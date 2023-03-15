You are here

Saudi forum discusses future direction of fund for minors

Mohammed Al-Alokla, chairman of the General Commission for the Guardianship of Trust Funds for Minors and their Counterparts, speaks at the forum in Riyadh. (Supplied)
General Commission for the Guardianship of Trust Funds for Minors and their Counterparts, along with the Institute of Public Administration, hosts a forum in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Event was attended by guardians, custodians, judges, lawyers, and officials in the governmental, private, and non-profit sectors, as well as researchers and academics
RIYADH: The General Commission for the Guardianship of Trust Funds for Minors and their Counterparts, along with the Institute of Public Administration, on Wednesday hosted a forum called “Reality and Future Directions” in Riyadh.

It focused on the role of the commission in monitoring, preserving, managing and developing trust funds for minors and their counterparts in the light of social, economic, and technical challenges.

The event was attended by guardians, custodians, judges, lawyers, and officials in the governmental, private, and non-profit sectors, as well as researchers, academic specialists and professionals.

Mohammed Al-Alokla, chairman of the commission, said that the Saudi government had shown great interest in the trust funds “by paying attention to the regulatory and legislative aspects of managing, preserving and developing such funds for the benefit of their owners.”

The forum highlighted objectives in the areas of managing, preserving, and developing the trust funds, added Al-Alokla.

It also focused on the financial actions of guardians and custodians, including knowledge of the types of trust funds for minors and their counterparts, and their authority over the funds, works, duties, rights, and powers of minors.

The current and future practices of the commission in supervising the financial actions of guardians and custodians of minors were also discussed.

Speakers also addressed the commission’s strategy and future direction, as well as future trends regarding the organizational and digital transformation in managing, preserving and developing minors’ funds.

They also looked at the commission’s strategy in managing and investing the funds of those covered to achieve optimal investment requirements, and the challenges of partnerships.

Saudi ambassador Haifa Al-Jedea presents credentials to European External Action Service

Saudi ambassador Haifa Al-Jedea presents credentials to European External Action Service
Arab News

  • Al-Jedea and Bechet reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU
RIYADH: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, presented her credentials to Thierry Bechet, chief of protocol of the European External Action Service, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During their meeting, Al-Jedea and Bechet reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU, as well as  ways to strengthen ties in various fields.

Greece and Saudi Arabia are stronger together, says envoy

Greece and Saudi Arabia are stronger together, says envoy

  • Greek Embassy hosted the celebration on Tuesday to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the Hellenic Republic
  • Greece and Saudi Arabia share a long common history, not only in the early ages, but also since the 1950s
RIYADH: Alexis Konstantopoulos, the ambassador of Greece to Saudi Arabia, has highlighted the importance of enduring relations between the nations at the European country's national day celebration.

The Greek Embassy hosted the celebration on Tuesday to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the Hellenic Republic.

Faisal Al-Sudairy, undersecretary of the Riyadh region, attended the event on behalf of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

Konstantopoulos told Arab News: “Greece and Saudi Arabia are stronger together, and as we celebrate joys and successes, tonight we celebrate not only our national day but our vibrant, strong and strategic partnership.

“Today we are celebrating our national day, which is on March 25, but we have chosen to hold the celebration before Ramadan. Tonight we are celebrating not only our national day but also the very strong, vibrant, and strategic relationship we have with Saudi Arabia.

“We are very close partners; our leaders work very closely. We have set up a Strategic Partnership Council that is going to take our relationship to the next level.

“So tonight we are celebrating our friendship, everything we are doing together and we are going to do in the future.”

Greece and Saudi Arabia share a long common history, not only in the early ages, as two ancient civilizations, but also since the 1950s.

Constantinos Doxiadis, the famous Greek architect and urban planner, stamped his expertise on the Riyadh masterplan, while many companies from Greece contributed to the building of oil and gas resources, and shipping and marine infrastructure on the Red Sea.

Konstantopoulos added: “We work together to uphold regional peace and stability, [and] also through common military exercises alongside other allies.

“The presence of Greek forces in the Kingdom illustrates Greece’s strong commitment to stand firmly by Saudi Arabia. Our common ambition is to build strong and long-lasting strategic bilateral ties.

“Thanks to the successful visits of our prime minister to Riyadh in October 2021 and the Saudi crown prince to Athens in July 2022, the last two years have been extremely fruitful in the promotion of our bilateral cooperation.

“Our leaders decided to set up a Strategic Partnership Council which will allow for annual summits, while seven different sub-committees will be working throughout the year to explore further opportunities in government and business.”

He went on to mention the formation of the Greek-Saudi Business Council last October in Athens, while noting the Kingdom’s impressive reform program through Vision 2030.

He added that Greece, with its know-how and expertise, was eager to support Saudi Arabia in its future course.

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products

  • The nearly 4.7m stash has a street value of up to $117.325m
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle nearly 4.7 million Captagon tablets into Jeddah port, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said on Wednesday.

A Jordanian man was arrested following the discovery of the drugs that were concealed in two shipments of sanitary products.

 

 

The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately $46.930 m to $117.325 m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill.

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East – but the money raised through the sale of all narcotics is not only used to further supply of the illegal drugs trade, but to fund other organized crime and terrorism.

The Saudi authorities continue in their crackdown on the supply and use of illegal narcotics with millions of amphetamine tablets siezed almost every week.

 

 

Buyers swarm Buraidah market for locusts

Local markets in Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah are filled with buyers looking to buy locusts, a seasonal delicacy.

As the demand for the popular local snack increases during the season, prices surge, with a 2 kg bag costing about SR500 ($133) or more, depending on buyers’ negotiating skills.

Khaled Al-Haidan, a customer at the market, said: “Some people eat locusts simply because their parents and grandparents used to eat it while others believe it to be a rich source of protein that helps keep one satiated for long periods of time.”

He added that before cooking, locusts are cleaned, washed and sprinkled with salt.

Dr. Awwad Al-Thaidi, a family consultant, told Arab News that Islamic law permits the consumption of locusts, which “are a living organism that exists like other animals.”

He said: “Locusts are rich in important nutrients needed by the human body, such as protein, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.”

Al-Thaidi added that locusts are an active element of the ecosystem because they eat a range of plants, which gives them immunity and strength as they feed on both useful and useless trees.

“Locusts travel for long distances, carrying with them a nutritional diversity that the human body needs, giving you extracts of aromatic and medicinal plants.

“Locusts can also carry worms that are harmful to the human respiratory system … some of those worms are really found in the head of locusts,” he added.

Locust collected from farms sometimes carry pesticides, posing a danger to the health of consumers.

Effat University film festival attracts international students, filmmakers

Riyadh: In line with Saudi Vision 2030’s aim to develop a promising Saudi film industry, Effat University held a press conference to discuss the most important activities of the 10th Showreel: Effat International Student Film Festival on 15 March 2023 at its premises. 

During the conference, the program for the festival was revealed with the slogan “A Sea of Films,” under the auspices and presence of Princess Lulwa Al-Faisal, vice president of the board of trustees and the general supervisor of Effat University, in Jeddah.

The festival aims to develop the Saudi film industry, serve as a network for local and international filmmakers and provide an opportunity for students from Saudi Arabia and abroad to watch and discuss a variety of short films.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Haifa Jamal Al-Lail, president of the university, said: “The main initiative of the University has always been to explore media and film production. Hence in 2012, we initiated collaboration with one of the top film schools in the world, the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, to develop a unique and progressive program of film production for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

“Although it was a challenging decision, we successfully developed it, and since then, it has been growing. We collaborated with international professors and passionate students in reaching this moment where we could celebrate the success of creativity, and also it’s a proud moment to watch students flourishing in the movies career and walking around the red carpet around the world.”

Dr. Mohammed Ghazalah, head of the School of Cinematic Arts at Effat University, presented an overview of the festival’s prominent guests and honorees. “We received more than 2,000 short films from film students around the world in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the School of Cinematic Arts. Although it was very challenging to shortlist only 45 films, we were happy to have received movies from more than 100 countries,” he said.

Ghazalah said that the festival will receive guests from international film schools, as well as film producers and directors from the US, Germany, Britain and Saudi Arabia. During the festival, several workshops on cinematic makeup, visual effects and animation will be held.

The conference will also include a keynote speech from Elizabeth M. Daley, dean of the University of Southern California School of Cinema, along with several speeches by specialists in the film industry.

Saudi Arabia’s renewed focus on media and entertainment has increased the demand for professional content in media and film production. In this context, the Bachelor of Science in Cinematic Arts program at Effat University is set to become a prominent one not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the entire Gulf Cooperation Council region to contribute to building the Saudi film market.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim, dean of the College of Architecture and Design, highlighted the most important activities and events accompanying the festival, saying that Saudi’s new projects underway are “widening its vision for the new generation” and that cinema is “playing a vital role in empowering the imagination.”

Effat University’s School of Cinematic Arts is the first and only school in Saudi Arabia to provide a bachelor’s degree in cinema. The program is the first and only undergraduate degree in the Kingdom that aims to produce professionals qualified to meet the market needs of this burgeoning industry.

