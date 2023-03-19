EFS Logistics named PSA for EgyptAir Cargo’s Saudi operations

EFS Logistics has been chosen as the preferred sales agent for EgyptAir Cargo in Saudi Arabia, based on their reputation and expertise in the air cargo logistics industry.
EFS GSA, a subsidiary of EFS Logistics, recently hosted an event to officially announce their partnership with EgyptAir Cargo, at Le Méridien Jeddah. The event formally started with a welcome speech by Sultan Al-Quraishi, HR and public relations manager of EFS Co. Ltd. Captain Gaser Hussein, chairman of EgyptAir Cargo, officially announced EFS GSA as the PSA for Egypt Air Cargo, followed by a speech by Hesham Elliwa, vice president of EgyptAir Cargo.
Managing Director Najeeb Kalappadan introduced the various services of EFS Co. Ltd., which has been in the logistics industry for more than 26 years. “We at EFS Logistics are thrilled to announce that we have been selected as the PSA for EgyptAir Cargo for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This appointment is a testament to our strong reputation and exceptional expertise in the air cargo logistics industry,” he said.
“We are excited to embark on this new venture and look forward to serving the customers of EgyptAir Cargo with the same dedication and commitment that has made us a leader in the logistics industry,” he added.
Nadir Kalappadan, executive director of EFS Co. Ltd., said: “With our ability to provide outstanding customer service, we are well-equipped to offer comprehensive air cargo solutions that ensure the seamless and efficient transportation of goods for our client.”
Elliwa and Nadir Kalappadan then signed the bond between EFS GSA and EgyptAir Cargo.
Egypt Air operates in more than 70 international destinations, including major cities of the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, the GCC, and the Far East. From Saudi Arabia, EgyptAir currently operates more than four flights daily from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah. The airline’s cargo hub is located at Cairo International Airport, in addition to several regional hubs.
The new partnership between EFS GSA and EgyptAir Cargo will allow both companies to leverage their strengths and work together to provide customers with the best possible service.
Delegates from the Egyptian Consulate, Saudi Arabian Logistics, Saudi Customs and General Authority of Civil Aviation also attended the event. Fahad Al-Bishri, clearance department manager of EFS Co. Ltd., extended his wishes and support to the entire team.