You are here

  • Home
  • Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war

Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war

Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war
Political commentators have urged Tehran and Riyadh to further pressure their allies in Yemen to end the conflict and ease tensions elsewhere in the region. Above, the southern port city of Aden. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wfftb

Updated 13 March 2023
AP

Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war

Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war
  • Riyadh and Tehran agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies after years of tensions
  • Iran has long been accused by western governments and UN experts of providing weapons to the Houthis
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

CAIRO: Iran’s mission to the United Nations says a breakthrough agreement with Saudi Arabia restoring bilateral relations will help bring a political settlement to Yemen’s yearslong war, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies after seven years of tensions that brought the two regional powerhouses to the brink of conflict and fueled tensions across the region.
Iran has long been accused by western governments and UN experts of providing weapons to the Houthis. Western militaries have repeatedly intercepted Yemen-bound ships carrying Iranian weapons in the Red Sea.
Tehran has denied the accusations of arming the Houthis.
China mediated the major diplomatic breakthrough between Tehran and Riyadh, which it is widely believed decreases the likelihood of armed conflict between the regional rivals, both directly and in proxy conflicts.
Citing a statement from Iran’s UN mission, IRNA news agency said the deal with Saudi Arabia would accelerate efforts to renew an expired cease-fire deal, “help start a national dialogue, and form an inclusive national government in Yemen.”
The ceasefire, the longest of the Yemen conflict, expired in October. Both sides, however, refrained from taking serious escalatory actions that could cause fighting to flare-up, as negotiations were underway between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia to renew the agreement.
The Houthis appeared to welcome the deal, slamming at the same time the US and Israel, Iran’s top foes.
“The region needs the return of normal relations between its countries, through which the Islamic society can regain its lost security as a result of the foreign interventions, led by the Zionists and Americans,″ said Mohamed Abdulsalam, the rebels’ spokesman and chief negotiator.
Abdel-Bari Taher, a Yemeni political commentator and former Journalists’ Union head, called the Saudi Arabia-Iran deal a “positive first step.”
He urged both Tehran and Riyadh to further pressure their allies in Yemen to end the conflict and ease tensions elsewhere in the region.
“They should pressure their allies to engage positively in the UN efforts to relaunch political talks between Yemenis,” he said. “Yemen is a hot and sensitive spot in the regional rivalry. If it is solved, it would ease tensions in other areas in the region.”
Rights groups say Yemen’s war has unleashed one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and pushed millions of people to the brink of famine.

Topics: Iran Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

Saudi Arabia calls for stronger action against Houthis as militia rejects peace
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia calls for stronger action against Houthis as militia rejects peace

Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible

Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible

Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Morocco's position regarding the Palestinian issue is irreversible and it constitutes one of the priorities of the kingdom’s foreign policy, the Moroccan Royal Court said in a statement issued Monday.

“For Morocco, this is a constant, principled position, which should not be open to political posturing and narrow electoral campaigns,” the royal court statement added in a reference to the Palestinians issue. 

The court said the statement responds to recent remarks by the General Secretariat of the Justice and Development Party (PJD) containing “irresponsible excessive views and dangerous approximations” concerning the relations between Morocco and Israel, against the background of the latest developments in Palestinian territories. 

“The Kingdom's international relations cannot be the subject of blackmail by anyone or for any consideration whatsoever, particularly in the current complex global context. The instrumentalization of the Kingdom's foreign policy in a domestic partisan agenda thus constitutes a dangerous, unacceptable precedent.”

Topics: Morocco Palestinians Israel

Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war

Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war
Updated 37 min 56 sec ago
AP

Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war

Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war
  • Ex-Soviet state Belarus serves as a rear base for Russian troops
  • Iran is accused of supplying Moscow with armed drones for use in the invasion
Updated 37 min 56 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: The presidents of Iran and Belarus hailed their close ties in talks in Tehran Monday at a time both countries are sharply at odds with Western powers, including over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Ex-Soviet state Belarus serves as a rear base for Russian troops, and Iran is accused of supplying Moscow with armed drones for use in the invasion — a charge it denies while proclaiming its neutrality in the conflict.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed three decades of close ties with Belarus after talks with his counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, who arrived late Sunday for a two-day visit.
“Thirty years after the start of relations ... the two countries have the will to strengthen cooperation,” Raisi said, praising their “common strategic vision.”
Lukashenko said he had observed “with great respect the perseverance with which the (Iranian) people resist external pressures, attempts to impose the will of others on them.”
“And I see that, despite everything, you are developing modern technologies and nuclear energy,” he added about Iran’s contested nuclear program which has sparked tough international sanctions against the country.
“We could be very helpful to each other if we really put our efforts together,” added Lukashenko.
The two presidents, who did not mention the Ukraine war in their statements, signed a roadmap to boost political, economic and cultural cooperation.
Lukashenko is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Tehran also maintains close ties with Russia even as it has stressed a neutral diplomatic stance in the Ukraine war.
Washington has accused Iran of supplying suicide drones to Russia, and expressed alarm over a “dangerous” escalation in military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.
Iran — which has denied supplying drones to Russia specifically for use in Ukraine — has said it has finalized a contract to buy Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets.
Lukashenko recently made a three-day visit to China, where he voiced support for Beijing’s proposal to mediate in efforts to end the Ukraine war.
Belarus, a neighbor of Ukraine, has not sent soldiers to fight alongside the Russian army, but its territory has served as a rear base for troops from Moscow.
Lukashenko’s visit to Iran was the third ever by a Belarusian president and the first in 17 years, according to state-run news agency Belta.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict belarus Iran

Related

Iran judiciary head: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned
Middle-East
Iran judiciary head: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned
Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war
Middle-East
Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war

Bahrain, UAE and Oman celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Japan

Bahrain, UAE and Oman celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Japan
Updated 45 min 50 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Bahrain, UAE and Oman celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Japan

Bahrain, UAE and Oman celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Japan
  • Japanese officials looked forward to another 50 years of friendly relations
Updated 45 min 50 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The embassies of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman organized a joint cultural ceremony in Tokyo on Saturday and Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations – in 1972 – with Japan.

The ceremony included a show of traditional costumes, handicrafts, date fruits and Arabic music performed by the Emirates National Music Band. 

Arab and Japanese professional calligraphers wrote the names of the Japanese attendees in Arabic on special cards, while Arab volunteers painted henna on the hands of Japanese women at the exhibition.

Endo Shigeru, the Japan representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council, looked forward to another 50 years of friendly relations.

“I am really very pleased to be here today on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Japan and the Gulf States, including Oman, the UAE and Bahrain,” he told Arab News Japan.

“Many Japanese people, particularly young people, are here enjoying the cuisine, traditional costumes, and many elements of culture of the region. I hope that we will be able to see another 50 years during which we can continue to enjoy our relationship, sharing the prosperity of continuing opportunities and harmonious friendship.”

Shihab Alfaheem, ambassador of the UAE to Japan, told Arab News Japan, “We organized this celebration on the occasion of the golden jubilee of establishing relations with Japan and as a culmination of the friendship that officially began 50 years ago.” He said the highlight of the event is the performance made by members of the UAE band of the Ministry of Culture & Youth to mark the occasion.

Ahmed Al-Dosari, Ambassador of Bahrain, pointed out that relations with Japan go back further than 1972, as the first shipment of oil from Bahrain to the world market was delivered to Japan in 1934.

Ambassador Al-Dosari stressed that Bahrain’s relationship with Japan is long-standing and Saturday’s celebration was aimed at introducing the culture and civilization of Bahrain, the UAE and Oman to the Japanese people. “The exhibition is a success, and there are many visitors, and we are looking forward to more,” he noted.

The exhibition included artistic and cultural performances that reflect Bahraini life, such as marriage ceremonies – Jalwa – and a display of Bahraini traditional dress and jewelry that are worn on happy occasions such as holidays and weddings.

The ceremony was held in the Harajuku district, which attracts young people and has outlets of Japan’s major fashion houses.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Japan Oman Bahrain

Related

Special Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival photos
Art & Culture
Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival
Saudi Arabia promotes investment opportunities at Tokyo forum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia promotes investment opportunities at Tokyo forum

Iran judiciary head: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned

Iran judiciary head: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
AP

Iran judiciary head: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned

Iran judiciary head: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned
  • Comments come as the demonstrations have slowed in recent months
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The head of Iran’s judiciary said Monday that 22,000 people arrested in the recent anti-government protests that swept the Islamic Republic have been pardoned. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the mass release.
Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi’s comments come as the demonstrations have slowed in recent months over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after she was detained by the country’s morality police.
However, anger remains in the country as it struggles through the collapse of the nation’s currency, the rial, economic woes, and uncertainty over its ties to the wider world after the collapse of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Ejehi as announcing the figure Monday. Iranian state media had previously suggested Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could pardon that many people, swept up in the demonstrations, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Ejehi said a total of 82,656 prisoners and those facing charges had been pardoned. Of those, some 22,000 had been arrested amid the demonstrations, he said. Those pardoned had not committed theft or violent crimes, he added.
In February, Iran had acknowledged “tens of thousands” had been detained in the protests. Monday’s acknowledgment from Ejehi offered an even higher than what activists had previously cited.
More than 19,700 people have been arrested during the protests, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been tracking the crackdown. At least 530 people have been killed as authorities violently suppressed demonstrations, the group said. Iran has not offered a death toll for months.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Saudi FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran sign of joint will to resolve disputes through dialogue
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran sign of joint will to resolve disputes through dialogue
Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war
Middle-East
Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war

Egypt withholding identity papers from dissidents abroad – rights group

Egypt withholding identity papers from dissidents abroad – rights group
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Egypt withholding identity papers from dissidents abroad – rights group

Egypt withholding identity papers from dissidents abroad – rights group
  • Authorities have conducted a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
  • El-Sisi and his supporters say the crackdown was needed to stabilize Egypt
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities have been systematically refusing to provide or renew identity documents to dissidents, journalists and activists abroad in a crackdown on opposition that extends beyond Egypt’s borders, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.
The US-based group said it had interviewed 26 Egyptians living in countries including Turkiye, Germany, Malaysia and Qatar last year, and had reviewed documents relating to nine of them.
Egypt’s state press center and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“By arbitrarily depriving its citizens abroad from obtaining valid passports and other identity documents, the Egyptian authorities are violating both the constitution and international human rights law,” HRW said.
In Turkiye, home to a large number of Egyptian opposition figures, Egypt’s consulate requires applicants for almost all services to fill out unofficial forms with private details including the reasons they left Egypt and links to social media accounts, HRW said.
Those interviewed said it was “nearly impossible” to challenge refusals to provide documents, it added.
Egyptian authorities have conducted a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who came to power after leading the overthrow of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohammed Morsi in 2013.
Rights groups say tens of thousands, including Islamists and liberals, have been arrested and that the state has also targeted dissidents who moved abroad and in some cases their relatives still in Egypt.
El-Sisi and his supporters say the crackdown was needed to stabilize Egypt, denying that charges against dissidents are politically motivated and asserting that the judiciary acts independently.
Earlier this month, a state security court handed lengthy prison sentences to more than 20 people including rights defenders on terrorism-related charges, in a mass trial denounced by activists as unjust.
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said last week that the sentences had been issued “in proceedings on questionable terrorism-related charges which also raised fair trial concerns.”

Topics: Egypt

Related

Small but rare protests in Egypt after online call for dissent
Middle-East
Small but rare protests in Egypt after online call for dissent
Egypt uses prosecution branch to crush dissent: Amnesty International
Middle-East
Egypt uses prosecution branch to crush dissent: Amnesty International

Latest updates

Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push
Saudi airports to welcome over 80 female cab drivers in Vision 2030 push
Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible
Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible
Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 Armed Forces-owned firms as part of privatization drive  
Egypt starts offering stakes in 2 Armed Forces-owned firms as part of privatization drive  
Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war
Belarus, Iran vow to boost ties amid Russia’s Ukraine war
Bahrain, UAE and Oman celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Japan
Bahrain, UAE and Oman celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Japan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.