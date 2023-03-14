stc Group named Middle East’s ‘sustainability champion’

FedEx leads in advancing gender equality in logistics

Women, who have historically been underrepresented in the logistics industry, are now taking center stage. In 2022, women accounted for 19 percent of C-level positions in the average supply chain organization, up from 15 percent in 2021. Successfully recruiting women, advancing them into leadership roles, and retaining them in supply chain positions are now considered essential components of an organization’s strategy.

The new generation of women employees who have been joining FedEx in increasing numbers over the past few years has proved that their fresh perspective can enhance all parts of supply chain operations. From package sorting and courier duties to truck driving and ground operations management, there is literally nothing a woman cannot accomplish!

A view from the top

Becoming a pilot takes a great deal of determination — it is not something that happens overnight. First Officer and Pilot Stefanie Lee recalls that it wasn’t always easy. At the same time as climbing the career ladder, Lee was also trying to balance being a mother. “In my career, I faced several challenges from those who thought I couldn’t be a single mother and still fly. I pushed through those barriers — and am happy to say I’ve now been flying for 19 years, seven of those with FedEx and the military,” she said. While Lee acknowledges gender and other biases may exist, she feels proud to work for FedEx, flying 777s.

Women delivering excellence

As a senior manager ground operations and road network at FedEx, Sophie Hoult motivates, leads and inspires to make sure that day-to-day operations run safely and successfully. Being part of the FedEx family for nearly five years, Hoult did not face any major challenges in the logistic industry. Her advice to the next generation of women entering the workforce: “Find yourself a coach, a colleague, a friend, or a relative. Someone who can see your strengths and will provide you with confidence when you are feeling self-doubt or disbelief.”

Getting behind the wheel

Farrah Fayo has been with FedEx for nearly two years. Even though ground courier is a male-dominated role that requires lifting boxes and driving a van, Fayo was determined: “I told myself that if other women can do it, I can do it as well.” Her family only cared that she was employed in a safe environment. FedEx is a great place to work, according to Farrah: “When it comes to gender equality, everyone is treated fairly.”

Driven by passion

Zainab Matovu joined FedEx about a year ago. Like Fayo, Matovu works as a courier in Dubai. Her passion for her job helped her overcome any obstacles she encountered. She said: “Let’s challenge the stereotypes that have traditionally associated this profession with men. Only by growing the number of women who embrace opportunities and challenges in the industry will this be possible. In return, we will gain esteem and the reversal of stereotypes about women.”