when you add to that young team, players with that kind of energy of Zinchenko and Gabriel, and it’s not going to be good for us.”

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in 2019 and has transformed them into title challengers.

Bernardo, who joined City in 2017 from Monaco and has won four league titles, added: “Mikel was very close to us. Apart from his knowledge of the game, he’s a very good guy and very demanding as well. 

“It’s not easy with him. If you don’t do things properly he will shout at you and tell you the good way to do things. But he’s the right kind of manager that you want to have in this game.

Bernardo said that the City dressing room at the time felt that if one day Guardiola left, it would be Arteta who would take over.

“Mikel was very special to us and you could see how he understood the game in the same way as us, the players,” he said “So he would still be the perfect fit for when Pep leaves one day, although now it’s not so easy — with both Vincent Kompany and him.”

“Mikel’s doing very well and I’m happy for him — but I hope he doesn’t win it this season at least.”

It was about this time a year ago when City embarked on a run that would culminate in a dramatic final-day title triumph.

They won nine of their last 12 league games and pipped Liverpool by a point with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, having been 2-0 down with 14 minutes left.

With City below-par at times this season, it has been suggested excessive success has seen the players drop their high standards.

Arsenal haven’t won the title since they went the entire 2003-04 campaign without losing a league game.

But Bernardo denied City were not hungry for more honors as he added: “That doesn’t make any sense, it’s not true.

“The dressing room, the players, we want it. We know how beautiful it is to win this competition and we’ve been fighting for it for six seasons since I arrived,” he said. “Personally, for as long as I stay here I will fight with all my strength to win as many as possible.”

“Our job is just to control what we can do on the pitch, do as best as possible. We know we have had some bad moments this season, some weird moments, weird games where we’ve dropped points where we shouldn’t,” Bernardo said.

He added that the City players have been in this position before and know they have a fight on their hands when chasing the leaders.

“It can help us because we have more experience of this situation, but then some people say it can help Arsenal because they are more hungry.

“It can go both ways. We are going to fight for sure and we are going to try to win it again.”

City host Arsenal at the Etihad on April 26 and Bernardo knows they cannot afford to drop points in the run-in.

“We know it’s going to be tough because Arsenal are doing very well,” he said.

“You need to control what you can control, which is your games and forget about Arsenal, and just win our games,” Bernardo said. “We have slipped a few times, weird games and we have been sloppy and we want to get to that momentum again.”

“We have to win every game. You get to the end of the season and you feel if you drop more points then you won’t have a chance of fighting for this title.”

While Bernardo was surprised about Zinchenko and Jesus going to the Emirates Stadium, he was less so when five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December after leaving Manchester United.

The pair were team-mates for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar and Bernardo said: “I’d heard some rumors, my agent was his agent at the time and we were together in the national team and we spoke a few times about that. So I wasn’t completely surprised Cristiano went there.

“It was his choice and all the best to him. It’s a different reality. I don’t follow enough of the Saudi league to know the level that he’s playing at, and to know how he can make an impact, but for sure Cristiano is a good example in terms of the career he has made so far and experience he has had.”

Bernardo said that Ronaldo’s new team-mates will benefit and learn from his presence.

“Definitely you can see how he works every day, he’s got his own plan, own physio, his own thing, and you see he is just very focused on trying to be as perfect as possible in terms of his game. His level of ambition is very high.”

The same can be said of Bernardo and City too.

Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Updated 11 March 2023
AP

  • David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe
LILLE, France: Lille striker Jonathan David notched a hat trick to become the top scorer in the French league and Lyon substitute Alexandre Lacazette netted two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw on Friday.

David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Lille remained in sixth place, level on points with Rennes in the last European spot, while Lyon moved into eighth place on goal difference.

David put the hosts ahead in the 46th minute by converting a low cross from Jonathan Bamba.

The Canada striker dedicated his goal to Tiago Djalo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Lens last weekend, by holding up his teammate’s shirt to the crowd.

David then doubled the lead with a penalty in the 61st after Rayan Cherki’s cynical foul on Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Lyon capitalized on a poor clearance from Benjamin Andre to pull one back in the 64th when Bradley Barcola fired home a diagonal strike.

David restored Lille’s two-goal lead by sending Lyon goalkeeper Remy Riou the wrong way from another spot kick in the 79th after Lacazette moved his arm to block a free kick from Remy Cabella.

In his return from a hamstring injury, Lacazette redeemed himself by heading a cross from Sael Kumbedi into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 in the 83rd.

The former Arsenal striker equalized in the 89th by guiding the ball into the top corner after Barcola’s cutback.

It could have gone either way in the closing minutes. Lacazette volleyed wide in the second minute of stoppage time and Lille had a penalty canceled in the last seconds after a video review showed minimal contact between Bamba and Kumbedi.

On Saturday, league leader PSG visits Brest and Rennes faces Auxerre. ___

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

Updated 11 March 2023
AP

LA SPEZIA, Italy: It was a tale of three penalties at Stadio Alberto Picco where Inter Milan surprisingly lost to relegation-threatened Spezia 2-1 in a slice of Serie A history on Friday.

After Lautaro Martínez’s first-half penalty for Inter was saved, substitute Daniel Maldini, the son of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, gave Spezia the lead in the 55th minute. Maldini is also on loan from Milan.

Inter looked to have rescued a point when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty seven minutes from time but M’Bala Nzola scored from another spot kick.

Spezia’s first victory over the Nerazzurri lifted them six points clear of the drop zone.

Inter remained second but were just two points ahead of Lazio and three ahead of Roma and Milan, with all three still to play this weekend.

Simone Inzaghi’s team will have to recover quickly ahead of a tough week. They visit Porto on Tuesday in the last 16 of the Champions League, protecting a 1-0 advantage from the first leg. Then they host fierce rival Juventus in Serie A the following weekend.

Inter dominated Spezia but home goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski kept his team in the match with fine saves, the most important of which was to keep out Martínez’s penalty in the 14th minute.

The penalty was awarded after a tackle by Mattia Caldara on Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Lukaku gestured toward the bench in surprise as to why he was not taking the penalty. He’d scored all 16 of his previous penalties for Inter. Martínez missed for the fourth time in his last eight spot kicks.

Spezia didn’t have an attempt on goal during the first half — although Kevin Agudelo had a cross deflected onto the crossbar — but it took the lead with its first shot.

Drągowski sent a long goal kick to Nzola, who burst into the area and controlled with his back to goal before rolling across for an unmarked Maldini to slot.

Inter was awarded a second penalty late on when Salva Ferrer fouled Denzel Dumfries.

This time, Lukaku stepped up and drilled into the bottom right corner.

But less than two minutes later, Spezia was awarded a penalty when Dumfries crashed into the back of Viktor Kovalenko. Nzola didn’t miss either.

