Tourists hoping to see Arizona falls forced out by flooding

Tourists hoping to see Arizona falls forced out by flooding
A rock slide shut down Highway 89A between Flagstaff, Arizona, and Sedona, on March 15, 2023 after flooding in Oak Creek. (Arizona Department of Transportation via AP)
Tourists hoping to see Arizona falls forced out by flooding
A rock slide shut down Highway 89A between Flagstaff, Arizona, and Sedona, on March 15, 2023 after flooding in Oak Creek. (Arizona Department of Transportation via AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Tourists hoping to see Arizona falls forced out by flooding

Tourists hoping to see Arizona falls forced out by flooding
  • From Supai to Sedona, several areas of northern Arizona have been slammed this week by storms
  • The resulting snow combined with snowmelt at higher elevations has wreaked havoc on highways
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

PHOENIX: Shannon Castellano and Travis Methvin should have spent this weekend seeing world-famous waterfalls on the Havasupai Tribe Reservation in northern Arizona.
Instead, the two friends from San Diego spent Friday night along with 40 other hikers camped out on a helipad. But sleep was elusive because tribal members warned that an emergency services helicopter could potentially land anytime during the night.
“Yeah, so we didn’t really sleep,” Castellano said Saturday while driving to a hotel in Sedona. “I just kept one eye open really and one ear open ... You just do not expect any of that to happen. So, I think I’m still in shock that I’m not even there right now.”
Tourists hoping to reach the breathtaking waterfalls on the reservation instead went through harrowing flood evacuations.
The official Havasupai Tribe Tourism Facebook page reported Friday that flooding had washed away a bridge to the campground. An unknown number of campers were evacuated to Supai Village, with some being rescued by helicopter.
The campground is in a lower-lying area than the village of Supai. Some hikers had to camp in the village. Others who weren’t able to get to the village because of high water were forced to camp overnight on a trail.
But floodwaters were starting to recede as of Saturday morning, according to the tribe’s Facebook post.
Visitors with the proper permits will be allowed to hike to the village and campground. They will be met with tribal guides, who will help them navigate around creek waters on a back trail to get to the campground.
Tourists will not be permitted to take pictures. The back trail goes past sites considered sacred by the tribe.
Meanwhile, the tribe said in its statement that it has “all hands on deck” to build a temporary bridge to the campground.
Abbie Fink, a spokesperson for the tribe, referred to the tribe’s Facebook page when reached for comment Saturday.
Methvin and Castellano decided to leave by helicopter Saturday rather than navigate muddy trails with a guide. Despite losing money on a pre-paid, three-day stay, Methvin says they can still try to salvage their trip. Having only received permits last month, he feels especially sad for hikers they met with reservations from 2020.
“They waited three years to get there,” Methvin said. “At least we have the ability to go do something else versus having that whole weekend ruined. It sucks, but it’s making lemonade for us.”
From Supai to Sedona, several areas of northern Arizona have been slammed this week by storms. The resulting snow combined with snowmelt at higher elevations has wreaked havoc on highways, access roads and even city streets.
The flooding of the Havasupai campground comes as the tribe reopened access last month to its reservation and various majestic blue-green waterfalls — for the first time since March 2020. The tribe opted to close to protect its members from the coronavirus. Officials then decided to extend the closure through last year’s tourism season.
At the beginning of this year, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration initiated by the Havasupai Tribe, freeing up funds for flood damage sustained in October. Flooding at that time had destroyed several bridges and left downed trees on trails necessary for tourists and transportation of goods into Supai Village.
Permits to visit are highly coveted. Pre-pandemic, the tribe received an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 visitors per year to its reservation deep in a gorge west of Grand Canyon National Park. The area is reachable only by foot or helicopter, or by riding a horse or mule. Visitors can either camp or stay in a lodge.
Castellano is already planning to try to get a permit again later this year if there are cancelations. “We just want to see i in all its glory, not muddy falls,” she said.

Topics: Arizona Havasupai Tribe Reservation

Kazakhstan kicks off snap parliamentary polls

Kazakhstan kicks off snap parliamentary polls
Updated 57 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Kazakhstan kicks off snap parliamentary polls

Kazakhstan kicks off snap parliamentary polls
  • President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the early vote as part of a “modernization” drive introduced months after protests against fuel prices erupted in January last year
Updated 57 min 27 sec ago
AFP

ASTANA: Kazakhstan holds snap parliamentary elections Sunday as the leader of the Central Asian country pushes political reforms that critics say are designed to consolidate power one year after deadly protests.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0100 GMT). Around 12 million voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.
The huge, oil-rich nation is wedged between its former Soviet master Russia and China, which is gaining status in Central Asia as an economic powerhouse.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the early vote as part of a “modernization” drive introduced months after protests against fuel prices erupted in January last year. They were brutally crushed and 238 people died, according to the official toll.
Tokayev, a former diplomat, was hand-picked in 2019 by his predecessor and mentor Nursultan Nazarbayev to take the helm after a nearly three-decade rule. But Tokayev purged vestiges of that era after the demonstrations.
He promised to reform government institutions and in January dissolved parliament, saying early polls would “give new impetus to the modernization.”
The ex-Soviet country’s elections now feature a wider array of candidates but there was skepticism in Almaty over the changes.
“Will I take part in the elections? No, to be honest... because I hardly believe in fair elections in Kazakhstan in general,” Aset Smagulov, a 21-year-old IT specialist, told AFP before the poll.
Independent candidates are allowed to run for parliament for the first time in nearly 20 years, whereas the previous lower house was made up of three pro-government parties.
The threshold to enter the 98-seat legislature has been lowered to five percent and a 30 percent quota was introduced for women, young people and people with disabilities.

Political scientist Dimash Alzhanov said the ruling elites remain in control of the votes, despite the changes.
“The electoral system has changed and gives the impression of choice. But in reality, the president and his administration are keeping the vote count in their hands,” Alzhanov told AFP.
“Here, elections are held in order to keep power. That’s what elections are in an authoritarian country,” he said.
After the riots that grew out of peaceful demonstrations against a fuel price spike, Tokayev was re-elected in a snap presidential vote in November, securing a landslide win in an election criticized for lacking competition.
Inequality and corruption persist and soaring inflation is hurting the purchasing power of the population of nearly 20 million people.
In economic hub Almaty, the campaign was in full swing with candidate posters on restaurant windows, scaffolding and street lamps.


Ambiguous slogans — like “Order is where the truth is” or “With me there is no mess” — reflect candidates’ lacklustre political platforms.
But some young voters welcomed the new faces.
“This is the first time I’ve seen new parties and independent candidates in parliamentary elections. For me, it’s new,” Adia Abubakir, a 20-year-old graphic designer, told AFP.
In total, seven parties will participate in this election. Two of them were recently registered, but several opposition parties and independent candidates were banned.
“I would like to believe that my voice can make a difference,” said Akbota Silim, a 21-year-old journalist.
Almaty-based political analyst Andrei Chebotarev estimated that four or five parties will be presented in parliament following the election.
“Loyal parties will be present in parliament and Amanat, the presidential party, will retain the majority of seats,” he told AFP.
But he added: “The diversity of parties will have an impact on the acceptance of the election results, both for the population and internationally.”
bur/imm/dhc/lb

Topics: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Dimash Alzhanov

Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says

Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says
Updated 19 March 2023
AP

Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says

Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says
  • Both countries hope to join the European Union one day, and they have been told they must first mend their relations
Updated 19 March 2023
AP

OHRID, North Macedonia: The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have tentatively agreed on how to implement a European Union-sponsored plan to normalize their relations after decades of tensions between the two Balkan wartime foes, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday after chairing talks between them.
Speaking at a news conference after nearly 12 hours of talks in the North Macedonian lakeside resort of Ohrid, Borrell told reporters that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti ” have reached an agreement on how to do it.”
They agreed last month to the wording of an 11-point EU plan to normalize relations following the neighbors’ 1998-1999 war and Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008.
“Objective today was to agree on how to implement the agreement accepted in the last high-level meeting,” Borrell said. “This means practical steps on what has to be done, when, by who and how.”
Both countries hope to join the European Union one day, and they have been told they must first mend their relations. Solving the dispute between Serbia and Kosovo has become more important as war rages in Ukraine and fears mount that Russia could try to stir instability in the volatile Balkans, where it holds historic influence.
Borrell said that despite the fact that “a more ambitious text” was proposed at the beginning of Saturday’s negotiations than the one the parties have accepted, “it will become an integral part of their respective European Union path.”
“Parties could not reach an agreement on this more detailed proposal,” Borrell said. “Kosovo lacked flexibility on the substance (of the agreement), while Serbia previously stated principle not to sign although they are ready to implement.”
“It is clear that both parties will gain a significant benefit from this agreement, because the dialogue is not only because Kosovo and Serbia … It is about the stability, the security and the prosperity of the whole region,” Borrell said.
The EU plan calls for the two countries to maintain good neighborly relations and recognize each other’s official documents and national symbols. If implemented, it would prevent Belgrade from blocking Kosovo’s attempts to seek membership in the United Nations and other international organizations.
The agreement, drafted by France and Germany and supported by the US, doesn’t explicitly call for mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia.
Although tentatively agreeing on the EU plan reached last month, Serbia’s populist President Vucic seemed to backtrack on some of its points after pressure from far-right groups, which consider Kosovo the cradle of the Serbian state and Orthodox religion.
Vucic said Thursday that he “won’t sign anything” at the Ohrid meeting and earlier pledged never to recognize Kosovo or allow its UN membership. He repeated Saturday that he has not signed the implementation document although Kurti insisted on it.
“Today wasn’t any kind of a D day, but it was a good day,” Vucic said. “In the months ahead, we are facing serious and difficult tasks.”
On the other hand, Kurti complained that Vucic did not sign the implementation deal on Saturday.
“Now it is up to the EU to make it internationally binding,” Kurti said.
Kosovo is a majority ethnic Albanian former Serbian province. The 1998-1999 war erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians rebelled against Serbia’s rule, and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown. About 13,000 people died, mostly ethnic Albanians. In 1999 a NATO military intervention forced Serbia to pull out of the territory. Kosovo declared independence in 2008.
Tensions have simmered ever since. Kosovo’s independence is recognized by many Western countries. But it is opposed by Belgrade with the backing of Russia and China. EU-brokered talks have made little headway in recent years.
Serbia has maintained close ties to its traditional Slavic ally Russia despite the war in Ukraine, partly because of Moscow’s opposition to Kosovo’s independence and possible veto on its UN membership at the Security Council.
 

 

Topics: Bosnia Kosovo

UN commission calls for closing the gender digital divide

UN commission calls for closing the gender digital divide
Updated 19 March 2023
AP

UN commission calls for closing the gender digital divide

UN commission calls for closing the gender digital divide
  • “Three billion people are still unconnected to the Internet, the majority of them women and girls in developing countries, (and) in least developed countries just 19 percent of women are online,” Guterres said
Updated 19 March 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality on Saturday called for wide-ranging efforts to close the gap between men and women in today’s technology-driven world and urged zero tolerance for gender-based violence and harassment online.
In a document approved by consensus after all-night negotiations at the end of a two-week meeting, the Commission on the Status of Women expressed grave concern at the interrelation between offline and online violence, harassment and discrimination against women and girls — and it condemned the increase in these acts.
It called for a significant increase in investments by the public and private sector to bridge the gender digital divide. It also called for the removal of barriers to equal access to digital technology for all women and girls, and new policies and programs to achieve gender parity in emerging scientific and technological fields.
Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, an entity of the United Nations focusing on gender equality and the empowerment, called the document “game-changing” in promoting a blueprint for a more equal and connected world for women and girls. The challenge now, she said, is for governments, the private sector, civil society and young people to turn the blueprint “into reality for all women and girls.”
At the start of the commission’s two-week meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said its focus was very timely because women and girls are being left behind as technology races ahead.
“Three billion people are still unconnected to the Internet, the majority of them women and girls in developing countries, (and) in least developed countries just 19 percent of women are online,” Guterres said. “Globally, girls and women make up just one-third of students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics” and men outnumber women two to one in the tech industry.
Bahous told the opening meeting that “the digital divide has become the new face of gender inequality,” with 259 million more men than women online last year. She also cited a survey of female journalists from 125 countries that found three-quarters had experienced online harassment in the course of their work and a third had engaged in self-censorship in response.
The “agreed conclusions” document adopted Saturday by the 45-member commission calls for equal quality education for women and girls in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, information and communications technology, and digital literacy so they can thrive in the rapidly changing world.
During lengthy negotiations on the document, which has 93 paragraphs, UN diplomats said language on women’s rights was challenged by Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Holy See and human rights language was also challenged by those countries as well as Cuba and China. There were also intense debates over language on gender-based violence facilitated by technology, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were closed.
The final document reaffirms the 1995 Beijing platform adopted by 189 countries which said for the first time in a UN document, that women’s human rights include the right to control and decide “on matters relating to their sexuality, including their sexual and reproductive health, free of discrimination, coercion and violence.”
The final issue blocking consensus was Pakistan’s insistence on adding a reference to “foreign occupation” to the document, and Israel’s strong opposition, diplomats said. The reference was not included and before the document’s adoption Pakistan’s representative expressed regret that the needs and priorities of women belonging to developing countries and facing humanitarian crisis including foreign occupation were not included.

 

Topics: gender equality United Nations

Female entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan seek out foreign markets

Female entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan seek out foreign markets
Updated 19 March 2023
Reuters

Female entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan seek out foreign markets

Female entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan seek out foreign markets
  • Rayhana Karim, from the AWCCI, said at the exhibition in Dubai that they were working to create a brand for products, labelling them “Made by Afghan Women,” to reach consumers abroad wanting to support women’s rights
Updated 19 March 2023
Reuters

KABUL/DUBAI: Dozens of Afghan businesswomen took part in an exhibition in Dubai remotely this week to promote carpets, jewelry, dried fruit and other handmade goods as part of a push to access international markets after work options for women shrank in Afghanistan under the Taliban administration.
The three-day exhibition, held at a hotel in Dubai and organized by the United Nations Development Programme and the Afghan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI), began on Thursday and includes 26 female-run businesses.
Due to visa and travel restrictions, most business owners joined via video link from the Afghan capital, where they said some restrictions on women in public life as well as the country’s struggling economy were hampering their businesses.
Rayhana Karim, from the AWCCI, said at the exhibition in Dubai that they were working to create a brand for products, labelling them “Made by Afghan Women,” to reach consumers abroad wanting to support women’s rights.
“The end-consumers in Europe, the United States and the UAE, they want to support Afghan women, we need to provide them with an opportunity,” Karim told Reuters.
“You are supporting an Afghan woman when buying a quality product ... and you are enabling her to stand on her own two feet, to gain financial independence and to start to have a seat at the table.”
The International Labour Organization recently estimated that 25 percent of women’s jobs had disappeared since the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in 2021. Many women, they noted, had turned to home-based businesses, which had stopped the female employment figures falling further.
The country’s economy has been severely hampered after foreign governments froze central bank assets and enforced sanctions on the banking sector.
The Taliban administration has banned many female NGO workers and some Taliban-run ministries do not allow female staff to work in their offices. Some, including the Taliban’s acting commerce minister, have said they support female-led businesses.
The businesswomen involved in the expo said they would not give up.
“We lost our hope when Afghanistan collapsed ... but Afghan women are fighters, we will struggle and fight. We will never allow losing our business to happen,” said Ziagul Jahani, who produces handmade clothes and carpets from central Parwan province. 

 

Topics: Afghanistan

UN helped Myanmar junta officials travel to Bangladesh for Rohingya return talks

A Rohingya family arrives for a meeting with the Myanmar officials in Teknaf on Wednesday. (AFP)
A Rohingya family arrives for a meeting with the Myanmar officials in Teknaf on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2023
AFP

UN helped Myanmar junta officials travel to Bangladesh for Rohingya return talks

A Rohingya family arrives for a meeting with the Myanmar officials in Teknaf on Wednesday. (AFP)
  • 17-member team to interview refugees for potential repatriation to Myanmar
Updated 19 March 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: The United Nations refugee agency helped officials from Myanmar’s junta travel to Bangladesh this week for repatriation talks with Rohingya refugees, two UN officials told AFP, despite maintaining that conditions in the country remain unsafe for their return.

Bangladesh is home to around a million Rohingya, most of whom fled neighboring Myanmar following a 2017 military crackdown, now subject to a UN genocide investigation.
On Wednesday a 17-member team led by a senior official in Myanmar’s Immigration Ministry arrived in the border town of Teknaf to interview refugees for potential repatriation to Myanmar.
A UNHCR spokesperson in Myanmar told AFP on Thursday that UNHCR had “facilitated the transport of some officials” from Myanmar to Bangladesh “in support of interaction between the de facto authorities in Myanmar and refugees.”

FASTFACT

The delegation from Myanmar had planned to interview more than 700 Rohingya to assess the suitability of their return to Myanmar, an official from the commission said.

The transport had been facilitated by both UNHCR and the World Food Programme in Myanmar, who had provided boats for the junta officials to travel in, a senior UN official in Bangladesh said on Friday.
“I can confirm that UNHCR and WFP provided boats to junta officials to come,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
This month Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR’s representative in Bangladesh, said there was “no prospect for a safe, dignified and sustainable return in the immediate future,” for Rohingya seeking to come back to Myanmar.
The Rohingya are widely viewed in Myanmar as interlopers from Bangladesh and rights groups say those still in the country are denied access to healthcare and education, and require permission to travel.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who was head of the armed forces during the 2017 crackdown, has dismissed the Rohingya identity as “imaginary.”
The UNHCR spokesperson said the decision was made “within the framework” of a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed with Myanmar in 2018, aimed at “creating the conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees.”
UN agencies were not involved in the discussions that took place in Bangladesh, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson did not give details on how many boats had been provided, or whether members of the Myanmar military, police or security forces had ridden in the boats.
The UN provided boats for the journey to Bangladesh after a “very firm request” by junta officials, and the UN markings were removed prior to the journey, according to a leaked email from UNHCR’s resident coordinator in Myanmar seen by AFP.
The UNHCR spokesperson did not elaborate on the nature of the “very firm request” from the junta for the boats.
The delegation from Myanmar had planned to interview more than 700 Rohingya to assess the suitability of their return to Myanmar, an official from the commission said.
A Myanmar junta spokesman confirmed to AFP the trip was taking place but would not give details.
A repatriation plan agreed on by Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017 has failed to make any significant headway in the years since, partly over concerns the Rohingya would not be safe if they returned.
Progress ground to a complete halt during the coronavirus pandemic and after the military ousted Myanmar’s civilian government in 2021.

 

Topics: Myanmar Bangladesh

