Mobily showcases global achievements at Capacity 2023

Mobily highlighted its recent achievements during the Capacity Middle East 2023 conference, the region’s leading meeting for the digital infrastructure industry.
More than 2,000 ICT professionals and industry leaders attended the three-day event in Dubai, with delegates hearing firsthand how Mobily is helping to transform the region’s communications landscape for the 21st century.
As a diamond sponsor for the event, Mobily had a number of participants taking part in discussions and talks during the course of the conference.
The talks included topics such as network upgrades vs network modernization — the notion of putting in increased capacity across the region against bringing together and optimizing different technologies as well as peering, and how internet exchange points have transformed Middle Eastern interconnectivity.
Mobily’s focus on carrier neutrality has resulted in its partnership with Equinix, a top-tier and the largest global data center and internet exchange platform provider.
Thamer Alfadda, SVP, Mobily wholesale, said: “We are delighted to have taken part in this event as it showcases the remarkable progress we have made as a company in recent years. To get to where we are now, we have had to take a holistic view of where the industry was and leverage our expertise, assets and solutions to enable further growth of the digital economy. As a result, we have partnered with industry-leading organizations and companies to push the Kingdom and wider region’s digital infrastructure to the next level.”
For this to be made possible, the company has focused on becoming a premier digital enabler and is now one of the largest wholesale and carrier providers with national and international footprint.
Mobily maintains full connectivity solutions with reliable secure networks that cover its local and international networks, global PoPs, submarine cable systems through various land stations, neutral JED1 IX and data centers.
These investments form important pillars under Mobily’s digital hub, which seeks to create a holistic communications ecosystem deploying a number of different technologies and solutions to meet the growing demand for innovative services.
This is built upon a range of achievements that include the JED1 IX international internet exchange, which is helping to fuel the region’s digital economy while also enhancing the experience of internet users. The JED1 IX acts as a neutral interconnection hub, which makes it the ideal commercial choice for global and regional internet service providers, operators, OTTs, content providers, and enterprises to land and peer in Jeddah, making it a significant gateway for traffic, which in turn positions Saudi Arabia as a digital hub between Europe, Asia and Africa, and aims to improve the peering ecosystem in the region.
Central to this approach is Mobily’s focus on carrier neutrality, which is why the company recently partnered
with Equinix, a top-tier and the largest global data center and internet exchange platform provider. This enables the establishment of full carrier-neutral internet exchange in the JED1 datacenter facility.