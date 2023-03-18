You are here

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts

Mohamed Ali Ayari, left, a rapper from a down-at-heel Tunis district, records a song in a booth at a recording studio in Daouar Hicher. (AFP)
Mohamed Ali Ayari, left, a rapper from a down-at-heel Tunis district, records a song in a booth at a recording studio in Daouar Hicher. (AFP)
  • “People ... experience violence on a daily basis — some practice it and others suffer it,” said Houcem Ayari of International Alert. “We decided to channel that into cultural activities”
DAOUAR HICHER, Tunisia: “We’re sick of being seen as thugs,” said Mohamed Ali Ayari, a rapper from a down-at-heel Tunis district, where jobless youth are finding a voice through music, cinema and photography.
The Tunisian capital’s working-class districts have suffered from decades of state neglect and poor services, and residents say the stigma attached to their neighborhoods shuts them out of the job market.
“This contempt and these prejudices really complicate our lives,” said Ayari, a resident of the overcrowded Douar Hicher suburb.
The 23-year-old works as a security guard, but his dream is to become a famous rap artist.
“I want to come out into the light,” he raps in a recent video clip, produced with the help of peace-building charity International Alert.
Ayari was among the winners of a recent competition by International Alert, asking young people from four neglected Tunis districts to express themselves through music, documentary or photography, focusing on the theme of violence.
“People ... experience violence on a daily basis — some practice it and others suffer it,” said Houcem Ayari of International Alert. “We decided to channel that into cultural activities.”
In a drab building in Douar Hicher, rapper Ayari sits in a tiny room converted into a studio and records his latest track, with backing vocals from neighborhood friends.
Ayari and his friends agreed a lack of cultural spaces makes it easy for people to be dragged into crime.
Wassim Tayachi, 22, said he and his friends “chose music to talk about ourselves and our lives, the lost youth and those of us who want to succeed, the police who attack us verbally and physically, the state that neglects us and society that stigmatizes us.”
He said coming from poorer neighborhoods makes it harder to find a job or get official paperwork.
“A state that doesn’t listen to its young people can’t give them anything,” Tayachi added.
Ayari said he wants to become a successful rapper.
But he doubts he can achieve his dreams in the North African nation, where a long-running socio-economic crisis has pushed many young people to try to reach Europe — including on dangerous and overcrowded inflatable boats across the Mediterranean.
Meanwhile, he said he uses rap as “therapy against depression and illegal temptations.”
Another winner of the competition was a documentary depicting social and economic injustice, sexual harassment, shabby public transport and school absenteeism in the district of Fouchana.
They are issues close to the heart of Mariem Chourabi, who has qualified as a tax accountant and has set up a center to give children extra education support — all by the age of 24.

 

Topics: Tunisia

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul
  • More than 17,000 people died, including 1,000 in Istanbul, when a temblor hit Turkiyein 1999
  • Fifty teams of engineers have been roaming the city since last month’s disaster, measuring the quality of concrete and the width of steel reinforcement bars
The helmet-topped engineer drove his pointy instrument into the concrete to test whether Durmus Uygun’s building will crumble when the feared big quake finally strikes Istanbul.
“I’m pretty confident but my children aren’t convinced, so we’re having this test done,” said Uygun, who lives in one of the Turkish megalopolis’ poorer and more densely packed neighborhoods.
“If the result is good, we will live in peace. But who knows where we will be when the earthquake hits? We may be at the supermarket or at work — that’s what scares us.”
In his fifties and wearing a black beret, Uygun is far from the only one living in fear in Istanbul.
Turkiye’s cultural and economic capital is home to up to 20 million people, many still haunted by memories of the last “Big One” that struck just east of the city in 1999. More than 17,000 people died, including 1,000 in Istanbul.
The city has grown substantially since then, becoming a magnet for people attracted by its booming economy — and oblivious to the active fault line running along its southern edge.
That changed on Feb. 6, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 48,000 in southeastern Turkiye and nearly 6,000 over the border in Syria, leaving entire cities in ruins.
A state of collective psychosis has since gripped Istanbulites, who have requested more than 140,000 checks of the type being conducted on Uygun’s apartment building.
By the municipality’s own admission, nearly 100,000 buildings will collapse or be seriously damaged in the event of a 7.5-magnitude quake.
Fifty teams of engineers have been roaming the city since last month’s disaster, measuring the quality of concrete and the width of steel reinforcement bars.
If the risk to the building is deemed “very high,” it could be condemned to demolition and occupants forced to move out.
Some of Istanbul’s southern districts lie just 15 km from the North Anatolian Fault, which is distinct from the equally active East Anatolian Fault on which last month’s quake struck.
Seismologists have calculated a 47-percent chance of an earthquake with a magnitude above 7.3 hitting Istanbul within 30 years.
Two blocks from Uygun’s building, hardware store owner Ali Nezir has started selling whistles to locals who fear getting trapped under tons of concrete.
“People are scared,” said Nezir, whose small shop is on the ground floor of a 12-story tower.
Some residents say they have started storing biscuits and water bottles at the foot of their beds in case the quake comes in the middle of the night, leaving them trapped.
Uygun has prepared some emergency bags for his family containing enough to survive on while waiting for help.
Ugur Erisoglu, an Istanbul wholesaler, offers earthquake survival bags for 200 lira ($10) containing torches, blankets, medical kits and neck braces.
“We used to sell 1,000 a month,” Erisoglu said. “We have received 15,000 orders since the earthquake, including 8,000 from Istanbul.”
The sudden reminder of the threat hanging over Turkiye’s main city is forcing some to seriously contemplate moving home.
“There is strong demand for northern districts of Istanbul, further from the fault line, and for individual houses,” said Mehmet Erkek, the general manager of Zingat, a real estate listings platform.
Searches have also exploded for cities such as Edirne and Kirklareli, located in a less quake-prone region 200 kilometers northwest of Istanbul.
Nil Akat, a clinical psychologist, says she has been receiving patients “who are making very concrete plans to move out of Istanbul.”
“Many no longer feel safe at home. They are on high alert, always on alert. Out on the street, they pick out safer looking sidewalks in case a building should collapse.”
Akat said she spoke to some colleagues who told her: “Some (of our patients) can no longer think rationally.”
This fear can grip anyone, without distinction for age or social class, she said.
Cisel Aktimur, a young Istanbulite who enjoys a breathtaking view of the city from her 12th-floor apartment, had been thinking of leaving for some time.
Last month’s disaster has made moving a “priority,” she said.
“Even if nothing happens to my building, I probably wouldn’t be able to bear what I see,” she said.

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria

US helps power-starved Lebanese businesses switch to solar

US helps power-starved Lebanese businesses switch to solar
  • US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea launched the Solar & Renewable Energy Fund
BEIRUT: The US has launched a $20 million fund to help Lebanese businesses install solar energy systems as owners struggle to stay afloat amid the collapse of the country’s electricity sector.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea launched the Solar & Renewable Energy Fund on Friday, saying it will help local businesses reduce operating costs, sustain their operations and maintain employment levels.

“This fund will support the purchase and installation of solar power generation systems for at least 25 businesses,” she said.

Lebanon’s crumbling power sector has forced businesses and households to rely largely on private diesel generators.

Power now is available for only four hours a day, thanks to a $60 million advance approved by the Cabinet in favor of the Electricite du Liban to supply fuel to operate the Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants.

However, few trust the state’s sudden generosity. Jamal, a lawyer, said: “Increasing feeding hours to four hours may be a temporary trap to impose the new price on taxpayers, after which we will fall back into darkness.”

Shea said: “Lebanese businesses are struggling in this current economic crisis. They have limited access to financing and their capital accounts, like those of all depositors, are trapped in Lebanese banks. For years, Lebanese enterprises relied on unsustainable and costly energy sources harmful to the environment.

“The US Agency for International Development contributed $4 million in seed capital to the Solar & Renewable Energy Fund, and we are working to secure an additional $16 million from private investors and other donors.”

She added: “The fund will lend capital to enterprises at commercial rates, anticipating that the loans will be repaid within two to three years. This will come from savings on reduced reliance on diesel generators.

“We expect that these businesses will cut their operating costs by at least 20 percent, reducing their expenditures on electricity, and thereby boosting productivity and protecting Lebanese jobs.”

Lebanon has failed for decades to reform the electricity sector, which has cost the state billions of dollars without reaching effective solutions.

The state treasury covers EDL’s losses, which amount to about $2.5 billion annually. The deficit created by the Lebanese electricity sector is about 45 percent of the country’s total.

Protesters staged sit-ins at the EDL headquarters in 2019 over the reduced power supply. Before the crisis, the Lebanese received 12 hours of state electricity per day. However, the feeding hours gradually dropped to eight, then four, before power plants were temporarily shut down.

Farid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, met Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s caretaker premier, earlier this week and expressed the bank’s dismay at the government’s failure to reform the electricity sector, a condition for implementing a plan to draw energy from Jordan via Syria, funded by the bank.

A decision by Lebanon’s energy ministry to raise subscription fees for access to electricity, based on the constantly changing exchange rate, has added to the burden facing many Lebanese.

With monthly bills amounting to millions of Lebanese pounds, many are cancelling their subscription, saying they can no longer afford to pay state electricity and private generator fees, especially since the latter are priced in dollars.

As the value of the Lebanese pound continues to fall and the price of diesel to operate private generators rises, many have opted for solar energy.

Thousands of solar panels have been installed on residential buildings and on rural land in the countryside to power factories producing local commodities.

Lebanese citizen Ahmed Al-Rabih said: “I decided to cancel my electricity subscription because I cannot bear all these burdens. The consumption value is 10 cents for under 100 kilowatts, and 27 cents for over 100 kilowatts, which means that the bill will at least amount to 1,500,000 Lebanese pounds.”

An EDL employee told Arab News: “Many citizens who emigrated from Lebanon have asked their relatives to submit requests to cancel their electricity subscription because they would be pointlessly paying fees without benefiting from electricity. Others are canceling their subscription because they have private generators or solar energy for their buildings and there is no need for them to pay additional fees.”

The employee said noted that a third category of people are canceling their subscriptions without having other alternatives, but they can simply no longer afford it.

Activists launched an online campaign under the slogan “We will not pay” in objection to the new tariff for state electricity and to boycott the payment of EDL bills.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon US solar power

Israel arrests two teenagers for arson attack on mosque

Israel arrests two teenagers for arson attack on mosque
  • Pair had planned to execute an Arab citizen, Shin Bet says
  • Security service says there has been an increase in nationalism
RAMALLAH: Two teenagers from Tel Aviv have been arrested for firebombing the Sayedna Ali Mosque in Herzliya in January.
Israel’s internal security service Shin Bet said on Friday that Liad Ohana, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, who was not named, had been indicted on multiple charges, including committing terrorist acts, arson and the use of weapons for terrorist purposes.
It said the pair had also initially planned to lynch an Arab citizen, “but they abandoned the idea and decided to attack a mosque.”
The statement said there had been an increase in nationalism in the wake of the terrorist attacks by settlers in Hawara in February, which “constitutes a threat to the state’s security.”
“During the investigation conducted by the Shin Bet, it became clear that the two suspects were involved in the crime attributed to them and the evidence collected revealed that the attempt to burn the mosque was motivated by nationalism,” Shin Bet said.
It added that after looking at mosques in the Tel Aviv area, the teenagers decided to target one in the abandoned village of Haram, near the city of Herzliya.
According to the arrest request submitted by the public prosecution to the court, the two suspects manufactured “incendiary Molotov cocktails to implement the plan to arson the mosque.”
“If the defendants’ plan had been fully implemented and the mosque caught fire, this would have led to an escalation of severe acts of violence in Israeli society,” Shin Bet said.
Jalal Banna, a political analyst, told Arab News that statements made by Israel’s Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had emboldened Jewish extremists to commit terrorist attacks against Arabs.
“This gives them legitimacy to take revenge on the Arabs and it becomes part of the policy of the Israeli government that the extremists are leading,” he said.
Banna referred to a petition submitted by hawkish deputies from the Knesset on Thursday to Defense Minister Yoav Galant demanding the release of Jewish extremists who burned Palestinian homes and vehicles in Hawara on Feb. 26.
Israeli Arabs were living in fear of retaliation during the upcoming month of Ramadan, he said.
Yousef Jabarin, a former Arab member of the Israeli parliament, told Arab News that the comments made by Ben-Gvir and Smotrich against Arabs had encouraged Jewish extremists to carry out terrorist acts with impunity.
“There are dozens of terrorist crimes committed by Jewish extremists against Arabs, including burning vehicles and trees, attacking holy places and physical assaults without the security services arresting them and bringing them to trial,” he said.

Topics: Israeli arrests Palestinian Arson teenagers Huwara

Lebanon central bank chief denies financial misconduct

Lebanon central bank chief denies financial misconduct
  • Salameh, 72, is part of the Lebanese political elite widely blamed for a crushing economic crisis that began in late 2019
  • Following a three-hour session Friday, Salameh released a statement saying he appeared as a witness and "not as a suspect or facing charges"
BEIRUT: Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh maintained his innocence Friday following a second day of questioning before European investigators in Beirut as part of a probe into his personal wealth.
Salameh, 72, is part of the Lebanese political elite widely blamed for a crushing economic crisis that began in late 2019 and which the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in recent history.
He faces allegations of crimes including embezzlement in separate probes in Lebanon and abroad, with investigators examining the fortune he has amassed during three decades in the job.
Following a three-hour session Friday, Salameh released a statement saying he appeared as a witness and “not as a suspect or facing charges.”
“Funds from the Lebanese central bank were not transferred to my account,” he said in a statement, adding: “The transfers I made abroad, whatever the amount, were from my personal account.”
The European investigators are looking into allegations of financial misconduct, including possible money laundering and embezzlement.
In January, the European investigators interviewed banking officials in Beirut about the transfer of funds to countries where Salameh has significant assets.
They have also been examining the central bank’s ties to Forry Associates Ltd, a British Virgin Islands-registered company that listed Salameh’s brother as its beneficiary.
Forry is suspected of having brokered Lebanese treasury bonds and Eurobonds at a commission, which was then allegedly transferred to bank accounts abroad.
Salameh denied he profited from any commissions to the company.
He decried “ill intentions” against him and blamed an “ongoing media campaign” for his legal woes.
Thursday’s more than five-hour session at Beirut’s heavily guarded justice palace was the first time Salameh had appeared as part of the European investigation.
The hearing had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday but Salameh failed to show up, claiming it was in “conflict with national sovereignty,” an argument the judiciary rejected.
For procedural reasons, the European investigators submitted their questions to a Lebanese judge, who was then responsible for putting them to Salameh in their presence, a judicial source previously told AFP.
France, Germany and Luxembourg seized assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in March last year in a move linked to a French probe into Salameh’s personal wealth.
Salameh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has rarely appeared before investigating judges, despite numerous complaints and summonses.
Last month, Lebanese authorities charged Salameh with embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion as part of their own investigation.
Lebanon opened its probe into Salameh following a request for assistance from Switzerland’s public prosecutor probing more than $300 million in fund movements by Riad Salameh and his brother.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh Judges European investigators

Iran executes Kurdish ‘political prisoner’: rights groups

Iran executes Kurdish ‘political prisoner’: rights groups
  • Mohayyedin Ebrahimi, 43, was hanged at dawn at Urmia prison in northwestern Iran
  • Ebrahimi was arrested in 2017 during a clash where he was shot in the leg, and was sentenced to death the following year
PARIS: Iran on Friday hanged a Kurdish man viewed as a political prisoner by activists, rights groups said, amplifying alarm over the soaring number of executions in the country this year.
Mohayyedin Ebrahimi, 43, was hanged at dawn at Urmia prison in northwestern Iran, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Hengaw rights groups said in separate statements.
Five other men were also executed on drug-related charges at Urmia on Friday morning, the groups added.
Ebrahimi was arrested in 2017 during a clash where he was shot in the leg, and was sentenced to death the following year.
He was accused of involvement in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, a banned group which has waged an armed struggle for self-determination of Iran’s Kurdish-populated region, and indicted on the capital charge of armed rebellion.
Ebrahimi denied the allegations, with rights groups saying he had only been working as a porter carrying goods from Iraq.
Both IHR and Hengaw described him as a “political prisoner” who had been subjected to forced confessions while in jail.
Amnesty International said it condemned the execution which came “after a grossly unfair trial that relied on torture-tainted ‘confessions’.”
The London-based rights group added that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “must stop using the death penalty as a tool of political repression and put a moratorium on executions.”
There had been fears Ebrahimi’s execution was imminent after he was granted a meeting with his family and moved to solitary confinement.
IHR said a protest took place outside the doors of Urmia prison late on Thursday after it became apparent his execution could be imminent, and his son was arrested.
Hengaw said Ebrahimi’s family was initially told he was moving to another prison after the sentence was suspended, only to be called to collect the body.
Before his execution he had written a letter to IHR pleading for help in saving his life and describing the charges as “false and fabricated.”
Meanwhile, another convict was hanged on Thursday in the prison of Khorramabad in western Iran for the murder of a policeman, the official IRNA news agency said.
The hangings come as alarm intensifies over the high number of executions in Iran, which has also faced strong international condemnation over its crackdown on a protest movement that erupted in September.
Iran has executed four people over the protests, sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress rule for women.
Rights groups have warned that executions on all kinds of charges are on the rise, arguing this seeks to intimidate society into not protesting.
According to IHR, at least 144 people have been executed this year.
IHR director Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam described those executed “as victims of the government’s execution machine, whose purpose is only to intimidate people and prevent protests.”
Amnesty has accused Iran of a “chilling escalation in the use of the death penalty” with the Kurdish and Baluch ethnic minorities particularly targeted.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Execution Kurdish Mahsa Amini

