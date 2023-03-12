FalconViz launches metaverse lab offering BIM solutions

Saudi asset digitization company FalconViz has announced the launch of its first metaverse lab in Saudi Arabia, offering tools that can be applied to any building information modeling project, handle giga-projects and deliver mixed-reality experiences. The company sees the launch as just the beginning of its journey of contributing to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The announcement of “FalconViz Metaverse” was made at the BIM and Digital Twins Exhibition 2023 in Riyadh, heralding the company into the new age of digitization.
The metaverse is largely considered the next era of the internet. Whilst it is difficult to single out one standard definition for the metaverse, it is considered an immersive, interoperable and synchronous virtual world. This new age of the internet will most certainly disrupt and transform the current social and economic structures and bring about a whole new wave of opportunity across many different sectors.
FalconViz defines the metaverse as a 3D real-time social medium where people can create and engage in shared experiences across many modalities of converged digital and real worlds.
Before digital twins and even drone-based photogrammetry were known by the public, the company had been developing the tools of the future.
Dr. Neil Smith, FalconViz’s chief information officer and co-founder, said: “At the heart of this is digital twins, which we have been creating using drones and high-definition laser scanning for years. Digital twinning is an industry that is projected to reach over $125 billion by 2030. Now, however, within the metaverse, we can finally allow stakeholders to view their critical assets as they are in real life, enabling an embodied immersive experience. It also allows stakeholders to simulate spaces, objects and processes.”
The metaverse opens new possibilities in how FalconViz interacts with the data in the future, which allows them to go from viewing data as placeable AR models to jumping into data at 1:1 scale, with full immersion. The company can connect critical information captured in structural reports, such as cracks and damages to a building, and immediately jump to those locations to examine the area, and gain a spatial awareness of the surroundings and the procedures that would need to be taken to make immediate repairs. There is no limit to how they can explore the data to gain insight that is not possible from 2D plans.