Tayma festival to support Royal Reserve targets 

RIYADH: The first edition of the King Salman Royal Reserve Festival will be launched Tuesday, March 14, at Al-Soor Archeological Park in Tayma, located about 200 km southwest of Tabuk.
Al-Soor, which in English means “wall,” refers to the ancient defensive wall that surrounded the old town of Tayma from the west, south and east. It is one of the world’s oldest, dating to the second millennium B.C.
According to a news statement released by the Royal Reserve, the five-day festival’s goal is to introduce visitors to the reserve’s most important sites as well as to engage the local community in supporting its objectives.
The festival will feature a variety of attractions, including traditional markets and crafts, children’s events, artistic evenings, afforestation activities, and restaurants and cafes.
The Royal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment to providing a wide range of services at competitive prices to ensure that festival-goers enjoy their time. Admission to the event will be free.
With an area of more than 130,000 sq. km, the Royal Reserve is the largest land reserve in the Middle East. It is divided into four administrative areas: Jouf, Hail, Tabuk, and the Northern Borders.
‘Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era’ transports Saudi audiences to Egypt’s glamorous ‘60s
Updated 28 min 55 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: This month, the lush Ithra Theater in Dhahran has been transporting guests to Egypt’s glamorous 1960s. Elegantly-draped guests end each night with a standing ovation for “Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era,” an artfully created show that pays homage to the unforgettable and melodious Egyptian singing legend.
For Mona Khashoggi, inviting the audience in is just like welcoming people into her own home. The art show is a passion project born out of her nostalgic love for the iconic singer.
Having worked as a theater producer, playwright and prominent patron of the arts for the last two decades, Khashoggi’s attention to detail is superb. Her specialization has been in reviving the various intricate cultural narratives from the Middle East and North Africa region and exporting them to a refined global audience.
Exactly three years ago in 2020, she premiered the unique musical and theatrical “Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era” production at the London Palladium. In 2022, the show was brought to the Dubai Opera.
Now, for the very first time, “Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era” graces the Saudi stage at Ithra.
For Khashoggi, bringing this story to her home country is a momentous occasion. “I’m from Saudi Arabia but I grew up in England and Beirut and was brought up watching many musicals in the West End. My father was the first doctor and physician to King Abdulaziz,” she said.
Because of her father’s keen interest in the arts, Umm Kulthum’s songs would play at home and became the soundtrack of her childhood. The melodious voice has been etched in Khashoggi’s memory and she listens to Umm Kulthum songs of love, longing and loss whenever she feels the need to reconnect with the past.
“Umm Kulthum sang, as everybody knows, the same sentence 100 times with different emotions,” Khashoggi told Arab News.
To Khashoggi, the singer symbolizes the essence that all women should aspire to be — confident, stylish, true to herself and brimming with the drive to improve herself and perfect her voice.
She recalls that Thursdays were reserved for listening to Umm Kulthum, and that even military men listened to her as she commanded their attention.
A young girl’s journey
The “Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era” show captures the rise of the Egyptian national treasure from her modest beginnings. Khashoggi explained: “The play is about the great lady who came from humble beginnings and became the most important woman in the Arab world. It’s also about the era of other powerful women. It is all about women’s empowerment and all of us who looked up to Umm Kulthum from a very young age. Her music is timeless.”
The play is about the great lady who came from humble beginnings and became the most important woman in the Arab world. It’s also about the era of other powerful women. It is all about women’s empowerment and all of us who looked up to Umm Kulthum from a very young age. Her music is timeless.
Mona Khashoggi, Theater and film producer
The sold-out show at Ithra welcomes visitors from various generations. Some re-live the glory days of their youth and some are introduced to the story of the Kawkab Al-Sharq, or Star of the East, for the first time.
The show begins in Paris, with an established Umm Kulthum casually requesting that her pay be doubled, as her voice will fill the room and three songs in three hours is perfectly reasonable.
Then the play goes back in time to prove her point.
This original production follows the earlier journey of the iconic figure in Arab pop culture who we have come to know by merely “Umm Kulthum.” Everything about her reflects her status as a style icon; from her darkened sunglasses and hair fastened in a retro beehive, to the floor-length modest dress, shiny chandelier earrings and elegant handkerchief dangling from the side.
At the turn of the 20th century, a young girl born into humble beginnings transforms herself into the Kawkab Al-Sharq, shining her talent over the entire Arab-speaking world. Born into relative poverty, her father, a sheikh, recognized her musical ability at a young age and disguised her as a young boy so they could use her talent to feed the family. The village listened to the songs and paid her back in coins and sometimes sweets. Her father was able to also partially bribe her by saying she could have blancmange or mohalabiya, a milky sweet dessert, as a reward.
HIGHLIGHT
Khashoggi’s production elegantly depicts the plight of the young Umm Kulthum and how she overcomes the challenges before her. The cast consists of the phenomenal voices of Agfa Afifi and Maha Khlifi as the singers of Umm Kulthum’s songs. Young Umm Kulthum is played by Sara Masry, a Saudi actress. The orchestra maestro Mostafa Fahmy leads the violin by Tamer Ismail, oud by Islam Tasha and cello by Amr Ahmed.
Umm Kulthum’s passion and talent was so immense that she broke all convention. Although she was a reluctant performer at first, she soon blossomed with the help of some friends. She received mentorship from some of the best composers, poets and writers of the era and transformed herself into the legend with a unique style and voice.
Fondly known as the “fourth pyramid of Egypt,” she is beloved by Arabic and non-Arabic speakers alike.
During her life, she was scorned by the upper classes and had to work hard to constantly prove her greatness to the world. Umm Kulthum was subjected to the horrors of war, false rumors, and bouts of jealousy from powerful people who wished her ill — but without ever relenting or sacrificing her integrity and voice. She prevailed.
Her workaholic tendencies were fed by her need to nourish the people of Egypt by providing them with an escape with her musical melodies. Her admirers stretch far and wide and across generations.
Khashoggi’s vision for “Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era” elegantly depicts the plight of the young Umm Kulthum and how she overcomes her plight.
The cast consists of the phenomenal voices of Agfa Afifi and Maha Khlifi as the singers of Umm Kulthum’s songs. Young Umm Kulthum is played by Sara Masry, a Saudi actress. The orchestra maestro Mostafa Fahmy leads the violin by Tamer Ismail, oud by Islam Tasha and cello by Amr Ahmed.
Nostalgia hits hard as some of the older generations in the audiences have been seen mouthing the words from their seats mid-performance. Moved audience members of all ages clap along to the songs as they sway their necks in unison.
Just like in its earlier iterations, the bilingual show is meant to attract all audiences. The singing is all in Arabic, while the dialogue includes simple English and a sprinkling of French.
Although Umm Kulthum died 50 years ago, her music still brings people from different parts of society together. Khashoggi hopes this revival of classical Arabic music will go beyond Umm Kulthum and ignite the desire in other creatives to pay homage and to craft other tributes to the great musicians, composers, and poets of the past.
Even in death, Umm Kulthum rose like a phoenix from the ashes. Her songs are still sampled by some of the most accomplished musicians of our time. US singers Beyonce, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan and others consider her as among their top influences.
“When she died, there were 4 million mourning her in Egypt,” Khashoggi adds.
Even today, when Khashoggi goes to Cairo, she finds young taxi drivers listening to Umm Kulthum while driving.
“I always ask them, ‘why do you listen to her music?’ and they say ‘because we’re always stuck here for hours in the car and she makes us forget time’ … her music is still alive,” shares
“Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era” will run until March 17 at the lush Ithra Theater in Dhahran.
Saudi National Transformation Program highlights key achievements
Updated 49 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The National Transformation Program of Saudi Vision 2030 on Monday held a forum to highlight the most important developments and efforts made by the scheme since its inception in 2016.
Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, chairman of the program’s committee, said: “The program seeks to build the infrastructure and foster an enabling environment for the public, private and nonprofit sectors to accomplish Vision 2030.”
He emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts and integrated action by all government agencies, as well as work by the corporate and nonprofit sectors, in achieving national transformation.
The forum included two interactive sessions, the first of which featured Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail and Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti, who discussed the reality of infrastructure and investment in the Kingdom.
The session covered a variety of subjects, most notably transformative changes in the Kingdom’s investment sector, which contributed to annual increases in the number of investment licenses and the growth of foreign investment flow. The discussion explored changes in city infrastructure around the Kingdom and its impact on the level of services provided to citizens.
The second session focused on the fundamental reforms and adjustments to the Kingdom’s legislative and legal environment brought about by Vision 2030.
Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani examined important changes and transformations in the ministry, which have helped to improve the quality of justice services and public access to them.
At the forum’s conclusion, Al-Tuwaiji recognized a number of entities within the National Transformation Program, including ministries, bodies and institutions, for their efforts and excellence across a variety of tracks.
The awards presented included the 2022 Outstanding Performance Award, the Government Performance Excellence Award through Digital Services, the Private Sector Empowerment Contribution Award, the Water Desalination Record Achievement Award, the Kingdom’s Volunteer Award, the UN e-Government Index Progress Award and the Saudi Female Economic Participation Rate Target Award.
The forum coincides with the launch of the program’s annual report highlighting outstanding efforts and achievements.
The program has recorded progress in developing justice services, protecting the environment and ensuring sustainable food and water security, promoting community development and developing the nonprofit sector, enabling targeted groups to enter the labor market, as well as enabling digital transformation, contributing to the empowerment of the private sector and strengthening economic partnerships.
Together all year: Jeddah 2023 activities calendar launched
Prince Abdullah clarified that the calendar aims to keep pace with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 program in this sector
Updated 12 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: As an extension of the successful previous Jeddah Season, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar Al-Saud, chairman of the national calendar committee of Jeddah governorate, announced the launch of the Jeddah activities calendar for the year 2023.
The calendar will offer unique and distinctive activities that will be continuously held until the end of the year under the slogan: “Together all year.”
Prince Abdullah clarified that the calendar aims to keep pace with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 program in this sector.
It will include several international, cultural, and marine-based festivals and events, which will be announced later.
HIGHLIGHT
The Jeddah activities calendar will include several international, cultural, and marine-based festivals and events, which will be announced later. Many events will assist in introducing the Kingdom’s culture, civilization, and heritage to international visitors as well as shedding light on tourist sites.
Many events will assist in introducing the Kingdom’s culture, civilization, and heritage to international visitors as well as shedding light on tourist sites.
Prince Abdullah confirmed that the Jeddah activities calendar 2023 had attracted major local, national, and international companies to create diverse and innovative events, imitating Jeddah’s coastal nature and reflecting its identity and depth.
Jeddah Season 2022 was held under the slogan “Our Lovely Days” and witnessed more than six million visitors over its 60 days of events, the highest number in its short history.
The season created numerous opportunities for partnerships with the private sector, as well as a wide range of employment opportunities for young Saudi men and women in stores, restaurants, cafés, markets, or other organizational or logistical services.
More than 80 percent of all employees involved in Jeddah Season 2022 were Saudis.
AlUla Old Town awarded Best Tourism Village by UNWTO
Tourism has the power to bring people together, to bring countries together, says UNWTO chief
Updated 17 min 13 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
ALULA: AlUla Old Town has been awarded the title of Best Tourism Village by the UN World Tourism Organization.
The UNWTO event, which was hosted at the Maraya Concert Hall, was called “Tourism — Changing Lives.”
AlUla Old Town boasts 900 houses, 500 shops and five town squares.
The event was to highlight achievements in tourism, and some 32 locations received awards.
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that the villages receiving recognition had been commended due to their strong commitment to economic, social and environmental sustainability in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and for embracing the development of tourism as a key driver for positive transformation.
The main objective of the initiative was to support local communities, particularly villages, to create income for communities through new jobs, education, innovation, and investment.
Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO secretary-general
Secretary General of the UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili told Arab News that the main objective of the initiative was to support local communities, particularly villages, to create income for communities through new jobs, education, innovation, and investment.
He added: “We are very happy that we had more than 40 countries coming. Ambassadors, ministers, representatives of villages, mayors, [and the] private sector.
“That means tourism has the power to bring people together, to bring countries together. And I’m sure that after these days we will have excellent outcomes and we will have more and more best villages in the next two or three years.”
International tourism recovered to 63 percent of its pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to UNWTO.
Pololikashvili said that accessibility and making tourism more affordable were among the main goals in the future.
He added: “We are cooperating with the local governors and local governments to help create new and old destinations, and to create new jobs.”
Speaking of the future, Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “We’ll make it [AlUla] more innovative, more inclusive, and there is no better sector than tourism that can help achieve this.
“People are smart, they have lived here. How to create wealth, how to create proper agriculture? As a matter of fact, sometimes we decision-makers could benefit from a little bit more training from the local community.
“They will make mistakes; we will make mistakes. And then we evolve our collective skill based together. Now that being said, we are set to create new types of shops, technologies, and new expertise.”
Carmen Roberts, presenter of BBC’s “The Travel Show,” told Arab News that the public’s perception of tourism had changed drastically since the pandemic.
She said: “I think everything’s had a reset. I think people are looking for more authenticity. They are looking for getting off the beaten track. I think mass tourism has had its day.
“People are looking for that little bit extra, but also people are tight on time. Time is money for people, and they don’t want to be wasting their time going to somewhere that is not sustainable.”
Roberts spoke of her visit to Zell am See, a town in the Austrian Alps that also received an award at the ceremony, and told Arab News that she would be supportive of a series about such locations.
She said: “It’s amazing that such small rural places are getting recognition.
“I think that would be a fantastic and fascinating series. To go and see these villages, see how they’re marketing themselves to the world, because that’s also another big thing.
“You know, how do you market yourself? Is rural tourism a hard sell? I would have said yes, but I think now there’s a real shift in what people want from their holidays.”
Saudi, UN aid officials discuss youth role in tackling MENA region food insecurity
Riyadh dialogue session looked at ways to address crisis via agency programs, future Saudi leaders
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center hosted a dialogue session to discuss the role of Saudi youth in tackling food insecurity in the Middle East and North Africa region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The event, held at Prince Sultan University, in Riyadh, brought together experts to share their experiences working on the ground in conflict-torn countries.
Corinne Fleischer, MENA regional director of the UN World Food Program, was joined on stage by the agency’s country directors in Jordan and Palestine for the discussion moderated by Mohammad Nurunnabi, assistant to the university research department’s president.
The session focused on the impact of food insecurity in the Middle East, the WFP’s response to the crisis, and the critical role of the future generation of Saudi leaders in addressing the issue.