You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visit the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2023. (REUTERS)
1 / 2
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visit the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2023. (REUTERS)
A Ukrainian soldier takes part in a military drill on psychological combat training at an undisclosed location close to the border with Belarus, in Ukraine March 11, 2023. (REUTERS)
2 / 2
A Ukrainian soldier takes part in a military drill on psychological combat training at an undisclosed location close to the border with Belarus, in Ukraine March 11, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29w3x

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier

Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier
  • The video footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench being shot dead by multiple automatic weapons after saying “Glory to Ukraine”
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s SBU security services on Sunday confirmed the identity of a Ukrainian soldier killed by a hail of bullets, in an execution video that went viral.
SBU investigators named the soldier as 42-year-old Oleksandr Igorovich Matsievsky, a sniper with the 163rd battalion of the territorial defense brigade in the Chernihiv region in northeastern Ukraine.
On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Matsievsky’s “bravery” in his daily address, awarding the soldier the Hero of Ukraine title.
Zelensky said Matsievsky was “a soldier, a person who will be remembered forever” by Ukrainians.
The soldier’s identity had been unclear, with conflicting statements from the military, which initially named two different servicemen.
The video footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench being shot dead by multiple automatic weapons after saying “Glory to Ukraine.”
According to the regional department of the Northern section of the Ukrainian armed forces, Moldova-born Matsievsky had been taken prisoner with four other Ukrainian soldiers in the region of Donetsk.
In recent days, his mother had confirmed her son’s identity in a television report.
The SBU said it identified Matsievsky based on “communication with relatives of the deceased, analysis of photos and videos and the forensic medical examination.”
“He is a true hero who, even in the face of death, has shown the whole world the character and how indomitable Ukrainians are,” SBU chief Vasyl Malyouk said in a press release.
Malyouk added that the Ukrainian security services were working to identify the Russian soldiers who “committed this bloody crime.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Ukrainian servicemen on a BMP-2 tank drive towards the city of Bakhmut on March 11, 2023 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
World
Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut: Ukraine
Iran says deal reached to buy Russian fighter jets
Middle-East
Iran says deal reached to buy Russian fighter jets

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack
  • "President Trump was wrong," Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US vice president Mike Pence said Saturday that history would hold former president Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, US media reported.
The remarks are likely to widen the rift between the former running mates, who have been at loggerheads since Pence refused to go along with Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and remain in power.
"President Trump was wrong," Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians.
"I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Pence was quoted as saying by multiple media outlets.
Some of the thousands who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, called for Pence to be hanged, forcing him to seek a safe location.
Trump has already declared his intention to seek a new term as president in 2024 elections, and Pence indicated he may challenge him for the Republican nomination.
The Gridiron Dinner is usually a light-hearted event with skits and musical entertainment, and Pence initially sought to poke fun.
"I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican nominee for president in 2024 -- if it's me," he said.
Near the end of his speech, Pence said there was one issue he would not joke about.
"The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th," he said, according to The Washington Post newspaper.
"But make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way."
Pence's sharp remarks aimed at Trump were unexpected at the gala.
"Was at the dinner and can confirm @Mike_Pence definitely caught the room by surprise--lots of dropped jaws," tweeted Maryam Mujica, a former State Department official.

 

Topics: US Capitol on January 6 2021 Donald Trump

Related

Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury
World
Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury
Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign
World
Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests
Updated 12 March 2023
AP

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests
  • Macron has refused a request by unions to meet with him, which leftist CGT union leader Philippe Martinez said amounted to “giving the finger”
Updated 12 March 2023
AP

PARIS: A contentious bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 got a push forward with the Senate’s adoption of the measure amid strikes, protests and uncollected garbage piling higher by the day.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted late on Saturday after the 195-112 vote that she looks forward to the bill’s definitive passage, hailing a “decisive step toward a reform that will assure the future of our retirement” system.
But the legislation must now move through tricky political territory with multiple potential outcomes.
It heads first to a committee of seven senators and seven lower-house lawmakers to find a compromise between the two houses’ versions of the text on Wednesday — when unions planned an eighth round of nationwide protest marches.
President Emmanuel Macron is undaunted by the uncollected trash piling up in Paris and other cities from a strike by garbage workers opposed to the bill and reduced services and supplies in other sectors like transport and energy.
Macron has refused a request by unions to meet with him, which leftist CGT union leader Philippe Martinez said amounted to “giving the finger.”
There has been no government response to a union request for a “citizens’ consultation” on the legislation, made on Saturday after a new day of marches which drew a far smaller number of people into the streets than protest marches four days earlier.
Senate President Gerard Larcher voiced pride in the job of his colleagues after their vote — a day before the deadline — saying the body controlled by the conservative right played its role “with only one objective whatever our feelings are, the interest of the country and the interest of the French people.”
Unions maintain that French people are voting their opposition to the reform in the streets and through strikes, continuing though reduced in some sectors.
The government hopes to avoid using a special constitutional power to force the bill through parliament without a vote. Parliamentary approval would give a large measure of legitimacy to the pension plan.
But there are multiple scenarios before the reform could become law, making its path uncertain.
If the mixed committee reaches an accord on Wednesday, the pension reform plan would get a final vote the following day in the Senate and National Assembly, the lower house.
Without agreement, the bill would likely return to the National Assembly for more debate and a final vote, then likely back to the Senate. Borne, the prime minister, was optimistic the measure would be “definitively adopted in the coming days.”

 

Topics: Paris France

Related

France faces ‘standstill’ in protests against pensions overhaul
World
France faces ‘standstill’ in protests against pensions overhaul
Opposition groups rally in France demanding EU list Iran’s Guards as terrorist group
Middle-East
Opposition groups rally in France demanding EU list Iran’s Guards as terrorist group

‘Heartbroken’ headteacher slams UK govt decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams

‘Heartbroken’ headteacher slams UK govt decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

‘Heartbroken’ headteacher slams UK govt decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams

‘Heartbroken’ headteacher slams UK govt decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams
  • The two girls and their families have been living in so-called “bridging accommodation” in a hotel, but have been told they will be relocated by the end of March
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Two Afghan refugee girls who arrived in Britain following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 have been moved out of London weeks before taking their school-leaving exams by the UK Home Office, it was revealed on Saturday.

An Observer report said the two 16-year-old students at Fulham Cross Girls School in the city had been due to sit their GCSE exams, which start in the UK on May 15, but have been notified, along with their families, that they must leave London.

Their headteacher, Victoria Tully, told the newspaper she was “heartbroken” by the decision, adding the pair — and 13 other Afghan girls who enrolled at the school following their evacuation — would not find a school to take them in, or which would be using the same exam boards or textbooks.

The two girls and their families have been living in so-called “bridging accommodation” in a hotel, according to the Observer, but have been told they will be relocated by the end of March.

“I am heartbroken, these children have overcome unbelievable adversity, and despite living in a horrible hotel their work ethic has been through the roof, to take their GCSEs away seems barbaric,” Tully told the newspaper.

“The girls spoke no English when they arrived, but have blossomed due to their sunny natures and incredible hard work,” she said.

“One of the girls, Zara, came to me very upset last week and said: ‘Miss, they are moving us, please don’t let them.’” 

According to the report, Zara, who hopes to become an engineer, was due to take exams in English, mathematics and science, but is now being relocated to Northamptonshire — more than 60 miles away.

British passport-holder Adib Kochai, Zara’s father, told the Observer: “I told local council officials I would rather sleep on the streets than go to Northampton, my wife is disabled and very ill and waiting for an operation in London, my daughter is going to take her exams. I said: ‘Please, please keep us here.’”

Along with his disabled wife and Zara, Kochai also cares for three other daughters, three sons and a granddaughter in a hotel where conditions are “very bad” he said.

Lawyers for them and other “vulnerable” families who were relocated to London from Afghanistan during the evacuation program in 2021 have slammed the decision as “disgraceful” and made without “consideration given to individual needs.”

A spokesperson for the Home Office said all local authorities where Afghan refugees are moved to have a “legal obligation” to provide a school place within appropriate catchment areas within three weeks to avoid disruption.

“We are proud this country has provided homes for more than 7,500 Afghan evacuees, but there is a shortage of local authority housing for all in London and hotels do not provide a long-term solution,” the spokesperson said.

Topics: Afghan refugees Taliban Fulham Cross Girls School Victoria Tully UK Home Office

Related

British Home Office faces legal action over treatment of Afghan refugees
World
British Home Office faces legal action over treatment of Afghan refugees
UK Home Office orders Afghan refugees to uproot families and leave London within a week
World
UK Home Office orders Afghan refugees to uproot families and leave London within a week

Humza Yousaf gains high-profile backing for SNP leadership amid racist, Islamophobic abuse

Humza Yousaf gains high-profile backing for SNP leadership amid racist, Islamophobic abuse
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Humza Yousaf gains high-profile backing for SNP leadership amid racist, Islamophobic abuse

Humza Yousaf gains high-profile backing for SNP leadership amid racist, Islamophobic abuse
  • Stephen Flynn is the latest high-ranking SNP member to give his endorsement to Muslim politician Yousaf, Scotland’s current health minister
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster has backed Humza Yousaf to become the next First Minister of Scotland, it was revealed on Saturday.

Stephen Flynn is the latest high-ranking SNP member to give his endorsement to Muslim politician Yousaf, who is currently Scotland’s health minister.

It comes amid claims from Yousaf of racial and Islamophobic abuse since putting his name forward to lead the Scottish parliament.

Yousaf joined fellow contenders Kate Forbes and Ash Regan at a hustings event at Strathclyde University on Saturday, and SNP members will begin voting on Monday.

The winner of the race will be announced on March 27.

“I think, for all of us, we need a big bit of hope at the moment,” Flynn told the BBC Good Morning Scotland radio program on Saturday. “We have had a difficult few years with Brexit, with Liz Truss crashing the economy in October, with the cost of living crisis, and I think that Humza can provide that hope,” he said.

Despite criticism from fellow leadership rivals, especially Forbes, other high-ranking members of the SNP regime have backed Yousaf, most notably SNP Westminster deputy-leader Mhairi Black.

Yousaf recently revealed he has had to call Police Scotland over claims of racist, Islamophobic abuse he experienced at the outset of his campaign, forcing him to discuss with his family his fears of running for the SNP leadership.

“It’s one of the long conversations, the hard conversations, that I had with the family who know about the racial and Islamophobic abuse that I get,” he said. “Ultimately you don’t really worry about yourself too much — you worry about your kids.”

Topics: Islamophobia Scottish National Party Humza Yousaf Stephen Flynn Strathclyde University

Related

Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
World
Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation
Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf attends the SNP Annual National Conference
World
Scotland’s health minister Humza Yousaf to run for country’s leadership

Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut: Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen on a BMP-2 tank drive towards the city of Bakhmut on March 11, 2023 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen on a BMP-2 tank drive towards the city of Bakhmut on March 11, 2023 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Updated 12 March 2023
Reuters

Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut: Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen on a BMP-2 tank drive towards the city of Bakhmut on March 11, 2023 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would punch a hole in Ukrainian defenses and be a step toward seizing all of the Donbas industrial region, a major target
Updated 12 March 2023
Reuters

MOSCO: More than 500 Russian troops were killed or wounded in a recent 24-hour period during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.
Pro-Moscow forces have been fighting for months to take Bakhmut, in the eastern Donbas region. Both sides admit to significant losses and the exact numbers are difficult to verify.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a military spokesperson for forces in the east, said the Russians had launched 16 attacks over a 24-hour period, with 23 clashes taking place in Bakhmut.
“Over the course of the fighting, 221 enemies were killed and 314 sustained injuries of various degrees,” he told the national parliament’s television channel.
It was not clear from Cherevaty’s comments whether he was referring to casualties sustained on Friday or over the most recent 24 hour period.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim.
An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Kyiv had decided to fight on in Bakhmut because the battle is grinding down Russia’s best units.
Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would punch a hole in Ukrainian defenses and be a step toward seizing all of the Donbas industrial region, a major target.
Since Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine began in February last year, tens of thousands have been killed, millions displaced and many Ukrainian cities and towns pulverised.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Ukraine scorns Russian missile strikes on civilians, defense of Bakhmut holds
World
Ukraine scorns Russian missile strikes on civilians, defense of Bakhmut holds
Iran says deal reached to buy Russian fighter jets
Middle-East
Iran says deal reached to buy Russian fighter jets

Latest updates

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack
Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack
Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier
Ukraine confirms identity of executed soldier
SVB collapse: Mideast markets also feel the jitters
SVB collapse: Mideast markets also feel the jitters
Qat-chewing Houthi negotiators annoy pilot of UN aircraft
A supporter of the Shiite Houthi movement chews Qat as he holds up his weapons during a march in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
FalconViz launches metaverse lab offering BIM solutions
FalconViz launches metaverse lab offering BIM solutions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.