Saudi-funded floating hospitals to bring healthcare to rural Bangladesh

Saudi-funded floating hospitals to bring healthcare to rural Bangladesh
The first two Bangladeshi hospital ships funded by the Islamic Development Bank are seen at the Narayanganj Engineering and Shipbuilding dockyard near the Bangladeshi capital in March 2020. (Friendship NGO)
Updated 24 sec ago

Saudi-funded floating hospitals to bring healthcare to rural Bangladesh

Saudi-funded floating hospitals to bring healthcare to rural Bangladesh
  • Five ships will use Bangladeshi river networks to provide medical aid to impoverished communities
  • First two vessels are ready and due to be launched by June, hospital operator says
Updated 24 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Five Saudi-funded floating hospitals will bring healthcare to tens of thousands of patients in remote areas of Bangladesh, with their operator expecting the first two vessels to be launched shortly after Ramadan.
Bangladesh occupies the world’s largest delta, and a third of the country is under water most of the time. Devastating storms often form over the Bay of Bengal and flood the country’s south, leaving many regions accessible only by river.
Few of these rural areas have medical facilities and the five hospital ships, all named after King Abdullah and funded by the Islamic Development Bank, will traverse the waterways of Bangladesh to provide healthcare to impoverished communities.
Under a 2017 agreement signed by the bank and the Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services, the floating hospitals will be initially operated by Friendship, an NGO that has been running hospital ships in Bangladesh for over two decades. After that, the vessels will be handed over to health authorities.
“It’s a tripartite project,” Dr. Sheikh Daud Adnan, head of hospitals at the health directorate, told Arab News.
“The project is for five years, and during this time the ships will run under the supervision of Friendship. After five years, the ships will be handed over to the directorate.”
The cost of building the ships and the first five years of operation is about $20 million. Two of the vessels are already complete and ready to sail, pending registration with Bangladeshi authorities, which Friendship expects to be finalized soon after Ramadan.
“Our people are ready and we have already trained our staff. Everything is ready. I hope the first two ships will float by June or even before,” Runa Khan, the NGO’s executive director, said.
“All the ships will be named after King Abdullah. They will run as King Abdullah Friendship Hospital 1-5.”
The vessels have been built in the Narayanganj shipyard, about 20 km from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.
The biggest ship, King Abdullah Hospital 1, is 31 meters long, and has an operating theater for general surgical operations and a separate theater for eye surgery. The other four ships will be 25 meters long, and will provide primary healthcare and minor operative procedures.
The hospital ships lwill run on the Padma River, the Meghna River in the northeastern district of Sunamganj, and in the southeastern regions of Hatiya.
Each ship will have up to 30 crew — more than half of them medical professionals, and the rest responsible for running the vessels and administration. During the duty period, all will stay on board in their residential cabins.
Each ship will anchor in a particular location for two-and-a-half months. The hospital crew will have a database of patients prepared in advance by paramedics on the ground, Khan said.
“In order to maintain a smooth follow-up and registration, we have community medics or satellite clinics at every location where the ships will anchor..
“These are all mobile clinics. Every month, we conduct mobile clinic services where paramedics attend to the patients. The paramedics refer the patients to our ship hospitals if they can’t treat them. This is how we have the database of the patients to be treated before the ship reaches the particular area,” Khan said.
She estimated that each hospital ship, supported by the mobile clinics, will treat up to 350,000 people every month.
Services will be almost free of charge, as the ships will visit areas lacking medical facilities and where many cannot afford the journey to access proper healthcare.
“We do this almost free of cost. The charge is within 10 US cents,” Khan said.
“They can’t go to healthcare facilities. Healthcare has to reach them. With the river system, we can reach these people easily.”

Exhibition commemorating King Faisal’s journey to Europe opens at UNESCO Paris

Exhibition commemorating King Faisal’s journey to Europe opens at UNESCO Paris
Updated 14 March 2023
Anne Ilcinkas

Exhibition commemorating King Faisal’s journey to Europe opens at UNESCO Paris

Exhibition commemorating King Faisal’s journey to Europe opens at UNESCO Paris
  • Following London in 2019, the exhibition ‘Faisal: Life at the Heart of the 20th Century’ is stopping at UNESCO headquarters in Paris until March 24
  • ‘This exhibition traces a journey that changed the life of Faisal, who became king of Saudi Arabia for more than a decade,’ says Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to UNESCO
Updated 14 March 2023
Anne Ilcinkas

PARIS: Visitors flocked to the Segur Hall at UNESCO headquarters in Paris to attend the opening of an exhibition on Monday dedicated to King Faisal, organized by the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies.

Following its stop in London in 2019, the exhibition “Faisal: Life in the Heart of the 20th Century” has now come to Paris, tracing the footsteps of King Faisal, who traveled to Great Britain, Ireland and France in 1919, when he was barely 13 years old.

“One hundred years ago, King Faisal was here in Paris,” said Prince Turki Al-Faisal, his son, in a speech that “came from his heart” delivered in the language of Molière. “He laid the foundation stone for building Saudi-French relations and emphasized that relations between nations must be based on mutual respect, concern for common interests, and building bridges of cooperation between the countries’ leaders so that security and safety are achieved, and the people of the world enjoy prosperity and peace,” he continued.

The exhibition invites viewers to step into the shoes of the 13-year-old prince, from his departure from Riyadh in August 1919 to represent his father — then wali of Najd and future founder of the present Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — to the negotiations that led to the Treaty of Versailles.

“Imagine yourself accompanied by a delegation of historians and advisors to Europe, only one year after the end of the First World War,” Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to UNESCO, told the audience in her opening speech.

The young prince visited Cambridge University, the South Wales coalfield and the factories of Birmingham. The scale of British industrial activity had a lasting impact on him, as did the horrors of war, which he discovered while visiting the battlefields of the Western Front in France and Belgium.

“This exhibition traces a journey that changed the life of Faisal, who became king of Saudi Arabia for more than a decade, beginning in 1964,” the ambassador said in her speech. Naturally, the historic trip allowed the young prince to witness the consequences of the conflict but also to discover the beautiful aspects of Europe’s history, values and culture. King Faisal’s encounters with the places he traveled through also shaped his understanding of the importance of education and industry.

Manuscripts, telegrams, letters, paintings, maps, photographs and press articles allow visitors to understand this “historic visit, which is part of the history of the Kingdom, but also of the French Republic,” said Prince Turki, now president of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, after having been head of Saudi intelligence from 1977 to 2001.

“Relations between France and Saudi Arabia are very strong thanks to the contacts that King Faisal initiated since 1919,” Prince Turki explained to Arab News in French, “a relationship that has been strengthened by frequent visits to France and the reception of French heads of state in Saudi Arabia.”

For her part, Princess Haifa told Arab News in French that she is “very happy to host the exhibition at UNESCO, the house of education, science and culture, where we have the chance to tell the story of King Faisal to 193 countries of the world who were present today and were very curious to know more about the life of the young prince, who…interacted with the world…and finally returned to Saudi Arabia to become king."

The exhibition “Faisal: Life in the Heart of the 20th Century” will run until March 24 at the Segur Hall of UNESCO, Paris.

Saudi plane carrying 85 tons of humanitarian aid lands in Turkish city of Gaziantep

Saudi plane carrying 85 tons of humanitarian aid lands in Turkish city of Gaziantep
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi plane carrying 85 tons of humanitarian aid lands in Turkish city of Gaziantep

Saudi plane carrying 85 tons of humanitarian aid lands in Turkish city of Gaziantep
  • The Kingdom has so far sent 15 aircraft filled with relief supplies to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria in February
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi humanitarian relief flight carrying more than 85 tons of shelter materials arrived on Monday at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye.

It is part of the ongoing aid effort organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit parts of northern Syria and southern Turkiye in February, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

To date, the Kingdom has sent 15 aircraft filled with aid to help the international aid effort. More than 55,000 people in the two countries were killed in the earthquakes, and many more were injured or left homeless.

 

How Riyadh Air will help to transform Saudi capital into a major commercial travel and logistics hub

How Riyadh Air will help to transform Saudi capital into a major commercial travel and logistics hub
Updated 14 March 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

How Riyadh Air will help to transform Saudi capital into a major commercial travel and logistics hub

How Riyadh Air will help to transform Saudi capital into a major commercial travel and logistics hub
  • New airline is expected to add $20 billion to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP and create more than 200,000 jobs
  • Launch follows announcement of King Salman International Airport, set to handle 120 million travelers by 2030
Updated 14 March 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new national carrier to promote tourism and diversify its economy, while transforming the Kingdom into a major regional travel and logistics hub and expanding its aviation industry.

Situated between the three continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe, the Kingdom’s geographical location makes Riyadh an ideal gateway for trade and commercial air travel.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the second national carrier, Riyadh Air, on Sunday, offering tourists from all over the world a chance to visit Saudi Arabia’s resorts and attractions and to explore the wider region.

RIA is expected to add $20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product, create more than 200,000 jobs, and shape the nation’s local and global aviation ecosystem. It is also likely to bring the Kingdom a step closer to its goal of attracting 100 million tourists by 2030.

Wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with total estimated assets of more than $620 billion, the new airline comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a major tourism destination.

The PIF’s latest investments in the aviation sector aim to raise the industry’s financial sustainability and enhance its global competitiveness to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. (Supplied)

“Riyadh Air will be a world-class airline, adopting the global best sustainability and safety standards across its advanced fleet of aircraft equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology,” PIF said in a statement.

It will enable many more tourists to visit the Kingdom, while also catalyzing the Saudi National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by increasing air transport options, raising cargo capacity and, in turn, growing international passenger traffic, it added.

The establishment of RIA falls in line with the sovereign wealth fund’s strategy of unlocking the potential of promising local sectors to help diversify the national revenue sources beyond hydrocarbons.

Under Vision 2030, the country’s economic and social reform agenda, Saudi Arabia aims to more than triple annual traffic to 330 million passengers by the end of the decade. It also wants to move up to 5 million tons of cargo each year.

The crown prince in November announced the masterplan for Riyadh’s new King Salman International Airport, which will span 57 sq. km, have the capacity to handle 3.5 million tons of cargo, accommodate up to 120 million travelers by 2030, and 185 million travelers by 2050. The capacity of Riyadh’s existing airport is around 35 million travelers.

As Saudi Arabia sets its eyes on attracting 100 million tourists by 2030, Riyadh Air will likely bring the Kingdom a step closer to achieving this goal. (Supplied)

At the launch of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in June 2021, the crown prince said the Kingdom aims to move into fifth place globally in terms of the number of transit passengers, increase the number of international destinations served by the country to more than 250, and to establish a new national air carrier.

RIA and King Salman International Airport are among the PIF’s latest investments in the aviation sector, aimed at raising the industry’s financial sustainability and enhancing its global competitiveness to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.

According to Dr. Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, a member of the Saudi Economic Association, the launch of a new carrier has been under discussion for some time.

“The talk about a new aviation company began in 2021 as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s 2030 plan to reduce the country’s dependence on oil as a source of income,” Al-Maghlouth told Arab News.

“These active moves will contribute to empowering these sectors, building partnerships with the local private sector, and ultimately add to diversifying the country’s economy and its sources of income.”

INNUMBERS

100+ global destinations served by the new airline.

200,000 jobs expected to be created.

$20bn contribution to Kingdom’s non-oil GDP.

Saudi Arabia’s investments in the aviation industry comes as the sector emerges from the massive disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdowns and travel bans halted commercial air travel, costing airlines billions in lost revenues.

According to the International Air Transport Association, the global airline industry will return to profitability this year, with airlines expected to post a small net profit of $4.7 billion — a 0.6 percent net profit margin. It is the first profit since 2019 when industry net profits were $26.4 billion.

The global passenger business is expected to generate revenues of $522 billion this year, with demand reaching 85.5 percent of 2019 levels over the course of 2023 — surpassing the 4 billion mark for the first time since 2019, with 4.2 billion travelers expected to fly.

Cargo markets, meanwhile, are expected to come under increased pressure this year with revenues of $149.4 billion — $52 billion less than 2022, but still $48.6 billion stronger than 2019.

Middle East carriers are expected to post a profit of $268 million in 2023, with passenger demand growth of 23.4 percent expected to outpace capacity growth of 21.2 percent, signaling a thirst for more investment.

“The region has benefited from a certain degree of re-routing resulting from the war in Ukraine, and more significantly so from the pent-up travel demand using the region’s extensive global networks as international travel markets reopened,” the International Air Transport Association said in a recent annual assessment.

Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s minister of transport and logistic services, said the launch of RIA represents a new dawn for the future of air transport.

He said in a statement: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing a number of giant aviation projects that are the biggest of their kind in the history of aviation in the Kingdom.”

Such projects will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a global aviation and logistics hub, in line with the country’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which the crown prince launched to transform the Kingdom into a hub connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Under the country’s economic and social reform agenda, Saudi Arabia aims to more than triple annual traffic to 330 million passengers by the end of the decade. (Supplied)

The Kingdom’s busiest international airport is currently in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, welcoming millions of Muslims performing the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages each year.

Speaking to Al-Arabiya, the transport minister said RIA would complement the work of the Kingdom’s other national carrier, Saudia, which operates from Jeddah.

Al-Jasser said: “Riyadh Air will connect Riyadh with the rest of the world, while Saudia, which is operating from King Abdulaziz International Airport, will be focusing more on connecting Jeddah with the world. This way, the execution procedures of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy will match up with that of the civil aviation in the Kingdom.”

Commenting on how the launch of RIA would align with his ministry’s plans to expand Saudi airports, Al-Jasser said the King Salman International Airport would be one of the world’s biggest.

“Terminals 3 and 4 at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were opened, and these expansion plans will continue until the King Salman International Airport is fully operational,” he said.

Appearing on Asharq Now, the newly appointed CEO of Riyadh Air, Tony Douglas, a veteran in the aviation industry with four decades of experience in transportation and logistics, called the launch “a momentous day in the history of commercial aviation.”

 Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. (Supplied)

“The crown prince has pronounced the establishment of a new national carrier. It is incredible because our brand, Riyadh Air, obviously connects with the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Douglas, adding that the airline would be “serving the nation within two years.”

He added: “We will probably see very shortly the announcement of our first aircraft order, and I think that will signal the scale and the intent that sits behind the new national carrier. We look to take delivery of our first wide-body aircraft, long-range aircraft in early 2025.”

 

Saudi National Transformation Program highlights key achievements

Saudi National Transformation Program highlights key achievements
Updated 13 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi National Transformation Program highlights key achievements

Saudi National Transformation Program highlights key achievements
  • The session covered a variety of subjects, most notably transformative changes in the Kingdom’s investment sector, which contributed to annual increases in the number of investment licenses and the growth of foreign investment flow
Updated 13 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The National Transformation Program of Saudi Vision 2030 on Monday held a forum to highlight the most important developments and efforts made by the scheme since its inception in 2016.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, chairman of the program’s committee, said: “The program seeks to build the infrastructure and foster an enabling environment for the public, private and nonprofit sectors to accomplish Vision 2030.”

He emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts and integrated action by all government agencies, as well as work by the corporate and nonprofit sectors, in achieving national transformation.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, the Chairman of the National Transformation Program Committee, speaking during the opening of forum titled “Transformation… A Reality We Live” Forum, that held on Monday in Riyadh. (Supplied)

The forum included two interactive sessions, the first of which featured Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail and Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti, who discussed the reality of infrastructure and investment in the Kingdom.

The session covered a variety of subjects, most notably transformative changes in the Kingdom’s investment sector, which contributed to annual increases in the number of investment licenses and the growth of foreign investment flow. The discussion explored changes in city infrastructure around the Kingdom and its impact on the level of services provided to citizens.

The second session focused on the fundamental reforms and adjustments to the Kingdom’s legislative and legal environment brought about by Vision 2030.

A large number of government officials, specialists and persons attended the opening of the National Transformation Program Forum titled “Transformation… A Reality We Live” on Monday in Riyadh. (Supplied)

Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani examined important changes and transformations in the ministry, which have helped to improve the quality of justice services and public access to them.

At the forum’s conclusion, Al-Tuwaiji recognized a number of entities within the National Transformation Program, including ministries, bodies and institutions, for their efforts and excellence across a variety of tracks.

The awards presented included the 2022 Outstanding Performance Award, the Government Performance Excellence Award through Digital Services, the Private Sector Empowerment Contribution Award, the Water Desalination Record Achievement Award, the Kingdom’s Volunteer Award, the UN e-Government Index Progress Award and the Saudi Female Economic Participation Rate Target Award.

The forum coincides with the launch of the program’s annual report highlighting outstanding efforts and achievements.

The program has recorded progress in developing justice services, protecting the environment and ensuring sustainable food and water security, promoting community development and developing the nonprofit sector, enabling targeted groups to enter the labor market, as well as enabling digital transformation, contributing to the empowerment of the private sector and strengthening economic partnerships.

 

AlUla Old Town awarded Best Tourism Village by UNWTO

AlUla Old Town awarded Best Tourism Village by UNWTO
Updated 13 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

AlUla Old Town awarded Best Tourism Village by UNWTO

AlUla Old Town awarded Best Tourism Village by UNWTO
  • Tourism has the power to bring people together, to bring countries together, says UNWTO chief
Updated 13 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

ALULA: AlUla Old Town has been awarded the title of Best Tourism Village by the UN World Tourism Organization.

The UNWTO event, which was hosted at the Maraya Concert Hall, was called “Tourism — Changing Lives.”

AlUla Old Town boasts 900 houses, 500 shops and five town squares.

Village of Lamas, Peru wins an award in UNWTO Ceramony in Al Ula for Best Villages of 2022. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)

The event was to highlight achievements in tourism, and some 32 locations received awards.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that the villages receiving recognition had been commended due to their strong commitment to economic, social and environmental sustainability in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and for embracing the development of tourism as a key driver for positive transformation.

The main objective of the initiative was to support local communities, particularly villages, to create income for communities through new jobs, education, innovation, and investment.

Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO secretary-general

Secretary General of the UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili told Arab News that the main objective of the initiative was to support local communities, particularly villages, to create income for communities through new jobs, education, innovation, and investment.

He added: “We are very happy that we had more than 40 countries coming. Ambassadors, ministers, representatives of villages, mayors, [and the] private sector.

Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia recieves an award in UNWTO Ceramony in AlUla for Best Villages of 2022 (AN photo by  Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)

“That means tourism has the power to bring people together, to bring countries together. And I’m sure that after these days we will have excellent outcomes and we will have more and more best villages in the next two or three years.”

International tourism recovered to 63 percent of its pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to UNWTO.

Pololikashvili said that accessibility and making tourism more affordable were among the main goals in the future.

He added: “We are cooperating with the local governors and local governments to help create new and old destinations, and to create new jobs.”

Speaking of the future, Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “We’ll make it [AlUla] more innovative, more inclusive, and there is no better sector than tourism that can help achieve this.

“People are smart, they have lived here. How to create wealth, how to create proper agriculture? As a matter of fact, sometimes we decision-makers could benefit from a little bit more training from the local community.

“They will make mistakes; we will make mistakes. And then we evolve our collective skill based together. Now that being said, we are set to create new types of shops, technologies, and new expertise.”

Carmen Roberts, presenter of BBC’s “The Travel Show,” told Arab News that the public’s perception of tourism had changed drastically since the pandemic.

She said: “I think everything’s had a reset. I think people are looking for more authenticity. They are looking for getting off the beaten track. I think mass tourism has had its day.

“People are looking for that little bit extra, but also people are tight on time. Time is money for people, and they don’t want to be wasting their time going to somewhere that is not sustainable.”

Roberts spoke of her visit to Zell am See, a town in the Austrian Alps that also received an award at the ceremony, and told Arab News that she would be supportive of a series about such locations.

She said: “It’s amazing that such small rural places are getting recognition.

“I think that would be a fantastic and fascinating series. To go and see these villages, see how they’re marketing themselves to the world, because that’s also another big thing.

“You know, how do you market yourself? Is rural tourism a hard sell? I would have said yes, but I think now there’s a real shift in what people want from their holidays.”

 

