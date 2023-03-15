You are here

Haaland hits five as Man City ease into Champions League quarters

The pictures combo shows Manchester City's Erling Haaland's five goals, which broke the club record for most goals in a season (39), held by Tommy Johnson with 38 goals in 1928-29. (Reuters)
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

  • City are yet to go all the way in the Champions League, but they have never had a striker of Haaland’s quality to make the difference in the latter stages before
  • At just 22 he now has 33 goals in 25 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition
MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland equalled a Champions League record with a five-goal haul to ease Manchester City into the quarterfinals at RB Leipzig’s expense as a 7-0 win for the English champions secured an 8-1 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Haaland also set a new club record for goals in a season of 39 in the process as Pep Guardiola’s men reached the last eight for the sixth consecutive season.

“My super strength is scoring goals,” said Haaland. “A lot of it is being quick in the mind and trying to put it where the goalkeeper is not.”

City are yet to go all the way in the Champions League, but they have never had a striker of Haaland’s quality to make the difference in the latter stages before.

At just 22 he now has 33 goals in 25 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition.

“Firstly, I’m proud to play in this competition, I love it,” added Haaland. “Five goals! To win 7-0 is amazing.”

The weather was more akin to Haaland’s homeland on a snowy night in Manchester, but City did not freeze under the pressure and kept their Champions League dreams alive.

The tie was delicately balanced after a 1-1 draw in eastern Germany three weeks ago, but a Leipzig side depleted by injury never looked like a match for their star-studded opponents.

Guardiola had kept Kevin De Bruyne in reserve for Abu Dhabi-backed City’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend and on his return to the starting line-up, the Belgian was back to his best.

Ilkay Gundogan should have opened the scoring after just three minutes from De Bruyne’s inviting cross.

Haaland’s searing pace then created a chance out of nothing from Nathan Ake’s long ball, but Janis Blaswich raced out from his goal to block.

Leipzig did have cause for complaint over two controversial calls that had a massive impact on the game before half-time.

Firstly, VAR spotted a handball against Benjamin Henrichs that led to a penalty that neither the City players nor the crowd even noticed.

Haaland fired low to Blaswich’s left to maintain his perfect record from the spot for City with his sixth penalty of the season.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 as Haaland teed up De Bruyne, who smashed a shot against the bar, and then showed his speed and strength to power home a header from the rebound.

Leipzig could have been gifted a route back into the tie when Ederson sprinted from his goal to wipe out Konrad Laimer.

But rather than send the Brazilian goalkeeper off, Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic did not even award a free-kick.

Any doubt over the outcome was ended with the final action of the first half.

Ruben Dias rose highest to head Jack Grealish’s corner onto the post and Amadou Haidara’s attempted clearance ricocheted off Haaland into the net.

Gundogan’s classy finish into the far corner four minutes into the second half rubbed more salt into Leipzig’s wounds before Haaland started rewriting the record books.

Firstly, he hammered home at the second attempt after Blaswich parried his initial header to match Tommy Johnson’s record of 38 goals for City in the 1928-29 season.

Haaland set a new mark with still three months of the campaign to go when he snaffled up another rebound after Blaswich saved from Manuel Akanji.

In the process, he moved level with Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano’s record of scoring five goals in a Champions League game.

But Guardiola denied his star striker the chance of another record as he replaced him with Julian Alvarez with 25 minutes remaining.

“I told him I would love to score a double hat-trick, but what can I do,” said Haaland.

Instead, it was left to De Bruyne to have the final say as he curled a superb strike into the top corner in stoppage time.

Topics: Manchester city Erling Haaland UEFA Champions League

A goal up after 10 seconds, Al-Nassr stroll past Abha into King’s Cup semi-finals

Updated 14 March 2023
John Duerden

  • Ronaldo caused problems for the opposition but was unable to get on the score sheet as the Riyadh side enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory
  • Al-Nassr will face Abha again on Saturday as they return to action in the league, where they sit in second place just a point behind Al-Ittihad
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank but some of his clinical finishing seems to be rubbing off on teammates, as Al-Nassr defeated Abha 3-1 on Tuesday to stroll into the semi-finals of the King’s Cup.

So comfortable was the victory for the Riyadh side that toward the end coach Rudi Garcia had the luxury of being able to substitute the 38-year-old, five-time Ballon D’or winner, who had been booked just before the break.

The fact that Garcia was able to replace the Portuguese star with the league’s top scorer, Anderson Talisca, recently recovered from injury, was evidence that Al-Nassr seem more than capable of continuing to challenge on two fronts.

In addition to their cup run, they sit in second spot in the league just a point behind Al-Ittihad, and will return to that campaign on Saturday when they again face Abha.

The southwesterners, meanwhile, who have lost four of their last five in the league, will know not to make the same mistakes they did on Tuesday, when they found themselves behind inside 10 seconds and were always playing catch-up.

Just as Bournemouth scored straight from the kick-off in their match against Arsenal this month, so did Al-Nassr as Sultan Al-Ghannam found Sami Al-Najei in the area, who put his side ahead. Suddenly, Abha had a mountain to climb.

The game seemed almost done and dusted just 20 minutes later when Abdullah Al-Khaibari fired home after a cross from Ghislain Konan, volleying a low, left-footed shot from just inside the area.

Ronaldo also caused problems for the visitors as he continued to drive his team forward, though he was unable to get a clear sight of goal himself. He was shown a yellow card after the referee blew for half time for picking up the ball and drop-kicking it high into the air in frustration, as he had been about to break forward in another attack.

Just four minutes after the restart, it was 3-0 and Al-Nassr could safely start looking forward to their last-four cup clash. Mohammed Maran fired home at the far post after Devis Epassy failed to deal with a cross.

To Abha’s credit, they never gave up and were rewarded with a consolation goal midway through the second half. Substitute Abdulfattah Adam pounced from close range after goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi could only parry a shot from Saad Al-Salouli.

Ronaldo had a half-chance with a header with 10 minutes remaining but nodded a crossed ball over the bar. It was not to be the 38-year-old’s day in front of goal but he still caused plenty of problems for Abha as Al-Nassr enjoyed a comfortable early evening workout in Riyadh.

There will be tougher tests to come in this competition but Al-Nassr are now within sight not only of the King’s Cup trophy but a place in Asian Champions League. They would love to get there, of course, by winning the league, and another result like this one against the same opposition on Saturday would be another good step toward that. Ronaldo, for one, certainly looks like he will be ready for it.

Topics: football soccer Al-Nassr Abha King's Cup Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Morocco says joining Spain-Portugal FIFA 2030 World Cup bid

Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once, in South Africa in 2010.
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

  • Spain and Portugal declared their joint candidacy in 2021, before adding Ukraine to their bid last October
  • Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once
RABAT: King Mohammed VI of Morocco announced on Tuesday that his country had joined the bid by Spain and Portugal to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.
The announcement means that war-torn Ukraine is likely to be dropped from the bid.
King Mohammed made the announcement in a message delivered as he was named the winner of the African Football Confederation 2022 Award of Excellence in Kigali, where world governing body FIFA is holding its annual congress.
The Spanish and Portuguese federations did not respond to requests from AFP for confirmation of Morocco’s inclusion.
Spain and Portugal declared their joint candidacy in 2021, before adding Ukraine to their bid last October.
In contrast to the distance between Ukraine, and Spain and Portugal, Morocco is separated from Spain only by the Strait of Gibraltar.
A South American bid including Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile is set to challenge the Iberian bid, and Saudi Arabia hopes to lead a joint ticket with Egypt and Greece.
The World Cup has had joint hosts before.
In 2002 Japan and South Korea shared the competition. In 2026, the finals will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, when 11 of the 16 planned venues will are in the US.
The 2026 World Cup will expand from 32 teams to 48 and, under the format FIFA announced on Tuesday, will stretch over 104 matches, up from 64 in Qatar last year.
Morocco was the other candidate for 2026 but finished a distant second in the voting.
That was the fifth time Morocco had bid to host the finals after trying for 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 World Cups.
Morocco had already said it planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup, which has been held in Africa once, in South Africa in 2010.
“This candidature will be a gathering of the best on both sides, and the demonstration of an alliance of genius, creativity, experience and means,” said King Mohammed in his message, read by the Moroccan Minister of Sports Chakib Benmoussa.
At the last World Cup, in December in Qatar, Morocco became the first nation from ether Africa or the Arab world to reach the semifinals.
The first World Cup, in 1930, was hosted and won by Uruguay, which is making a joint bid with Argentina, Paraguay and Chile.

Topics: football soccer Morocco Spain Portugal FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2030

World Cup 2026 to feature 12 groups of four teams

Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

  • "The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches," FIFA said
  • It means that there will be 104 matches played, a huge increase on the 64 games at last year's tournament
KIGALI: The expanded 2026 men’s World Cup in North America will start with 12 groups of four teams, a change from the original planned format of 16 groups of three, football’s world governing body FIFA announced on Tuesday.
“The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams,” FIFA said of the format for the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, up from 32 sides at the recent tournament in Qatar.
It means that there will be 104 matches played, a huge increase on the 64 games at last year’s tournament.
FIFA’s original plan for 2026, when the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, was for 16 groups of three teams, from which the top two would advance to a last 32.
The new decided format means the top two in each group will go through to the knockout round along with the eight best third-placed sides.
As a result, the finalists, and the teams finishing third and fourth, will play a total of eight games instead of the current seven.
The decision comes after a dramatic group stage at the tournament in Qatar convinced FIFA that a rethink was needed.
“The groups of four have been absolutely incredible until the last minute of the last match,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in December.
Tuesday’s decision was announced following a FIFA Council meeting in the Rwandan capital Kigali, at which it confirmed the next men’s World Cup final will be played on Sunday, July 19, 2026.
Infantino is expected to be waved in for a new four-year term as president as he stands unopposed for re-election at Thursday’s FIFA Congress.

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2026

Former Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Salem Marwan dies at age 64

Former footballer Salem Marwan. Credit: social media
Updated 14 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

  • He was with the Riyadh club for almost 20 years, from 1972 until 1991, and played for his country 44 times
  • Marwan’s career ended in 1991 when he was involved in a traffic accident that left him quadriplegic
Riyadh: Former footballer Salem Marwan, who played in goal for the Saudi national team and was with Al-Nassr for almost 20 years, died on Monday at the age of 64 after an illness.

Al-Nassr posted a tribute to their former goalkeeper on the club’s official Twitter account, and their president, Musalli Al-Muammar, also offered his condolences to Marwan’s family.

Marwan played for Al-Nassr from 1972 until 1991, during which time the Riyadh club won many honors, including the Saudi Premier League in 1979-80, 1980-81 and 1988-89, and the King’s Cup in 1981, 1986, 1987 and 1990.

He also played in goal 44 times for the Saudi national team, representing his country at a number of major competitions including the Gulf Cup four times, the qualifiers for the 1978 and 1982 World Cups, and the Asian Games in 1978 and 1986.

His career ended in 1991 when he was involved in a traffic accident that left him quadriplegic.

Topics: Saudi national football team Al-Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar

Man gets 3-year banning order for racially abusing Toney

Man gets 3-year banning order for racially abusing Toney
AP

  • Antonio Neill sent a racist message to Toney on his Instagram account after the striker scored two goals against Brightonv
  • The banning order is the first to be issued under a government act which became law in 2022
NEWCASTLE, England: A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every soccer stadium in Britain for three years in what police described Tuesday as a “landmark ruling.”
Antonio Neill sent a racist message to Toney on his Instagram account after the striker scored two goals against Brighton in a Premier League match on Oct. 14.
Police started an investigation after Toney shared a picture of the abuse and the message was traced to the 24-year-old Neill, who lives in Blyth, a town in northern England.
Neill appeared in a magistrates’ court in Newcastle on Jan. 25 and pleaded guilty to sending an offensive message.
On Monday, he was handed a four-month sentence suspended for two years as well as a three-year soccer banning order, the first to be issued under a government act which became law in 2022. That widened the scope for banning orders to be issued for online hate crimes relating to a person with a connection to a soccer organization.
“If you are going to choose to be vile and abusive to others, doing it from behind a computer screen or on your phone doesn’t mean you’ll get away with it. Far from it,” Northumbria police and crime commissioner Kim McGuinness said in a statement released Tuesday.
The order forbids Neill from attending any regulated soccer match in Britain and also prevents him from traveling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.
Brentford said the club hopes sentences for online abuse increase and called on social media companies to remove all hateful content to make their platforms safe for everyone.

Topics: Brentford Ivan Toney Premier league racist social media

