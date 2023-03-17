Children given wristbands at Two Holy Mosques

Khalid bin Fahad Al-Shalawi, undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, told Arab News: “The initiative ... supports parents and their children to perform their rituals peacefully”
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is distributing wristbands to children accompanying their parents to avoid being lost.
The wristband displays the name of the child and the contact numbers of their parents to help authorities reach them out should they become separated from the child.
Khalid bin Fahad Al-Shalawi, undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, told Arab News: “The initiative ... supports parents and their children to perform their rituals peacefully.”
Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, a psychologist, said: “Families used to be very concerned about when it comes to visiting the Grand Mosque with their children, as they were worried about them getting lost in crowds.
“The smart wristbands contributed to the comfort the visitors of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque needed, and thus, provided them with adequate and satisfactory service to perform their rituals peacefully.”
Rania Shoudary, a volunteer at the Grand Mosque, said: “The technique used in the initiative contributes to solving many problems. (For instance,) hotels adjacent to the Grand Mosque are welcoming children in specialized kindergartens supervised by the Ministry of Education. The kindergartens are monitored by authorities and have security cameras.”
Shoudary added: “The authority has wide and extensive experience in guiding lost visitors. Authorities were able to find lost children in record times thanks to the large presence of security individuals in each and every corner (of the Two Holy Mosques).”
OIC marks International Day to Combat Islamophobia
Session organized at 49th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Mauritania
Updated 17 March 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hosted a session to mark the first anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
The UN General Assembly last year declared March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, a decision praised by the OIC.
The date also marks four years since the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
"The OIC held a special session to commemorate the First Anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, following the adoption by the UN General Assembly, in March 2022, of a resolution designating 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia," the organization said on Twitter.
The session was held during the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which is taking place in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania.
It was attended by foreign ministers of member states, the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos, ambassadors, representatives of observer countries and other international organizations, in addition to representatives of OIC organs and institutions.
It was an opportunity to raise awareness of Islamophobia and to call for concrete global action to combat all forms of hatred and violence based on religion.
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said that the International Day to Combat Islamophobia should be used to confront hatred and intolerance of any religion.
Many governments have taken steps to combat Islamophobia with laws against hate crimes and public awareness campaigns about Muslims and Islam.
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by the OIC member states calling for global dialogue on tolerance and peace based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and beliefs.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that anti-Muslim bigotry is part of a resurgence in nationalism and fascism. “As the Holy Quran reminds us: nations and tribes were created to know one another. Diversity is a richness, not a threat,” he said.
Inaugural AlUla Camel Cup is ‘special,’ says Swizz Beatz
Grammy winner on hand to see Saudi Bronx team in action
First American to own a racing team in Saudi Arabia watches Mardiah placed 5th in race
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News
ALULA, Saudi Arabia: Grammy-winning record producer Swizz Beatz described the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup as “special” as he delighted at being a part of its growth.
Beatz, the first American to own a camel racing team in the Kingdom, attended the racing to watch competitors from his Saudi Bronx team in action at the venue.
A Saudi Bronx pop-up store was erected at the site to offer branded merchandise to spectators.
The event, which was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla — as part of the AlUla Moments calendar — in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation, ended on March 17.
Beatz, who won his Grammy with Jay-Z for “On to the Next One” in 2011, said: “This place is very special to me and my family’s hearts. To be able to attend the first AlUla Camel Cup and with Saudi Bronx being the first American team in the history of the federation, is an honor.”
The Bronx-raised star saw his camel Mardiah to fifth place in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. race, and said: “I’m cool with top five — Alhamdulillah. It’s just a pleasure and a blessing.”
He added: “Saudi Bronx is a global lifestyle, so there should be shirts available, there should be Saudi coffee available from Saudi Bronx, and records and songs and Spotify playlists. We want to create ways for people to get into the journey.
“Having Saudi Bronx here in AlUla is so beautiful. This was just sand where we were standing a month ago.
“AlUla teaches my family and other people to be open-minded.”
Beatz, who is a producer, performer, artist, and businessman, said: “AlUla is educational and shows different cultures.
“The energy in AlUla is very special, it’s very sacred. We even have our skating rink here, AlUla on Wheels, from my company Good Intentions.”
Saudi aid center chief holds talks with UK minister
Lord Ahmed praised the fruitful results of the strategic dialogue between the Kingdom and the UK
Updated 17 March 2023
SPA
LONDON: Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Saudi Royal Court and the general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, held talks with Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmed, the UK’s minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the UN at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in the presence of Sultan Al-Marshad, executive director of the Saudi Fund for Development.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the importance of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.
Lord Ahmed praised the fruitful results of the strategic dialogue between the Kingdom and the UK.
Saudi Chess Federation President Abdullah Al-Wahshi opened the new Chess Competition
Updated 17 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: It has for millenia been known as a battle of wits, tactics and skill. And at the inaugural Saudi Chess Competition, it is also about speed.
More than 100 players taking part in the contest, which started on Thursday in Riyadh, have no more than 10 seconds to make a move, and games last no longer than 15 minutes under “fast chess” rules.
A plodding affair it is not, and it chimes with the speed at which the game is progressing in the Kingdom.
Saudi Chess Federation President Abdullah Al-Wahshi opened the new Chess Competition days after his organization won the rights to host this year’s Asian Chess Championship.
Al-Wahshi said that the federation had worked hard to secure the rights.
“The Saudi team was able to convince the members of the General Assembly of the Asian Chess Federation after strong competition with the Chinese,” he said, adding that Saudi chess had improved its international profile over recent years.
“The big shift in the King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in 2017, 2018 and 2019 had a significant impact on the international level and not only the local level,” Al-Wahshi said.
“They have given the Saudis great prestige and mastery in the international arena, especially with regard to organizational matters, prizes, and capabilities.”
The two-day Chess Competition, organized by the General Entertainment Authority in cooperation with the SCF, follows the laws and regulations of the International Chess Federation.
Players are competing through nine rounds based on the “Fisher” fast chess system, which forces quick, aggressive chess. The competition winner will be awarded SR300,000 ($80,000), second place gets SR200,000, and third SR100,000. There are additional prizes down to 10th place, said the GEA.
It is the idea of GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, who was appointed to the board of the chess federation last year.
“The idea of the chess competition launched by Turki Al-Sheikh is wonderful,” Al-Wahshi said. “I am really happy with Al-Sheikh joining the board of directors, and hope that this will contribute to making a big leap in its performance.”
“The current chess championship is the key to organizing more global and regional championships.”
Alkuttab Arabic center organizes Shabana event in historic Jeddah
Updated 17 March 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: Alkuttab Arabic language center organized a Shabana night filled with Ramadan-related activities, with families in Saudi Arabia traditionally gathering before the holy month to celebrate.
The event included local games and a variety of food for families and friends to enjoy.
Held in Al-Balad in Jeddah, guests were welcomed with zamzam water in traditional tin cups placed on an incense burner, creating a pleasant aroma.
Activities included bead making, an Arabic challenge for beginners and advanced learners, a calligraphy section, a Zumrati Ramadan game activity, popular local games and a door hunt game where players solved riddles hidden in historical building doors across Al-Balad.
Hadeel Al-Abbasi, co-founder of Alkuttab and academic manager, said: “We wanted the families to get together and get in the spirit of Ramadan by getting some ideas from the Zumrati activity box, or have fun learning about some Ramadan facts by playing an online game and making beads to promote remembrance of Allah during this holy month. For kids, we had arranged an activity to make samosas and mamoul with playdough.
“On the other hand, we wanted to create an atmosphere where Arabic is mainly spoken and encouraged. We organized an activity both for kids and adults to challenge their Arabic,” she added.
Alkuttab was founded in 2012 to teach Arabic to non-speakers and provide cultural experiences. Its program was designed under the direction of the Ministry of Culture.
Al-Abbasi added: “We provide in-person and online courses twice a week or four times a week, depending on the student. We also welcome students abroad to study a semester in our institute.”
As food brings people together, several traditional meals were arranged for guests at the event, such as balila (chickpea salad), krubbu (a traditional snack), labaniya and laddu, as well as the famous Vimto drink.
Ammal Farhat, founder of Zumrati, said: “The Zumrati box has 32 activities that have been carefully crafted and filled with activities that inspire togetherness, self-awareness and better communication, and it is perfect for families or individuals.”
For Ramadan, Farhat created a limited edition set of boxes that provide tools for people to build communities.
“Alkuttab center is a place that continues to build and grow a community and create a sense of belonging as well as aligning perfectly with the spirit of Zumrati. At its core, Zumrati’s activity box is all about allowing people to create a sense of belonging with each other, and the person who buys Zumrati is essentially saying ‘let’s be stronger together and bring this spirit into our homes, our families and friendships’,” she added.
Zumrati was born out of Farhat’s desire to connect with her children and family.
She realized that Zumrati could help people who feel lonely, invisible and disconnected from their communities.
Sara Colebrooke attended the event with her children, saying that it helped her family understand Saudi traditions and culture. “The event had a festive atmosphere with activities conducive to the theme of Ramadan. My kids had a fun learning experience with Arabic language challenges and Ramadan-related games.
“I wish to see such events that spread awareness about Shabana gatherings.”