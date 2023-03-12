Egypt aims to consolidate economic, investment ties with China: President El-Sisi

You are here

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with the chairman of the China International Energy Group and his accompanying delegation. (Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency)
Updated 12 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with the chairman of the China International Energy Group and his delegation.
  • Qualitative development in infrastructure and industrial facilities in Egypt over recent years had provided new investment opportunities: Head of Chinese delegation
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said his country was keen to consolidate economic and investment cooperation with China and Chinese companies in areas of common interest.

His remarks came during a meeting on Saturday with the chairman of the China International Energy Group and his accompanying delegation of senior executives.

El-Sisi congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election for a new term in office and praised the Chinese leadership and nation for “achieving steady development progress and an important position at international level.”

The head of the Chinese delegation said the motives for investment and expansion in Egypt were based on “the deep friendly relations between the two countries, the two leaderships, and the two peoples.”

A qualitative development in infrastructure and industrial facilities in Egypt over recent years had provided new investment opportunities, he added.

The Chinese official pointed out the tangible improvements in the road network, transportation, communications, new cities, seaports, desalination and water treatment plants, electricity, and new and renewable energy.

And he said the Chinese group intended to launch a green hydrogen production project in Egypt with investments ranging between $5 billion and $8 billion.

On Wednesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said attracting investment was a key priority of the Egyptian government.

He noted that China was one of Egypt’s main trading partners and hoped China could “become a major investment partner for Egypt.”

Topics: Egypt China Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Updated 5 min 49 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Fishermen told Arab News that fresh fish has spoiled because local markets are overstocked and that some fishermen stopped working as they were unable to sell their catch, urging the government to lift the ban
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Fish prices have decreased by more than half in parts of Yemen after a ban on exports created an oversupply in local markets.

Fishmongers and fishermen in the southern city of Al-Mukalla and other areas of the Red Sea province of Hodeidah told Arab News that local markets were stocked after months of scarcity.

A kilo of tuna was selling for about 3,000 Yemeni riyals ($3.60) at the weekend, down from 8,000 riyals a month earlier in Al-Mukalla and more than 12,000 riyals in Aden. Grouper has fallen from 10,000 to less than 1,500 Yemeni riyals a kilo.

The Ministry of Fisheries in Aden put a blanket ban on fish exports to neighboring countries and other nations at the end of last month, as prices soared and protests mounted.

Yemeni fishermen and traders blamed rising fuel costs and unchecked overfishing by commercial ships for high prices.

Some Yemenis, however, claimed that local businessmen and fishermen would rather export fish for hard currency than sell to locals.

However, some fishermen told Arab News that fresh fish has spoiled because local markets are overstocked and that some fishermen stopped working as they were unable to sell their catch, urging the government to lift the ban.

Due to high fuel and ice costs, fishermen in the western province of Hodeidah said they pay between 5 million and 15 million Yemeni riyals on each voyage to transport fish from Eritrea or Somalia, in addition to over $10,000 on a fishing license from authorities in the two countries.

“If the government wants to lower the price of fish, it must subsidize oil derivatives, wheat, and bread, and fund fishing equipment and ice factories,” a member of fishery cooperation in Hodeida’s Khokha, who wished to remain anonymous, told Arab News.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fishermen in the province stopped going to sea in protest of the ban that reduced the per kg price of greasy

Some cities have yet to benefit. Shoppers in Shabwa have complained that prices remain high and that fish is not arriving from other provinces.

“The problem is that the ban has not only halted exports abroad, but certain provinces with an abundant catch have also banned shipments to other Yemeni towns,” Omer Gambeet, head of Fisheries Cooperative Union, told Arab News.

“The state should be more lenient and should be aware that enormous quantities of fish have decayed in the market because fishermen were unable to sell them.”

Maj. Salem Abdullah Al-Soqotri, minister of agriculture, irrigation, and fisheries, promised a meeting of fishermen’s unions to loosen the ban by enabling the export of 10 species, including grouper, and to abolish the embargo after distribution on the local market had stabilized.

Topics: Yemen Fisheries

Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

  • Two-day event results in the signing of five memorandums of understanding
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi on Sunday led the ninth session of the Kuwaiti-Omani joint committee meetings in Muscat, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The two ministers and their delegations discussed a wide range of issues, including the economy, development, culture, and the environment.

They also reviewed new opportunities for cooperation and stressed a shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels. 

The two-day event resulted in the signing of five memorandums of understanding, and agreement on executive programs in the fields of diplomatic studies and training, higher education, competition protection and monopoly prevention, environmental protection, and developing industrial exports.

 

Topics: Kuwait Oman

Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

  • Two sides underscored coordination on a variety of regional and international issues of mutual interest
Arab News

DUBAI: Saqr Ghobash, speaker for the UAE’s Federal National Council, met with Oleksandr Kornienko, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament of Ukraine, and his accompanying delegation at the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Bahrain, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation by exchanging visits and improving coordination and consultation on a variety of issues of mutual interest.

The importance of coordinating positions and aspirations on a variety of regional and international issues of mutual interest was also underscored.

 

Topics: UAE Ukraine Gulf-Ukraine

Updated 12 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Customs officers at Borg El-Arab International Airport in Alexandria thwarted an attempt to smuggle 13 antique metal pieces into Egypt dating back to the Greco-Roman era (332 BC–395 AD), hidden in the baggage of a Libyan passenger arriving from Benghazi.

While scanning the passengers of a Buraq Air flight, customs staff became suspicious of one person and passed his luggage through an X-ray machine.

The officers found 13 ancient metal pieces hidden in his baggage.

The archaeological unit examined the items and confirmed that they dated back to the Greco-Roman era.

Separately, the customs officers at Cairo International Airport foiled two attempts to smuggle in a number of gold bars and a quantity of diamond-encrusted jewelry after catching an air hostess and a Dutch passenger.

While scanning the passengers coming from the UAE, customs officers became suspicious of the air hostess while she was trying to leave the terminal.

When her bags were passed through the X-ray machine, two gold bars weighing 500 grams and 150 grams were found.

In the second case, the Dutch passenger coming from Amman drew customs officers’ attention while he was leaving the arrival hall.

An X-ray scan of his baggage yielded a quantity of jewelry made of yellow and white metal, suspected to be gold inlaid with diamonds. The items were hidden in tea tins, medicine boxes, and socks.

All three face legal action.

Topics: Egypt customs

Updated 12 March 2023
Reuters

Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme court has upheld the death sentence handed down to a Swedish Iranian dual national convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people, state media reported on Sunday.
Iran said in 2020 that its security forces arrested Sweden-based Habib Farajollah Chaab in Turkiye and took him to Tehran, without saying where or how he was captured.
“Chaab was sentenced to death after several court sessions with the presence of his lawyer ... The Supreme Court confirmed his death sentence,” Iran’s judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.
In 2022, Iran started trial of Chaab on charges of leading the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and plotting and carrying out “numerous bombings and terrorist operations.”
He was sentenced to death for being “corrupt on earth,” a capital offense under Iran’s strict form of Islamic law, Iranian state media said.
The Islamic Republic has had tense relations with its ethnic minorities, which include Arabs, Kurds, Azeris and Baluch, and has accused them of aligning with neighboring countries rather than Tehran.
Arabs and other minorities have long said they face discrimination in Iran, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.
The confirmation of Chaab’s death sentence comes amid soured relations between Iran and Sweden over a Swedish court’s life time in prison sentence for a former Iranian official for involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988 in the Islamic Republic.
Iran has rejected former Iranian official Hamid Noury’s sentence as “baseless, distorted and fabricated.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Saudi Arabia calls for a balanced approach to ESG investment
Saudi Arabia calls for a balanced approach to ESG investment
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment’
Photo/Supplied
9th Kuwaiti-Omani joint committee meeting held in Muscat

