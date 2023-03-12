Eddie Howe lays down Bruno Guimaraes marker as he looks to next phase of Newcastle United project

NEWCASTLE: Bruno Guimaraes has to be the blueprint for the next phase of Newcastle United’s development — that’s the view of head coach Eddie Howe.
The Brazilian has been the diamond in the middle of Newcastle’s charge to the Carabao Cup final and Champions League contention, from a low base of relegation battlers when the former Lyon man arrived.
And while Guimaraes has not been the sole catalyst for success on Tyneside, in many ways he represents a direct window into what Howe and Magpies’ fans want from their players as the club heads into its next phase of the project — becoming real silverware challengers.
“That is the profile of player,” said Howe about future signings, referencing Guimaraes’ transformational prowess at St. James’ Park.
“Because Bruno has gone on to do brilliant things for the team, for the club, and we hope there are many more of those moments to come. Finding players like that who are affordable and all the other things that go into a transfer is not easy.”
Talk this month has been of contract extensions for key players, following on from new deals for Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron.
Guimaraes is said to be the next in line to be rewarded with new terms, in a clear attempt to ward off lofty admirers, namely Real Madrid.
“Not to my knowledge,” said Howe in a coy manner when asked about a new deal for his talisman. “I’ve been preparing for the game. I’m not sure on that.”
Guimaraes has formed a South American duet with compatriot Joelinton in the heart of Newcastle’s midfield this season, but will have to do without his partner-in-crime for the next two games, due to the No. 7s suspension.
Howe will likely hand Joe Willock a place back in the side, but it does leave the Magpies light in a key area against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sun.
“It’s a big blow for us. Joe has been very consistent for us this year. In and out of possession, I think he’s been very good, and his game has gone onto another level,” said Howe.
“He’s played various roles and has a great mentality. He wants to win in every moment, compete in training and games, and is very consistent with his attitude. A big blow, a big miss.”
Newcastle took the unusual step of allowing Jonjo Shelvey to leave in January, further depleting a department which was already, on paper, light.
Howe added: “Yeah, we are light in midfield. I don’t think it was a risk I took, it was a decision I didn’t want to take. It wasn’t a premeditated decision by me to take that risk. It was 99 percent out of my hands that Jonjo was going to leave. We are left with a bit of a hole without his presence, but it’s happened and now we have to make the best out of the situation.”
One man’s misfortune — Joelinton — is likely to be someone’s else’s blessing. And while Willock appears to be the man tasked with filling the big Brazilian’s boots, Elliot Anderson is also waiting in the wings for a call.
“It’s a chance for someone else to grasp that shirt and try to make sure they don’t come out the team themselves,” said Howe.
“It’s been a real shame for him (Anderson) because he had that opportunity to impress against Liverpool and had to be taken off (when Nick Pope was sent off) in the first half. One of the most disappointing things is we did not get to see how good Elliot could have been in that game. Elliot is going to be a very, very good player. He has got things to improve, which we are currently working on with him. But he has the capability for sure.”
Meanwhile, Newcastle are again set to head to Dubai for a spring training camp, as confirmed by the Dubai Sports Council.
Speaking of the trip, Howe said: “That’s the plan. We’ll have quite a few players away so I think we’ll have quite a small group, but that is the plan as we currently stand.”