stc Group named Middle East’s ‘sustainability champion’

stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the region, won the Sustainability Middle East Champion of the Year Award 2023, given by SME Awards — Sustainability Middle East. The awards highlight the region’s best sustainability and climate actions.
Mashaal Al-Rubaian, general manager of corporate communications at stc, received the award during a ceremony held in Dubai.
With climate change becoming an existential threat, stc worked toward accomplishing net-zero/low-carbon emission and sustainable operations and adopted innovative sustainability strategies by migrating to renewable energy sources, eco-friendly raw materials, and technologically advanced low-carbon-footprint machinery and equipment.
stc was recognized for its unique sustainability program, which when implemented resulted in measurable improvements in making the industry and day-to-day living cleaner and greener for people in the Middle East.
In February, stc signed the environmental position statement and committed to fulfilling a number of obligations, which include a reduction in the environmental impact of stc’s products, services and network operations by driving digitization to maximize its positive impact on the environment. The group aims to exceed environmental legal obligations imposed by relevant laws and regulations, continuously update and improve its environmental management system, by creating related objectives, science-based targets and deploying specific mitigation programs, in addition to minimizing energy consumption, reducing GHG emissions, promoting energy efficiency and integrating low-carbon energy solutions.
Moreover, the group is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its fleet through a combination of cleaner vehicles, fuel-efficient operation systems, minimizing waste and preserving biodiversity. stc has also confirmed its commitment to raising awareness of the importance of environmental protection and sustainability among all its stakeholders and performing yearly internal and external verifications to ensure the accuracy and credibility of its environmental data.