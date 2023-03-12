You are here

  • Home
  • FedEx leads in advancing gender equality in logistics

FedEx leads in advancing gender equality in logistics

Sophie Hoult
Sophie Hoult
Short Url

https://arab.news/j3kp8

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

FedEx leads in advancing gender equality in logistics

Sophie Hoult
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Women, who have historically been underrepresented in the logistics industry, are now taking center stage. In 2022, women accounted for 19 percent of C-level positions in the average supply chain organization, up from 15 percent in 2021. Successfully recruiting women, advancing them into leadership roles, and retaining them in supply chain positions are now considered essential components of an organization’s strategy.
The new generation of women employees who have been joining FedEx in increasing numbers over the past few years has proved that their fresh perspective can enhance all parts of supply chain operations. From package sorting and courier duties to truck driving and ground operations management, there is literally nothing a woman cannot accomplish!

A view from the top
Becoming a pilot takes a great deal of determination — it is not something that happens overnight. First Officer and Pilot Stefanie Lee recalls that it wasn’t always easy. At the same time as climbing the career ladder, Lee was also trying to balance being a mother. “In my career, I faced several challenges from those who thought I couldn’t be a single mother and still fly. I pushed through those barriers — and am happy to say I’ve now been flying for 19 years, seven of those with FedEx and the military,” she said. While Lee acknowledges gender and other biases may exist, she feels proud to work for FedEx, flying 777s.

Women delivering excellence
As a senior manager ground operations and road network at FedEx, Sophie Hoult motivates, leads and inspires to make sure that day-to-day operations run safely and successfully. Being part of the FedEx family for nearly five years, Hoult did not face any major challenges in the logistic industry. Her advice to the next generation of women entering the workforce: “Find yourself a coach, a colleague, a friend, or a relative. Someone who can see your strengths and will provide you with confidence when you are feeling self-doubt or disbelief.”

Getting behind the wheel
Farrah Fayo has been with FedEx for nearly two years. Even though ground courier is a male-dominated role that requires lifting boxes and driving a van, Fayo was determined: “I told myself that if other women can do it, I can do it as well.” Her family only cared that she was employed in a safe environment. FedEx is a great place to work, according to Farrah: “When it comes to gender equality, everyone is treated fairly.”

Driven by passion
Zainab Matovu joined FedEx about a year ago. Like Fayo, Matovu works as a courier in Dubai. Her passion for her job helped her overcome any obstacles she encountered. She said: “Let’s challenge the stereotypes that have traditionally associated this profession with men. Only by growing the number of women who embrace opportunities and challenges in the industry will this be possible. In return, we will gain esteem and the reversal of stereotypes about women.”

 

Topics: FedEx

Related

Social Development Bank. (Twitter @SDB_sa)
Corporate News
Social Development Bank showcases financing solutions for entrepreneurs at Biban 2023
FalconViz launches metaverse lab offering BIM solutions
Corporate News
FalconViz launches metaverse lab offering BIM solutions

Social Development Bank showcases financing solutions for entrepreneurs at Biban 2023

Social Development Bank. (Twitter @SDB_sa)
Social Development Bank. (Twitter @SDB_sa)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Social Development Bank showcases financing solutions for entrepreneurs at Biban 2023

Social Development Bank. (Twitter @SDB_sa)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

The Social Development Bank is participating as a contributing partner at Biban 2023, the Kingdom’s flagship startup and SME conference. Hosted and organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, the event is taking place at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center, from March 9 to March 13.
As one of the leading partners of this year’s conference, SDB — represented by a selection of the organization’s executives and spokespeople — is underlining the importance of advancing social development across the Kingdom. The bank is showcasing its efforts to empower entrepreneurs and enhance entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia by creating greater access to an extensive suite of financial and non-financial services offerings.
SDB continues to strengthen its relations with the relevant authorities by concluding contracts and signing agreements for entrepreneurs and small and micro businesses.

FASTFACT

SDB CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashid joined several other industry leaders and experts in a panel discussion titled ‘The Kingdom unites efforts to expand financing for SMEs in Saudi Arabia.’

Over the course of the event, SDB took part in a range of seminars and panel discussions. SDB CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashid joined several other industry leaders and experts in a panel discussion titled “The Kingdom unites efforts to expand financing for SMEs in Saudi Arabia.” The panel provided the SDB CEO the opportunity to spotlight solutions and financing programs launched by the bank to equip SMEs with the tools to fulfill their potential and succeed, meet targeted sectors’ needs, and raise economic productivity levels.
SDB Business Development Director Fahad Al-Ashgar also participated in a panel discussion exploring opportunities to develop SDB’s services for SMEs, empower male and female citizens’ efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s economic development, and encourage them to manage in their own facilities. The discussion also outlined steps taken by SDB to create job opportunities, enhance its contributions to the Kingdom’s national economy and bolster the economy of the country’s most remote areas and communities.
SDB is also hosting a range of workshops, providing free consultations targeting entrepreneurs and training programs — the latter being organized by SDB’s Dulani Business Center.
SDB has three stands at the exhibition. The main pavilions, Dulani Business Center and Jaadah 30, are welcoming visitors to learn more about their services, including the bank’s financial and non-financial offerings. These pavilions are showcasing SDB’s programs and products, highlighting the success stories of entrepreneurs funded by the bank.
Themed “Attract-Connect-Achieve,” Biban 2023 aims to promote technical entrepreneurship, raise the digital capabilities of young men and women, and inspire the development of novel ideas and innovations.

 

Topics: Biban 2023

SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members

SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members

SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi British Bank have announced the revamping of SABB Alfursan Mastercard credit card with an array of value-packed benefits for its cardholders.

The agreement will allow Alfursan members to earn 50 percent tier miles on Saudia’s domestic and international flights, which will feature a fast-track to Alfursan Silver Tier and 100,000 bonus miles for new card customers. This is in addition to earning 1 reward mile for every SR3 ($0.80) spent on domestic and international transactions using SABB Alfursan Mastercard credit card. Moreover, the card will provide its holders unlimited access to airport lounges, free travel insurance and more benefits.

HIGHLIGHT

The agreement will allow Alfursan members to earn 50 percent tier miles on Saudia’s domestic and international flights, which will feature a fast-track to Alfursan Silver Tier and 100,000 bonus miles for new card customers.

Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing and product management at Saudia, said: “The Saudi British Bank is one of our leading partners in the Alfursan program, offering some of the best co-branded financial services in the Kingdom. Our partnership with SABB continues to develop innovative services to adapt to the needs of our loyalty program members. We look forward to continuing this partnership while providing even greater value to our Alfursan members.”

Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SABB, said: “We are very proud to partner with the Kingdom’s leading carrier Saudia Airlines to offer the best-in-class travel focused credit card in the market. SABB Alfursan credit card is part of our flagship proposition that provides customers with benefits that make their travel experience rewarding and comfortable. We are delighted to announce the new unique features that the card will offer that will surely be appreciated by the customers. We are committed to continue enhancing our products and services and maintain our leadership position in the market.”

 

Topics: SABB Saudia Alfursan

Related

Philip Paul, Head of Jeddah Office, Savills
Corporate News
Savills expands KSA operations with new Jeddah office
Mohamed Jebabra, Country manager at buhler Group, Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Bühler committed to Saudi Arabia’s national food security goals

Savills expands KSA operations with new Jeddah office

Philip Paul, Head of Jeddah Office, Savills
Philip Paul, Head of Jeddah Office, Savills
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Savills expands KSA operations with new Jeddah office

Philip Paul, Head of Jeddah Office, Savills
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Real estate adviser Savills Middle East has announced the opening of a new office in Jeddah to cater to rising demand in the country for professional property services. This is the second office for the firm in the Kingdom, with the first being located in Riyadh.
The Jeddah office will provide a suite of offerings such as commercial agency services including tenant and landlord representation, building and project consulting, property management, facilities management, strategic consultancy and international residential, serving as an extension to the Riyadh operations. Through both locations, Savills aims to cater to the needs of its varied audience base spread across the breadth of the Kingdom.

I am very excited to take on the new role at Savills in the dynamic market of Saudi Arabia, which is abound with growth opportunities.

Philip Paul, Head of Jeddah Office, Savills

The Jeddah office will be helmed by Philip Paul, a real estate industry veteran with more than 30 years of professional property and management experience in the public and private sectors in the UK and Middle East, largely in Oman. Paul earlier led the Oman operations for Savills Middle East when it was Cluttons, and was instrumental in shaping the business in the sultanate. Paul is a registered valuer and during his expansive career has undertaken valuations for a wide range of property types. He has also built consultancy experience through development appraisals, financial feasibilities, best use and research studies for a range of project types.
“I am very excited to take on the new role at Savills in the dynamic market of Saudi Arabia, which is abound with growth opportunities,” Paul said.
He added: “Increasingly more businesses are setting up here who wish to engage with professional property consultants with regional but also global expertise, and Savills is perfectly positioned to offer this combined advantage. The appetite for growth in Jeddah is evident and is only set to increase with the range of projects underway on the northwestern coast of the Kingdom, and we aim to capture this demand through our well-rounded solutions.”

 

Topics: Savills

Related

Mohamed Jebabra, Country manager at buhler Group, Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Bühler committed to Saudi Arabia’s national food security goals
SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members
Corporate News
SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members

Bühler committed to Saudi Arabia’s national food security goals

Mohamed Jebabra, Country manager at buhler Group, Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Jebabra, Country manager at buhler Group, Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Bühler committed to Saudi Arabia’s national food security goals

Mohamed Jebabra, Country manager at buhler Group, Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

The Bühler Group supports Saudi Arabia’s aim to achieve national food security, considering also the international challenges impacting this vital sector. “We provide unique and innovative solutions, aligning the highest technical standards and sustainable developmental concepts in line with the national goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said country manager Mohamed Jebabra. Projects developed to date cover staple food products like wheat, rice and other grains, and extend to the feed industry.
Bühler has a long heritage in Saudi Arabia and claims it is well positioned to assist with the national food security drive by the government. It was established in 1978 in Jeddah, partnering with a local company to gain insight into the grain, mill and silo sector.

FASTFACT

Bühler has developed a three-year technical program to equip Saudi youth with the necessary qualifications and training to enter the labor market.

Barely a decade later, Bühler relocated to the capital Riyadh and qualified for a foreign investment license in 2001. It quickly became recognized as an essential partner in food security projects in the Kingdom.
From a global perspective, Bühler has more than 145 branches and offices worldwide. It is a family business established 160 years ago, with the fourth generation of founders still on the board. “Our heritage and passion is to serve society and industry, supplying high-quality products that comply with global specifications,” said Jebabra.
Bühler’s high-capacity equipment ranges from extruders to mixers, grinders, coolers, plansifters, conveyors, belts and hammers. The group has collaborated with some of the biggest private sector companies in Saudi Arabia, including Arabian Agricultural Services Company and Al-Marai for their value chain from grains to meat production and other food products.

We have a social responsibility to uplift and empower Saudi society.

Mohamed Jebabra, Country manager at buhler Group, Saudi Arabia

“For many years, General Food Security Authority (formerly known as SAGO) was our main and biggest customer in the Middle East and Africa in terms of grain terminals and modern mills, operating with the highest production parameters, modern technologies and best quality,” said Jebabra. This relationship has seen Bühler being responsible for more than 60 percent of SAGO projects.
From the early stages of any project, Bühler assembles an experienced team to determine the project requirements and specifications. It designs and delivers high-quality machines and installs and commissions all equipment. It provides a manager to oversee any after-sales requirements and 24/7 maintenance.
The group also contributes to youth training and skills development in the Kingdom and developing the capabilities of local citizens. “We have a social responsibility to uplift and empower Saudi society,” said Jebabra. Bühler has developed a three-year technical program to equip the youth with the necessary qualifications and training to enter the labor market.

 

Topics: Buhler

Related

Philip Paul, Head of Jeddah Office, Savills
Corporate News
Savills expands KSA operations with new Jeddah office
SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members
Corporate News
SABB, Saudia offer special rewards for Alfursan members

DARCO showcases latest projects at Restatex Real Estate Expo in Riyadh

DARCO showcases latest projects at Restatex Real Estate Expo in Riyadh
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

DARCO showcases latest projects at Restatex Real Estate Expo in Riyadh

DARCO showcases latest projects at Restatex Real Estate Expo in Riyadh
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

DARCO Real Estate is participating in the Restatex Real Estate Expo in Riyadh as a diamond sponsor. The event is running from March 7-10 under the patronage of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. DARCO’s pavilion features models of its largest projects that are currently being implemented, and information about its megaprojects that have been completed and deserve recognition. The pavilion is witnessing the presence of many prominent figures and VIPs from the economic, social, sports and technical fields, who wish to know about the new projects of DARCO.

In its capacity as the official sponsor of Al-Ittihad Club, the company displayed the Saudi Super Cup at its pavilion on Wednesday, in the presence of Al-Ittihad Club’s Mohammed Noor.

Dr. Omar Al-Qahtani, CEO of DARCO Real Estate Company, said: “We are always keen to be present in such distinguished exhibitions along with a group of local and international companies that have become keen to be present and interact with all the events taking place in the Kingdom after the great shift witnessed by our country in various fields in light of Vision 2030 launched by His Highness the Crown Prince — may God protect him. The exhibition, however, is an ideal opportunity to meet our customers, not only to inform them of our new projects and updates but also to listen to their views and impressions, which we pay full attention to in our work.”

Regarding DARCO’s plans for the next phase, Al-Qahtani said: “We are proud of the confidence of customers and investors after the successful launch of the first DARCO Real Estate Fund through AWAED Platform, which has been covered in a record period, and we are currently working on many projects, including a project under implementation in the city of Riyadh, in which we will have a greater presence during the coming period, God willing, as well as in the rest of the cities of the Kingdom.”

The CEO of DARCO welcomed visitors to the DARCO Pavilion to learn about the new projects of the company, pointing out that the company’s expert team is on hand to listen to customers and answer their inquiries.

 

Latest updates

FalconViz launches metaverse lab offering BIM solutions
FalconViz launches metaverse lab offering BIM solutions
FedEx leads in advancing gender equality in logistics
Sophie Hoult
Social Development Bank showcases financing solutions for entrepreneurs at Biban 2023
Social Development Bank. (Twitter @SDB_sa)
What We Are Reading Today: The King’s Road
Photo/Supplied
French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests
French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.