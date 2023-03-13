Royal Court says Morocco’s position regarding Palestinian issue is irreversible

You are here

A handout picture released by the Moroccan Royal Palace on November 6, 2021, shows King Mohammed VI delivering a speech to the nation. (AFP)
Updated 13 March 2023
DUBAI: Morocco's position regarding the Palestinian issue is irreversible and it constitutes one of the priorities of the kingdom’s foreign policy, the Moroccan Royal Court said in a statement issued Monday.

“For Morocco, this is a constant, principled position, which should not be open to political posturing and narrow electoral campaigns,” the royal court statement added in a reference to the Palestinians issue. 

The court said the statement responds to recent remarks by the General Secretariat of the Justice and Development Party (PJD) containing “irresponsible excessive views and dangerous approximations” concerning the relations between Morocco and Israel, against the background of the latest developments in Palestinian territories. 

“The Kingdom's international relations cannot be the subject of blackmail by anyone or for any consideration whatsoever, particularly in the current complex global context. The instrumentalization of the Kingdom's foreign policy in a domestic partisan agenda thus constitutes a dangerous, unacceptable precedent.”

LONDON: A letter backed by a petition signed by more than a million people has been delivered to world football governing body FIFA demanding that it compensate migrant workers who suffered human rights abuses during preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The letter and custom-designed football shirts were handed over to the organization ahead of its annual conference in Rwanda on March 16, during which it is expected come under pressure from some member nations to remedy what have been described as appalling abuses.

The million-signature petition was collected in 190 countries by Avaaz, a US-based nonprofit organization that promotes global activism, and Amnesty International.

Steve Cockburn, Amnesty’s head of economic and social justice, said the upcoming meeting offers FIFA officials another opportunity to “establish a firm plan and timetable to directly and quickly recompense workers and their families who suffered shocking human rights abuses to deliver a World Cup that was built on their sacrifice.”

He added: “Workers suffered horrific abuses to help deliver a World Cup tournament that made billions of dollars for FIFA yet brought a human cost of indebted families and workers’ deaths.

“While nothing can replace the loss of a loved one, there is no doubt FIFA has the resources to help mend these injustices and provide life-changing support to workers and their families.”

Bieta Andemariam, Avaaz’s US legal director, said the public worldwide recognizes the grave injustice suffered by the migrant workers and “has come together to demand that FIFA take a fraction of the billions of dollars made off the sweat, blood and lives of hundreds of thousands of these victims, and simply give them and their families what they are owed.”

The design of the custom-made football shirts, which were presented to FIFA’s official museum in Zurich, Switzerland, reflects the blue uniforms and yellow vests worn by many of the migrant workers whose rights campaigners say were abused while they built stadiums and infrastructure and provided other services for the World Cup.

“By presenting the football shirts at the FIFA museum in Zurich, we are demanding that the organization recognizes the sacrifice of migrant workers, and that their outstanding demands for compensation are met,” said Cockburn.

Before the World Cup began in November 2022, FIFA pledged to establish a legacy fund but did not commit to using it to provide support or compensation directly to workers. The organization has yet to provide any further details about how the fund will operate.

CAIRO: The Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met with Fadwa Barghouti, wife of Marwan Barghouti, a senior Fatah figure currently imprisoned by Israel, at the lMinistry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo.

During the meeting, Shoukry highlighted Egypt’s tireless efforts to promote calm in the occupied territories and revive the peace process, with the aim of meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for the ministry, said Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s support for the well-being of Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons.

Barghouti expressed her appreciation for the Egyptian efforts in support of Palestinian issues at various levels, as well as Cairo’s solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.

Her meeting with the Egyptian foreign minister comes amid an ongoing campaign of disobedience by Palestinian inmates in Israeli jails, which began since Feb. 14, over policies proposed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s minister of national security, including a draft new death penalty law.

Ben-Gvir had launched a campaign against the prisoners and issued decisions that include prisoner transfers, the closure of prison departments and bakeries, a reduction in bathing resources and introducing unfair constraints on visits by members of the Knesset.

Palestinian prisoners rights organizations said the inmates will continue with these steps and likely announce the start of an open hunger strike on the first day of Ramadan.

Earlier this month, Shoukry said that the Palestinian issue occupies a central place in the Arab world, indicating that Egypt has spared no effort in supporting the Palestinian people, stressing the condemnation of Israeli human rights violations.

GENEVA: The United Nations, as well as the Syrian government and other actors, are responsible for delays in getting emergency aid to Syrians after the earthquake, a UN-appointed commission of inquiry said on Monday.
The allegations add to a growing chorus of criticism of the global body for its role in the immediate aftermath of last month’s earthquake that killed some 6,000 people, mostly in the rebel-held northwest near the Turkish border.
“Though there were many acts of heroism amid the suffering, we also witnessed a wholesale failure by the Government and the international community, including the United Nations, to rapidly direct life-saving support to Syrians in the most dire need,” said Paulo Pinheiro, chair of the commission, in a statement.
The statement further said that the above actors failed to agree a pause in hostilities and to allow life-saving aid through any available route, leaving Syrians feeling “abandoned and neglected by those supposed to protect them, in the most desperate of times.”
Syria’s information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A UN humanitarian office (OCHA) spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment since the report was not yet public when asked.

TEHRAN: The presidents of Iran and Belarus hailed their close ties in talks in Tehran Monday at a time both countries are sharply at odds with Western powers, including over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Ex-Soviet state Belarus serves as a rear base for Russian troops, and Iran is accused of supplying Moscow with armed drones for use in the invasion — a charge it denies while proclaiming its neutrality in the conflict.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed three decades of close ties with Belarus after talks with his counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, who arrived late Sunday for a two-day visit.
“Thirty years after the start of relations ... the two countries have the will to strengthen cooperation,” Raisi said, praising their “common strategic vision.”
Lukashenko said he had observed “with great respect the perseverance with which the (Iranian) people resist external pressures, attempts to impose the will of others on them.”
“And I see that, despite everything, you are developing modern technologies and nuclear energy,” he added about Iran’s contested nuclear program which has sparked tough international sanctions against the country.
“We could be very helpful to each other if we really put our efforts together,” added Lukashenko.
The two presidents, who did not mention the Ukraine war in their statements, signed a roadmap to boost political, economic and cultural cooperation.
Lukashenko is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Tehran also maintains close ties with Russia even as it has stressed a neutral diplomatic stance in the Ukraine war.
Washington has accused Iran of supplying suicide drones to Russia, and expressed alarm over a “dangerous” escalation in military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.
Iran — which has denied supplying drones to Russia specifically for use in Ukraine — has said it has finalized a contract to buy Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets.
Lukashenko recently made a three-day visit to China, where he voiced support for Beijing’s proposal to mediate in efforts to end the Ukraine war.
Belarus, a neighbor of Ukraine, has not sent soldiers to fight alongside the Russian army, but its territory has served as a rear base for troops from Moscow.
Lukashenko’s visit to Iran was the third ever by a Belarusian president and the first in 17 years, according to state-run news agency Belta.

TOKYO: The embassies of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman organized a joint cultural ceremony in Tokyo on Saturday and Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations – in 1972 – with Japan.

The ceremony included a show of traditional costumes, handicrafts, date fruits and Arabic music performed by the Emirates National Music Band. 

Arab and Japanese professional calligraphers wrote the names of the Japanese attendees in Arabic on special cards, while Arab volunteers painted henna on the hands of Japanese women at the exhibition.

Endo Shigeru, the Japan representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council, looked forward to another 50 years of friendly relations.

“I am really very pleased to be here today on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Japan and the Gulf States, including Oman, the UAE and Bahrain,” he told Arab News Japan.

“Many Japanese people, particularly young people, are here enjoying the cuisine, traditional costumes, and many elements of culture of the region. I hope that we will be able to see another 50 years during which we can continue to enjoy our relationship, sharing the prosperity of continuing opportunities and harmonious friendship.”

Shihab Alfaheem, ambassador of the UAE to Japan, told Arab News Japan, “We organized this celebration on the occasion of the golden jubilee of establishing relations with Japan and as a culmination of the friendship that officially began 50 years ago.” He said the highlight of the event is the performance made by members of the UAE band of the Ministry of Culture & Youth to mark the occasion.

Ahmed Al-Dosari, Ambassador of Bahrain, pointed out that relations with Japan go back further than 1972, as the first shipment of oil from Bahrain to the world market was delivered to Japan in 1934.

Ambassador Al-Dosari stressed that Bahrain’s relationship with Japan is long-standing and Saturday’s celebration was aimed at introducing the culture and civilization of Bahrain, the UAE and Oman to the Japanese people. “The exhibition is a success, and there are many visitors, and we are looking forward to more,” he noted.

The exhibition included artistic and cultural performances that reflect Bahraini life, such as marriage ceremonies – Jalwa – and a display of Bahraini traditional dress and jewelry that are worn on happy occasions such as holidays and weddings.

The ceremony was held in the Harajuku district, which attracts young people and has outlets of Japan’s major fashion houses.

