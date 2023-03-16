Queen Mathilde of Belgium visits King Tutankhamun’s tomb
Queen Mathilde of Belgium visits King Tutankhamun’s tomb
Queen Mathilde of Belgium, right, and her daughter Princess Elisabeth tour the tomb of the ancient Egyptian New Kingdom Pharaoh Tutankhamun with Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, in the Valley of the Kings. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFP)
CAIRO: Queen Mathilde of Belgium and her daughter Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant visited King Tutankhamun’s tomb and other historical monuments in Luxor on Thursday.
They were received by Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.
Waziri said the royals’ visit would create “the same charming memories” as the time, 100 years ago, when Queen Elisabeth of Bavaria visited Egypt to witness the unveiling of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1923.
The queen and princess began their tour at the offices of the Belgian archaeological missions in Elkab, Deir El-Medina before moving on to the Tombs of the Nobles.
They then visited the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings, where Waziri explained its history and discovery by archaeologist Howard Carter in 1923.
Later, the royals visited Luxor’s lost Golden City, which dates back to the reign of King Amenhotep III but was also used by Tutankhamun.
Egypt’s most renowned archaeologist, Dr. Zahi Hawass, took Queen Mathilde and Princess Elisabeth on a tour of the city, which was the largest administrative and industrial settlement during the time of the Egyptian empire.
The queen described it as the most important archaeological discovery of the 21st century.
Earlier in the day, the royals attended the opening of an exhibition of photographs of Queen Elisabeth’s trip to Egypt accompanied by her son Crown Prince Leopold.
The event was held at the Baron Empain Palace, which was founded by Belgian businessman Edward Louis Joseph Empain between 1907 and 1911, with help from French architect Alexander Marcel.
Meet Saudi animator Malik Nejer — the man behind ‘Masameer County’
The Saudi animator’s taboo-busting cartoon has just started its second season on streaming giant Netflix
Updated 16 March 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: You may not have felt it, but there has been a seismic shift in Saudi Arabia. Saudi animator Malik Nejer has certainly felt it. Audiences across the Kingdom have decided that international content is now secondary; Saudi voices are ready to lead the conversation. In cinemas, a Saudi film continues to break record after record and, on streaming, Nejer’s own creation “Masameer County” is set to rocket up the charts as its acclaimed second season debuts on Netflix.
“You can really feel the change. In the past, we’ve always had trouble with investors because they were so cynical about Saudi films. They’d ask us, ‘How is this going to go up against a Disney or Marvel film?’ Now, they know Saudi content can take on anything,” says Nejer.
He gets the skepticism, though. Long before Nejer created “Masameer,” he, too, was cynical about the film and television produced in the Kingdom.
“Let’s say we put film and TV into a classification system, going from ‘Class A’ to ‘Class D.’ Below that, you have the stuff stuck to the bottom of the barrel that you scrape off at the end, throw at the screen, and hope someone will watch it. For the longest time, Saudi shows fell into that latter category,” jokes Nejer.
This is years of frustration talking. As a child, he would spend his time watching international cartoons, and when he’d switch to Saudi programming, he could find nothing except for, in his own words, “cheesy and ridiculous soap operas.”
“These characters were not representative of the average Saudi person,” he says. “I just wanted characters to have normal conversations, who are probably as foul-mouthed as regular people. Deep down, I wanted to drop all the ‘Days of our Lives’ stuff and flip it into a freaking Tarantino film.”
It was the early Nineties, and Nejer was growing up in a much more conservative society than had the man in his life he admired most, his grandfather. Things in the Kingdom had changed in the 1970s, and the restrictions on so much of life back then weighed on a young Nejer. He was being told one thing at home and another outside of it, and he had trouble reconciling the two worldviews.
“My grandfather was a foul-mouthed old man, who was also a very nice old man, with a code of ethics. Then I went to school and they told me anyone with a foul mouth is evil. It just didn’t line up for me. The best guy I knew was my grandfather, and so I didn’t listen to them. I became foul-mouthed too,” he says, then quickly clarifies: “(I don’t use that to) attack people, but it’s definitely how I express myself.”
It’s the way he wanted his characters to talk, too. His journey into animation started as a kid growing up in the small town of Dawadmi, Saudi Arabia, a three-hour drive from Riyadh.
“I loved cartoons, but no one could tell me how cartoons were made. I started experimenting with paper, drawing stick figures, and accidentally made a flipbook one day. No one had taught me how, but I stumbled upon it. In that moment, I was hooked. I said to myself, ‘I love this. I want to do more,’” says Nejer.
Nejer spent all his free time continuing to experiment, getting in trouble with his brothers because he stole their schoolbooks to make more drawings when he ran out of paper of his own. When he got to the age where he could choose an educational path, he looked for a university that offered animation in the Kingdom in 2004, only to find nothing.
“The closest I could find was a College of Education where I could train to be a teacher and, as part of that, I could learn to become an art teacher,” Nejer says. “I ended up studying law, of all things.”
He dropped out after two years and went into advertising, figuring that he might at least have the opportunity to draw. He was able to take a course in Flash animation, and when YouTube started to become ubiquitous in 2009, he uploaded his first short film. Two days later, he got a call from the director of a sketch comedy show at MBC, asking if he would like to contribute shorts.
By 2010, as much as he enjoyed his work on the show, he found himself gravitating less and less towards television and more towards YouTube — finding original shows by Saudi creators popping up every day.
“They were different — genuine, fun, and interesting to watch,” he says. “I said, ‘I need to do a show on YouTube, too.’ So I quit my job at MBC, and started working on that. Within a year, I started putting out ‘Masameer,’ and the first episode had 100,000 views in the first week. It just took off,” says Nejer.
“Masameer” became a reflection of his own philosophy, full of trash-talking, taboo-breaking characters that pushed the boundaries as far as they could go while always remaining distinctly Saudi and refreshingly real.
“That was the secret sauce. People tuned in because these cartoon characters spoke like their cousin, their friend, or someone they knew at work — people they’d never seen on TV. And it was YouTube — there was no one to tell us no; it was all kids hanging out on there,” says Nejer.
“Masameer” grew into a phenomenon, and when Saudi Arabia reopened its cinemas and established the makings of an official film industry, Nejer and his production company, Myrcott Animation Studio, were ready. They released a “Masameer” film in cinemas in 2020 which became a huge hit, and signed a five-year deal with Netflix, releasing the movie globally as well as rebooting the show as “Masameer County,” which continues to grow and change from its original, rough, web creation.
“With this Netflix show, we actually had to have story structure rather than just mindless comedy, and that changed things drastically,” Nejer says. “It was completely fresh, and challenged us in different ways, and that made people continue to tune in.”
Three years into the five-year deal with the streaming giant, Nejer and Myrcott are working on a number of projects that he can’t yet reveal, including theatrical projects. He will allow he’s something of a pioneer when it comes to the Saudi film and television landscape, but he doesn’t like to think about it.
“I’m more focused on just making good stuff at this point. I do want to create something that resonates with an international audience, that goes viral across the world. Saudi stories are very specific, but at the end of the day, they’re human stories, and if you do that right, that will work anywhere,” says Nejer.
“That’s my end goal, I guess. And if I ever achieve that, I’m know I’m just going to feel depressed, because then there’s nothing else to do.”
REVIEW: ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ — Idris Elba’s antihero faces his toughest foe yet
Updated 16 March 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: This feature-length crime thriller follows on from the acclaimed TV series starring Idris Elba as detective John Luther, a man who doesn’t just not go by the book, but tears the pages out and sets it on fire — probably after beating a suspect senseless with it. Like the show, this new film, directed by Jamie Payne, gets pretty silly at times, pushing even the most zealous fan’s ability to suspend incredulity, but the power and charisma of Elba’s performance is generally enough to keep it on track.
Luther is tracking a serial killer (played with convincing unhinged creepiness by Andy Serkis) who has spent years building up a backlog of hundreds of people’s dirty secrets through online digging. He then uses that information to blackmail them into doing his bidding. Concerned that Luther is getting too close to finding him after his latest abduction, the killer unearths some of the many illegal acts Luther has committed in the line of duty, resulting in his removal from the force and imprisonment. Luther, of course, escapes in order to pursue the villain, with some help from his old boss and while himself being hunted by the police, including his replacement, the straight-edged DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo).
His pursuit of the killer leads Luther through the dark, wet streets of London (given a definite Gotham City vibe here by Payne) to the frozen vistas of Estonia (where the killer plans to livestream his latest atrocities) via a whole lot of pain.
Payne paces the whole thing well, and puts the bigger budget to good effect, with some gripping set pieces — particularly a grim showdown in Piccadilly Circus when the killer’s voyeuristic nature allows the police, and Luther, to catch up with him. The climax is genuinely uncomfortable viewing, with the killer demanding Luther and Raine turn on each other for the entertainment of his audience.
Elba has long been touted as a potential James Bond, and this will likely boost those claims, as it contains many Bond-like elements (and similarities to the BBC’s “Sherlock”). It’s a gripping watch, marred only slightly by a too-calculated Hollywood ending that shamelessly sets up a sequel. If that matches the overall quality of this, though, no one will be complaining.
Known for his dynamic performances and catchy music, Abdallah is arguably one of the most famous performers in the Middle East.
A regular on the international circuit, his fans can expect him to perform some hits from his impressive repertoire including “Tetnafasek Denyaay,” “Tanakud” and “Yabn Elawadem.”
Pre-registration for the tickets starts on March 16 on www.LiveNation.me, and registered fans will have access to the presale which will take place on March 17. General on-sale tickets will be available on March 20.
Recipes for success: Chef Shaw Lash talks childhood memories, loving lime, and great steaks
Updated 16 March 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: On Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Road, sandwiched between an old-school cafeteria and a mini mart, there’s a new kid on the block that is becoming the talk of the town. An homage to bona-fide Mexican flavors, Lila Taqueria was established last year by American chef Shaw Lash — who grew up in the border state of Texas, immersed in Mexican culture — and her Dutch-Syrian husband. They bill it as the region’s first wood-fired taqueria (a restaurant specializing in tacos).
The core of Shaw’s menu is heirloom corn imported directly from Mexican farms. Her multicultural team in the kitchen produce around 800 hand-made tortillas every day. “I thought there was an opportunity to tell the narrative of Mexico,” Lash tells Arab News. “We’re representing the origin story of Mexican food. This process dates back 5,000 years to the indigenous women of Mexico.”
Accommodating up to 35 guests, the place itself is warm and modern — far from the stereotypical decor of maracas and sombreros. Every detail has a meaning. The name Lila, inspired by the great Mexican singer Lila Downs, was Lash’s nickname during her twenties, which she spent in Mexico. The logo’s colors are inspired by earthy terracotta and the silver-grey skies of the city of Oaxaca. Small sculptures of mythical animals, known as alebrijes, sit beneath banners. One reads, in rhyming Spanish, “Without corn, there is no country.” The walls are decorated with a mural designed by a Mexican artist depicting traditional Mexican cooking tools. “We wanted it to be cozy and inviting,” says Lash.
You get the feeling that Lila Taqueria is a love letter to a country that shaped the passionate chef’s life, career, and palate.
Here, Lash discusses a memorable childhood trip to Mexico, her “last supper,” and shares a salsa recipe.
Q: What’s your earliest food memory?
A: It not be my earliest, but it’s one of my most vivid. My family was in and out of Mexico a lot when I was young. I think I was 10 or 11. We went to the beach and I remember my parents were in the water for the day and then we were looking for dinner. In a wooden beach shack, there was a whole mahi-mahi (dolphin fish), slathered in roasted garlic, chili and lime. They gave us a stack of corn tortillas and that whole fish. I remember vividly what that tasted like and what that experience was. I think when I make a whole fish with a stack of tortillas that’s me recreating that dish.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
Having too much ego — thinking you know everything.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
For Mexican food, it’s fresh lime. My favorite stuff outside of Mexican is fresh lemon and fresh basil. Just tear three or four leaves of basil on top of a dish and it will always taste instantly better.
Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?
I’m like a momma in the kitchen. I feel like I’m responsible for my team. I think that culture of pot throwers is going away a little bit. It used to be that all the chefs were unhealthy. They were doing a lot of drugs and smoking a lot and now chefs are more healthy, fit. But no, I’m not a screamer.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
Asking to change the dishes or modify something that’s integral to the dish. I go, “Are you the chef now?” (Laughs.)
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I really love cooking a big steak. Beside the grilling, I really love the cast-iron skillet, garlic, French herbs, butter, nice sea salt and a beautiful piece of meat. That would be my last supper.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
It’s very easy to see flaws, but I find myself to be far less critical if the entire experience has value. Everyone’s a critic, but I’d say I’m a little softer than most as far as, like, being more patient.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Eat as much as you can, travel, and be humble about what you know and what you don’t know.
Chef Shaw’s chipotle steak tacos
Ingredients (serves 2-4):
450g of top sirloin or flank steak, sliced thinly crosswise; 2 white onions, sliced; vegetable oil (to sauté); 2 or 3 canned chipotle chiles en adobo; 2 tbsps of adobo sauce from the can; 3 Roma tomatoes, chopped; 2 avocados, sliced; 1 small pack of crumbly fresh cheese (ideally Mexican queso fresco — alternatively, firm, dry Feta cheese); 12 corn tortillas; fresh lime wedges; chopped white onion and finely chopped coriander as garnish; sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste.
Instructions:
1) Heat a heavy-bottomed cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
2) Add a small amount of vegetable oil to the skillet and add the steak slices. Cook until almost ¾ finished, add salt and pepper to taste. Remove and place on a plate.
3) Add the sliced onion to the pan, and sauté in vegetable oil until deep golden brown. Add chipotle chiles, adobo sauce, and chopped tomatoes. Sauté until mixture is reduced by about a quarter.
4) Add the steak slices back into the pan. Sauté until warm and re-season, if necessary. Take the pan off the stove.
5) Take the tortillas and warm them by either quickly passing them over a gas flame on the stove, or wrapping in a damp kitchen towel and microwaving for 20 seconds.
6) Fill the warm tortillas with the meat filling.
7) Top the tacos with sliced avocado, crumbled cheese, and a squeeze of fresh lime. Serve hot with a garnish of chopped onions and fresh coriander.
Lindsay Lohan expecting first child with Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas
Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported
Updated 15 March 2023
AP
LOS ANGELES: Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.
The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”
Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.
A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.
The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.
She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”
The Dubai-based actress and Shammas, who is a financier, were first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020. They got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.
Arab stars, including her long-time friend Dubai-based Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen, took to social media to congratulate the mom-to-be.