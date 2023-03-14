stc Group named Middle East’s ‘sustainability champion’

You are here

Mashaal Al-Rubaian, general manager of corporate communications at stc, received the award during a ceremony held in Dubai.
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the region, won the Sustainability Middle East Champion of the Year Award 2023, given by SME Awards — Sustainability Middle East. The awards highlight the region’s best sustainability and climate actions.
Mashaal Al-Rubaian, general manager of corporate communications at stc, received the award during a ceremony held in Dubai.
With climate change becoming an existential threat, stc worked toward accomplishing net-zero/low-carbon emission and sustainable operations and adopted innovative sustainability strategies by migrating to renewable energy sources, eco-friendly raw materials, and technologically advanced low-carbon-footprint machinery and equipment.
stc was recognized for its unique sustainability program, which when implemented resulted in measurable improvements in making the industry and day-to-day living cleaner and greener for people in the Middle East.
In February, stc signed the environmental position statement and committed to fulfilling a number of obligations, which include a reduction in the environmental impact of stc’s products, services and network operations by driving digitization to maximize its positive impact on the environment. The group aims to exceed environmental legal obligations imposed by relevant laws and regulations, continuously update and improve its environmental management system, by creating related objectives, science-based targets and deploying specific mitigation programs, in addition to minimizing energy consumption, reducing GHG emissions, promoting energy efficiency and integrating low-carbon energy solutions.
Moreover, the group is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its fleet through a combination of cleaner vehicles, fuel-efficient operation systems, minimizing waste and preserving biodiversity. stc has also confirmed its commitment to raising awareness of the importance of environmental protection and sustainability among all its stakeholders and performing yearly internal and external verifications to ensure the accuracy and credibility of its environmental data.

 

Mobily highlighted its recent achievements during the Capacity Middle East 2023 conference, the region’s leading meeting for the digital infrastructure industry.
More than 2,000 ICT professionals and industry leaders attended the three-day event in Dubai, with delegates hearing firsthand how Mobily is helping to transform the region’s communications landscape for the 21st century.
As a diamond sponsor for the event, Mobily had a number of participants taking part in discussions and talks during the course of the conference.
The talks included topics such as network upgrades vs network modernization — the notion of putting in increased capacity across the region against bringing together and optimizing different technologies as well as peering, and how internet exchange points have transformed Middle Eastern interconnectivity.

FASTFACT

Mobily’s focus on carrier neutrality has resulted in its partnership with Equinix, a top-tier and the largest global data center and internet exchange platform provider.

Thamer Alfadda, SVP, Mobily wholesale, said: “We are delighted to have taken part in this event as it showcases the remarkable progress we have made as a company in recent years. To get to where we are now, we have had to take a holistic view of where the industry was and leverage our expertise, assets and solutions to enable further growth of the digital economy. As a result, we have partnered with industry-leading organizations and companies to push the Kingdom and wider region’s digital infrastructure to the next level.”
For this to be made possible, the company has focused on becoming a premier digital enabler and is now one of the largest wholesale and carrier providers with national and international footprint.
Mobily maintains full connectivity solutions with reliable secure networks that cover its local and international networks, global PoPs, submarine cable systems through various land stations, neutral JED1 IX and data centers.
These investments form important pillars under Mobily’s digital hub, which seeks to create a holistic communications ecosystem deploying a number of different technologies and solutions to meet the growing demand for innovative services.
This is built upon a range of achievements that include the JED1 IX international internet exchange, which is helping to fuel the region’s digital economy while also enhancing the experience of internet users. The JED1 IX acts as a neutral interconnection hub, which makes it the ideal commercial choice for global and regional internet service providers, operators, OTTs, content providers, and enterprises to land and peer in Jeddah, making it a significant gateway for traffic, which in turn positions Saudi Arabia as a digital hub between Europe, Asia and Africa, and aims to improve the peering ecosystem in the region.
Central to this approach is Mobily’s focus on carrier neutrality, which is why the company recently partnered
with Equinix, a top-tier and the largest global data center and internet exchange platform provider. This enables the establishment of full carrier-neutral internet exchange in the JED1 datacenter facility.

 

Al-Baraka Group has announced its strategic sponsorship of the 43rd edition of the Al-Baraka Islamic Economics Symposium. The event is being held at the University of Prince Mugrin in Madinah on March 15-16, under the theme “The Sustainability Authenticity in Islamic Banking.”
This year’s edition will witness widespread participation from a group of senior officials, board members and chief executives of government economic agencies, central banks, financial institutions, Islamic banks and financing companies from around the world. Joining them will be well-known experts in the field of academics, including researchers, university professors, master’s and doctoral students, Islamic economics and Shariah experts, as well as social media influencers in Islamic finance and economics in the Kingdom.
The symposium aims to highlight how the concept of sustainability is rooted within the principles and provisions of Islamic law, and how to achieve UN sustainable development goals according to the mechanisms and tools of Islamic economics.

Through our annual sponsorship of the symposium, we are keen to meet the needs of those interested in Islamic banking jurisprudence all over the world.

Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of ABG

Over the last four decades, Al-Baraka Islamic Economics Symposium has established itself as the leading integrated forum covering Shariah, banking, economics, regulatory and other aspects of the industry.
ABG, as an annual sponsor of the symposium, will have a strong presence at the forum led by Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of ABG and the board of trustees of Al-Baraka Islamic Economics Symposium. He will be joined by the group’s executive management team in order to review several banking topics and discuss the latest developments in Islamic banking and finance in a way that seeks to explore recommendations to enrich the industry and find practical solutions to the challenges facing the development of the sector.
Kamel said: “Through our annual sponsorship of the symposium, we are keen to meet the needs of those interested in Islamic banking jurisprudence all over the world, by providing a scientific reference in research, the committees’ work, Shariah boards and fatwas, and assisting in the development of Islamic financial products that meet technical and Shariah requirements, while also supporting the immediate requirements of the group’s units, its sister banks and Islamic financial institutions...”
He added: “We are honored that Al-Baraka Islamic Economics Symposium, and the recommendations and fatwas it has issued over the past years, have become a basic scientific reference and a rich database in research and fatwas issued by the Shariah bodies of Islamic banks and financial institutions, Fiqh academies and related bodies in various countries around the world. This is a testament to the remarkable contributions made by ABG with the aim of strengthening the sector, overcoming obstacles facing its development, and paving the way for broader horizons of growth and sustainability in Islamic finance.”

 

Saudi asset digitization company FalconViz has announced the launch of its first metaverse lab in Saudi Arabia, offering tools that can be applied to any building information modeling project, handle giga-projects and deliver mixed-reality experiences. The company sees the launch as just the beginning of its journey of contributing to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The announcement of “FalconViz Metaverse” was made at the BIM and Digital Twins Exhibition 2023 in Riyadh, heralding the company into the new age of digitization.
The metaverse is largely considered the next era of the internet. Whilst it is difficult to single out one standard definition for the metaverse, it is considered an immersive, interoperable and synchronous virtual world. This new age of the internet will most certainly disrupt and transform the current social and economic structures and bring about a whole new wave of opportunity across many different sectors.

HIGHLIGHT

The metaverse opens new possibilities in how FalconViz interacts with the data in the future, which allows them to go from viewing data as placeable AR models to jumping into data at 1:1 scale, with full immersion.

FalconViz defines the metaverse as a 3D real-time social medium where people can create and engage in shared experiences across many modalities of converged digital and real worlds.
Before digital twins and even drone-based photogrammetry were known by the public, the company had been developing the tools of the future.
Dr. Neil Smith, FalconViz’s chief information officer and co-founder, said: “At the heart of this is digital twins, which we have been creating using drones and high-definition laser scanning for years. Digital twinning is an industry that is projected to reach over $125 billion by 2030. Now, however, within the metaverse, we can finally allow stakeholders to view their critical assets as they are in real life, enabling an embodied immersive experience. It also allows stakeholders to simulate spaces, objects and processes.”
The metaverse opens new possibilities in how FalconViz interacts with the data in the future, which allows them to go from viewing data as placeable AR models to jumping into data at 1:1 scale, with full immersion. The company can connect critical information captured in structural reports, such as cracks and damages to a building, and immediately jump to those locations to examine the area, and gain a spatial awareness of the surroundings and the procedures that would need to be taken to make immediate repairs. There is no limit to how they can explore the data to gain insight that is not possible from 2D plans.

 

Women, who have historically been underrepresented in the logistics industry, are now taking center stage. In 2022, women accounted for 19 percent of C-level positions in the average supply chain organization, up from 15 percent in 2021. Successfully recruiting women, advancing them into leadership roles, and retaining them in supply chain positions are now considered essential components of an organization’s strategy.
The new generation of women employees who have been joining FedEx in increasing numbers over the past few years has proved that their fresh perspective can enhance all parts of supply chain operations. From package sorting and courier duties to truck driving and ground operations management, there is literally nothing a woman cannot accomplish!

A view from the top
Becoming a pilot takes a great deal of determination — it is not something that happens overnight. First Officer and Pilot Stefanie Lee recalls that it wasn’t always easy. At the same time as climbing the career ladder, Lee was also trying to balance being a mother. “In my career, I faced several challenges from those who thought I couldn’t be a single mother and still fly. I pushed through those barriers — and am happy to say I’ve now been flying for 19 years, seven of those with FedEx and the military,” she said. While Lee acknowledges gender and other biases may exist, she feels proud to work for FedEx, flying 777s.

Women delivering excellence
As a senior manager ground operations and road network at FedEx, Sophie Hoult motivates, leads and inspires to make sure that day-to-day operations run safely and successfully. Being part of the FedEx family for nearly five years, Hoult did not face any major challenges in the logistic industry. Her advice to the next generation of women entering the workforce: “Find yourself a coach, a colleague, a friend, or a relative. Someone who can see your strengths and will provide you with confidence when you are feeling self-doubt or disbelief.”

Getting behind the wheel
Farrah Fayo has been with FedEx for nearly two years. Even though ground courier is a male-dominated role that requires lifting boxes and driving a van, Fayo was determined: “I told myself that if other women can do it, I can do it as well.” Her family only cared that she was employed in a safe environment. FedEx is a great place to work, according to Farrah: “When it comes to gender equality, everyone is treated fairly.”

Driven by passion
Zainab Matovu joined FedEx about a year ago. Like Fayo, Matovu works as a courier in Dubai. Her passion for her job helped her overcome any obstacles she encountered. She said: “Let’s challenge the stereotypes that have traditionally associated this profession with men. Only by growing the number of women who embrace opportunities and challenges in the industry will this be possible. In return, we will gain esteem and the reversal of stereotypes about women.”

 

The Social Development Bank is participating as a contributing partner at Biban 2023, the Kingdom’s flagship startup and SME conference. Hosted and organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, the event is taking place at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center, from March 9 to March 13.
As one of the leading partners of this year’s conference, SDB — represented by a selection of the organization’s executives and spokespeople — is underlining the importance of advancing social development across the Kingdom. The bank is showcasing its efforts to empower entrepreneurs and enhance entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia by creating greater access to an extensive suite of financial and non-financial services offerings.
SDB continues to strengthen its relations with the relevant authorities by concluding contracts and signing agreements for entrepreneurs and small and micro businesses.

FASTFACT

SDB CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashid joined several other industry leaders and experts in a panel discussion titled ‘The Kingdom unites efforts to expand financing for SMEs in Saudi Arabia.’

Over the course of the event, SDB took part in a range of seminars and panel discussions. SDB CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashid joined several other industry leaders and experts in a panel discussion titled “The Kingdom unites efforts to expand financing for SMEs in Saudi Arabia.” The panel provided the SDB CEO the opportunity to spotlight solutions and financing programs launched by the bank to equip SMEs with the tools to fulfill their potential and succeed, meet targeted sectors’ needs, and raise economic productivity levels.
SDB Business Development Director Fahad Al-Ashgar also participated in a panel discussion exploring opportunities to develop SDB’s services for SMEs, empower male and female citizens’ efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s economic development, and encourage them to manage in their own facilities. The discussion also outlined steps taken by SDB to create job opportunities, enhance its contributions to the Kingdom’s national economy and bolster the economy of the country’s most remote areas and communities.
SDB is also hosting a range of workshops, providing free consultations targeting entrepreneurs and training programs — the latter being organized by SDB’s Dulani Business Center.
SDB has three stands at the exhibition. The main pavilions, Dulani Business Center and Jaadah 30, are welcoming visitors to learn more about their services, including the bank’s financial and non-financial offerings. These pavilions are showcasing SDB’s programs and products, highlighting the success stories of entrepreneurs funded by the bank.
Themed “Attract-Connect-Achieve,” Biban 2023 aims to promote technical entrepreneurship, raise the digital capabilities of young men and women, and inspire the development of novel ideas and innovations.

 

