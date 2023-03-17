You are here

  • Home
  • Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone

Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone

Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
Russia’s defense ministry said the drone had been flying with its transponders turned off and violating airspace restrictions made public in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine. (Thomson Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w677s

Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone

Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
  • MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being intercepted by Russian jets
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has presented awards to the pilots of two Su-27 fighter planes that intercepted a US drone near the airspace around Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, his ministry said on Friday.
The drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being intercepted by Russian jets, in the first known direct military encounter between Russia and the United States since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.
Announcing the awards, the ministry repeated Russia’s version of events — disputed by Washington — that the Russian planes did not make physical contact with the drone.
“As a result of sharp maneuvering around 9:30 a.m. (Moscow time), the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle went into uncontrolled flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface,” it said.
It said the drone had been flying with its transponders turned off and violating airspace restrictions that Russia had made public in connection with what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
The US military had said the Russian fighter planes approached its MQ-9 Reaper drone during a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea in international airspace. It said the fighters harassed the drone and sprayed fuel on it in an encounter lasting 30-40 minutes before one clipped the drone’s propeller, causing it to crash into the sea.
The Pentagon on Thursday released a 40-second edited video showing a Russian fighter jet coming close to a US military drone in the air, dumping fuel near it, and a damaged propeller in the aftermath. The top US general said the incident demonstrated Moscow’s increasingly aggressive behavior.

Topics: Russia US

Related

US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
World
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
Update Russia urges US to stop ‘hostile’ flights after drone crash
World
Russia urges US to stop ‘hostile’ flights after drone crash

Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die

Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die

Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die
  • The government sent a rapid response team to the northwestern region of Kagera which borders Uganda
  • Symptoms includes fever, vomiting, bleeding in various body parts and kidney failure
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Dar es Salaam: Tanzania has dispatched a team of health experts to investigate a mysterious disease that has claimed the lives of five people, the government said.
The illness was detected in “a total of seven people (with) symptoms including fever, vomiting, bleeding in various body parts and kidney failure,” the health ministry said in a statement released late Thursday.
The government has sent a rapid response team to the northwestern region of Kagera which borders Uganda to investigate the “communicable disease,” Tanzania’s chief medical officer Tumaini Nagu said in the statement.
“Samples have been taken from the patients and the dead in an effort to identify the source and type of illness,” she said, urging the public to remain calm but take precautions to avoid contagion.
The probe follows an Ebola outbreak in Uganda, that lasted nearly four months and claimed the lives of 55 people before the government in January declared an end to it.
Last year, Tanzania identified an outbreak of leptospirosis or “rat fever” which killed three people in the southeastern region of Lindi.
The bacterial infection is commonly spread through consuming water or food contaminated by infected animal urine.
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan said at the time that the disease may have been caused by “growing interaction” between humans and wild animals as a result of environmental degradation.

Topics: Tanzania

Related

Saudi Arabia, Tanzania discuss ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Tanzania discuss ties

China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia for state visit from March 20-22 – Kremlin

China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia for state visit from March 20-22 – Kremlin
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia for state visit from March 20-22 – Kremlin

China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia for state visit from March 20-22 – Kremlin
  • China and Russia struck a ‘no limits’ partnership in February 2022
  • China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Russia from March 20-22 for a state visit after he was invited by President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The visit comes as China offers to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with skepticism in the West given Beijing’s diplomatic support for Russia.

“During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China,” the Kremlin said.

“A number of important bilateral documents will be signed,” it added.

China and Russia struck a “no limits” partnership in February 2022, when Putin was visiting Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The two sides have since continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties. Trade between the two countries has soared since the invasion, and China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow.

Topics: Russia China Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin

Related

China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week
World
China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week
Xi tells Putin China to keep backing Russia on ‘sovereignty’: state media
World
Xi tells Putin China to keep backing Russia on ‘sovereignty’: state media

At least 22 people killed in massacre at Myanmar monastery

At least 22 people killed in massacre at Myanmar monastery
Updated 39 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

At least 22 people killed in massacre at Myanmar monastery

At least 22 people killed in massacre at Myanmar monastery
  • Fighting has been raging in the area for at least two weeks, with about 100 structures burnt down in and around the site of the alleged massacre in Nan Neint
Updated 39 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

At least 22 people, including three Buddhist monks, were shot dead at close range in central Myanmar last week, in what opponents of military rule say was a massacre of civilians conducted by the army.
A spokesman for Myanmar’s junta, which staged a coup two years ago to depose the elected government, said its troops had been involved in clashes with rebel fighters in the Pinlaung region of southern Shan state but had not harmed any civilians.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a statement the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and another rebel group entered the village of Nan Neint after government forces arrived to provide security with a local people’s militia.
“When the terrorist groups violently opened fire… some villagers were killed and injured,” he said.
A spokesman for the KNDF said its soldiers entered Nan Neint on Sunday and found dead bodies scattered at a Buddhist monastery.
Video and photographs provided by the KNDF and another group, the Karenni Revolution Union (KRU), showed bullet wounds to the torso and heads of the dead bodies and bullet holes in the walls of the monastery. 
A post-mortem report by Dr. Ye Zaw, who is part of the National Unity Government, an exiled civil administration formed since the coup, said automatic weapons were likely used at close range to kill 22 people, including three saffron-robed monks.
“Since there were no military uniforms, equipment and ammunition found on the rest of the bodies, it is evident that they were civilians,” said the report.
“Since all the dead bodies were found within the compound of Nan Nein monastery, it is evident that this was a massacre.”
Fighting has been raging in the area for at least two weeks, with about 100 structures burnt down in and around the site of the alleged massacre in Nan Neint, according to local media reports, resistance forces and satellite images verified by Myanmar Witness, an organization that documents human rights violations.
The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the military seized power in February 2021, ending a decade of tentative steps toward democracy by unseating the administration led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Resistance movements, some armed, have emerged nationwide, which the military has countered with lethal force and labelled “terrorists.” Some ethnic military forces have also sided against the junta.
Aung Myo Min, the human rights minister in the National Unity Government, said the junta had ramped up combat operations and attacked groups of unarmed civilians in at least four instances in the last two weeks.
“It is clearly evident that the strategy of the junta is to target civilians, which is a crime against humanity,” he said.
The junta has denied it targets civilians, saying its troops only respond to attacks by “terrorists.”
At least 3,137 people have been killed in the military crackdown since the coup, according to the non-profit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The United Nations has accused the military of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Activists urge UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to court
World
Activists urge UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to court
Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns
World
Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns

North Korea: ICBM test aimed to strike fear into enemies

North Korea: ICBM test aimed to strike fear into enemies
Updated 17 March 2023
AP

North Korea: ICBM test aimed to strike fear into enemies

North Korea: ICBM test aimed to strike fear into enemies
  • North Korea ratchets up tit-for-tat response to ongoing US-South Korean military drills
  • Kim Jong Un supervises test-firing of missile, stresses need to ‘strike fear into the enemies’
Updated 17 March 2023
AP

SEOUL: North Korea said Friday it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile to “strike fear into the enemies” as South Korea and Japan agreed at a summit to work closely on regional security with the United States and staged military exercises around the region.
The missile was launched Thursday morning hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida at a summit partly aimed at rebuilding security ties between the US allies in the face of North Korean nuclear threats.
With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its tit-for-tat response to ongoing US-South Korean military drills that are the biggest of their kind in years.
The Biden administration wants better South Korea-Japan ties, which declined over historical issues in recent years, as it pushes to strengthen its alliance network in Asia to counter the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s rising influence.
Aside from their combined exercises that began Monday and run through March 23, the United States and South Korea are also participating in anti-submarine warfare drills, along with Japan, Canada and India, that began Wednesday.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of the Hwasong-17 missile and stressed the need to “strike fear into the enemies” over what it called the “open hostility” shown to the North by the US-South Korea exercises.
Launched at a high angle to avoid the territory of North Korea’s neighbors, the missile reached a maximum altitude of 6,045 kilometers and traveled 1,000km before landing in waters off the country’s eastern coast, KCNA said.
The South Korean and Japanese militaries assessed the flight similarly, indicating the US mainland is within the missile’s range. It remains unclear whether North Korea has developed nuclear bombs small enough to fit on its long-range rockets or the technology to ensure its warheads survive atmospheric reentry when fired at a normal trajectory.
North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of Kim watching from afar as the missile blasted off from a launch vehicle parked on an airport runway.
Rodong Sinmun also published photos implied to have been taken by a camera on the missile as it soared into space. They showed a rounded view of the Earth, with clouds scattered over what appeared to be the Korean Peninsula and Asian coastline.
The photos were apparently intended as proof the missile would be capable of accurately striking its target, said Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior analyst at South Korea’s private Sejong Institute.
While all of North Korea’s ICBM tests have been conducted on a high angle, Cheong said the North is likely coming closer to launching one of those missiles at an angle closer to normal ballistic trajectory across the Pacific Ocean, in what would be one of its most provocative weapons demonstrations ever.
KCNA said the ICBM launch sends a “stronger warning” to North Korea’s rivals who are escalating tensions with their “frantic, provocative and aggressive large-scale war drills.” The test also was designed to confirm the reliability of the weapons system, KCNA said.
Kim said it’s crucial for North Korea’s nuclear missile forces to maintain readiness to counterattack rivals with “overwhelming offensive measures anytime” and make them realize their persistent and expanded military actions will “bring an irreversible, grave threat to them,” KCNA said.

Topics: North Korea South Korea US

Related

North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills
World
North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills
North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan
World
North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan

Half of women scientists worldwide sexually harassed: survey

Half of women scientists worldwide sexually harassed: survey
Updated 17 March 2023
AFP

Half of women scientists worldwide sexually harassed: survey

Half of women scientists worldwide sexually harassed: survey
  • More than 5,000 researchers across 117 countries were involved in the survey
  • majority of the harassment took place at the start of the victims’ careers.
Updated 17 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: Half of all women scientists worldwide have been the victim of workplace sexual harassment at some point during their career, according to a survey published on Thursday.
In the survey, which included more than 5,000 researchers across 117 countries, 49 percent of women scientists reported that they had “personally experienced at least one situation” of harassment.
Nearly half of the cases took place after the MeToo movement emerged in 2017, according to the survey, which was conducted by the Ipsos polling firm on behalf of the L’Oreal Foundation.
For 65 percent of the women, the harassment had a negative impact on their careers.
Just one in five of the victims reported the harassment to their institution.
The respondents to the questionnaire worked in fields including science, technology, engineering and mathematics. They worked at more than 50 public and private institutions across the world.
A quarter of the respondents said they had been in a situation where someone was “inappropriately and repeatedly referring to me as a girl... doll, babe or chick,” or otherwise insulting them.
Twenty-four percent said they had been asked “intrusive and repeated questions about my private or sex life that make me feel uncomfortable,” the survey said.
A majority of the harassment took place at the start of the victims’ careers.
Around half said they had avoided certain members of staff at their organizations, while one in five said they had felt unsafe at their workplace.
Nearly 65 percent of the respondents said not enough was being done to combat sexism and sexual harassment in the workplace.
“This survey confirms that science has not been through enough of a revolution since the MeToo movement,” Alexandra Palt of the L’Oreal Foundation told AFP.
The foundation, which works with UNESCO to support women scientists, called on academic and research institutions to adopt zero tolerance policies regarding harassment and make budgetary commitments to address the problem.
“There needs to be an effective and transparent internal reporting system,” Palt said.
Only 33 percent of scientific researchers worldwide are women, and just four percent of science Nobel Prize winners have been female, the foundation said.
“If we want to fully harness the potential of women in research, they must feel safe,” Palt said.
The survey was conducted by Ipsos using the consultation method from July 26 to September 12 last year.
 

Topics: L’Oreal Foundation women scientists sexual harassment MeToo women empowerment

Related

Special Empowering Arab women scientists for leadership roles
Middle-East
Empowering Arab women scientists for leadership roles
Two Saudis among top 20 Muslim women scientists
Science & Technology
Two Saudis among top 20 Muslim women scientists

Latest updates

Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower
European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower
Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record
Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record
Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die
Tanzania probes mystery illness after five die
Mytheresa partners with Saudi influencer Nojoud Al-Rumaihi for Ramadan, Eid campaign
Mytheresa partners with Saudi influencer Nojoud Al-Rumaihi for Ramadan, Eid campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.